Warning:

In this article, I will be goring a sacred cow that pretty much everyone shares, and I will not be doing it in order to show that “what you believe is a lie.” I’ll be showing something far worse: what you believe is entirely true, but it is only half the truth.

I will be doing this because the half-truth is the most pernicious kind of lie, and the desire for the kind of clean world-picture that half-truths can create is a central mechanism for the dissolution of America’s social fabric (from which all other problems—from addiction to birthrates to zealotry—are downstream). It is my hope that this exercise shows a set of thinking tools that you can apply to other areas of life to keep yourself from getting railroaded into uncongenial (or disastrous) endgames.

And I ain’t just blowing smoke.

This article is long and your email client may truncate it. Find the whole thing at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

If You’re an Adult…

Rudyard Kipling’s poem If— is a checklist of maturity points aimed at boys who are just entering the teenage years. In part, it reads:

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

You’ll notice a rule of thumb implicit here that can apply well to anything potentially problematic.

Are you a romantic? If you can feel deeply while not making emotion your god..

Are you a drinker? If you can love your wine or whisky and not be a drunk…

Are you a foodie? If you can eat the delicacies of the world and not be ruled by your appetite or refinement…

If you can enjoy the pleasures of the world—high and low, individual and social, carnal and spiritual—and not be rendered helpless, dissolute, or dependent upon them, then, in Kipling’s reckoning, you’ll be a Man.

Kipling was writing to males, but the logic applies globally. This is what maturity looks like…

…and it’s why we should always be at least as suspicious of puritans as we are of the dissolute.

Puritans drinking from pewter mugs in colonial Massachusetts. Hand-colored woodcut of a 19th-century illustration

Pleasure is Not Just Pleasure

Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.

—H.L. Mencken

To understand anything tied to vice, one must first understand why vice is suspected any time someone is having fun. There are a few reasons.

First, solitary pleasures undertaken for reasons of pain relief (distraction from the woes of life, relieving actual physical pain, etc.) can, no fooling, create more problems than they solve. Anytime you use something (chemicals, food, sex, exercise, vacuuming, doomscrolling, whatever) for a hedonic reason other than that to which it is reasonably suited, you set up a situation where your coping strategy is always operating at a loss. Over time, you need more of the cope to give you the same amount of pain relief, and your world can start to revolve around the cope to the point where it destroys your ability to take pleasure in other things.

If you’re someone who operates on an “avoidance” heuristic, you’ll default to steering away from anything that could eventually become a problem. In extreme cases, you’ll be drawn to monkish asceticism. In less extreme cases, you’ll find yourself in ideological tribes that fret constantly about regulating-to-the-point-of-demonizing things like “hedonism,” “addiction,” “toxic behaviors,” and “dangerous activities.” All of this is rational if the pleasure you’re seeking to avoid doesn’t have important upsides.

The second reason that pleasures are often viewed with suspicion is that even when people aren’t caught in a dependency loop (as described above), humans are often

willing to do some amazingly drastic things to score a hit. We jump out of airplanes, surf in shark-infested waters, climb up tall buildings, play around with exotic mushrooms, ride horses, drink interesting beverages, humiliate ourselves for romance, wreck families in pursuit of a job promotion or a fascinating pair of legs, play in traffic, wrestle alligators, and do all manner of other high-risk things that are, to the outside observer, just plain fucking nuts. People who are shy, who are higher in neuroticism, or who are generally fearful (for whatever reason) look at this kind of behavior and often feel a desperate impulse to snuff it out:

Someone could get hurt. If someone doesn’t get hurt this time, it’s worse, because it makes something incredibly dangerous feel safe. Responsible adults ought to do something, goddammit! If they don’t, what will happen to the children?

The third reason that pleasures are treated with suspicion is that they are held, by all right-thinking sober people throughout history who were motivated enough to write books on the topic to be indications of low character, reprobate mindest, and dissolution which will lead to the fall of civilization. And sometimes, they’re right! There are times in history when entire populations go fully hedonistic because the whole population is trying to compensate for a thoroughgoing breakdown of social trust. And the way that they cope? Well, that further erodes the social trust. Feedback loops are a bitch.

The fourth reason is that most pleasurable activities are actually deadly dangerous when engaged in to excess over too long a period. Sex, exercise, eating, drinking, religious ecstasy, singing, risk-taking, sports—they all carry a cost. They put wear on the body. They can put wear on the soul. Even when no cope-spiral or dependency is in play, there can still be too-much-of-a-good-thing (which is almost always a bad thing).

And, finally, the fifth reason that pleasures get looked at askance is that humans are envious, small-minded, nasty, grasping creatures who feel slighted if they suspect that someone else is having a better time than they are. People who feel thusly slighted often resort to the one pleasure they can mask as morality: raining on other people’s parades. Safety regulations, health regulations, performative outrage, destructive gossip, and cancellation campaigns are all manifestations of this puritanical impulse—and this is not an exhaustive list.

Between the risks presented by bluenosed prigs, actual injury and death and humiliation, straying into cope-driven compulsions, social collapse, and too-much-of-a-good-thing, one might be forgiven for thinking that maybe the puritans have a point. Maybe we should treat pleasure as suspect and steer clear of it in order to avoid its potentially horrific costs.

That would make sense if it weren’t for that niggling little problem that we are animals—and, as animals, our bodies are built to give us pleasure when we do something healthy, and to punish us with pain, disgust, boredom, or distaste when we do something unhealthy.

Excluding hypernormal stimulus (i.e. those products of technological refinement that aim to give pleasure hits without any other biological or social context), there are very few pleasures in life that do not have important—or even vital—upsides. That’s why they’re pleasurable: your body is rewarding you for engaging in behavior that is, under most circumstances, good for you. Those few pleasures that result from activities that aren’t intrinsically biologically necessary usually come from things that are proxies for biologically necessary activities. For example, dancing is not a biological necessary activity, but it nonetheless returns great pleasure even if you suck at it. Your body is rewarding you for getting exercise, taking risks, socializing, practicing your coordination, and showing off, all of which are biologically necessary.

And some pleasures that are directly and measurably harmful nonetheless create so many secondary positive effects that getting rid of them can prove to be very foolish indeed. One of those things has become so notorious that, if we didn’t have pedophiles running around, it would be our civilization’s greatest taboo.

Reclining Woman Smoking - photograph

The History of the Second-Greatest Evil

The funny thing about taboos is that an activity doesn't have to be evil to be taboo. Sometimes it is, sometimes it's not, but in either case the strength (or existence) of most taboos is a matter of fashion: the taboos shift with the mood of the age. Doesn’t matter if that taboo is the public visibility of cleavage or female ankles, or if it’s public drunkenness, or if it’s cheating your business partner, or if it’s today’s biggie:

Smoking.

Tobacco smoke (and other sorts of herbal mixtures) has been a part of European civilization since the discovery of the New World. Tobacco, sugar cane, cocaine, and (later) cotton were the cash crops that built the Americas—people came from Europe to establish plantations of these exotic plants that had previously been known (with the exception of cotton) mostly to the inhabitants of these strange continents, and ship their crops back across the seas.

Until the early 20th century, however, smoking was an occasional activity for most people who indulged. It required a pipe (and related tools) or cigars (which have to be kept in a climate-controlled environment and are easily crushed), and it’s a rare fellow indeed who can turn a pipe or a cigar into an ever-present accessory (though they do exist).

Sometime during the nineteenth century the cigarette was invented—a compromise smoking article allowing poor people to use paper to contain and smoke pipe tobacco without the expense and production of maintaining a pipe or a cigar collection.

But then, in the 1870s-1880s, several enterprising fellows invented cigarette-making machines, which allowed the mass production of cheap cigarettes. The cheapness of the cigarettes were not, however, enough to turn smoking into the astonishing, ubiquitous habit that it became in the 20th century. For that to happen, marketing companies had to spend a few decades promoting new ways to engage in the habit, such as inhaling the smoke smoke (previously it has only been sucked into the mouth and then slowly released, as if one were tasting and then spitting out wine). Tobacco companies did this because they knew that this style of smoking consumed tobacco more rapidly, and induced a greater, and deeper, chemical dependence (they also added extra nicotine and other chemicals to their cigarettes to enhance this effect). With those three pieces in place (cheapness, rapid consumption, high-levels of addiction), they managed a hell of a coup:

The cigarette became an unobtrusive, ever-present accessory. If you ever hung around cigarette smokers before the habit became rare, you’ll remember how effortlessly and unthinkingly the practiced fingers of a smoker would draw out a cigarette, tap it against the pack, flip it to their lips, light, drag, and exhale without ever breaking conversational stride. With such convenience, smokers rarely noticed how much they were smoking.

Casino Royale, the first James Bond novel, opens a scene in the first chapter with this line:

“Satisfied that his room had not been searched while he was at the casino, Bond undressed and took a cold shower. Then he lit his seventieth cigarette of the day...”

For reference, there were usually around twenty cigarettes in a pack, so this would make Bond a four-pack-a-day guy, which was considered excessive even in the 1950s (near the height of the cigarette craze).

At peak penetration in the early 1960s, something like 45% of adults were cigarette smokers. Today, it’s about 11%. The figure in the 1990s was 20-25%.

It stands to reason that anything you do twenty-to-eighty times per day is gonna at least fall afoul of the “too much of a good thing” failure mode and start incurring some serious long-term costs.

Newsies at Skeeter's Branch, Jefferson near Franklin. They were all smoking. Location: St. Louis, Missouri. - photograph by Lewis Hine

The Health Problem

Cigarette smoking is a dangerous habit where personal health is concerned.

It directly causes emphysema, black lung, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease—these conditions arise from the accumulation of particulate tar in the airways over many years, and gradually retard the body’s ability to absorb oxygen (they can also cause chronic irritation—you will always know a COPD sufferer by his unstoppable out-of-nowhere coughing fits).

Some of the chemicals in cigarette smoke (some from the tobacco itself, some from the additives) are also mutagenic in nature, and thus can encourage cells to turn cancerous in people who are vulnerable to these kinds of mutations. Lung cancer in the modern world, up until very recently, was mostly caused by cigarette smoking. The risk for throat and mouth cancer is much higher in smokers—both appear to be directly caused (most of the time) by HPV, but smoking either hastens HPV’s mutagenic effects or smoking is associated with riskier sexual behavior and a greater susceptibility to contracting the virus (spoiler alert: it is, and there’s a reason for it).

Chronic high-dosing of nicotine encourages hypertension and the narrowing of the arteries, contributing to heart disease and stroke risk.

Swallowing refractory tars can encourage acid reflux, which leads to esophageal cancer (stomach acids and bile are mutagenic, too).

Those are pretty nasty conditions, and the frightening danger is only mitigated a little bit by the observation that the risks for these diseases that cigarette smokers run are only 2-5x the background rate for these conditions (excepting the pulmonary obstructive conditions, where it’s a lot higher).

These health risks were the rationale for the protracted (and ongoing) campaign by activists and governments to drive cigarettes out of public life, and then out of existence altogether. The campaign started in the 1980s (spearheaded—in California at least—by professional activist Rob Reiner) and it’s still going strong in some places (Britain, for example, just permanently banned the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2009, regardless of their age). Like all public health campaigns, they exaggerated the hell out of the risks, but make no mistake: the risks are very real, and people who wind up on the wrong side of the statistics have a very miserable time, indeed.

No smoking sign from Estonia

That is the truth you know. It is completely true.

But it is not the complete truth.

The Other Side of the Story

Now, let’s look at that history from a different angle:

Tobacco didn’t just provide part of the economic foundation for the new world, it built the modern west.

Drugs—and this is not an overstatement—are the foundation of human culture. The hallucinogenic fumes of the volcanic area at Delphi secured the legitimacy of Greco-Roman religious practice. Wine allowed the maritime Greeks to travel the seas safely. Beer built the Pyramids. Coca (from which cocaine is derived) makes life for the Quechua people in the high Andes possible. Every civilization, everywhere, is optimized around a cluster of drugs. Drugs shape religion, economy, and culture, because the drugs set the biological and neurological rhythms of life.

The lackadaisical culture of the Rastafarians is down to the importance of cannabis smoke to their religion. The relaxed, refined hedonism of Italy is enabled by their love of good wine and good espresso. Wine is the drug of the French and the Spanish, while beer defines the Germans. The financial powerhouses that built the modern world, though? Amsterdam, London, Boston, and New York? They ran on different drugs:

Tea, coffee, and tobacco smoke.

a smoking club

The modern, liberal world was born in the coffee houses of Amsterdam, London, and New England. The free-flowing high-potency coffee was consumed alongside endless amounts of tobacco stuffed into clay pipes. The combination of these two highly efficacious alkaloids (caffeine and nicotine) didn’t just keep people up at night, it sharpened focus, retarded the anger response (increasing openness to new ideas and decreasing the risk of brawling or dueling), and increased creativity without dulling the wits.

The American coffee break, the British tea break, and the everywhere smoker’s break kept workers productive throughout the industrial era and into the world of the office-job. Long before Starbuck’s made to-go coffee a ubiquitous individual vice, Americans were getting together in coffee shops to sip and smoke up a storm while arguing about philosophy, politics, and art.

High school and college students kept the tradition alive long after careerism swallowed middle-class socialization (post-WW2). Up until the early 2000s you could reliably find teenagers and twentysomethings sitting in late-night diners (sometimes until sunrise), surviving on $1 coffee with endless refills and cigarettes that smoked faster when the conversations were more intense, and slower when everything was chill.

Caffeine and nicotine are both nootropics—they enhance cognitive function.

They’re also appetite suppressants. Long before Ozempic and the other GLP-1 drugs, tobacco kept generations lean and healthy-looking (at least until smoker’s face—the accelerated formation of age lines—set in starting in the late 30s/early 40s).

Tobacco is also an antidepressent. Nicotine acts on the same neural pathways that NDRI anti-depressants do, and the overlap is so profound that people whose only obstacle to quitting smoking is the chemical addiction can quit cold turkey immediately upon starting a course of NDRIs.

And, of course, nicotine is also good for controlling anxiety.

Here’s where it gets fun, though:

The chemical antidepressant/anti-anxiety effect is not the most pronounced mental health effect of tobacco use.

Despite the cigarette having become an incidental, invisible-to-the-user habit in the 20th century, smoking is an inherently social activity. Its two-handed nature, the many bodily rituals it builds, and the fact that it’s a sensual body-focused activity centered around breathing and mouth movement make it the perfect social lubricant.

How many people do you know who have anxiety problems? Notice how they’re prone to avoiding conversations? How, when they’re trapped into them, they fiddle with their hands and bounce their legs and give off a number of other distressing physical signals? Notice how they’ll often try to solve this problem by retreating into their phone?

Try putting a cigarette, a pipe, or a cigar in one hand and a drink—preferably a caffeinated one—in the other. You’ll find that they tend to blossom. The chemistry helps, but the real magic comes from the fact that they have a prop in one hand (their cigarette or other smoking device) with which to gesture and punctuate their conversation, and a drink in the other hand which they can hide behind when they need to regroup.

There’s a reason that psychiatric med use exploded in the late 90s/early 2000s: the people who were previously self-medicating for anxiety, depression, or scattered thoughts (both sub-clinical focus problems and ADHD) found themselves unable to cope without chemical assistance. They didn’t want to smoke, so they went to their friendly neighborhood drug dealer (i.e. the psychiatrist).

But the trade-off is not an even deal. Psychiatric meds have some pretty astonishing side effects: weight gain, anhedonia, retarded sex drive, suicide, rampage shootings, rage, and social isolation. These side effects manifests because psychiatric meds interfere with the metabolism of either serotonin, norepinepherine, and/or dopamine—the neurotransmitters involved in pleasure and desire.

People who are on antidepressants find phone scrolling far more soothing than people who aren’t because phone scrolling provides low-level stimulation that is easily regulated by their chemical cocktail of choice. Intense experiences for people on these meds are less satisfying, because the pathways that mitigate intense experiences are rate-limited.

People who are locked into their phones socialize less. They get depressed more easily. They don’t form relationships as easily, which leads to greater anxiety problems. They don’t take risks. They don’t fuck.

Put those same people on nicotine and caffeine, and they don’t just experience a down-regulation of anxiety and an up-regulation of openness, focus, and risk-taking capacity, and a greater willingness to engage in conversation and complex thinking, they also get something else:

Increased testosterone production.

Testosterone mitigates a lot of important things in men and women, including (but not limited to) muscle growth, assertiveness, sociality, risk-taking, and sex drive. Remember how I mentioned earlier that part of the risk of mouth-and-throat cancers was due to smokers having riskier sex? This is why. Smokers fuck more, and in socially vivacious environments are more prone to giving head to a stranger behind the juke box if the mood strikes. Performing oral sex on a partner with HPV gives you HPV of the mouth.

Phones and anti-depressants and pot, on the other hand, all retard the sex drive. If you were wondering why the birth rate in the US went from “stately decline” to “hard crash” over the past 15 years, now you know: we swapped a dangerous vice with huge upsides for a “harmless” vice that has almost no upsides and an ever-expanding number of downsides.

For all the obvious problems we have with national debt, poisonous politics, rent-seeking fraud, and social media, we have not yet begun to cope with a problem more foundational than the loss of religion: the decay of our national drug culture.

American culture was built on three drugs:

Coffee, tobacco, and beer.

We have the software and rituals to deal with these things, and the culture to take advantage of the many considerable upsides they afford.

We do not have the culture to deal with psych meds, smartphones, and pot.

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The Medical Chaser

Back in 2007 I predicted in my podcast novel Predestination and Other Games of Chance that social smoking would renormalize once cancer became a minor concern (i.e. a disease that’s routinely cured rather than usually a death sentence).

In the past year, I’ve been doing a lot of medical research for various writerly reasons. One of the things I’ve discovered is how quickly the era of cancer is coming to an end—not because cancer rates are going down (though they are, due both to the introduction of the HPV vaccine and to the decrease in cigarette smoking), but because cure rates for all cancers are going up. In the era of genetic medicine and advanced imaging, genetic diseases (like cancer) stop being a tangled puzzle and become a routine repair. I documented this progression in some depth in my recent article on covert technological progress.

And now, as if on schedule, I’m seeing increasingly-frequent talk about the rising popularity of cigarette smoking among Gen Z and Gen Alpha. New York Magazine just did a feature story on it last week.

Smoking isn’t threatening resurgence because it’s not dangerous anymore (though it is less dangerous than it used to be due to advances in cancer treatment), it’s happening because anti-smoking is one of the central dogmas of a governing institutional and cultural system that has shown itself to be entirely untrustworthy. The people in old movies (and holy shit, that includes the movies of my young adulthood now) smoked a lot, and were having much more interesting lives—so why not?

Rebellion, it seems, is in style again. Tobacco ain't cheap the way it used to be thanks to tax raises, but it is still a pretty cheap form of rebellion.

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The Real Story is the Whole Story

The whole story, then, is this:

Commercial interests, technological innovation, and social contagion conspired together to create a culture of dangerous overindulgence predicated partially on corporate fraud around one of the foundational drugs of American culture.

This overindulgence provided an excuse for a moral panic that successfully gutted, in one stroke, America’s social structure at a level that not even the Boomer Divorce epidemic could manage. Those same commercial interests then substituted a new suite of drugs that rendered the populace unable to build new traditions and cultural protocols that allow life to continue.

The price of overindulgence where smoking is concerned isn’t just long-term health problems; it’s long-term civilizational extinction danger due to the prohibitionist backlash.

But our ancestral drugs are still legal. And the methods that render them less dangerous (occasional and social-centric use, not inhaling, not using chemically-enhanced drug delivery devices) are still available to us, at least for now.

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The Thinking Citizen

All the major power players in the modern world are most secure in their power and their finances when you, the individual commoner, are pliable.

Your pliability is not ensured just by changing your drugs of choice, it is ensured by telling you half-truths that look like whole-truths. If your skeptical hackles get raised, you’re never more than a web search or two away from confirming that the story you’re being fed is probably true.

But look around, for a moment, at the world you live in. We’re buried in half-truths. We’re choking to death on them. We’ve divided the entire population, again and again, with half-truths buttressed by spin and other plausible lives.

Half-truths are never adequate. Anything worth having involves trade-offs. You can’t harvest all upside with no downside.

So when you hear a story that sounds convincing, look for the hidden sides to it. The complete story may change your estimation of what it means for you, and for your future, and for your civilization.

If you can hear the propaganda and not make its dreams your master, then you’ll be a Man, my son.

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