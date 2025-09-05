This is the twenty-first installment of the serial of my forthcoming book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. As with other installments, part of it is behind the paywall. Become one of my supporters to get the whole thing.

Continuing with Part 2, Chapter 9: Complexity, Complication, and Chaos

Rules for Interacting with Complex Systems

Of course, not all of the complex systems you come in contact with will be objects of study. Most of them will be ones that you do (or will) live within. And because complex systems are, well, complex, it is impossible to predict what the result of interacting with one will be.

One might enter the system with a boom and a crash—like dropping a boulder into a deep river—only to have one’s efforts quickly disappear into the background—the way the boulder’s splash is quickly canceled out in the noise of all the other ripples and currents in the river.

Or, one may step lightly—as one might when hiking in a quiet forest after a snowfall—only to have the merest contact with the system set off a runaway cascade of events, as footsteps can trigger an avalanche.

It all depends on the state of the system at the time of interaction (okay, okay, it can depend on a lot of factors, but all of them eventually reduce to the relationship between the balance of forces in the system (feedback loops included) and the novel action’s magnitude and timing.

So, for what it’s worth, here are a few rules you might find useful when interacting with complex systems:

1) Pay attention to signal flows

All complex systems are characterized by feedback loops, and all feedback loops are, in the end, signal flows. For example, the chicken life cyle (with feedback loops and selection gates included) looks something like this:

egg → Farmers choose which eggs to incubate [selection gate] →chicken → disease load [selection gate] → food supply → predator interactions [selection gate] → breeder culling [selection gate] → chicken sex [selection gate] → egg [feedback loop]

A chef interrupting the signal flow at one point (omelet) will give you a different result than at another point (fried chicken), and both are different from a breeder selecting which chicks get to reproduce (thus molding breed temperament and body shape), vs a geneticist selecting which part of the genomes get expressed inside that egg (possibly re-creating Tyrannosaurus Rex).

2) Pay attention to network architecture

Any complex system has a network architecture, and its shape is revealed by signal flows throughout the system. This is a different way of looking at things than outlined in the previous principle—there, you’re looking for feedback loops and characteristic behavior—the pipeline, so to speak. Here, you’re looking for the shape that the signal creates as it moves through each part of the system.

Let’s use the social organization known as “church” to examine the difference between the two. If you take as “signal” the “money that flows through the church” then you will follow the money’s path from the offering plate (or analogous donation site) through the back office accountant, to your feedback loops in terms of pastoral paychecks and to various recruitment strategies (special events, mission activities, social outreach, etc.), and finally to the sunk costs (rent/mortgage, building upkeep, utility bills, etc.). This view gives you a progression rather like the chicken/egg/chicken/egg progression above.

But what if we looked at the selection gates and the way they exert pressure on the signal? The signal gives you the form of the system, and shows you where the relevant selection points are. Instead of looking at the money itself, we look at why it gets used the way it gets used. This brings us into contact with the true governing system of any church (or similar social organization): influence.

By mapping the relationships between people in a church—especially the relationships of those people who directly control the budget—you can discover the architecture of the system. Using a pencil and a piece of paper, you make one circle for every person who is obviously involved in budgetary decisions, and then you create a web of all of that person’s first-order relationships among the church membership, you will uncover the network of influence that is actually responsible for making the decisions about how church resources are allocated—the person (or handful of people) with the strongest and most numerous connections to the greatest number of people with formal authority will be those who exert the most power in the group. This is the true org chart, and in most organizations this is different than the org chart that appears in the business plan.

Because complex systems are characterized by relationships between different active processes, and most complex systems exist in dialog with other complex systems, mapping the network architecture will give you a much firmer idea of how the system you’re interacting with (or acting within) actually functions in ways that might not be revealed by a simple signal flow analysis.

3) Pay particular attention to countervailing feedback loops and phase shifts

I just mentioned that most complex systems exist in dialog with other complex systems, and I argued in rule 1 that locating the feedback loops will tell you where the pressure points in the system are.

However, frequently you will find features in complex systems that are self-canceling. For example: feedback loops that activate only under certain conditions, which then control the behavior of a system gravitating toward an attractor state. This kind of behavior can be seen in that most complex system, the Earth’s climate:

Water, as we previously observed, increases the heat-holding capacity of the air. But it also increases cloud formation, which reduces the heat that reaches the surface and can be absorbed by the system, thus canceling out (to some extent) the heat accumulation within the system. The exact amount depends on the particular conditions in the system at the time of measurement, and the nature and effects of this feedback loop has proved very tricky for climate modelers to get a handle on—and this is but one of hundreds of known countervailing feedback loops in the Earth’s climate system.

So how do you identify a countervailing feedback loop?

The clue is in how they behave. Countervailing loops don’t just change the overall direction of the system, they often kick in when the system’s equilibrium starts to wobble. These points are called “phase shifts,” where the momentum of the system changes its nature so much that it starts behaving in a radically different fashion—for example, when water stops simply steaming and starts boiling. Phase changes are prime points for countervailing feedback loops to reveal themselves, either because they draw energy from the system after the phase shift, or because they siphon off energy from the system in order to delay the phase shift, or because their operation is not obvious unless and until the system begins to wobble.