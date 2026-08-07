This is the 31st installment of my series of build projects. Catch up on the series here. This post is positively infested with images. If your email provider truncates it, read the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Bless me, readers, for I have sinned:

I have left my machines out in the weather to rot.

For several years now, since arriving at my mountain hideaway, I’ve been running around like a maniac with too few arms. One of the casualties of this overscheduled harriedness has been the proper organization of the motorized machines that make life up here…well, I was going to say “possible,” but the truth is that “barely plausible” is probably more accurate.

Whichever way you slice it, there is weather, and there is equipment, and the two things don’t like each other much. What’s worse, there are sheds which are overcrowded, so when people (everyone, not just “the people who aren’t me”) use the sheds they push the equipment outside during nice weather which makes for an all-powerful pre-rain scramble when a storm comes in.

This month, I decided I’d had enough. Wildfire season was coming here in the coniferous forests of the West, so I needed to go thin another grove (you’ve seen me do this before).

Time to solve two problems at once.

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Roundwood Construction

One of my objectves in building up this place is learning all the different construction skills that the pioneers used. One that I haven’t successfully tackled yet is building without screws or nails.

In the days of the American West (to say nothing of ancestral Europe), iron fasteners were expensive. Every nail had to be made by hand by a blacksmith—a labor-intensive process that made a simple nail worth the equivalent of around $1 in today’s money (depending on the era). Since a typical framed building uses thousands of nails, this is what you’d call “prohibitively expensive.” Enterprising bootstrappers had to be a lot more frugal, building with found materials and avoiding the kind of high-speed building methods that we use now.

Working without those modern conveniences hardly means producing shoddy or rickety results. Even today, the finest work in furniture (in America, Europe, and Japan) and construction (mostly in Japan) is done without the use of nails, screws, brackets, and other high-speed metal and composite construction aids.

But to get to competent with such techniques, one must practice.

This project is another good opportunity for practice—it’s also a good chance to practice something else:

Roundwood construction.

The little trees I have to clear out this summer are 3-4 inches across. That’s not really enough to bother putting on the saw mill, and they’re too small to be worth cutting up for (most) crafts. Normally, around here, they’d become fence posts, but here’s the thing:

Round timbers are way stronger than milled dimensional lumber of a similar cross section, because the extra material that might get cut off to make them rectangular…doesn’t. More wood = more strength. Building with roundwood is a time-honored pioneer tradition, and involves unusual skills like scribe joinery.

Which I haven’t done before.

Sounds like a fun challenge!

The Timbers

To start with, I had to peel the logs. I set up a couple saw horses and broke out the draw knife and started peeling.

In fairly short order I had a decent pile of logs to work with.

Cutting down little trees, carrying them to the job site, and peeling them? That was the easy part.

Digging the holes…that was the hard part.

The soil at the construction site is about six inches deep. Below that, there’s around eight inches of granite cobbles. And below that? A few thousand feet of granite and basalt. For good stability, the vertical timbers need to go down at least two feet.

That meant I had to drill every one of my post-holes with a jackhammer (I wish I was kidding).

Shockingly, these are only a couple hundred bucks. Well worth the price when you live on a glacial rock pile.

Unfortunately, jackhammers only break rocks, they do not remove them, so every hole involved the following work sequence:

Pick up jackhammer (approx 50lbs) Pull-start the engine Lower the jackhammer into the hole Run the thing for about a minute, until the solid stone turns into crumbly gravel Pull the jackhammer out, turn it off, and set it on its cart before the gravel gets too deep and the jackhammer gets stuck. Use a post-hole digger (or hands) to clear all the debris from the hole. Rinse and repeat as many times as necessary.

This means the every hole took about half an hour to dig.

Once they were dug, I could stick the vertical timbers in the ground—but not before I did a bit of work to protect them from water and rot.

Toasting the ends with a propane flamethrower gives some good protection from the bacteria and fungi that cause wood rot. The soil (gravel) that it’s in has excellent drainage. Between these two factors, the wood will have a lifespan similar to what you’d expect from pressure-treated wood in regular soil—not great, but certainly good enough for a shed that can later be put on skids without any problem at all.

I sunk the timbers one wall at a time, because the way I was going to install the crossmembers required that I be able to move these things until it was time to do the final joinery.

Joinery

To turn those posts into a wall (or, at least, the frame for a wall), I needed to join them together. When working with dimensional lumber, this is simple: pin one side of a board in place, level it out, pin the other side, and then add some more nails (or screws) to secure it well.

When you’re building with joinery, the process is a bit different. You have to start the process by cutting tenons in your crossmembers.

With the tenons cut, I had to then trace the ends onto the vertical timbers and cut the mortises (slots) for them to fit in.

As you can see in the picture, I wasn’t content just to use hand tools for this. These logs I’m using for verticals are about 5 inches thick, which makes for a lot of chisel work. To save time, I used a set of forstener bits to clear out most of the waste material, then cut out the corners and edges with the chisel.

With the hole cut, I slotted the horizontal crossmember into the post and rammed it home with a wooden mallet.

To secure it in place, though, I’d need a peg.

For this, I grabbed a length of 1x2 from the off-cuts from my drawing boards (get yours here, in time for Christmas), split it to square with a hatchet, then shaved it to round with a chisel.

Notice how it has a slight taper? That’s the trick that makes this method work. When driven in, the peg winds up being slightly larger than the hole. If forces the surrounding wood to expand, creating a nice, high-grip joint.

I drilled a hole through the post and the tenon, then drove the peg through both.

Once in place, I cut the excess off with a saw.

Cute technique, huh? But how stable can this kind of joint really be?

Well…

Stable enough to stand free, proud, and level with only those pegs and tenons to hold them in place.

After that, I cut the mortises for the next post, pounded it into place, and pegged each joint, then proceeded to repeat the process, one wall at a time.

I did make an important mistake, though. I thought I could save myself a bit of work by grabbing some deadfall from the forest floor. This timber had already lost its bark and branches, and looked like it was in decent condition, but when I put it in place and tried to drive the final post onto it…

It snapped like a twig. Since I didn’t have any other dried timbers, I decided to just leave a “window” in that side of the structure for now. When I get around to putting the walls on, I can stick a 2x4 up there and call the job a “learning experience.”

With all four posts in the ground, and the crossmembers for the three walls up, I needed to join the front of the building. The shed needed to be able to open all the way up, so the front wall would only be joined with a lintel.

I used a 2x6 to make a guide to mark the levels for the tenons. I pinned it in place with screws and leveled it off, then traced the line along the upper edge of the board.

And then, up on the ladder with a saw and a chisel, I cut the tenons for the post tops.

Then, after cutting mortises into the lintels, I drove the lintels down on top of the posts and pegged them in place.

Rafters

With the lintels in place, it was time to set the rafters.

To get a good, dependable joint, I needed to increase the surface area of contact between the round rafters and the round lintels. That means I needed to do some scribing.

This weird little ruler is called a “contour gauge”, and it’s used to do basically what I’m doing here. You push it up against an irregular surface, and then trace the resulting curve onto your work piece.

When you transfer the contour of one surface onto another surface to make a tight fit, that’s “scribing.” I suspect the name is a holdover from the days when Big Pencil had influence with Big Dictionary.

In my case, that meant I had to mark each end of each rafter using this thing (and a pencil), then pull the rafter down and chisel out the recess, then put the rafter back in place and peg it.

Repeat that process a dozen times and you wind up with something like this:

The Roof

Here, alas, we leave the realm of pegs and joinery and enter the modern realm, as I have not yet educated myself on the secrets of ancient roof construction techniques (and don’t know if I’d actually want to build that way if I did).

This roof, like most roofs in high mountain snow country, will be made of metal—metal roofs let the snow slide off a lot easier than composite shingle (they’re also a little less susceptible to fire, which is always a persistent issue out here in the conifer forests). It will not be made out of pretty metal. I have a pile of off-cuts and borderline-trash roofing that I yanked off derelict structures around the property that I will be re-using.

To secure it to the roof, I need some strapping.

Strapping is 1x2 material that sits between your rafters and your roofing to provide a horizontal grid suitable for securing your roofing material to.

Each of these went down with 1” wide brimmed nails. They didn’t go down quite as evenly as I would have liked, as I had made a mistake on the previous step of the build. One of the rafter timbers was a bit knobby and twisted, and I did not pick the correct way to orient it, so I wound up with a bump (you can see it in the above picture). The bump wasn’t so big it would distort the final roof…so long as I didn’t lay the strapping over it. The result was as you see above—a big unevenness in the strapping.

Not a big deal, but not the sort of thing I’d encourage anyone else to do. Even strapping distributes the wind and snow load evenly on your roof. Uneven strapping creates variation in stress when the roof is under load, which creates vulnerabilities. On a small roof like this, there’s nothing short of a hurricane that would make that matter—but when you get up north of a couple hundred square feet of roof area, that kind of thing starts to become a live concern, especially in the kinds of heavy winds that come with thunderstorms.

With the strapping down, it was time to flush-cut the extra wood…

Leaving the perimeter of the roof nice and even and ready to accept the roofing material.

And now, the roof.

Which is a lot more tedious and boring than it sounds.

In this case, it involved a lot of little scraps of roofing, much of it rusted and busted and needing to be bashed back into shape with a hammer, and requiring some patching before winter comes. I hauled them from their pile and threw them atop the strapping and laid them out from bottom of the roof to the top, overlapping the courses that were too short so that the higher pieces ran over the lower pieces by a good couple inches.

And, once they were in place, they got screwed down—one rubber-grommeted screw per roofing valley all across each course of strapping.

The Great Stopping Point

At the Remote Mountain Hideaway, many projects run in rotation. Project X gets done as far as the supplies and needs of the moment require—it reaches a stopping point, and Project Y commences. It is an unfortunate reality of bootstrapping, but it is often necessary.

For this project, the roof and skeleton are as far as it’s going right now. Closing in the walls requires either mill ends or plywood, neither of which I have right now, and neither of which I can fetch while my truck is waiting for me to afford the parts to fix it.

You can help out on that front by tossing a few bucks my way. The parts and tools I need run about $300, so even a small tip—or a new subscription—is a big help. Truck Fund

Nonetheless, a frame and a roof are enough to give the machines asylum from the baking hot sun and the rain, and that meager shelter means less maintenance for me as the months and years go on.

Project stats:

Tools used: Impact driver, drill (with forstener bits), sawzall, hammer, chisel, draw knife, wooden mallet, jackhammer, tamper, blow torch, post-hole digger, ladder.

Total time: ~25hrs over the course of 6 days.

Materials: 19 small logs (13 for the frame, 6 for the rafters, scrap wood (for pegs), 1”x2”x8ft dimensional lumber (6 pieces), wide-brimmed nails, roofing screws, scrap metal roofing.

Total budget: Approximately $15 (screws, nails, and strapping), not including tools.

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