Part 3: The Caveats

Chapter 1: Ethics

A little learning can be a dangerous thing;

Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring

It is no accident that I have returned to the words of Alexander Pope again and again throughout this book. There is a sense in which the whole of this book can be reduced to his poem—or, perhaps, extrapolated from it. Whether it’s the stunning description of the experience of discovery, the landscape of learning, and the endless grandeur of the quest for an ever-better understanding of the universe, Pope nails the autodidact’s experience well.

And also, he lends wisdom with his caveats. The poem contains cautions for the sorrows that come with knowledge (drinking largely sobers us again). Such sobering begins, before all else, with ethics.

As strange as it may sound to contemporary ears, for most of history the discipline of ethics was paramount to the entire enterprise of education. This view of learning gradually ebbed away from the educational establishment in the late 20th century, as the educational system transformed into a credentialing apparatus under pressure from successive global wars, space races, tech booms, and the universalization of college. Economic concerns gradually came to trump such trivial and outdated notions as “ethics” and “culture”—an attitude which persists to this day, except when someone is using their ivory tower to prosecute (or claim victory in) a culture war.

As with most things worth fighting for, those most desperate for power tend to pretend that the power isn’t worth seizing until they’re in a position to take it swiftly and excommunicate or execute their surviving adversaries. I’ve personally lived through two such cultural purges, one originating on the political right and one on the political left, and am under no illusions as to what it’s about: culture is the water in which we swim, and bowdlerizing, poisoning. or delegitimizing it is the primary tactic of those who wish to elevate themselves to positions of unearned moral authority and social power over their fellows.

So while, in agreement with the broad late twentieth century, I firmly believe that knowledge itself is value neutral, and that no knowledge is itself inherently dangerous and/or evil (or good and/or edifying, for that matter), and that these things are so obvious as to almost not be worth the time it takes to write this sentence, I nonetheless think that we have lost something precious and perhaps indispensable in abandoning ethics as a cornerstone of knowledge.

The very nature of learning is ethical in itself. Even studies in fiction, mythology, or con artistry are, in a very real sense, pursuing truth, and this realization has some rather startling and humbling implications.

The first, and most obvious, is that if you are pursuing truth, you must first believe that there is truth to be had. Otherwise, what’s the point? Even if you, like Foucault, protest that knowledge and truth are illusions and the only reality is to be found in the structure and interplay of language (the “discourse” or the “narrative”), and that this structure and interplay is basically a vehicle for the exercise of power, you are tacitly conceding that there is a real world in which things such as power and discourse can be efficacious enough that they’re worth expending the effort to obtain.

You must, of course, have the courage to obtain it. Any time you set out to learn something, there is some risk that you will learn something you didn’t want to know. Something that will blast a canonball right through your glass box. Something you can’t un-know.

Make no mistake—there are such things. You will learn things that shake your sense of self, that undermine your sense of worth or your place in the universe, and that shatter your view of humanity. There are things you can learn—and I know, because I have learned them—that could drive you mad, or drive you to suicidal depression, or so alter your worldview that you no longer inhabit the same world as the people around you.

You may wind up walking alone through the dark for periods of your life. You may never escape the dark, depending on what dark things you’ve learned.

As Ecclesiastes observes:

For with much wisdom comes much sorrow, and as knowledge grows, grief increases.

Or, as Thomas Gray later paraphrased this passage:

Ignorance is bliss.

Learning is dangerous, and much of the universe (both within humanity itself and stretching out into the depths of the cosmos) is terrifying. The entire genre of Cosmic Horror, pioneered by H.P. Lovecraft, is premised entirely on that simple fact.

And, on top of that, the process of learning can itself be arduous.

So, if you truly wish to learn—and especially if you wish to teach yourself—you must cultivate two virtues from the get-go:

Courage (the fortitude to continue on in the face of terror, fear, and opposition)

and

Grit (the ability to persevere in the teeth of obstacles, obstructions, and internal and external resistance)