Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
9h

There's a certain Twilight Zone feel to this story. But I'm sure whatever code they worked from wouldn't allow this story to get produced. But they could clean it up. Aldo's parents were only wounded, and the neighbor next door is a cop and hears the shots. As he rushes into the room, Mark attempts to shoot him, but Flarn jumps up and bites him in the hand. Mark drops the gun and Cynthia and Mark jump out the window to escape, but land on a hay rake and twist and turn until they die. Mom and Dad are about to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but not before they promise to let Aldo read late from now on. Closing scene, they all look at Almighty Flarn and admire him for his brave act that saved everyone's lives.

Sorry, I got started, and couldn't stop. And, yes, I may have borrowed some ideas from other shows.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 J. Daniel Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture