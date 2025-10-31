Happy Halloween, everybody!

For this year’s spooky season, I am proud to present you with this second in a pair of campfire stories from my collection Tales of a Lombard Alchemist. You can read the first story, or listen to its audiobook production, here: Sunday Morning Giraffe.

Today, we turn into the face of chaos as a ghost, a witch, and a wedding crash a perfectly respectable funeral.

Text version up top. Audio version on this one is for supporters, and can be found at the end (search the page for “audio version” and you'll go right to it).

Enjoy!

Funeral Hats

A Lombard Alchemist Tale

by J. Daniel Sawyer

IT WAS ALISTON HAYES’S considered opinion that there were very few occasions that the right hat could not improve. Hats added a sense of festiveness to any occasion, even if the occasion was solemn. Once in high school someone had explained to her the appeal of cocaine by saying to her: “It intensifies the stuff that’s already going on.”

Hats were like that.

For birthday parties, hats made people silly. At weddings, they made people serious. In action movies, they made people dashing.

If you had asked Ms. Hayes to try her best to imagine an occasion or activity that might not be improved by the judicious application of well-chosen head wear, she would not have been able to name one.

This was unfortunate for her, as she did not anticipate that Jac Jarger’s funeral would be one such occasion—an error in judgment that led, in later years, to her friends and family referring to the funeral as “The Incident.”

THE INCIDENT, OR AT least the lead-up to it, began innocently enough, with the inadvertent murder of Jac Jarger. It’s difficult to have a funeral without a murder—or at least a death—and, much as she would have preferred it, it wouldn’t have been fair to call Jac’s death an “accident,” even though he wasn’t the intended victim.

Aliston had a friend named Buddy Rich, who she’d gone so far as to marry on at least two occasions, so far as anyone else knew—she decided nobody needed to learn about the most recent time when they’d had a hand-fasting on a camping trip somewhere in the middle of a large bottle of cognac, since it wasn’t legally binding—but with whom her relationship had always been...complicated.

She didn’t particularly like Buddy, and certainly couldn’t stand close contact with him for extended periods, but she did think he was too cute for words, and whenever he wasn’t around she missed him in the same way one might miss a mangy neighborhood alley cat who was always having kittens. She felt flattered at having a pet stalker, and didn’t mind being caught occasionally, so long as she could wriggle away when she got bored.

It was a game, and Buddy understood the rules as well as she did. She’d had no reason to believe differently, not when they’d played it for so long.

That was before Jac’s heart met the pointy end of an icepick which had found its way up through Aliston’s mattress during one of Buddy’s hapless burglaries (the kind where he stole copies of her photos, pilfered a handful of her lingerie, and ransacked the whole house just to make the point that he could). If she’d been on bottom, or if she’d been alone, she’d have been the one taking an icepick between the ribs—it was only sheer luck that, on that day, she had picked that particular moment to roll Jac over and do a little dance on his hips while they played.

She’d been called a heartbreaker before, but she’d never thought that the phrase could be so accidentally grisly. Nonetheless, she found herself in the midst of a slew of interviews, flashing lights, and laundry bills that she hadn’t budgeted for, all while being down one lover who wasn’t a half-bad dancer and was one of the better professors she’d had since she decided to get back into college.

“Accidental death,” the coroner said. She hadn’t told them about Buddy, having no desire to lose two playmates in one day. Unfortunately, Buddy robbed a liquor store later that same night and wound up on the pointy end of a half-dozen bullets. Karma, she realized, works in mysterious ways.

After that kind of week, Aliston figured that people would forgive her desire for a somewhat festive funeral—if she was stuck helping to plan the thing, which she was, since Jac’s children all considered her part of the family, then she would find a way to make the day end on something of a happy note. Jac had been a happy guy. He’d have wanted people to leave his funeral smiling.

The trouble with Jac Jarger’s funeral started when Jac’s sister Trina tried to dis-invite Aliston to the ceremony on the grounds that she was a perfidious bitch who went around banging other people’s brothers into icepicks—which seemed a bit harsh, particularly considering that Aliston knew for a fact that, not five years ago when she was seventeen, Trina had drugged Jac and banged him senseless in the back of a car. At least, that was the way Jac told it, and Aliston had no reason to disbelieve him. Trina was into that kind of thing, and her friends were all into casting spells and controlling people and stuff, and apparently you upped your sorcery capacity by breaking taboos like they were speed limits. Or something.

Black magic had never really been Aliston’s thing, so she’d never really paid attention.

Nevertheless, she was Jac’s fiancée, and as such it was in her remit to schedule the funeral festivities. It was just a shame the death came so close to when they were to have been married already—so close, in fact, that Aliston had just sent out an amended invitation indicating that the groom would be taking his vows from beyond the grave, and for everyone to dress accordingly. Before then, she still had that pesky hand-fasting to deal with; even though it wasn’t legally binding and didn’t exactly count, she didn’t want to discover that she’d somehow gotten herself damned to hell for being a spiritual bigamist in the eyes of God or something.

That was the first thing that got her down to the pawnshop a couple weeks ago, which had to be the fifth-creepiest thing she’d ever seen, but it was the only place in town she could be sure was going to have the right kind of occult books to do the trick. Trina’s friends talked about it all the time, and they would know if anyone did. If you needed a spiritual knot untangled, and couldn’t find any good religions, check the pawnshop. What was it Trina said? They’ve got religions down there nobody’s even heard of yet.

Or something like that.

Well, they had the books all right. And they didn’t want all that much for them. Well...”they” was a run-down looking scrawny guy who had a cat out of a horror movie sitting on his shoulders, but there was a definite “they”-ness about them, like they’d crawled out of someone’s conspiracy theory and set up a little pawn shop, like you do when you’re fresh out of fiction-land and trying to get a job in the real world with no social security card or anything.

They’d sold her this old-dusty canvas-bound thing with oil and coffee stains all over it, and a little bit of wax and some brown stuff—she didn’t know what it was—smeared around the corners of the pages for good measure.

The trouble with breaking the hand-fasting is she needed the blood of her soon-to-be-ex. That was the key. She needed a thimbleful of it, and then she needed the cord they were bound with—which was easy, since she’d used a bit of rope that usually decorated her summer-weight flower dress—and then she needed to take the blood and mix it with alcohol, soak it into the cord, and then burn it up beneath the full moon.

That took care of half the problem. The other part that vexed her, well, that was trickier. How could you be sure that the man you’re marrying is actually marrying you when he’s three days dead? He had to actually say the words, right? That was a taller order, and she wasn’t sure if using the zombie spell she found in the book would actually count. But she had to find a way, because, really, if she was going to be stuck with someone in the afterlife, she wanted it to be Jac. He was a good man, the kind of man who always wanted to leave a girl smiling. The kind of man a woman might want to walk down the streets of heaven with. The kind that people respected—at least, in public. And then, when no one was looking, he was like the beast crawled out from the pit of hell. It was like having her own personal pet demon. A secret she could always depend on.

First things first, though, she had to be sure that she wouldn’t have to be tied to boring-old Buddy in the sweet, sweet hereafter.

So, yeah, it was a bit of a rush job. She had to use a translation site to help her understand the directions she found in the book, but once she got a pretty good idea about what she needed to do she got herself a pocket knife and a sports bottle and headed out to the funeral home where they were keeping Buddy.

While it was true that she’d kept interesting company during high school and the eight years since she graduated, it wasn’t the kind of interesting that could have been useful in the current circumstances. Sure, some of their hobbies would even strike cops as interesting, if the cops were well-funded enough to be interested in anything, which they weren’t on account of the recession. But none of them were into burglary, or even urban spelunking, which she always thought was kind of a weird oversight, what with all the broken-down casinos to explore.

But, one way or another, Aliston didn’t know a thing about how to break into anything, except what she’d learned from the movies, and even with all the movies, she couldn’t so much as pick a padlock. So, she figured she had to go in during business hours.

So, the day before The Incident, that’s just what she did.

There was a kindly-looking man at the front desk of the funeral home where Buddy was kept. An old man, maybe as old as Jac was, except that Jac was the kind of forty that looked twenty and this man was the kind of forty that looked eighty. She figured he caught a bad case of the wrinkles from all the corpses he hung around. Kind of like how people got warts from kissing toads.

She didn’t even have to lie to get in—well, not much, anyway. The man was, for example, quite surprised to learn that Buddy had a wife, and wondered why the police hadn’t told him. As it was, the dead man’s sister and mother had been in already to identify him, and they’d signed for the bill and made arrangements for the funeral, and neither of them had mentioned anything about a wife. Nor had the brother and his wife and their young son mentioned anything about a wife—though he seemed to recall the little boy saying something about “that goddamn bitch” before getting his mouth thumped.

Aliston wasn’t phased by any of this. She had as much right to be here as anyone—all those years with Buddy, and the history they had together, and the fact that he’d shoved a big icepick through Jac’s heart when he meant to get her, all of it meant two things. First, if she was really honest with herself, he was kind of dim and that was part of his appeal, right up until he demonstrated that he couldn’t aim, either. And second, it meant that if anyone had a right to see his dead body, it was her. Really, she’d already seen a dead body he made, so she should be allowed to see a dead body that he owned. It was only fair.

Not that she could say that to the guy at the desk. People in suits were not known for their senses of humor. But they were suckers for bereavement, and Aliston knew how to bereave. So, being as subtle as she could, she bereaved at him.

She told him how they’d been estranged, and she’d been in Europe looking for her bliss when she heard about his death. How, upon hearing that he’d met a demise more unfortunate than anything she’d ever seen on those reality TV shows, she abandoned her quest for spiritual enlightenment, left the Dominican convent where she’d been communing with the Dali Lama and his group of Krishna acolytes, and caught the next available train from Marrakesh to this old broken-down town in the Nevada desert.

The funeral director seemed skeptical, but she would not be dissuaded.

No, she wasn’t some kind of loony that escaped from the mental bin up the road. In fact, she could prove she was his wife, because she knew for a fact that he had her middle name tattooed across the bottom of his scrotum in a special font that made it look like a black widow spider when the weather was really cold.

The funeral director swayed a little at this, though he seemed amazed at the notion that any of the tattoo artists in this town were anywhere near that good. When she assured him that there was one over by Pete’s Meats, and he would totally give a discount if the director dropped her name, he seemed to soften. He even looked like he might say yes, if it wasn’t for the police inquiry and the integrity of the body as a crime scene and everything. Did she know about the kinds of things the police said would happen if he let the body out of his control?

Yes, she said, she knew that he was the subject of a police inquiry and she didn’t actually want to take the body anywhere, she just wanted to look on his sweet, troll-like face one last time and remember all the reasons they’d been together and all the reasons they parted. Was there any way he could see his way to being kind enough to help her out?

She batted her eyelashes at him, again, as subtly as she could. She thought about all the times she’d lain in bed hoping Buddy would break in and visit her, and how disappointed she got when he didn’t show up and she had to spend the whole night alone when she’d been ready to spend her time running around and throwing shoes at him. She managed to coax up a few tears.

Three minutes later she was looking at his cold, dead, slate-gray naked body laying on a freezer tray with a bunch of little shaggy brown-red welts decorating the chest like extra nipples. Some people, she reflected, wore death well, at least judging by the better funerals she’d been to. Buddy...didn’t. He looked like a dog that someone shaved bald and left out in the snow. A dog-cicle.

Now she just needed a way to get Mr. Nosy funeral director to turn his back for maybe a minute. But she was standing in a big tiled kitchen with one wall full of lockers that looked kind-of like ovens. There wasn’t any way he’d believe the “oh, look at the birdie” gag, and when she tried pointing at things and asking what they were he just told her without even looking. She figured he must spend a LOT of time in here with the dead people to catch all those wrinkles.

Given that he was wearing a suit, there was something she could do. It always worked on people who wore suits, because people who wore suits had manners and social skills. So, she thought of the saddest thing she had ever heard of, then doubled it. How would she react if if two of her favorite TV shows were canceled in the same week just before they answered the will-they-or-won’t-they question? That thought was enough to get her sobbing so hard she had trouble remembering why she was doing it in the first place.

But Mr. Suit lowered his head and looked at the floor as if he were praying. Without missing a sniffle, she pulled her exact-o knife and a prescription bottle out of her hand-warmer and sliced a neat little slice into the gray-blue skin over Buddy’s ribs...

...but nothing came out. She eeped, and the eep brought the funeral director’s eyes up, and she had to drop her hands down near the purple band on Buddy’s butt so the director couldn’t see them, then she had to explain what had freaked her out. She couldn’t exactly say “It’s all white in there and there’s no blood! He’s some kind of zombie!” so she looked around for something to be disturbed about.

Out of habit, more than anything, she noticed how upsettingly like a little cocktail sausage his...cocktail sausage looked, and that proved to be convincing enough. It got the director talking about what death did to the body, about how the genitals got to shriveling up like that because, without the heart to pump it, the blood pooled in the way that gravity dictated it should. Then he pointed at the purple band around Buddy’s butt. It looked like he’d been dipped into grape juice.

Three big sobs later, she left the funeral home with a bottle of gloppy blood in her pocket and a great big smile on her face.

An hour after that, she stood in the back yard next to a fast-flaming barbecue chanting words in a language she didn’t know at all (and hoping she pronounced them right). The blood-and-alcohol-soaked cord caught the fire nice and easy, and the pesky marriage went up in smoke, so she could concentrate on more important things. Like hats.

The funeral was tomorrow, and she had to prepare the hats.

There were eight hats to get right. She needed her bridal-widow hat, Jac’s top-hat—and a pillow to prop him up in his coffin so the hat wouldn’t cover his face because his casket was too short—and the hats for each of the three widowsmaids and widowersmen.

They all needed bows—a good hat needed a proper ribbon, and for a funeral or a wedding that ribbon needed a bow on it. The wedding colors had been white, navy blue, and slate-gray, and, considering the current state of the groom, Aliston was very relieved she hadn’t listened to her mother’s advice and picked traffic-cone orange and purple (even though the dresses had been too cute for words). Those colors would have been entirely too festive for the somber occasion that the wedding now was, and there just wasn’t enough time or money to get new outfits for one corpse, one bride, six attendants, and one venue.

But it was a nice summer afternoon, perfect for a post-witchcrafting crafting session and barbecue dinner, and in short order she had everything put together and ready for work—just in time to be able to savor the sausages. She did, at least, remember to wash her hands after she was done with all her work. As much as she loved both Buddy and hat glue, she had no wish to actually add either of them to her evening meal.

Then, with all her pre-wedding responsibilities finished, she decided to do some reading. After casting about for a good book and realizing she didn’t have one, she opted for an evil book instead, and settled in on the couch with some Kahlua and cocoa and the fascinating volume she’d bought from the pawnshop.

THE FOLLOWING MORNING began earlier than she normally liked. She had to be up early to get properly coiffed, to pose for photos with the casket and the bridal party, and to see that the final details were attended to. The dawn broke on a glorious and not-too-sweltering day, which meant that she was able to exercise her option—with the funeral coordinator’s assistance—to move the festivities out into the abbey’s courtyard.

By two o’clock, people had filed in, and filled their seats, and waited dutifully for the festivities to begin. They also grumbled a lot. Her in-laws-to-be were very unhappy with the frivolous presentation, but they showed up anyway on the grounds that they had helped pay for the food, so they were damn well going to eat some of it, considering what it cost, and how Jac’s spirit would be disquieted by them making too much of a fuss—but they were decidedly and pointedly not happy about anything there, and nothing that Aliston could say ameliorated their irritation by one iota.

It was only when Trina pointed out that they could all have a family wake—to which they could loudly disinvite Aliston—that they settled down and sat on the widower’s side with their arms crossed and their eyes slitted and beady like a stoned crocodile.

Aliston wasn’t happy about this, but after some comforting from her maid of honor she resolved firmly not to let their sourpusses darken the bright and happy occasion of her wedding.

She had allowed a few changes to the program. For example, as with a traditional ceremony, the groom began the ceremony waiting expectantly in front of the audience. However, unlike a traditional ceremony, he did not stand expectantly, nor was he expecting to dance with the bride or have a glass of champagne. And he wasn’t really expecting anything except to be shoved into an oven after people got done looking at the great makeup job the undertaker’s cosmetician had done.

But then, he hadn’t been expecting to be killed in the first place, so Aliston figured that just about anything was fair at this stage. He always used to like surprises, at least before the whole death thing came into play. She hoped he still did.

THE WEDDING PARTY came in first. The widowsmaids and the widowersmen, arm in arm, step by step, moving forward to the music. The processional was their song, played on the piano (in a minor instead of a major key, in deference to the complicated nature of the occasion) by her third cousin Geoff. He hadn’t wanted to play, as he had wanted to marry her a few years ago. She had refused, giving him the polite excuse that he bored her silly and she couldn’t imagine an entire lifetime spent under his dour gaze. In truth, the fact that he had red hair just turned her off, and the only time she thought he looked remotely attractive was that once when he’d dyed his hair black and dressed up as Dracula for Halloween. Once Jac had died, Geoff had come through at the last minute and agreed to play—a good thing, as their other musician refused to show up on the grounds that he did not play funerals.

After the wedding party came the father and mother of the corpse. They were willing, too. Especially after Aliston had pointed out how she was already on Jac’s life insurance policy and that if they wanted any of it they were going to have to behave themselves.

Then, to the great strains of a cheerfully doomy Chopin dirge, the bride made her way to the front. Every step brought her closer to that podium. Every stride, to her beloved. All around her, people dressed in nice clothes, wearing hats to keep off the sun. Some of them even good hats, chosen with taste, whether for a wedding or a funeral, with great bands and beautiful bows and fascinatiors pinned to trilbys and fedoras and sun hats and spectacular straw sombreros.

And the seats were filled. People really had turned out. More than had agreed to come to the wedding. To be fair, yes, the gifts table was looking a little underpopulated, but so many more people had come than expected that Aliston was inclined to forgive small pettinesses like that. They were here, that was the important part. And they would hear what she had to say.

“We have gathered here together to join this woman, and this carcass, in the bonds of holy anthrophagy...” Well, she had re-written the ceremony at the last moment, and writing wasn’t her strongest suit. She’d had to use a dictionary, and she wasn’t sure she’d spelled everything correctly, and now that she was hearing it, she wasn’t sure it was right.

But that didn’t matter.

What did matter was that, when it was time to exchange the vows and deliver her eulogy, she propped Jac’s body up with the pillows she’d hidden behind the coffin stand. Then, unladylike though it was, she sat on the bottom part of the coffin so that she could look her love in the eyes, and she placed the hat on his head.

“Do you Aliston Hayes, take the former Jac Jarger to be your unlawfully deadened husband,” et cetera.

Aliston did.

“And do you, the late Jac Jarger, take Aliston Hayes to be your post-mortem wife,” et. cetera.

The preacher finished the pretty question, and then screamed. He dropped his ceremony book and dove off the stage backwards, through the flower displays.

The motion distracted Aliston, and pissed her off, too.

Then someone in the audience screamed, which made her look away from the paranoid parson. The distress was moving through the audience, and they were all looking at Jac.

So, she looked at Jac. She met his eyes.

His open eyes.

He said “I do.”

Aliston was so excited to see him that, for a moment, she forgot to be frightened. She leapt from her perch and smothered his floppy body and kissed him all over his makeup-caked face. Jac was alive!

So why were people screaming?

Well, when she looked, she saw why they were screaming.

All of the groomsmen (because, there was a real groom now) and the bridesmaids (because, with Jac alive, she wasn’t a widow anymore, even a prospective one), were diving for cover.

Their hats, though, were not. Nor, come to think of it, was her hat. Or Jac’s.

All eight bridal party hats flew about in formation like a bunch of sea gulls. Diving, swooping, chasing people over the folding chairs, making people fall over the folding chairs, and generally getting people caught in the folding chairs, sometimes losing their fingers.

Every eye was on the hats. Aliston’s eyes were on the hats too, and she forgot to hold on to her husband. She jumped off him and stood aghast as the hats formed up into a face. Six of them forming up the mouth, and two of them forming the eyes.

The eyes looked at Aliston.

The mouth opened. The wind blew through it.

And it spoke.

“Oh sweetie, you brought me back!”

It sounded airy and laryngitic, but it was a voice. A human voice, like whispered through a staticky loudspeaker. A real voice. The kind of voice you could recognize, if you concentrated.

But it wasn’t Jac’s voice.

“Buddy?”

“I see you! I knew you wanted me, all that time.”

Aliston smiled, in spite of herself. How could she begrudge that kind of devotion?

Still, he was ruining everything, and hijacking all the best hats besides, and she couldn’t put up with that.

“Buddy, this is my wedding...”

“You sent me an invitation.”

“I did not!”

“You diiiiid. The blood. The blooood.”

He laughed. It wasn’t the fun laugh, or the happy laugh, It was the kind of laugh you laugh when you’ve won a long game because your opponent got stupid. The kind of laugh she laughed at him every time she gave him the slip.

He was not allowed to laugh that laugh. Not at her.

“What blood?”

“Theeee. Bloood.”

He tossed one of his eyes at her. It landed gently in her hands.

Around the band, the band she’d tied so carefully, if she squinted, she could see the tiniest flecks of dried blood.

“You brought me back,” the hat rustled. “Now, you’re mine forever.”

Oh, no. The game did not work that way. She had broken the hand-fasting. She was not going to spend her life shackled to this loser. What would Jac think, having this ghost following her around?

“Jac!” She called. Jac was still at the alter.

So was she, for that matter.

But Jac wasn’t moving. He wasn’t even breathing. He was about as dead as dead could get, except now his makeup was all smeared and he looked like hell warmed over.

That right there was almost enough to break her heart.

But how was she going to get a ghost to obey? If she had the book from that little occult pawnshop...

But she had read it. Not cover to cover, but she had read it. She just hadn’t understood it. Everything was about blood this and saliva that and herbs de Provence the other—sort of like someone had stolen Satan’s cookbook. She needed someone who knew something about all this occult crap.

And there was one person at the funer-wed—or, “haunted church yard,” as she had to admit to herself that it had become—that did.

She found Trina cowering in a corner of the garden, a long way away from an exit, with her parents who were too scared to go past the ghost again. Aliston ran towards her, but the hats arranged themselves behind her like a demented hatter’s halo, which made her relatives scatter in front of her like pigeons.

Shouting for Trina didn’t do her any good. Shouting about money and life insurance didn’t do any good. Promising her first-born children if Trina would just do something got a little bit of interest, but not enough to keep her not-quite-sister-in-law from getting dragged, finally, to an exit by two terrified parents who could not understand why demonic hats were suddenly attacking everyone at their son’s funeral farce, and why their obviously demented daughter-ish-in-law was running around screaming and leading those hats straight to them.

Alliston needed something that would work. Something that would get Trina’s attention. Something Trina want enough to brave the Buddy-geist and un-ruin the whole day, even though she hated Aliston’s guts and was probably cheering on the inside.

“I’ll let you have the book I learned this from!”

That didn’t work either.

Trina, along with her parents, found the door and ran from the courtyard. Aliston was now alone with the Buddy-geist, who was all kinds of thrilled that she couldn’t get rid of him.

What had so recently been a riot was now a lonely woman standing on a busted-up folding chair looking at a flock of hats in the sky and wondering what she could do about it. All she’d wanted was a good, fun funer-wed. Instead, she had a shambles, and the kind of social embarrassment that was going to make her forever a pariah among anyone who was worth paying attention to.

She collapsed to the foldaway stage, dangling her feet off the edge. She found herself grumbling about how it wasn’t her fault that Buddy got shot, and it wasn’t fair that he was going to follow her around forever, and what did he want anyway?

She didn’t expect him to answer.

She really didn’t expect to hear the answer in her own head, like it was his own voice whispering her ear, as soon as her hat dropped back on his head.

“I want to play.”

Turning her head, she could see him. She lifted the hat off her head and he disappeared, then she sat it back down again and there he was, sitting next to her, looking very freshly dead and kinda gory everywhere. But still...vital.

Aliston waved her hands around. “What does that even mean?” She had to sniff to keep snot from leaking out her nose, but she figured she was entitled to cry over a disaster like this.

“Like we used to. When we were just kids.”

“When you’d spy on me from that tree?”

“Yeah.”

“You like to watch.”

“It’s the best part.”

“You can’t watch me all the...”

“But I can.”

That gave her a shiver. A whole colony of them, actually. And not all of them were the good kind.

“Okay, so you can, so what? I still say you can’t.”

He chuckled.

And Aliston had a serious, serious think.

An hour later, when the preacher poked a nervous head through a well-violated door, she was starting to get an idea. By the time she managed to flee home, she had it fixed firmly in her head. There was a way to solve this problem, and give Buddy a good time besides.

AS FAR AS ALISTON Hayes was concerned, there were very few occasions that the right hat could not improve. Hats added a sense of occasion to any festival, a solemnity to any party, a memorableness to any social gathering.

Aliston Hayes was known for her hat shop, and the strange charge people got from wearing her hats. A sense of derring-do, a frisson, that lit up every moment with the naughty joy of a four year old wondering if his mother can tell he’s been in the cookie jar.

She gave her first, the one Jac had worn at the funer-wed, to the director at the mortuary where Buddy lay in the fridge. Then, because the wrinkled man was so kind to her, and allowed her such freedom in the freezer room, she gave one to Trina—herself a perfidious bitch—and a third to Jac’s daughter Erin, who had more than a bit of perfidity about her as well.

Word of the hats spread as fast as the hats themselves, and Aliston’s as fortunes grew, her fortune grew. Because she always held on to her funeral hat, and she could talk to Buddy when she put it on her head.

Buddy liked to watch people. Aliston liked to know things. It was a Jack Sprat arrangement. Together, they made a good team.

A great team.

Or, as Aliston would only ever put it if she ever slipped up at a party because she’d had too much to drink...

A hell of a team.

About the author:

J. Daniel Sawyer is a prolific producer of podcasts audiobooks, radio dramas, and video projects for artistic and corporate clients. He also works as a hired-gun strategic and logistical consultant for new media companies, Silicon Valley startups, law firms, and various nonprofits. For the last twenty-five years, his firm has provided voice over, design and commercial artwork, strategic consulting, book packaging, writing, copywriting, and editorial services to clients ranging from independent authors to small publishing companies, new media firms and Silicon Valley startups, law firms and non-profits.

He also runs a small maker sh

op, where he builds tools, jewelry, and trinkets to order from wood, metal, and bone.

He is currently filling his calendar for the remainder of this year and the beginning of next year.

To hire him, contact him through substack chat or through his email at dan at jdsawyer.net

To commission a custom tool, knife, or piece of jewelry, click here and fill out the form describing your project.