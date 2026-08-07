Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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bhiggum's avatar
bhiggum
Aug 9Edited

Impressive construction, I haven’t seen anything built from logs but furniture for a long time! The dairy barn on the farm I grew up on was made in a similar style, though they did square the beams.

I usually lay the roof strapping on edge instead of flat, gives it some more strength but it is harder to attach to the rafters. Probably matters more for a larger roof and if your climate had more humidity that might cause warping.

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Lightwing's avatar
Lightwing
Aug 8

Nice work.

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