Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire

Now it’s time to go through the rest of the most common fallacies in a rapid-fire format before we briefly touch on why these are useful for the autodidact specifically.

Rhetorical tricks

Weasel words

A term for meaningless or vague words that give the impression of conveying information without actually doing so. It’s a way of covering up a lack of authority or data by implying authority:

“Sources say the President ate brussel sprouts today in defiance of all good taste.”

Rhetorical devices that weaken a statement while increasing its credibility, use of the passive voice, and anything else that seems to give the impression of invoking the power of consensus or popular wisdom in order to add persuasive weight to an argument are subspecies of the weasel word.

Why is it called a weasel word? Because only a weasel lacks the moral courage to stand behind his own arguments. And because they are “words that suck the life out of the words next to them, just as a weasel sucks the egg and leaves the shell.”

Moving the Goalposts

This happens when you subtly shift the standard of evidence when it becomes clear that the argument is not going the way you hoped.

“I will not believe you went to the Grand Canyon unless you show me pictures.”

“Here are my pictures of the Grand Canyon.”

“Anyone could have taken these—you’re not in them.”

“Here’s a selfie with the Grand Canyon in the background.”

“Big deal. Anyone with Photoshop could have faked that. What else have you got?”

And so on.

Begging the Question

To beg the question is to assume that which you wish to prove. This can be done either straight, or by posing a loaded question (i.e. a question which begs the question—the “load” being the implicit premise).

For example, if I were to ask you “Have you stopped beating your wife yet?” The question assumes that spousal abuse is, in fact, occurring. Thus, by answering the question directly the interviewee would be affirming the premise, whether it’s true or not. Further, a well-constructed loaded question will induce someone to answer quickly without thinking about what they are implicitly confessing. Cops and lawyers use this trick all the time.

However, you don’t have to be asking a question in order to beg a question—all you have to do is sneakily assume as true an issue which is, in fact, not proved. The “sneaky” part is important. Without the sneak, you just get bad salesmanship.

Imagine a snail farmer trying to sell his snails to Loreal, who says:

“Let’s assume that snail slime really is a good treatment for dry skin; what would that imply for the cosmetics industry?”

That is not a loaded question. The farmer is engaging in a useful form of hypothesizing (i.e. the counterfactual). It’s a way to explore an idea on an as-if basis.

Counterfactual: A what-if scenario that runs contrary to known facts or consensus, used for exploring ideas and mapping out the knowledge terrain surrounding an accepted narrative in order to discover truths that may have fallen by the wayside, and generate testable hypotheses related thereto.

When you beg the question, you don’t announce your intention to speculate—you instead simply proceed as if what you want to prove is, in fact, true, and hope the other guy falls for the ruse, like so:

“Given the utility of snail slime, how many units should we deliver to your doorstep next Saturday?”

The begged question, in this case, is that snail slime is actually good for your skin. It might be, but the snail farmer has advanced no evidence that this is the case.

Or, another example from the Intelligent Design movement:

“Since the natural world contains structures that are so delicately engineered that they could not have evolved by chance, we can be confident that God himself is guiding the natural world.”

The begged question here is subtler, but also larger: God (and a particular conception of God) actually exists AND is an active agent in the processes of the natural world. Any of these things might be true, or might not, but they are all assumed in the statement’s conclusion, when they should be established beforehand.

But there are three additional, subtler assumptions here:

First, that the process of evolution works by chance—it doesn’t. We have already examined how it is a signal-flow control algorithm optimizing candidates to match a defined end-state in a base-level system that is always changing (which means we should expect the products of that system to change along with the base-level system, in a feedback loop).

Second, that the process of evolution can not produce delicately engineered structures—it does. The evidence that it does is not just visible in the natural world today (to stop there would be to beg the question), but in the developmental stages preserved in the fossil record and in the developmental proxies we can make and observe in laboratory experiments, and in home genetic hacking toolkits.

Third, it assumes that structure is aberrant, while a lack of structure is the default. But any careful examination of the nature of the universe—even outside the domain of biology—shows that structure is all that there is. It goes all the way down. There is no detectable undifferentiated chaos—it is a phantom of our imagination.