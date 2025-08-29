This is the twenty-first installment of the serial of my forthcoming book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. As with other installments, part of it is behind the paywall. Become one of my supporters to get the whole thing.

Chapter 9

Complexity, Complication, and Chaos

Think of two of the simplest machines in the universe:

The lever, and the wheel.

Each works by redirecting force. Each, on its own, can multiply the effort of an individual. Combined in different ways, they create the gear, the cam, the lathe, and the crane—and with these simple combinatory machines you can drive a clock, a factory, an internal combustion engine, a machine gun, or an airplane. The world of clockworks has this obvious appeal: everyone can understand the lever and the wheel. Any system built from them is, in principle, easy to understand. A sufficiently-motivated person with a wrench can take apart any such system and put it back together again, even repair it. Such a system is merely a machine built of a series of smaller machines, all working to transform one kind of motion into another.

Newton’s universe was a machine. Keynesianism conceives of the economy as a machine that allocates resources. Franklin Delano Roosevelt considered government to be the machine that ran society.

There’s only one problem with all of those examples:

Machines are complicated systems. But neither the universe, nor the economy, nor the government are complicated systems. They are another animal entirely.

A complicated system is one built of moving parts working in concert toward a designed end. Its primary defining characteristic is to harness and channel forces of nature and make them governable.

Forces of nature, on the other hand, are the result of another kind of system:

The complex system.

A complex system is characterized by simple rules that result in iterative feedback loops—complicated systems are force-redirection mechanisms that humans use to govern complex systems.

Evolution is one such complex system—agriculture is the complicated system of rules and techniques that we have developed to harness it to our own ends.

The hydrological cycle is another—dams and irrigation are examples of complicated systems we have created to harness them.

Ecosystems (of which economies are but a sub-type) are another—we develop hunting protocols, taxation, regulation, and environmental management techniques in order to profit from and tame these systems.

Because our intuition is optimized for small, local areas and relationships operating in relatively predictable and simple cause-and-effect fashion, complicated systems come naturally to us. Complex systems...not so much.

And yet, because complex systems are prone to behaving in unpredictable ways, and that unpredictability increases the more tightly the system is controlled, the complicated systems that humans design to cope with them have a way of increasing in complication until the system ultimately breaks under the strain—or it becomes something else entirely.

Thus, every complicated system meets one of three fates: it collapses from wear (in the case of mechanical systems), it binds up and breaks apart once the complication multiplies to the point where it’s too unwieldy to function (in the case of social systems), or it graduates from complication to complexity by acquiring iterative feedback loops, and thus becomes the kind of unpredictable force of nature that it was originally designed to tame.

As I presented the thinking tools over the previous several chapters, I did so mostly with complicated systems in mind, because those are the visible systems that make up the human world—and they’re the kind of systems that human intuition has evolved to create and to solve for. But many of these tools can also be brought to heel both in understanding complex systems and—critically—in distinguishing a complicated system from a complex system.

And, fortunately, making the distinction between a complex system, a complicated system, or a complicated system that is breaking out into true complexity is simpler than apprehending the true nature of a complex system...so long as you actually remember to ask the right questions.

Here’s a quick-and-dirty diagnostic protocol to help you figure out whether a system you’re looking at is simple, complicated, or complex:

1) Does it use a relatively straightforward set of devices or processes to achieve a relatively straightforward and dependable result?

Digestion is a fairly simple system—a sequence of chemical reactions separate complex molecules into simple sugars and amino acids, harvesting energy along the way. It’s a component of a much larger and hugely complicated system called “metabolism,” but the actual process of digestion is pretty simple. You feed complex molecules in one end, a set of chemicals (whether produced by you or by the bacteria that live in your gut) react with them, and you get another, simpler set of molecules out the other end. Dependable results are much more common in complicated systems than in complex systems.

2) Can this system be broken down into different subsystems that could function independently?

Interaction is a feature of both complex and complicated systems, though the methods and natures of those interactions are different. In a grandfather clock, for example, the pendulum will power the escapement’s movement whether or not the escapement’s movement ultimately leads to the hands on the clock face moving or not. The pendulum and mainspring interact with the escapement, and vice versa. Both are simple systems in their own right—their interaction with each other is complication.

3) Does this system exhibit feedback loops?

Just as the pendulum drives the escapement’s action, so too does the escapement modify the pendulum’s actions. Each feeds back on the other in what might be (assuming the rest of the clock is broken) a closed system. Simple systems do not depend upon interactions with other systems. Complex and complicated systems do, and both will frequently also—if you’ll forgive the expression—eat their own shit.

But while both complex and complicated systems exhibit feedback loops, only complicated systems can have closed loops that continue, balanced, indefinitely, until ground down by the laws of thermodynamics.

4) Are the feedback loops iterative?

Iterative systems have two properties:

they must consume their own product (i.e. they eat their own shit), and the nature of their operation changes—and with it the nature of their end product—depending upon the nature of the product they’re consuming (i.e. their behavior varies depending what flavor the shit is).

Take rabbits, for example. They have a digestive system that only kind-of works. Like cows, they exist on grasses, some of the most indigestible stuff on the planet. Unlike cows, they do not have a four-chambered progressive fermentation system built into their guts. Rabbit digestion doesn’t ferment food in any appreciable fashion. Instead of taking the bovinate gastric brewery approach to fuel injection, they break down their food directly, but incompletely. In order to get adequate nutrition, they take the attitude that “any food that tasted good once will taste great twice” and, literally, eat their own shit.

But when they do that, their digestive system changes. The once-digested food stimulates a different enzymatic release, and the rabbit extracts the maximum possible food value from it’s crappy meal. The end product also changes—instead of a pulpy pellet of mushy grass which the rabbit catches as it emerges from her nether-sphincter and stuffs back in her mouth, a brown pellet of ick emerges from their anus and falls to the forest floor as food for the trees and grasses.

In this way, the rabbit is a complicated bimodal grass-processing fertilizer machine with a single iterating feedback loop. It requires its own output as a secondary input in order to function correctly, and the nature of the input (primary or secondary) changes the functioning of the system and the product it produces.

For it to be a complex system, one more thing would have to happen: transformation.

5) Is the iterative feedback transformative?

When the feedback loop changes the operation of a system, you may have either a complicated system or a complex system. When the feedback loop changes the nature of the signal flowing through the system (or of the system itself), you have a complex system.

Evolution is the go-to example for this—the creature built from one genetic code is fundamentally different than a creature build from another, no matter how similar those codes might be. The basic function of sexual reproduction is to change (ever so slightly) the fundamental nature of the germ line with every single breeding event, and the resulting creatures either survive better or worse in the world in which they find themselves. Those which fail to survive do not pass a piece of their genetic code to the next generation, and the traits unique to their line will disappear from the population. Those which do survive will pass their traits down.

However, as limited as that feedback loop is, it has enough apparent contingency that it might feel...well, complicated. So let’s look at another example of a complex system:

Weather.

The hydrological cycle goes something like this:

Solar radiation heats water, causing it to evaporate. The resulting water vapor hangs around in the atmosphere as humidity, which gives the atmosphere a greater energy-holding capacity, which in turn increases evaporation.

The difference in energy between these warm humid areas and less warm/less humid areas makes the air move along the energy gradient—in the process, this moving air (wind) kicks up dust, which mingles with the humidity. The dust, in concert with the solar radiation (in the form of alpha particles from our sun and from other, more distant stars) causes the invisible water vapor to coalesce around any available dust particle (making it a “nucleation site”), forming clouds.

Those clouds, now reservoirs of spectacular amounts of energy, curtail the energy flow to the planet’s surface by reflecting sunlight back into outer space. It also does the same favor for the ground beneath, trapping heat and light down closer to the ground. This system of evaporation and condensation continues indefinitely until a tipping point is reached, and the system destabilizes.

Instead of collecting energy through evaporation, the system suddenly purges energy through precipitation—dumping massive amounts of water (and snow and ice) onto the planet below, causing a marked cooling and re-balancing the energy reserves of the entire system.

After the precipitation, the cycle begins again—but, if any of the conditions in this run-thru are different (and they always are), then the rate of evaporation, the level of wind, the types and densities and movements of cloud formations, the nature and place and amount of precipitation, and whether or not this hydrological cycle purges energy in the form of fire (i.e. lightning strikes) instead of or in addition to water, will all be different.

Each iteration changes the nature of the cycle ever so slightly. These changes, in turn, alter the landscape onto which the water pours (through erosion and wildfire), which then changes patterns of evaporation, which then alter the nature and intensity of storms, which then effect the amount of heat trapped on the planet, which can (and does) occasionally break out towards what complexity theorists call an “attractor state,” spiraling out of control in a single direction toward an ice age or a global tropical age, where the system reaches its theoretical limit, then achieves a new equilibrium for a time, before eventually homing in on a different attractor state.

The entire cycle can be described with math (which I’m not going to do here, because I am not a meteorologist and don’t have one handy who I can use to check my equations).

And yet the future behavior of this system is fundamentally unpredictable in principle beyond a very near time horizon. Even the world’s most expensive computer modeling systems (those used to attempt to predict the future of the climate) have repeatedly failed to yield accurate predictions—and, perhaps counter-intuitively, the predictions get wider of the mark the more data is added to the models.

Because of the way complexity works, the more variables bearing on transformative iteration that are present in the analysis, the more potential there is for a model to drift from reality. Small perturbations in initial data (or real-world conditions) quickly multiply and amplify through the system, sometimes being canceled out by countervailing feedback and sometimes amplified in a non-obvious and pseudo-random fashion that forces the system to gravitate unpredictably toward different attractor states. Perversely, this often means that the more closely balanced the system is at the start, the more prone it is to spin out of control toward an attractor state.

When you have something that behaves like this, you have a complex system.