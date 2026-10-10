I was podcasting for over fifteen years before my illness a few years ago knocked me out of the game, but in the last few days I’ve been back on pod with a vengeance. The kickstarter campaign is drawing to a close, so it’s time to make some noise!

You saw my stream with Opium Tales a few weeks ago. Last night I got on with Dan Roberts of The Dad Lit Podcast where we talked about the connections between the writing life and self-teaching, the importance of a healthy social life and how it relates to lifelong growth, and the differences between vice, virtue, sin, and heroism.

Enjoy!