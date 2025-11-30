This one has a lot of images. If it gives your email client problems, check it out on the web at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Well, it had to happen sooner or later:

The rolling fall rains turned into winter mountain snow overnight. At this elevation, winter can start wintering as early as the end of September, or as late as New Year’s day, and it’s a mugs’s game predicting when the final rungs holding up the roof of the world finally break.

After a few years of life in the remote corners of the world, you learn to expect waking up to sites like this:

That’s the driveway, and it’s a little under a mile long. If I want to get out for groceries or mail any time in the next four months, I have to clear that stuff off every time we get substantial amounts of snow. Snowblower, snowplow, anything will get the job done, really—it just takes time, and depending on the method, it can take quite a bit of time.

The first couple years I was up here, I did it by hand, and learned some interesting things in the process. Read all about it here:

The Parable of the Shuffle-Plow J. Daniel Sawyer · January 8, 2024 The afternoon before, the snow had been a foot deep on the spur road, and a lot of that had gotten mashed down by driving and walking—no real danger of getting stuck if you remembered your tire chains. Read full story

I’ve upgraded my equipment since I wrote that article, but, unexpectedly, I found that I often prefer to use the shuffle-plow. Winters are long, and the hours are short, and the cold will freeze your nose off if you’re not careful—the perfect recipe for hunkering down in the house with a book or a stack of movies and hibernating the months away.

It’s nice to have a reason to go outside, it turns out.

So, I keep using the shuffle-plow (or push-plow or hand-plow, call it what you will).

Unfortunately, near the end of last season, as I was breaking up a particularly stubborn iceberg, I broke the plow. It seems that glass-reinforced ABS plastic has its limits.

If I took that thing out into the snow this year, I’d be asking for trouble. A few dozen more miles of use, and it’ll shred itself entirely. If I want to keep using it, it needs to be repaired, or replaced.

Normally when I replace something, it’s because it’s impossible to repair, or because I can do good things with the salvage from the dead item. This is a plastic tub with a handle—not great for recycling. Besides, what’s the point in having a shop if you’re gonna not gonna use it to repair things?

So how do you repair a tool like this?

By stealing some tricks from the world of auto body repair.

From Cars to Shuffle-Plows

Back before the days of plastic body panels, crumple zones, and bumpers that cost several hundred dollars to replace, cars used to get repaired after accidents (shocking, I know, but it’s true). In some parts of the country, such as the northeast and the upper midwest, people still do these things when they can—the salt on the roads rots out the body panels long before they rot out the undercarriage, and who wants to drive a rust-bucket around?

The rust on the floor of a truck I restored in the northeast. This is what road salt does. I wound up replacing 90% of the floor, and almost everything underneath it.

When you get a tear in sheet metal (for example, as a result of crinkling from a fender-bender), you could pound the area flat and fill it with body filler or weld it up, but if you did it that way you’d risk the crack propagating as you manipulated the metal (or plastic, or fiberglass) back into place. Torn materials have the tendency to want to continue to tear. The end of the crack creates what’s called a “stress riser,” a place in the material where all the twisting, pushing, pulling, and shearing forces concentrate. Any sharp corner will do this.

Back in the early days of aviation, airplane windows had a tendency to break right at the corners, causing excitement and adventure for airline passengers. The solution?

Round windows.

Those gradual corners don’t give the stresses any place to concentrate.

When you have a tear in a body panel (or anything else), you can prevent that tear from propagating by drilling a hole at the end of the crack. The roundness of the hole will dissipate the forces acting on the object, allowing it to resist further damage (up to a point).

Once that hole is drilled, you can safely perform any repairs you need to, safe in the knowledge that your attempts at repair are not going to make things worse (or, at least, not as easily).

Share

Repair Time

So, first thing:

Drill those holes.

With the stress thus relieved, I needed to somehow fix that crack.

If this was summer, I might be tempted to use an epoxy filler, such as JB Weld, for the job, but it was far too cold out for epoxy to set properly. That temptation, though, is something I could’ve beaten if I thought about it for a few seconds. Epoxys that aren’t designed for cold weather tend to get brittle in the kind of bitter cold I sometimes plow in (as cold as -20 degrees Farenheit, so far—for those of you in metric-land, the technical name for this temperature is “holy fuck how do you still have eyeballs?!”). I don’t have any cold-weather epoxies, and with the kind of pounding I put this plow through, they ones I have on hand will shatter under load.

If this thing was made of metal I’d weld it up, grind the welds down, paint the thing, and call it a day. Weld joints (when done properly) are stronger than the metal they’re joining together—that kind of fix would be ideal.

This thing is plastic.

But welding is just melting the base material and filling out the melted part with a filler material. You can do it with metal…and, believe it or not, you can do it with plastic, too.

All you need is a hot stylus and some filler material.

A hot stylus was easy. I used the stub of a welding rod that I held in a pair of vise grips, and heated over a blowtorch.

And the filler?

Well, zip ties work remarkably well.

I heated the rod to red hot, melted the seams together with the filler, then repeated. It’s less clean, and a hell of a lot slower than welding metal—and, unlike with most small-scale metal welding, I had to go from both sides in order to get good penetration and seal up all the stress risers from both sides, but with a little patience and a little propane, I got the crack sealed up on both the front side and the backside.

If I was working with metal, this is the stage where things would get a grind-and-paint finish. Alas, this is not metal. Plastic welds are not exactly known for their robustness, and I really don’t want to go through this again over winter or next year if I can help it.

So instead, I decided to call in some reinforcement.

Share Unfolding the World

Reinforcement

You’ll notice in the above photos that there is a bit of metal on this shuffle-plow. The cutting edge is a folded-over bit of galvanized sheet steel. Since I’m putting the time into repairing this thing already, I figure I may as well go all out and reinforce all the repairs with metal.

A hunt through the sheet metal scrap archive turned up this lovely bit of galvanized sheet steel.

The galvanization was a real win. Galvanization is a thin zinc coating, and zinc—unlike steel—doesn’t rust. Instead, like aluminum, its oxide layer is solid and prevents further oxidization. This metal will last a few eons before it rusts—it’ll probably outlast the plow I’m about to stick it to.

Material this thin cuts almost like paper if you have an angle grinder or some tin snips.

Forming it is almost as easy—clamp it in place and hit it with a small ball-peen hammer until it takes the shape you want. This method has worked well for auto mechanics for the last hundred years, and was employed by sulptors and armorers for a few thousand years before that. It’s simple, primitive work but it can get amazing results with only a little bit of practice.

The big question is: How do you secure the metal to the plastic?

The answer lives in a toolbox in my forge.

These are pop-rivets, and the gun that affixes them. The rivets themselves look like nails with an umbrella on the end. Here’s a close-up:

Look closely, and you’ll see that the “nail” has a ball on one end. When the long shank is inserted into the rivet gun, the gun grabs onto it and pulls that ball through the rivet, causing the material on the back side to spread out and push towards the umbrella-rim. When it can pull no further, the shank breaks off, leaving a nice snug rivet that presses on the material it joins from both sides.

This tool is cheap, and it’s a must-have for weekend warriors and home-maintainers. With a rivet gun and a drill and some tin snips (a total of maybe $30-60 depending on your taste in drills), you can build trays, do emergency car repairs, fix or reinforce broken plastic tools, and generally save yourself a lot of money around the house. Even in a chaotic household, you may use it only once or twice a year, but when you do use it you’ll save yourself a bundle.

And that’s exactly what it’s about to do for me, because buying a new plow would set me back $70-100, depending on what tariffs are doing right now.

I started with laying the metal around the outside of the plow, tucking the lip under the metal cutting edge of the plow. I drilled through both the metal and the plastic with a small drill bit, and affixed the panel in place with the rivet gun.

Then I bent and wrapped the metal around the corner of the plow, drilled through all three layers, and riveted all of that into place.

It ain’t pretty, but I overdid it on purpose so that it’ll stand up to all the stress I put on it (and more).

After doing the same job to the rear of the plow (which also sustained a lot of damage last year), I got myself a Frankenstein monster that should chew up all the snow the winter can throw at me.

So, if you’ll excuse me, I think I have some plowing to do!

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. You can find everything currently in print here, and if you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

This column is a big part of how I make my living. If you’re finding these articles valuable, and want access to more of them, join the ranks of my supporters!

Share