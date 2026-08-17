Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Lydia's avatar
Lydia
2d

This is really insightful! With some of what you said about craving respect, I am so curious what your take on the book Love and Respect would be, given your conservative religious upbringing and then deconstrucion. (Basic thesis: men need respect and women need love, if you haven't read it.) I have seen so many cases of it being weaponized in conservative religious circles to prop up incompetent men and tell women that it's disrespectful to do things like ask their husbands not to leave wet towels on the bed that I tend to have a visceral negative reaction when people talk about men needing respect. I respect my husband a lot (he's one of the most capable people I know, financially disciplined, can fix anything around the house, etc.), but it's important to me that he also respects me. And he does....there have been so many times that I have been grateful he didn't grow up with some of the complementarian ideology that I did. But your essay, in contrast, seems like a really healthy framing of men wanting to be respected.

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Herbert Nowell's avatar
Herbert Nowell
1dEdited

"It helps if you know a bit of history"

Sadly this is one half of why young men today have a very hard time with this. The other, related one, is not only are they not taught this but actively taught the reverse. They have been raised in an age that teaches no one has agency.

So I have some sympathy for them. Our young (not just young men) are lost because we failed to pass on their birthright.

Consider "If". You have someone who introduced you to Kipling as did I. I don't know if you still do but I kipple on the regular to this day. In this day and age poetry that is taught is generally god awful free verse or lovely sappy shit that doesn't even rise to the level of doggerel. And even when poetry is taught we'll never teach Kipling as there doesn't seem to be an instaphobia the man who should be considered India's greatest poet isn't accused of (yeah, India's...by the modern rules he's Indian, not English).

And the handful of public figures who even try to promote this ideal of masculinity are destroyed as fast as possible. In a world where Jordan Peterson and Andrew Tate are claimed to be identical we should not be surprised that we get whiny "women with scrotums and without chests" or Andrew Tate clones.

What is the solution? Well this piece is one. Buying my nephews Kipling and Euclid is another. Holly's most recent (as of this writing) post about "it's supposed to be hard" is a third as while life is about doing hard things as you point out that is a defining characteristic of masculinity (also part of the argument behind the intentionally misconstrued "clean your room" argument from Peterson).

All in all, a banger that sheds a light not just on modern young men but on how us oldesters have failed them.

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