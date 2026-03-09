Like all the build articles, this one has a lot of images and gmail won’t like it, so catch the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com. Read earlier entries in the series at the series page:

Spring is sputtering to life here at the mountaintop hideaway, and that means one thing:

Maintenance.

The ground is drying up. The “snow” season is already over. We’re now deep in “muck” season, slouching firmly towards “mud.” We will waver back and forth from one to the other before the spring rains finally give up and we enter dust season.

And with dust, comes fire.

This year’s fire season is likely to be a pretty nasty one, and that means that it’s “all hands on deck!” here for fire mitigation and forest maintenance. And since I can now walk on the ground without re-enacting the death of Artax from The NeverEnding Story, I have to get cracking, and quickly, if I’m to get anything done (let alone if I’m to get any help from those kind souls who often notice my toil and throw themselves into the action).

If you know, you know.

To get the forest safe(ish) for fire season, the protocol is simple:

Trim the brush under the trees, trim the low-hanging branches, and clear excess fallen fuel loads away from thickets. On my patch of forest, which hadn’t been maintained for around fifty years before I bought it, this is a decade-long project, and will require regular maintenance thereafter.

But hey, it means I never have to get bored!

Step one of that is fixing up all the tools. I’ve got chainsaw maintenance to do, but I hate working on engines so in the interest of putting that off as long as possible I found myself casting about for something, anything, else that I could do to move the game forward before I had to rebuild carburetors and replace fuel lines on the noisy little murder-slashers that turn every moderately ambitious human into a burgeoning Paul Bunyan (or Leatherface).

Thus did my wandering eye alight happily upon the hand tools. Shovels need sharpening. Their handles oiled, too. This happens every year or two to keep the rot away—same with rakes and axes (some of which could also use new handles) and pick-axes and hoes (have you oiled your hoe today? Inquiring minds want to know!).

When clearing brush and branches, you can use mechanical tools like chainsaws, brushhogs, and weedeaters—all of which I have, and some of which actually work (the others are up for maintenance), but part of the point of moving up here was to get more exercise than my previously desk-bound existence afforded me. Therefore I tend to favor hand tools towards the beginning of the season, and move to engine-driven power-tools later in the season when it becomes inescapably clear that I have more to do than I have days before the snows come.

The tools you use for manual brush clearing are the hatchet, the axe, the billhook, and the machete.

The many varieties of Billhook

The machete, lovely little quasi-sword that it is, is the most versatile of these—so much so that everyone on site has their own, and we have spares for guests.

But alas! They are cheap tools. You can find them ranging from $6-30 at any hardware store, and build quality varies considerably within that range. My partner-in-homesteading found herself a lovely little $15 (at the time) machete from Harbor Freight that was just the right size, and she took to it with such gusto that, last year, she broke the thing.

Notice how the handle is anchored to the blade using two bolts right up near the front?

That’s because the tang (the part of the blade that extends into the handle) only goes back to that last bolt. The entire handle-able part of the handle is made of a shockingly cheep and brittle and non-fiber-reinforced plastic. When the lady in question took a hard swipe at a low-hanging tree branch, the entire blade went flinging forward into the forest.

The machete needed a new handle—and, fortunately, learning to make knife-handles is an ongoing project. I’ve been collecting and drying material all winter in anticipation of making a batch of knives for a local fair later this year. Here, I realized, was my salvation from engine oil and gasoline-stained hands and the kind of profanity that causes neighbors a half mile away to drive over to make sure that nobody is being bludgeoned to death in a fit of rage.

Cleanup and Fit-up

After taking off the handle stub I found this. Notice how the cutting edge starts pretty close to the holes that the previous handle anchored to. That’s not a lot of tang to hang a handle on. When you swing the machete, all of the leverage concentrates at the end of the tang. When the handle sticks out a ways past the end of the tang, that junction point becomes a major failure point.

So, to prevent a replay of the previous handle-breaking antics (which, frankly, could have been fatal if someone had been standing in the wrong place), I needed a longer tang. I used soap stone to mark out the new tang, then grabbed the angle grinder. I used a cut-off wheel to cut along the new lines, then took the thing to the belt grinder to debur the new edges and clean up the rust.

Which brings me to the humble service berry tree. These bush-like trees are used for ornamental plants, and grow wild throughout North America. The trees don’t grow big enough to be commercially useful, but their wood is tough, and strong, and gorgeous. I took a small branch I’ve been drying for the last year, split it in half, and traced out the contours of my new tang.

I’m aiming to make a frame handle, which will extend about a half inch beyond the back of the tang. This will give me a good place to put a lanyard hole later…when I get around to it. More importantly for me over the long term, frame handles are used in katanas and other exotic swords, which I eventually intend to teach myself to make.

So, with the outline traced out, I used chisels to carve out a recess in each side of the branch.

And then I took it to the belt grinder to flatten the sides and make them easier to work with.

Side Quest: The Belt Grinder

Since part of the purpose of these articles is to make these kinds of repairs and projects more accessible to all of you, a few words on the tools I used in this build.

The complete catalogue is:

C-clamps

Chisels

Vise

Hammer

Angle grinder

Belt grinder

Drill press

Of these, only the drill press cost me more than $40, and I could have gotten one for less than that if I’d been able to wait for a good garage sale.

You can get an angle grinder and cut-off discs at any hardware store for between $20 and $80, depending on the build quality. Entey-level chisels are a few bucks a piece. C-clamps are $10 or so a piece if you buy them new, and you can often find them at garage sales for less (which I did). Vises are more expensive, but you can also get them at garage sales for a song. And, of course, everyone has a hammer.

The belt grinder is the one that is least-common, and they run for $100-200 new for a dinky little 1x30 like I have here. This one, though, I got for $5 at a garage sale. It was listed as “non-working,” but I did a bit of quick math and realized that I could swap the motor out for a new one for about $45, so I’d still wind up ahead.

However, when I got it home and cleaned it up, I found that the reason it wasn’t working was that it had been completely gummed up with sawdust and moisture. Once I got all that gunk out and cleaned all the moving parts, it worked a treat.

Tools can often be got for a song, even decent power tools, especially if you’re willing to do a little clean-up.

Also, I should point out, the belt grinder was strictly unnecessary for this project—it was just convenient. I could have done the same job with sandpaper and files, it simply would have taken longer.

Now, back to the main story.

The Handle Takes Shape

Once I had the sides flattened, I could fit it up to the handle. I first drilled a couple new holes in the blade (I had to use cobalt bits—very hard metal and also a garage-sale find). After that, I laid the blade into each side in succession and drilled through the holes so that I can pin the handle scales into place.

Now, for the pins, I used the stubs of some welding rods, threaded them through the handle to align the scales.

I then used epoxy to glue the sides of the handle onto the knife.

While the epoxy set, I pulled the pins out and took them to the vise, where I clamped them in and wailed on them with a hammer. After a few dozen well-placed smacks, I induced the soft steel to mushroom over into something resembling a pin head.

With that done, and with the epoxy set, I took the machete back to the belt grinder to shape the handle into something comfortable.

This took a few revisions, as I wanted it to fit my lady’s hand perfectly. But, eventually, I got it well-shaped, so I threaded the pins through, using washers as retainers on each side, and cut them to length.

With that done, the pins on this side got peened over to create a tight clamping fit from both sides, ensuring that this handle will never go anywhere.

And now, for the finishing steps.

Hand sanding took about twenty minutes. That and some tung oil got me a beautiful finish.

And there you have it: A beautiful, if rather rudimentary, hardwood handle that will last forever. It fits her hand perfectly, and it performed excellently on its virgin outing.

This is how you turn a $15 disposible tool into something that will outlast everyone on this here homestead.

So next time you’ve got a broken tool that you’d rather repair than replace, remember:

You can turn even cheap Chineseium junk into something you’d be happy to hand down to your children and grandchildren, if you’re only willing to use a little creativity, available materials, and some elbow grease.

Happy building!

