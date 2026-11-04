I don’t drop names much, but the names in this conversation were important to leading me to this essay, so please excuse the faux pas:

I was sitting with Gail Carriger, Cherie Priest, and Dr. Mike Perschon the Steampunk Scholar (among others) at Seattle Steamcon on Thanksgiving Weekend of 2012. Horror films were the talk of the table, and the recommendations were flying fast and happily until I recommended a film that had lived rent-free in my head for the whole of the previous year:

The Mist.

It was released in 2007, directed and written by Frank Darabont, and based on a story by one of my least favorite authors (Stephen King).

When I recommended it, a chill passed over the table, and Mike’s face, always the picture of amiability and adventure, hardened. He set out on a tear about the film being nihilistic, horrific, and the kind of thing that no father could ever like. Why on earth would I ever recommend such a film? Especially to him?

I didn’t have a good answer. The best I could come up with was Stephen King’s review:

“Darabont had the balls to do what I couldn’t.”

The review was correct, but I didn’t know how to explain it further. So we moved on to other, more pleasant filmic and fictional topics.

But there is something in The Mist.

Something important.

And, after re-watching it this year, I’ve become convinced that it’s far more important today than it was when it was produced.

Heavy spoilers are ahead. If you have seen The Mist (or if you do not wish to subject yourself to one of the most emotionally brutal films ever made), feel free to continue. But if you haven’t seen it, and are willing to suffer, watch it before continuing.

That said, this is not a film review. This is a study of something far more important.

And something far more personal.

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A Quick Summary

If you have seen the film, or don’t want to watch it, here’s the trailer to remind you of/introduce you to the flavor of the film:

Here’a quick recap for those of you who haven’t seen this film.

A giant storm knocks power out and sends the occupants of a small Maine community out to the store to stock up to make it through the kind of disaster that’s pretty common in parts rural.

In the store, we meet a cast of stereotypical characters: a bloodthirsty apocalyptic nut job, a competent unassuming working-class hobby shooter, a volatile alcoholic day laborer, a skeptical lawyer, a mother worried about her kids, and our hero (a wealthy artist with connections to the film industry—Stephen King’s customary autobiographical insert) and his young son, a sensible redneck, etc.

Suddenly, an impenetrable mist rolls through the parking lot, and a old man runs out of the cloudfront, blood all over him, screaming “There’s something in the mist! Lock the doors!”

And with that, the cabin fever drama begins. A mother decides she will leave right away to get home to her children. Over the objections of her panicked fellows, she walks alone into the mist.

Another group of characters mobilize to correct their power problem, but while fiddling with the generator in the back of the store they’re set upon by tentacles reaching out of the mist, and one of them gets dragged to his death.

But back in the main part of the store, the skeptic doesn’t believe the story, and he resolves to leave. He and a few others walk out with a rope tied to one of them for safety. Then, suddenly, the rope rips free, then goes slack, and the people in the store haul back in the bottom half of a bisected corpse.

Over the course of the day, the religious nut begins her calls for blood. The other characters fight amongst themselves over what to do and who should lead. Then, at night, a swarm of giant beetles collect against the window, attracted by the light, and a gigantic bald bat swoops in and breaks the plate glass store front. The refugees band together and kill the swarming beasts as they’re variously stung to death and eaten alive.

The horrors don’t end there. An apocalyptic cult bent on human sacrifice takes shape, and a soldier in the crowd is singled out for death when it comes out that the military at a nearby base has opened a doorway to another dimension, which allowed the mist and the creatures to spill through. Over the course of a night and another day, various characters commit suicide, engage in fruitless heroic supply runs to nearby stores, and get picked off by the monsters.

All the while, our hero protects his seven-year-old son and promises him, again and again, that he won’t let the monsters get him, no matter what.

As the third day dawns, the core group of sensible characters decides to make a run for a truck and drive until they find the end of the mist. But to get out, they must fight their way past the cultists, who have settled on the little boy as their next sacrificial victim. One of them shoots the cult leader twice with a revolver, and they make a dash for it. A few of them—the core five that the audience has bonded with—make it, but their friends do not. They set off into the mist with nothing but the revolver to protect them.

They ride through a landscape of endless devastation. The hero’s home is cocooned in spider silk, his wife hanging dead from the eaves. They drive on, finding endless Lovecraftian monsters roaming the landscape.

They drive until the truck runs out of gas.

The boy is asleep.

The four adults hold a silent conversation, and the hero checks the revolver and discovers he only has four bullets left.

“But there’s five of us,” says the woman holding his son.

“I’ll do it. Don’t worry,” he whispers so as not to wake his son. “I’ll think of something.”

He loads the weapon and points it at his son’s head. The boy awakens and looks at his father in fear. Four shots ring out—the boy and three adults are dead, their brains splattered everywhere. The hero, covered in blood, screams in anguish and fires the empty gun repeatedly at his own head before working himself from anguish to rage, and he exits the vehicle.

“Come on! Come get me!” he cries.

Then, after a moment, a shape rears up in the mist behind him, dark and terrible.

And then it resolves.

An army tank.

Behind it, as the mist clears, an evacuation truck rolls past carrying a woman and her two children—it’s the mother who walked out of the store at the beginning. A military team deploys around him with flamethrowers, dousing the creatures in fire, and our hero falls to his knees, screaming, as a new day dawns.

A Nihilist’s Vision?

This is not how the original story ends. In King’s novella, the tale ends with a signal coming over the radio in the truck, and the party setting out for Hartford, Connecticut, following evacuation instructions. They fall asleep on the journey, the son in his loving father’s arms, and hope on his lips.

It’s a sentimental, hopeful ending. The author thought he was telling a tale about how a father’s love keeps his son safe as society crumbles around them. It fits with King’s vision of humanity: a hateful species just barely held back from savagery, its only saving grace is the love found in a healthy family.

Like so many great Stephen King film adaptations (Misery, Carrie, The Shining), the director understood that the story the author intended to tell is not the story he told. The Mist is not a story about how people behave in a disaster—literally all the evidence we have from disasters shows that people generally pull together, form cohesive teams, and help one another even at the risk of their own lives. Hierarchies form quickly, and things usually work out well. I’ve documented this extensively in another article, which you can find here:

And if you don’t want to read that whole article, read this comment by a member of the Federal government’s emergency management brain trust, describing about how things actually work in such scenarios.

Darabont did not tell that silly story about how people go savage in a crisis—he used that frame to look at something else. Just as Stanley Kubrick realized that The Shining wasn’t a story about an inadequate father trying to do better, but was instead a tale of generational abuse; just as Rob Reiner understood that Misery was much more about fame and ego than it was about cocaine addiction, so do did Darabont understand that there’s something very deep in The Mist that King, himself, didn’t see.

When the film came out, it was widely decried for being nihilistic. Its bleak ending drew loud umbrage from predictable quarters (including my friend Mike Perschon). You have to be a nihilist, after all, to make a film that climaxes with a father murdering euthanizing his child to spare him greater suffering…don’t you?

Or…maybe not.

And maybe the world we live in now shows us why.

A World On the Brink

As I write this, a slow-motion apocalypse is going on all around us. Governments across the developed world are enmired in legitimacy crises. Demography is collapsing because, by and large, people stopped having babies twenty years ago (and, so far, the birth rate isn’t bouncing back). The change in information flows have undermined the moral vision of liberalism by exposing its dark machinations, even as the debt incurred on its behalf is tipping one economy after another over the brink into insolvency and depression.

It is a dark season in human history. Peter Turchin calls it the “crisis” phase of civilization, and it’s not going to get brighter until civilization goes through a series of paroxysms that re-balance politics, population, economy, and culture—and, historically, these phases do not end well.

And, if this phase does not end in a massive wave of reform, we may be looking at a long dark age that it takes many generations to crawl out of, assuming that resource constraints allow us to do so.

We are not the first people to see destruction riding our way, nor the first to wonder if it isn’t already too late. The Bob Dylan anthem All Along The Watchtower has achieved the status of a cultic standard precisely because this feeling recurs in every major crisis.

The song follows with a “Joker” and a “Thief” who are bitching about the decay of their society (There must be some way out of here…there is too much confusion), commenting specifically on the businessmen and proles who have no appreciation for what it took to win them their comforts (None of them along the line

Know what any of it is worth). They know the good days are numbered, and the evil days are coming (Let us not talk falsely now/the hour is getting late).

Outside, on the ramparts the king’s men protect the city as it goes about its peaceful life, but battle is brewing. The song ends on an ominous note: Two riders were approaching/and the wind began to howl.

The song hooks partly because it presents a puzzle: Why are these well-heeled aristocrats talking about the end of the world while so well protected? Why do they think the hour is getting late? And why does all this happen before the ominous winds pick up?

The song’s popularity rests on this puzzle.

The puzzle is solved, though, if you merely swap the halves of the song.

Start with the princes who keep the view, move to the approaching riders, and then, suddenly, the conversation follows naturally.

An army is coming. The Joker and the Thief want a way out. They know the businessmen and the laborers won’t defend the city, don’t appreciate what it would take to rebuild it. They think that life is a joke, without meaning. But not to worry, the Thief says, our characters know that such complacency is a lie born of ignorance—they have no time to complain now, the hour is getting late.

It’s a conversation between two men who see the end coming before anyone else, and when their city falls, so will everything they value.

It is a song of doom. It evokes deep cultural memories of life under siege and the peculiar rules of the defenders. In the ancient and early medieval world, for example, a number of European tribes had an unbreakable rule:

Our people are not slaves.

When a town was under siege, the men took to the walls to defend it. It was the responsibility of the women within those walls, who protected the children, to slaughter the children and themselves if the defenses failed. There are fates worse than death, and those who fell to the Romans or the Muslims often faced them. The men on the walls fought all the harder knowing that if they failed, their lines would be extinguished (but they at least knew that their daughters and sons and wives would never be slaves).

There are circumstances, such as these, under which suicide is entirely rational—even honorable; but there’s a problem:

Since none of us can tell the future, how can you know when you’re in such a moment?

The Mist is a study in this kind of dilemma. Its stakes are unrealistic because those in the store are well-provisioned, have places of refuge they can retreat to (the back offices), and, while they’re scared to death and sometimes actually dying, they still retain the will and means to live, at least for a while. It’s sociological worldview is laughable, for reasons discussed above.

But the tale is nonetheless compelling because of something that the film never mentions out loud:

Despair.

Every character in the film faces despair. Some escape it by overdosing on pills. Some by joining a cult. Some leave and meet their doom because, in their skepticism, they despair of the goodness of their fellows. Some succumb to guilt which is not theirs, and hang themselves.

And some, after fighting through and winning free, decide to end things quickly instead of facing the fear of waiting in their vehicle until the monsters are actually attacking the truck.

Not for them is waiting until the city walls are breached and the enemies are upon them, no. They will themselves to meet their end when the fear that they have failed in their escape becomes too much to bear.

They know they cannot fight. But they do not know they cannot hide.

And so they opt for a quick death, mere moments before reprieve arrives.

In the entire film, the only character who wins is the one who had the courage to face her fear at the start.

As you look out upon the world in the thin dawn after Halloween this year, upon an election season that seems existential on every front and to every party, upon a world at war, and economies that are creaking and cracking, with technological change upon us that some say will end the world, as the storms of winter come and the dark closes in around us, you may find that you feel like a Viking woman or child, a Joker or a Thief, hiding in the keep, watching the city walls fall.

The mist flows in, and swallows us up, and we may never see daylight again.

But that would be a mistake.

All life is filled with pain. We are born in pain, we die in pain, and in between we find beauty in the midst of our struggles. The candle burns briefly enough on its own without hastening it on.

The Mist is a study in despair.

It would be wise to listen to its anguished cries.

And chose to meet the terrors on your feet, instead of on your knees.