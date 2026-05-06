Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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JD Wangler's avatar
JD Wangler
1d

💯 true that the biggest most dangerous lies always have some plausible foundation in a truth, or half truth as expressed here.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

Great article. My personal beef is the people who cannot straddle the fence. They pick a side, and castigate anyone on the other side.

So, what about vaping? My casual research indicates that it can range from harmless to somewhat harmful, depending on the product being smoked. Yet the 'official' reaction has been to treat it like a scourge that must be stomped into oblivion before it takes hold and destroys a generation. My own take on that is that the 'officials' are concerned that free-thinking might take hold and destroy their careers.

Also, any thoughts on hookah bars? They seem to proliferate around (surprise!) college campuses.

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