Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
13h

I appreciate that you recognize the way some film adaptations of King's novels elevate the source material. As you know, King himself gets pissy about it, particularly with Kubrick's "The Shining." King insisted somewhere (some interview, some article I read) that The Shining was a tale of a supernatural hotel ruining a man, not an allegory of domestic violence and family trauma. But, forgive me author, it really wasn't and Kubrick was right (and he made a masterpiece).

I can imagine King might say the same thing about Brian DePalma's 1976 "Carrie" (I'm not sure if he did or would). That story is about a mother with a personality disorder and a set of personal obsessional guilts that expressed themselves in horrendous abuse of her daughter. The supernatural elements were just vehicles to further that plot, in my view.

Obviously, I'm stating "what these films were about" from the point of view of a guy with a bunch of prior experiences and biases just like anyone else. No author has to agree with that, and the author does get to state what his work is about with more authority than someone who didn't write the work, obviously.

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