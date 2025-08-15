This is the twenty-first installment of the serial of my forthcoming book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. As with other installments, part of it is behind the paywall. Become one of my supporters to get the whole thing.

Chapter 8

Non-Rational Reasoning

Over the last two chapters, we have delved into rationality with some gusto, but I’d be falling down in my duty to the arts if I were to leave things there. Rationality is not the whole ball of wax where human reasoning is concerned—if it was, we’d all be poorer for it.

Non-rational reasoning? Isn’t that a contradiction in terms?

Allow me to explain:

Not all kinds of thinking that aid in learning and insight are logical, or even rational, and it seems fitting that we end this tour of thinking methods with those that are least susceptible to systematization.

The tools of non-rational reasoning are analogy, metaphor, and abomination. These are the tools that unlock the subconscious and connect flights of fancy to flashes of genius. Let’s take them in order:

Analogy

In an analogy, one thing is compared to another in order to highlight part of its nature. Love is like air (because we need it in order to live), shelter is like friendship (because both protect us from the cruelty of the world), Chevy trucks are “like a rock” (because, in my experience at least, they don’t move without being pushed).

Imagine, for a moment, that you slept through physics class (or never took one), and never had occasion to watch any science documentaries.

Now imagine that your background is even thinner than that. Imagine that you grew up in a world without a word for “gravity” or any understanding of why things fall, or how they ought to behave, or any conception that the lights whirling over your head every night are in any way related to what happens all around you in the everyday world.

But you have read about gunnery experiments—you’ve even conducted some yourself—and you realize that if you can devise a formula to predict how cannonballs travel as they fall, you’d be the talk of the town. You’ve read about experiments that involved dropping objects off buildings to see if they fall at the same speed or different speeds depending on their mass and their shape, and you decide to see if you can precisely quantify how bodies fall well enough to write an equation describing it.

So, you get a collection of balls of different sizes and weights, and you build some ramps, and you use a metronome and a water tank to make yourself a kind of stop watch.

After a lot of laborious ball-rolling, you find that all of the balls, regardless of their weight or materials, don’t just move at the same speed, they accelerate at the same rate.

And then you make the leap; the analogy that unlocks the universe.

You remember a book you’ve read by a German guy who, after examining the anal-retentive observations of a compulsive Danish astronomer, declared that planets don’t move around the sun in circular tracks as all the latest-and-greatest thinking declared. Instead, the sun and a planet orbit each other, and they don’t trace out a circle, but an ellipse.

It’s not a perfect shape, like a circle. It’s not the kind of elegant thing you’d expect God to do when he designed the universe. It’s kludgey. Messy. And not at all suited as the shape of a track for angels to be pushing the planets around.

But it is the kind of thing you’d expect if the planets and the sun were falling towards each other, and just missing. If, in other words, the planets were falling bodies operating by the same rules as those balls on the ramp.

So you try out the German’s mathematics on your balls and ramps.

The equations fit.

The heavens follow earthly rules! The cosmos is not a layered set of spheres, each sphere a different plane of existence. That which is “up there” is very like that which is down here.

The world is one.

A “universe,” if you will.

This, combined with his penchant for turning telescopes on the heavens and his utter disregard for little things like diplomacy and decorum, is what got Gallileo Gallilei confined to his home for the eleven years of his natural life. It’s also the final piece of the cosmological puzzle that broke the back of the medieval intellectual world and created the modern one.

Metaphor

This book began with the image of a web nested within a web nested within webs going out to infinity, and there were spiders in the web. The webs are knowledge. You—and your culture, and civilization, and species—are the spiders.

The web and the spiders are metaphors meant to convey information. Lexically speaking, a metaphor is a symbolic abstraction of a relational cluster of the world that defines some aspect of its behavior. These relational clusters can be thoughts, values, or attributes of systems that the metaphor propounder considers important for understanding those things which are the subject of the metaphor.

Consider the spider web: the feature of knowledge that it is meant to evoke is the relational structure between different facts and systems. It’s also nested, like (analogy) a Russian Matryoshka doll, with self-similar structural mirroring at multiple levels, so that you can visualize all your personal knowledge as a small part of a cosmic whole.

But it is just a metaphor. There are other senses in which, taken too literally, the metaphor breaks down. Knowledge is not, for example, made of silk solidified from chemicals secreted from the anus of an arachnid—though if it was, you would be fully justified in calling any know-it-all who can’t stop spewing their enlightenment to all within earshot an “asshole.”

Metaphors work because thinking itself is the process of comparative abstraction. Everything you understand (not the facts you know, but the relationships between them) is able to stick in your brain because it is, in some sense, metaphorical. Language itself is built from abstractions—the sounds represent thoughts, and the relationships between the sounds delineate thought flow. The shapes of the letters (in all languages) have evolved from primitive representations of mouth shapes, animals, and objects in the world. In other words, they are not arbitrary.

Culture, too, is articulated through a metaphorical framework constrained by the baseline metaphor of the entire system, and that metaphor is always derived from the material circumstances that form the ground in which the culture grows.