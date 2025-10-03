This is the twenty-sixth installment of the serial of my forthcoming book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. As with other installments, part of it is behind the paywall. Become one of my supporters to get the whole thing.

Chapter 2: Knowledge and Ideology

Grand Unified Theory

The clockwork universe. Geocentrism. Bendable spacetime. The big bang. Climactic dynamics. The dome of heaven. Quantum mechanics. Malthusian population dynamics. Managed economies.

These are all examples of models. Abstractions that attempt to identify the most important parts of the systems they describe, and then, on the basis of those parts and pieces, predict the how the system will behave. The entire scientific enterprise, at bottom, is about predicting nature. Those theories that seem to predict successfully are considered successful, those that don’t are (eventually) superseded or abandoned.

Mostly.

But a problem creeps in.

Because humans are metaphorical creatures, we tend to construct mythic worldviews based on how the world appears to operate...according to the currently popular models.

Those worldviews, when they get sufficiently well articulated and advanced, become ideologies. Worldview and ideology are not synonymous; a worldview can be merely descriptive. An ideology never is. Ideologies take the world that appears to be and builds upon it a comprehensive worldview containing, especially, a prescriptive moral narrative.

Or to put it more simply:

An ideology is a moral story about why the world is the way it is, and how it ought to be. They are Grand Unified Theories of Everything. They marry the scientific, sociological, moral, political, and spiritual worlds into a smooth, polished, well-packaged whole. While they can be religious, and can proceed from religions, no religion that I’m aware of is an ideology per se. Ideologies are bigger than that. Far, far bigger. Far more all-encompassing than religions (a fact evidenced by how many different ideological tribes form inside different religions), and far more corrupting of intellectual integrity.

Maoism. Calvinism. Communism. Intersectionalism. Nazism. Feminism. Theonomy. Creationism. Presuppositionalism. Marxism. White nationalism. Liberalism. Emancipationism. Malthusianism. Environmentalism. Objectivism. Anarcho-primitivism. Syndicalism. Progressivism. Libertarianism Wahhabism. And Platonism, the granddaddy of them all. All of these are moral programs with broad-reaching, well-articulated philosophical cosmogonies, exhibiting startling internal consistency. They offer a sense of the sacred. Of order in the cosmos. Of the way things ought to be.

Sacredness feels good. Ideas that are inviolable, that are unarguably true? They are worth protecting. Worth living for. Worth dying for.

And worth killing for.

Ideology is a game of the sacred, and when you sacralize knowledge, it ceases to be knowledge and instead becomes doctrine.

This internal consistency, centered around sacred values and knowledge, is very seductive, and routinely swallows the intellectually curious and the intellectually rigorous.

It’s not hard to see why, or how, that might be. Ideologies offer bounded gamespaces for intellectual play that, while heavily rules-bound, offer pre-packaged programs of depth and complexity act as nectar in the open mouth of a pitcher plant.

And we know what happens to insects who venture down into a pitcher plant.

Martin Heidegger (Nazism), Leon Trotsky (Communism), Ayn Rand (Objectivism), and Judith Butler (Intersectional Feminism), are four of the keenest, most articulate minds of the twentieth century. All were swallowed alive by ideologies of their own making. But they are only four.

Of thousands.

Ideologies are supreme. Once you’re inside one, the narrative controls what counts as evidence. They are, by nature, highly resistant (if not immune) to the discipline of reality.

And, most importantly, ideologies are not knowledge. They are not enlightenment. They are LARPs—and, like all LARPs (and cults, and religions), they tend to have passionate evangelists with a vested interest in selling you on their truthiness.

Alas, knowledge has little to do with conviction. It has little to do with the the rightness of your cause, or the sense that what you think you know can change the world. The ability to change the world is sometimes a product of knowledge, but confusing the direction of causality is like arguing that emphysema causes smoking.

But that’s a mistake humans make all the time.

And so these Grand Unified Theories of Everything turn out, one after another, to be Grand Unified Theories of Nothing. They ultimately mask reality rather than revealing it. Their fantasies eventually fail entirely to stand up to the discipline of reality—but, unlike scientific theories which change or fall under the universe’s relentless assault (even if only when their devotees die off), they are immune to disproof, and so they endure.

And endure.

And endure.

And endure.

And occasionally rise again, with ruinous results.

Study ideologies. There is no better way to learn to recognize them. You may find that even the most demented and depraved systems of human genius have uncommon insights worthy of harvest. But resist the inclination that they will seek to foster in you to place your thumb on the scale.

Dying on the Paths of Least Resistance

There is one other way you can place your thumb on the scale, and perhaps this is the most insidious of all, because it is less interesting than a grand, romantic ideology, less sexy than a sense of the sacred and your own eternal righteousness, and far, far less noble than the pursuit of justice. It is invisible to you, because you have no reference point outside yourself.