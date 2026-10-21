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October 31st is an important date. It’s not just the time when we carve pumpkins into grotesques, share spooky stories, and put our kids in costumes and send them out to collect candy from strangers, it’s a time of endings.

In the agricultural world in the Northern hemisphere, this is the time when the crops start coming in—and, if the farmer is lucky, it’s happening ahead of the first hard frost. The death of the year is evident all around us. The chill of the grave is open before us, blowing in our faces like the cold draft of a ghost’s breath.

This is why this time of year has always been reserved for the remembrance of death and the contemplation of last things. The Day of the Dead, All Hallow’s Eve, All Saint’s Day, Samhain, The Great Horned Fair, the Iroquois Feast of the Dead—and many more besides.

And, by some amazing twist of divine irony, the modern world was also born on October 31st, the day that Martin Luther nailed up his 95 Theses in open challenge to debate about the corruption of the Catholic Church. This action killed the medieval world dead, dead, dead.

It is, in other words, a much more important time of year than we moderns normally give it credit for, so today I am taking it upon myself to remind you of the whispers of mortality that are drifting on the wind.

Last year I joined the Halloween festivities by writing about the deep and strange relationship between magic and mathematics. This year I’m starting off the season with a tiptoe through a handful of movies that you probably haven’t seen, but that do something unusual in cinema:

They play straight with their source mythos.

Those of you who are young enough to have mostly watched films from the last 15 or 20 years may have gotten the drift from us older folks that Things Used To Be Different when it comes to movies honoring their source material, but that’s only kinda-true. The past 15-20 years have seen a LOT of exceptionally execrable examples of source vandalism because studios have been hiring writers who don’t actually like the franchises they’re working in, or who want to “make it their own,” but that’s really just an extremely obnoxious form of the fact that films and source material have only ever had only the merest relation to one another.

Whether that source is a book, an earlier film, or a cultural tradition, the process of adapting for the silver screen is brutal. The strict dramatic structure and time constraints of a movie make it a medium best suited to short stories and plays, but the scope afforded by the camera’s artificial eye pulls directors toward spectacle, while the hypnotic dream-like effect of the silver screen makes it irresistible for propagandists.

This combination of factors basically guarantees that anytime you go to see an adaptation of a previous story, you’re most likely to experience something like LaCroix—you know, the sort of sparkling water that tastes like it’s flavored via a truckload of the fruit on the label being driven past the bottling plant once a month.

But sometimes, the creative team loves their source material, understands it, and gives you something worthy of it.

Today’s round-up of mostly-lesser-known horror movies are exemplars of this particular subspecies of excellence.

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In the Mouth of Madness

One of the better known films on this list, John Carpenter’s In The Mouth of Madness is the second of his films to lean heavily on the mythos of HP Lovecraft (his earlier effort, The Thing, leaned heavily on Lovecraft’s novel At The Mountains of Madness).

If you’re not familiar, the substance of Lovecraft’s mythos is terror—specifically, the terror of standing before the naked universe. In his world, the horror comes from each character’s encounter with an annihilating, indifferent, and predatory force whose presence corrupts whatever it approaches, whether that force is the sheer depth of the cosmos itself (The Music of Erich Zahn), an army of frenzied rats (The Rats in the Walls), a group of cultish Christians fish people (The Shadow Over Innsmouth), a strange otherworldly color that bleeds life from the world (The Color Out of Space), or an ancient god that will destroy the world (At The Mountains of Madness).

The indifference of the universe, the fear of the outsider, and the obsessive behavior of New Englanders mixed together in Lovecraft’s mind to give birth to the genre of cosmic horror—a sort of tale where the worst thing in the world isn’t suffering or death, but is instead the understanding that nothing you ever were could ever possibly matter. The mind caves in under the weight of personal insignificance. A scientist may look at the sun or a black hole with wonder, Lovecraft’s stories say, but this reaction is insane. The only sane response to the endless, empty, hostile universe is horror—our illusions and delusions keep us sane.

In Carpenter’s hands, this gnostic theme of cthonic understanding blends with the Left-Hand Path’s notion that our thoughts/beliefs create reality to weave a phantasmagorical tale of madness woven around an insurance investigator John Trent (Sam Neil) hired to find the world’s most successful writer, Sutter Kane (Jürgen Prochnow) who’s gone missing on the eve of the publication deadline for his most anticipated book, the titular In The Mouth of Madness.

The tale doesn’t begin there, though. It begins after the investigation, with Trent recounting his adventures from a madhouse (very like happens in many of Lovecraft’s stories). There is a madness afoot in the world, unleashed by Kane’s new book. Trent’s investigation began when Kane’s crazed literary agent, having just read the new novel, takes an axe to a restaurant and pins Trent down with the pointy end to ask him:

“Do you read Sutter Kane?”

Deciphering clues left in Kane’s book, Trent sets off on the search for the missing author so he can recover the manuscript for his insurance company—but along the way he finds himself swept up in the madness, losing his grip on reality, and coming face-to-face with the horrific world that ensues when imagination and will really do shape the fabric of the cosmos.

Carpenter takes themes he’s already explored (far less deftly) in earlier films like They Live and The Thing and turns the dial up to a level of sheer mastery. Every scene is loaded with allusions to Lovecraft’s mythos, from the subtle to the obvious, and the result is the kind of pandemonium nightmare that plays like a breathless ride the first time through, but rewards subsequent viewings as familiarity with the story gradually reveals depths of theme, thought, and spiritual terror that are uncommon in a popular film. Carpenter doesn’t just understand Lovecraft, he understands the ancestral mythoses Lovecraft drew from, and he understands even better the dark heart of the Burned-Over areas of New England and the sly, self-serving mysticism and paranoia that this part of the world has furnished the rest of us with.

Watch this film in the dark, with a good sound system, and let your mind go. Essential viewing for any creative, it’s also a marvelous meditation on the madness and power of propaganda and the way that the stories we love shape our expectations, values, lives, and world.

The Dark Half

This one comes courtesy horror master George A. Romero (Night of the Living Dead and many other less-well-known masterpieces, including the modern tender-hearted Arthurian drama Knightriders) adapting a lesser-known book by his buddy Stephen King.

This film begins with a pedestrian retelling of King’s own experiences writing under the name Richard Bachman before being forced to retire the pen name when a journalist unearthed the deception. On the surface it reads like another meditation on the crazed, drug/booze-addled writer autobiography that King has returned to a half-dozen times at least (The Shining, The Dark Half, Secret Window, Secret Garden, Misery, The Tommyknockers, Bag of Bones), but on that level it’s one of the better ones.

The battle that defines the story (and I’m not going to spoil it for you, as the sense of creeping dread turns heavily on the particular unfolding of the plot) weaves together the twin themes of confronting the shadow self as an essential part of creativity, and making meaning from life in the absence of the divine presence. In these themes, the film leans heavily on Jungian mysticism and psychology on one hand, and Kabbalistic readings of Judaism that concern themselves with the nature and meaning of the sabbath on the other. The film isn’t shy about these themes—most of King’s writing is fairly on-the-nose about such matters, and this is no exception—but Romero takes King’s trademark clunkiness and performs a beautiful illusionist’s trick with them:

He shows you what’s going to happen with an open hand, yet when the moment comes it barely occurs to you to realize that you’ve already been told what’s going on.

Amy Madigan and Michael Rooker both turn in top-tier performances, but Timothy Hutton (in the starring role) carries the film on the back of what is arguably the most subtle performance of his career. Chock full of the brutality you’d expect from both King and Romero, and packed with more than a handful of sly references to Lovecraft, this is a beautiful nightmare not to be missed.

The Seventh Sign

Apocalypse thrillers aren’t just a dime a dozen, they’re usually utter crap. Films like The Omen generally take the Christian Apocalyptic tradition and dress it up in clown shoes of one sort or another. Before I saw this one, I could count the number of really good Christian horror films on two fingers:

One other that you’ll find next on this list, and The Devil’s Advocate (Taylor Hackford, 1997). I’ve already covered The Devil’s Advocate in my article The Chocolate-Covered Satan, so I won’t repeat myself here (though I may do a longer article on it at some point).

A good Christian horror film plays the mythology absolutely straight, takes it seriously, and (most importantly) takes the role of God and the salvific role of Jesus Christ seriously. As you can imagine, this is not an easy thing to do in a drama, since “God comes down and fixes everything” and “It’s all okay if you just invoke the power of Christ” tend to be major drama defusers.

But The Seventh Sign (Carl Schultz, 1998) does not fall prey to this failure mode. Drawing faithfully on Catholic readings of the end times—including accurately citing apocryphal and medieval theological works—it sets up a gripping drama centered around a couple expecting their first child. They’ve suffered miscarriages before, but the mother (Demi Moore) is determined not to let her baby die, no matter what the cost. Her pregnancy difficulties grow in intensity after a stranger (Jürgen Prochnow)—who we have already seen to be playing a part in horrific apocalyptic events—rents their in-law unit. Terrifying, violent, supernatural events happen all around them, a priest sent by the Vatican seems very interested in the strange tenant, and it becomes clear that God’s plan for the world has run it’s course…and part of that plan is that no new souls will enter the world now that the End Times have come. The baby is doomed to be stillborn.

By turns terrifying, heartbreaking, touching, glorious (literally), and ultimately satisfying, The Seventh Sign is never hackneyed, preachy, or evangelical. This is one of the few pieces of art that has ever seen me sitting at the end with a spiritual ache—an ache to believe what I once believed, and gratitude that even if the Christian story is just a story it still fills the world with beauties such as this film.

Whether you’re a Christian or not, this film is a gem well worth seeking out.

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The Rapture

The Rapture (Michael Tolkin, 1991) is easily the most ballsy religious film ever made. It follows the faith journey of swinger Sharon (Mimi Rogers) who, finding only emptiness in her sexually adventurous life, finds meaning in a charismatic church. There she is joined by one of her lovers whom she marries, and with whom she has a child, and the family lives a devout and joyful life until a workplace shooting shatters the family and sends Sharon into a spiral of doubt and apostasy…just as the apocalypse, taken beat-for-beat from a literalist reading of Revelation, begins happening around them.

Quietly and slowly, the drama ratchets up to a fevered pitch until Sharon finds herself standing alone to face the final judgment in what is one of the most devastating conclusion to a drama ever committed to film.

It’s difficult to overstate how good this film is. While it was marketed as drama rather than horror, the level of cosmic terror is so chilling as to be positively Lovecraftian. Mimi Rogers turns in the best performance of her career—a performance so good it easily scores as one of the best screen performances of all time. If you’ve ever found yourself frustrated by the mealy-mouthed, timid, and dishonest tripe of Christian apocalyptic thrillers like the Left Behind series, The Omega Code series, or the Thief in the Night series, and found yourself wondering if anything interesting or profound could be done with one of the greatest horror novels of all time (The Revelation of St. John the Divine), this is the movie for you.

The Ninth Gate

This 1999 entry from Roman Polanski (Rosemary’s Baby, Chinatown) is hardly the director’s first outing into occult territory, but it is unarguably the best. The story centers around the mercenary, unscrupulous, and resourceful Dean Corso (Johnny Depp) who is hired by Boris Balkan (Frank Langella), a collector of rare books about the devil. Balkan tasks Corso with finding the original copy of a book called The Nine Gates of the Kingdom of Shadows that was ostensibly written by Lucifer himself.

Corso’s quest finds him delving into European occult circles, shadowed both by murder and by a mysterious green-eyed lady who drives a red Dodge Viper, until he discovers the key to the mystery of the book:

It allows the careful reader to find the key to summoning Satan himself and gaining the boon of eternal life.

Playing absolutely straight with the Catholic Luciferian esoteric tradition, the film encodes its entire journey using imagery, ritual, and cosmogony pulled straight from the Hellfire Club. In so doing it subtly lays out the complete initiatory cycle of such cults, ending on an unsettling note that haunts the viewer long after the final credits role.

The film depends for its effect and themes on a great deal of directorial restraint; the spiritual world is always present, but manifests obviously only sparingly, the gore is minimal and the atmosphere thick—yet the entire initiatory path is encoded at every level of the tale. There isn’t a shot, let alone a line of dialogue or a costuming choice or acting gesture, that doesn’t reveal itself, on subsequent viewings, to be either a clue to the solution or a step on the path. Not for the intellectually timid, this movie is as intellectually demanding as a Kubrick or Bergman film. It well-rewards rewatching and raises philosophical, theological, and moral questions that will keep even the most ardent secularist awake at night…because they reach quite far into the nature of the moral universe of the waking world.

Vampire in Brooklyn

Finally, we end on a lighter note. Vampire in Brooklyn is a 1995 outing by director Wes Craven with Eddie Murphy in the starring role. He’s backed up by Angela Basset at the height of her prowess, Kadeem Hardison in a surprising and delightful turn, and Zakes Mokae as a quiet-but-pivotal supporting character.

I dithered for a long time about how to summarize this film, but it’s pointless. It was marketed as a comedy, and it borrows some cosmetic features from Murphy’s earlier film Coming to America. I went into this one expecting something frivolous and rather silly. Instead, I found an extremely faithful retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula set in 1990s New York. I hesitate to say more than that, because the few deviations from the novel are delightful surprises, but the real joy in this film (other than the unbridled sense of fun that permeates the entire enterprise) is in noticing the deftness of the adaptation.

I kid you not, no other Dracula adaptation (including the Coppola production from 1992 which put Bram Stoker’s name above the title) comes close to the faithfulness and reverence for the original novel found here.

Don’t waste your time looking elsewhere—trust Eddie Murphy and Wes Craven on this one and watch it this season!

Happy Halloween!

Christmas is coming, but there’s still time to get your order in for unique, hand-forged and hand-crafted gifts.

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