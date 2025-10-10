This is the twenty-eighth installment of the serial of my forthcoming book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. While much of this serial is paywalled, this installment is free read. Enjoy!

Catch up on earlier installments here:

#1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14, #15, #16, #17, #18, #19, #20, #21, #22, #23, #24, #25, #26, #27

If your email client chokes on this post, find the whole thing at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Chapter 3

Ultima Cogitationes in Natura Rerum

And, at long last, we come down to the end. After a whirlwind tour through Pope’s Alps, and a few (hopefully substantial) stops along the way to pick up a few vital mountaineering tools, we have now reached the point in the journey where it’s time for the teacher to depart and leave the student to sally forth and conquer new peaks hitherto unimagined.

So, now, I suppose a few parting thoughts might be in order.

Knowledge, Understanding, and Wisdom

Whether you cross the Adaptive Valley or climb the peaks of established hierarchies or venture forth into paths shrouded entirely in shadow, bear in mind the difference between knowledge, understanding, and wisdom.

Knowledge is the web of relationships that you use to model the world. It can contain anything knowable—any facts, theories, feelings, or speculations—but your knowledge base is the web itself.

Understanding is the practice of acceptance, and also the state of being you experience when you accept the things you know and affix them permanently to your web. It resolves cognitive dissonance. It’s the experience and practice of submitting to the discipline of reality.

There are some things that may forever elude your understanding—perhaps because there is nothing in your web to hang them on, perhaps because accepting them means shattering your glass box, or perhaps because something about them threatens your self-image—but the more you are able to cultivate the habit and practice of understanding, the easier the practice of learning gets. This is perhaps the most difficult step in the learning process. If you find yourself having difficulty with it, I urge you to read (or listen) to Meditations by Marcus Aurelius and the Stoic essays of Seneca.

Wisdom is the practical application of knowledge and experience—it does not come without experience. In the end, while curiosity drives us, there are only two reasons to seek knowledge: to gain power, and to gain wisdom.

Power is useful, and can be used for great things, both creative and destructive.

Wisdom is the expertise that wields the hammer that forges the world. It’s the voice that knows when to fight, and when to fly, and when to freeze. Wisdom understands how power works and how it’s wielded, and how to foresee the consequences of the wielding. And, perhaps above all, it offers perspective.

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die;

A time to plant, and a time to reap;

A time to kill, and a time to heal;

A time to break down, and a time to build up;

A time to weep, and a time to laugh;

A time to mourn, and a time to dance;

A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together;

A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

A time to get, and a time to lose;

A time to keep, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew;

A time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

A time to love, and a time to hate;

A time of war, and a time of peace.

—Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

Heuristics are a rough sort of wisdom, but they are to mature wisdom what a gradeschool crush is to a mature sexual relationship. A heuristic that’s allowed to grow and adapt can eventually become genuine wisdom.

Heuristics can be nice. They are quick and useful power tools, and power is nice. But, as the life and writings of Marcus Aurelius attest, even the greatest power is fleeting compared with the enduring value of wisdom. Aurelius would know. After all, he ruled one of the greatest empires in the history of the world, but it is his writings on the development of character that still endure thousands of years after his empire shattered and scattered to the wind.

Why Bother?

So now, after hundreds of pages, having spent at least a third of those pages on the caveats, difficulties, and complications of a life of learning, it’s time to answer the question that this whole book was written around:

Why bother with a life of learning?

Because knowledge gives you the power to act in the world. It gives you latitude, agency, and options. The practice of self-teaching gives you the ability to harness the extra horsepower you’re carrying around between your ears that might never go to any use greater than creating white noise in your head and nudging you toward depression and purposelessness. The ability to learn what you need to, at a moment’s notice—from practical skills to arcane webs of facts and theory—makes you adaptable in an unstable world.

And because—unless you are one of the lucky few who has had more good teachers than bad, who taught you process rather than product—your schooling has failed you. You have not learned more than a fraction of the tools outlined in this book. You’ve not learned enough of your own cultural history, particularly not in a way that gives you a deep connection to it from which you can command your world.

We are each born into a context over which we have no control. If we are ignorant of it, or introduced to it only through the lens of ideology, we are robbed of the opportunity to decide how to act in that context; whether and when to conform, whether and when to rebel, whether and when to work for reform, whether and when to work for revolution, what to accept, what to reject, and what it means to live in the here-and-now.

At best (again, if you’re not among the lucky few), you may have gotten a few good tools and some interesting facts. You may have also caught an all-powerful case of Sophomoritis as a result. You may find yourself walking in a world of confusion, devoid of meaning, and filled with voices you don’t know if you can trust.

If you cannot trust the world, you must be able to trust yourself. Your mind is the only thing that is truly your domain. It would be a pity not to master it, and build it up, discover its strengths, and make it sing with a voice that is uniquely you.

The last hundred years have been a time when reality has changed so much among and between generations—in terms of geopolitics, social mobility, technology, and the social ramifications of biological sex—that each generation has prepared the next for a world that they will not occupy. Once upon a time, what worked for one generation worked for subsequent ones, indefinitely, and culture moved and evolved over the course of centuries instead of lurching violently over the course of years (along all axes).

Not anymore.

Now, schooling is very little more than a way to demonstrate conformity, to signal group membership and trustworthiness. It’s always served this function, but that was one function among many. Now, it’s all that’s left to an institutional system that has uniformly failed to cope either with the new social responsibilities with which it’s been saddled or to impart the basic tools of literacy, thought, ethics, and context that it was originally tasked with providing. It can’t even successfully impart the facts of the world in a way that might stick—by your mid twenties, the average person forgets between fifty and ninety-five percent of what they were exposed to (and tested on) in school. It’s no wonder that curious people, even in an age of space travel, get duped into believing that the Earth is flat (a notion roundly disproved twenty-two hundred years ago by Aristarchus of Samos.)

But education—real education—is not just about facts any more than thinking is just about the mind. And it’s not, strictly speaking, about information, either. Education is even less about information than it is about facts. Education is a whole-self endeavor. This is the reason why history’s great geniuses rarely limited themselves to a single discipline.

Da Vinci was a painter, an inventor, a weapons designer, an engineer, a scientist, and a writer.

Aurelius was an emperor, a general, an ethicist, a warrior, a sportsman, and a philosopher.

Aristotle was a scientist, a philosopher, a farmer, a rhetorician.

Veronica Franco was a courtesan, an historian, a poet, and a diplomat.

Gallileo was an optician, a businessman, a physicist, and a chemist.

Heady Lamarr was an actress, a spy, and an inventor.

Abraham Lincoln was a boxer, lawyer, and statesman.

Gregor Mendel was a friar, an abbot, a farmer, and the father of genetics.

Benjamin Franklin was a businessman, publisher, writer, fabulist, philosopher, diplomat, statesman, revolutionary, community leader, scientist, and public health pioneer.

Martin Luther was a lawyer, a monk, a theologian, a propagandist, and a revolutionary.

Many of them were autodidacts with a thin-at-best formal education in their chosen fields (if any at all), as were Frederick Douglass, Steve Jobs, Thomas Edison, Nicola Tesla, Frank Zappa, Hans Zimmer, Stanley Kubrick, Suzanne Valadon, Bill Gates, William Blake, Harlan Ellison, David Hume, H.P. Lovecraft, Terry Pratchett, Ernest Hemmingway, Frida Kahlo, Henri Rousseau, Jane Jacobs, Malcolm X, Julian Assange, and many, many others.

Anyone with a skull and a brain to fill it can be an autodidact—at the beginning of our lives, all of us were. Learning machines, wide-eyes, drinking in the world and exploring it. As we got older and the spirit of conformity was beaten into us, many of us forgot how. If you were among the wounded, the geniuses, the abandoned, the battered, the non-conforming, the neurologically atypical (i.e. “learning disabled”), or the disenfranchised you probably found yourself forced to self-teach in order to survive.

But if you’re an average Joe or Jane, you are not sentenced to a life of dull conformity and inadequate schooling just because you’re not one of the weirdos dangling off the edges of society.

Your life is your own.

Your mind is your own.

The world before you is an open book, if you are willing to put in the work to learn how to read it.

So forget about everything you’ve heard about educational theory. Learning is learning. Anyone can learn almost anything, given determination, creativity, and the proper approach. Most people never use even a scintilla of their true intellectual, fortitudinal, physical, or emotional capacity.

Don’t let yourself be one of them.

Last Word s

To be aware of something is to collect facts on it (trivia).

To know about something is to be familiar with its features (knowledge).

To know something is to be familiar with its structure (theory).

To understand something is to grasp its nature (grokking).

Knowledge is power—power over nature, power in society, and power over oneself—and each one of these levels grants more power. The power granted by knowledge and learning makes life possible, which is great, insofar as it goes.

But that’s not where the real action is. The real joy in learning is in the enrichment. The more you know, and the fuller that knowledge is, the more the world and your life means to you. You gain access to art and thought and creativity and music and wisdom and poetry in ways you’d never have thought possible at the start of your journey.

Knowledge-as-power gives you control of the way you move through the world.

Knowledge-as-enrichment gives you a reason to move through it.

May your own journey furnish you with all the reasons you can handle to move with courage and joy through the valleys, caverns, forests, shadows, and shining mountain peaks that speckle the landscape of learning.

So set your foot upon the path. Before you, alps upon alps arise!

This concludes Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. The full book, including back matter and other extras, will be available in print 2026, and its release events will be announced on this Substack and its associated mailing list.

If you would like access to the full book before then, become a supporter of this Substack and get access to the full serial—as well as to the upcoming serial of the sequel to Reclaiming Your Mind, entitled The Art of Agency: A Guide to Self-Ownership.

Share