It’s been a little over 31 years since I walked into a room where she was bouncing all over the place playing hostess and making sure everyone else had a grand old time. I thought she was pushy, and a bit much, and definitely not for me. Her roommate was a lot more interesting.

Then, due to a series of adventures and misadventures—most of them ridiculous, only a few of them tragic—her roommate wound up falling almost entirely away from my awareness, while she and I wound up joined at the hip.

So much for first impressions.

What’s more amazing is that she—just now—walked through the door to my office looking for her keys, and there was still that sparkle that happens when one or the other of us enters the room.

That sparkle doesn’t get old, but it’s a normal enough part of life that it’s sometimes shocking when others notice and comment on it.

“You’ve known her for thirty years? How do you still light up when she enters the room?” I got this one from a shopkeeper I was talking with a couple days ago.

The answer?

Well, now, that would be telling.

Then Again…

But, given the amount of misery, ennui, un-pairedness, miss-pairedness, and the like that finds its home on the Internet, perhaps a few hints are in order.

I was the ugly duckling type in high school. I graduated to dorky charm in college. This meant that I had a lot of chances to observe the way other people were screwing up their relationships, and to read a lot of what used to be called “marriage manuals”—an ancient species of self-help books combining tips on seduction, sexual technique, cross-sexual communication, domesticity, and project management.

I read enough of them to notice what they all had in common, and where they were wildly contradicting one another. The biggest three undeniably useful rules I pulled out of them were:

Don’t assume your partner sees the same world you do—men and women are different enough in their neurology that they will always be aliens to one another no matter how long they know each other. If you don’t know what you want out of a situation, you have no right to complain or punish your partner when you don’t get it. NEVER say anything about your partner to a third party that you wouldn’t say to their face (and try to say less than that when it comes to negative things).

Three rules out of a couple hundred volumes of reading isn’t a lot, so I went into psychology (well, this was one of the reasons). When she and I got together, I decided to run a few experiments.

Not on her.

On me.

I knew what I didn’t want in a partnership, and I knew that in pretty explicit detail: I didn’t want a situation where either of us had to parent the other, I didn’t want a life of fights and manipulation, I didn’t want the kind of relationship that either of us could have just cause bitch to our friends about as a form of entertainment, and, most of all, I didn’t want a dangling conversation.

The Dangling Conversation is the title of a song by Simon and Garfunkel. The beautiful lyric describes a romance haunted by memories of a once-vibrant relationship, but now filled with complacency, distance, performative conversation, and dead silence. (Check it out; it’s a beautiful, quiet, devastating listen).

Well, from my psych classes I had learned about hedonic habituation—i.e. no matter how good or bad things get, people adjust to them fairly quickly, and they adjust to good things faster than bad things. Once you adjust to something, you take it for granted, and it ceases to seem worth celebrating.

But I also learned about behavioral levering: If your body is experiencing the physiological symptoms of something—like, say, fear—then your mind will make up a story to make sense of the feeling. There’s a mugger in the bushes, a ghost in the house, a malevolent face in the clouds, etc. If you want to instigate a change in belief in a subject (for example, through brainwashing), you get farther and faster by inducing the physical symptoms the belief would elicit, then supplying the story that explains them before their own mind gets there.

Since the mind doesn’t care about truth, it’ll just seize on the nearest available story.

Well, I didn’t want a dead or dull relationship, and I knew that the way I felt about her the day we got married would fade as I got used to her living in my house, so what’s a young experimentally-minded psychology student to do?

I started behaving as if seeing her walk through the door was a pleasant surprise. Every day.

She thought it was dumb. But I kept at it. I wanted to see what it would do.

By the time our first anniversary rolled around, she told me it was her favorite thing in the world. It always made her feel special, which made her want to smile back at me.

But the wild thing? Several decades on, it still makes me feel special. She walks through the door, I act pleasantly surprised, and it reminds me how glad I am she sticks around a guy like me.

What started as a little psych experiment on myself has turned into a ritual that always brightens the day. And she, of course, has retaliated with her own experiments and rituals. Over time, her retaliations and my retaliations to her retaliations have build an entire private language that seems to explain the world, if you listen to it just right.

No relationship is without its problems, and there’s no single thing everyone can do to make theirs work well. Sometimes people just aren’t very compatible. Sometimes, no matter how much affection and warmth there is, they don’t make a good team. Sometimes, there’s not much affection and warmth.

We’re growing older. We creak in the morning. There are more naps. But the we still hasn’t gotten old.

And we both still light up when we happen to run into one another. Walking through a doorway and into an occupied room is still a pleasant surprise.

And still feels new.

