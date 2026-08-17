Given that it’s happened in three of the past six years, I daresay the stretch between August and January is officially the slow season for work up here in my remote corner of the world. I have a family and animals to feed, and manna does not exactly fall from heaven this time of year. I am therefore officially for hire. I’m a world class researcher, analyst, strategic consultant, and a pretty damn good tutor. I can furnish references on any of these points. I also do custom forge and woodshop commissions, and right now is the perfect time to order something for Christmas. And, of course, if you’d like to help out, you can always drop a tip in the jar or upgrade your subscription here to become a paid supporter, and get extra goodies like the pre-publication serial of my forthcoming book The Art of Agency, which begins the first week of September.

My friend Holly MathNerd tagged me in her recent article on the social intractability of male victimhood, and I have some thoughts.

Here’s the skinny for those of you who aren’t up to date on the current version of this perpetual cultural hurricane:

Men get a hell of a raw deal in our post-feminist world. As government and corporate governance has grown more feminine in style, and as women have grown more independent, men don’t have many legitimate avenues of advancement (or, indeed, social legitimacy) anymore. Locked out of job markets by immigrants, locked out of dating markets by the difficulty of out-earning their female counterparts (women do not marry down the status hierarchy, after all), occupying jobs that are more dangerous, victims of crime at a far greater rate, men basically get the short end of the stick all over the place—and yet, whenever men start to talk about these things openly, other men jump in and tell them to “man up” or something akin to it.

And, what’s worse, women who see men in a state of victimhood basically consider them forever unfuckable, which makes things even worse for men.

Thus, men aren’t allowed—culturally speaking—to look weak. Nonetheless, most of the shit that keeps civilization running gets dumped on men, and men are just expected to bear it stoically.

And (well, let’s whisper this one because it’s not politically correct) this situation wouldn’t have happened if women hadn’t gotten the vote.

That’s the narrative. You don’t hear all of it from every quarter, but disaffected men across the spectrum nod along with most of the above, excepting one or two points that aren’t ideologically congenial to them.

Men are having trouble, across the board.

It’s not fair. It’s not right…

But not all of the above is entirely true.

There’s a lot of truth, for sure, but there are also a number of lies-by-omission and a handful of misunderstandings, and it turns out that untangling those things reveals that men are not nearly as screwed as the above would imply.

So let’s walk back through that picture of things in reverse order.

The Pesky 19th

It’s now common to see men online—particularly those who feel as if women have crowded them out of all the opportunities that would once have been their birthright—wistfully wishing for the repeal of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Why?

Well, the 19th gave women the vote in the US.

Well, kinda. The 19th Amendment made it clear that states could not deny women the vote. Women in some states had the vote long before that (Wyoming being the first). Because of the 19th Amendment, women have been able to vote in every American election since 1920.

According to a particular school of thought, women getting the vote is more-or-less where the feminization of American culture began, and its consequence is our long and now undeniable slide into decadence and cultural collapse. “Feminization,” in this argument, is meant to imply softness, lack of discipline, suffocating mercy and attendant lack of freedom, micromanagement and safetyism, the destruction of merit in favor of “fairness,” and an emphasis on making people feel good about their place in the world (all of which adds up to “suicidal empathy”). It is this sense—and only this sense—in which I will be using this word throughout this section.

That turn certainly did happen in American culture, and the trend has grown and accelerated over time. Why call it “feminization”?

To quote the argument of a very intelligent reactionary of my near acquaintance: “Women think with their maternal instincts and their emotions first, so a society where women exercise political power will exhibit a lack of discipline, foster high levels of dependence, and stifle independence of thought and action in favor of preserving social quietude.”

Like most political theories, the theory that women voting caused such a shift gets things backwards. A simple glance at the calendar undermines it entirely.

Women got the vote at the end of the Progressive Era, a period marked by astonishing political and cultural feminization. The period of 1870-1920 brought the re-segregation of the Federal Government after 50 years of successful racial integration, the prohibition of prostitution, the institution of Blue Laws, the Comstock Laws and other censorship regimes at multiple levels of government, the prohibition of alcohol, the first World War, the League of Nations, child labor laws, and the Mann Act. ALL of these are examples of the exercise of Federal power to micromanage social life, enforce proper morality, control wages, limit freedom, and foster dependence upon the state.

American politics didn’t turn “feminine” because women got the vote. Women got the vote because the entire culture had already been thoroughly “feminized.” Women were the footsoldiers and public faces of most of the great social crusades that culminated in the legislative and constitutional acts listed above, so they were hardly without political power before they had access to the franchise. Giving them the vote didn’t change a whole hell of a lot—repealing it wouldn’t, either. People who think that social forces are vitiated by a piece of paper are working from the same mentality that thinks that naming a kid “Clyde” makes him grow up to be a clod.

Don’t get me wrong, I think universal suffrage is grade-A stupid, but not because it gives women the franchise. Universal suffrage has been known (by anyone that actually reads history) to be bone-headed ever since the collapse of the Greek democracies beginning around 2500 years ago, and the mechanics of those collapses have visited every single democratically-arranged system since. The ancient Greek democracies, being the overachievers that they were, managed to advance all the way to mob rule and cultural anarchy without needing women’s help at the ballot box. Women weren’t really people to the Greek mind, so “universal” suffrage for them was “universal male suffrage”—and that was a point that the US passed in the mid-19th century.

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Stoic Endurance

Now, gird your loins, because it’s time to man up, pull yourself up by your bootstraps, and virtify that upper lip.

There’s a notion in the popular masculinity discourse that, to be masculine, men must be unmovable pillars of strength. They must face any provocation without flinching. If you display emotion, you’re a “pussy” (which has somehow replaced “sissy” as the ultimate emasculating insult, a fact which will never cease to annoy me. A “sissy” is someone who is inappropriately behaving in an feminine manner, while a “pussy” is what most men’s libidos desire. A dude calling another dude a “pussy” always seems to me unintentionally and hilariously homoerotic, but maybe that’s just me).

Well, guys, tell that to Achilles and Priam, who wept over their slain loved ones in the central scene in The Illiad. Tell it to Genghis Khan, whose rage at the betrayal of his father burned half the world to the ground. Tell that to Isambard Kingdom Brunell, whose boyish enthusiasm for machines transformed the world of transportation.

“Real men just grin and bear it” is slave-talk. It’s bullshit.

What’s not bullshit is that maturity in men is characterized by emotional self-mastery. When we hit puberty, we go from “my temper tantrum will annoy my mother’s ear drums and might give my sister a black eye” to “my temper tantrum could cave my sister’s face in and kill her” in the space of two-to-three years, and it happens because of the same hormone cocktail that makes us so strong and pushy also makes us much more prone to anger and drives us to differentiate ourselves from our families (and especially our mothers). Masculine differentiation in puberty starts with looking at Mom—no matter how much we love her—and saying “What ever it is to be a man, it is not that.”

This drive for differentiation (and the physical separation it encourages) probably saves the family members of teenage boys from a lot of grief and violence as boys learn to master their newfound strength and impulses.

Masculinity is about more than self-mastery, though. It’s about mastering life. Making things, going on adventures, onward, upward, outward, and (if you’re of a spiritual bent) inward, the world is filled with frontiers that need to be explored, civilizations that need to be built, and damsels to save, and by the gods we men are gonna get the job done.

This is not an unemotional endeavor. It is, instead, a long flight of near-peak emotions, ridden like a surfer rides a wave. This is why men high-five and crow about stupid small wins—leveling up in a video game, making a small discovery, finally getting the fucking oil changed in the car, hanging the picture dead-level, or passing the first nounal declension test in elementary Greek. All are triumphs worthy of celebration.

Men do this because we are disposable, and we know it. Biology has made us this way—we don’t get the luxury of being valuable because of what our sexual anatomy can do (only women can make more people), we have to earn our place at the table, and continue earning it every day. We become special, or we get tossed away—it’s harsh, and maybe it ain’t fair, but it is the baseline truth of maleness going all the way back to the dawn of time, and the sooner a boy comes to grips with this the sooner he starts to grow into a man worth taking seriously. I talk about this in some depth in this post (also previewed in-line, above—you’ll enjoy it, promise).

So where does this “emotionally cold and distant” picture of masculinity come from?

Consider the poem If— by Rudyard Kipling (you can find the complete text in the footnote). Written in the 19th century, it paints a picture of manhood that is fully engaged, yet also fully self-possessed. Emotional, but not ruled by emotions. This is the classical Western masculine ideal.

The “emotionless” stoic is a product of World War 2—an entire generation of men returned from war so completely shattered that they imposed emotionless conformity onto their civilization in order to make civilian life bearable. Their wives helped them contain themselves, and they demanded of their children quiescence and compliance and dressed it up as virtue. It’s not the first time in American history that this has happened, but it is the one that most recently fucked us up.

Look at the alternative laid out in that poem. Kipling was a soldier who didn’t succumb to that failure mode, and he was able to give his son (and the world) a vision of masculine maturity that is exactly what you might expect from a self-possessed soldier—a picture of the kind of mentality it takes to operate well on a team.

Whether leading or following, men’s social and biological roles require them to be independent. On a team, even following orders is an individual act, and when standing alone between a tiger (whether literal or metaphorical) and a child, a man takes one for the team. Either way, courage is the defining virtue, and self-direction is its handmaiden.

When men invoke bootstraps, stiff upper lips, and “manning up” at each other, they aren’t calling for Spock-like flatness, they’re calling for an exhibition of courage. One of the most bracing and well-written exemplars of how this looks in healthy friendships came in the film Good Will Hunting, when a man calls out his best friend for being a coward for not seizing the opportunities in front of him.

There are a lot of reasons we police one another this way (more on that below), but the most basic reason is that if a teammate cannot be courageous and tough, then he can’t be relied upon in the pinch—and men who move the world always do so in teams, and through pinches.

It’s no sin to be terrified, or victimized, or broken.

It is a sin—and among men operating out of the view of women, it’s one of the few unforgivable sins—not to stand up again.

But the reasons that men and women consider such failure a black mark are very different indeed.

The Boy Ick and the Girl Ick

Holly MathNerd’s article tackles this one head-on, and since I’m doing a reply-and-expand, it behooves me to tackle it just as directly.

Holly looks at male victiminess as being analogous to promiscuity in women. Each of these qualities give the other sex an “ick” on a subconscious level, and after a century of feminism it might be time to just accept these icks and move on.

She’s not wrong, but there’s a lot of mileage to be gotten out of understanding why these two icks happen.

First, since I’m a dude, let’s talk about promiscuity and men who are uncomfortable with promiscuous women. It is, in fact, the majority of (straight) men. Holly says in her article that she only knows one man whom she really believes isn’t phased by the number of past partners a woman has had. I’ve known a few (and I know they weren’t just posturing because most of them married women who had quite the bedpost-notching hobby). They were, without exception, very very secure in their ability to command respect from both women and men. I don’t think this is a coincidence, because there’s another trend I’ve noticed among men where comfort-with-female-promiscuity is concerned:

The older a man gets, the less he cares about a potential spouse’s sexual history (all other things being equal). This tells me that at least part of this particular “ick” is related to a man’s confidence in his own ability to hold on to the attention of a woman who he’s partnering up with (older men tend to be more accomplished and more confident, on average).

But I also think there’s another aspect to it, and it’s weirdly related to why women get the “ick” from victimy men.

Women like cute, helpless things—so much so that both the cute and the helpless often trigger the impulse to embrace and celebrate. Teddy bears, babies, kittens, puppies, adorable outfits, Hello Kitty—if it’s worth bouncing up and down with glee over, then it’s gonna appeal to something deep in the feminine psyche. And there’s a really basic and obvious reason for that: If women didn’t love small cute things, they’d kill their babies at much higher rates than they do.

But woe to the man who attempts to seduce or impress a woman through his cuteness, or recruit her to his cause because he’s been victimized, because that woman—if she comes along—is not coming because she’s attracted to him or indeed because she respects him. She is, instead, mothering him. And, in women (most of the time), when you turn the mothering instinct on, you turn the sexual (and, often, the adult-relational) instinct off. This is just as true for the husband who’s a habitual drunk or video game layabout as it is for the homeless man who’s lost everything and is living on the street through very little fault of his own (not a common occurrence, I grant you, but it does happen occasionally).

When a man becomes a charity case, he stops being worthy of respect

Males are disposable, except when they are men who radiate dignity or little boys who need a mother’s help. This is why men who are victims (that is “men who are helpless and whiny” rather than “men who have been victimized”) haven’t a hope in hell about getting the female half society to champion their cause at scale.

I have discovered over the years that men have trouble understanding this wrinkle in female psychology, because men just don’t think this way. For men, the big struggle around sexuality isn’t “how do I stay attracted to my partner when she’s helpless?” it’s “how to I control the feelings that female helplessness ignite in me?”

Men’s sexuality is tied very deeply to their instinctual roles as provider, protector, and predator (that is, hunter and warrior). Small helpless things potentially stimulate all three instincts simultaneously—when this happens and the stimulus is an eligible woman of appropriate social standing, a courtship ensues.

If the woman in question is competent and interesting and strong, but is nonetheless physically smaller, and she lets out a contented, surrendering sigh when she crawls into your arms after a stressful day, a heterosexual man basically goes to dude heaven: “She’s strong enough to do for herself, but she will let down her guard for me. She trusts me, and now I have a mission in life to honor that trust.”

Men often get the “ick” from promiscuous women because a woman with a storied sexual history has already demonstrated that she can do quite well without a partner if she needs to (at least in terms of sexual success, which is something men value and experience very differently from women). In men who don’t believe themselves to be accomplished and impressive (a fair percentage of all men, and almost all young men), a round-heeled woman’s independence can flag as a big risk factor for long-term companionship.

A woman who doesn’t “need” her man is less attractive for other reasons, too, and this is where male sexuality gets really weird (at least from an outside point-of-view).

Men’s mating drive, parenting drive, community-protection drive, and prestige drive are all tied into the same basic set of instincts (provide, protect, predate), which means three things:

Men really don’t understand why women get so annoyed with them when they whine, Men’s sensitivity to disrespect scales directly with their feelings of security in their social position (and is tempered by the earned self-respect that often accompanies maturity), and Men’s sexual/relational dysfunctions are boringly predictable (this is, for example, why it is so much more common for non-pedophile men to molest teenaged girls and boys under their care than it is for women).

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The Art of Dudeliness

If all of that is true (and it is), and the ultimate verdict of “Men are never gonna get women—or other men—to care about their victimhood” is also true (which it probably is), what are men to do?

Especially young men who are justifiably pissed off at a world that has totally screwed them over?

Should they just give up? Will they be forced to choose between fuckability and solvency? Will they have to live out their life in a longhouse or a pod, subsisting on video games and doordash?

Have men never changed their lot for the better?

Well, actually, now that you mention it…yes, they have, both individually, and collectively

Today’s men (including and especially young men) have access to both modes.

First, let’s look at collectives. As I have pointed out elsewhere, men don’t do the group thing very well. Mass movements are not really what their minds are built for. But their minds are built for teams.

A team is a small group of people (usually men or mostly men) who each have a particular set of skills which don’t overlap very much but that, when combined and coordinated, add up to something very impressive indeed. Teams that lead activist movements can generate a lot of leverage. Teams that build businesses create leverage and independence for the team members.

Build yourself a team—or many teams. Get your friends together and strategize, develop goals, go on missions. It can be anything from a football game to climbing Mount McKinley to creating the next Killer App to putting together a lobbying firm.

The mass male movements of the past that were successful were not those that managed to shout the loudest, or to blow up the most buildings, or inspire the most pity, they were the movements that inspired admiration and fellow-feeling.

Organized labor, Gandhi’s revolution, the Civil Rights movement, the American Revolution, and every other successful male-coded demand for social position and recognition were accomplished by creating the spectacle of unimpeachable dignity and unassailable determination on the part of the aggrieved. This is true both of those movements that included violence (which is to say, all of the above except for Gandhi’s gambit) and those that did not: when you force a reckoning, you are also forcing your opponent to acknowledge that you are someone to be reckoned with.

Second, as an individual, if you allow yourself to become demoralized you will not notice how pliable the world around you is. The more corrupt, disorganized, dissolute, and dysfunctional the forces against you become, the more opportunities they present for beating them at their own game (or successfully ignoring them).

Don’t like the dating market? Women demanding too much? The apps too brutal? Socialization hard to come by? Go somewhere else. Get off the apps, and get out in the world. Meet people—all kinds of people, not just chicks that you find attractive—and make them feel good about themselves. Learn the art of conversation, pick up a social hobby or two. Make friends. When someone catches your eye, ask her out, and when she says yes (someone eventually will) focus more on getting to know her than on getting her into bed (when she is willing, she will let you know). In our atomized world, people are desperate to be seen and valued. So learn to see people—the rest will follow, even if it takes a while.

Don’t like the housing market? Prices too high, mortgages hard to find, credit too tight? Find a small, unglamourous house in need of repair in a downscale suburb, and buy it for cash (you can find great deals at tax auctions). Fix it, flip it, and buy a slightly better/bigger place, and repeat. Or look on the open market in a small town that industry forgot and welfare mooches haven’t discovered, and buy a place for cash, move in, and fix it up into a long-term family home. Yeah, these options take more creativity and diligence. Sometimes, they take more time. The process can be hard on the cash pile. But it’s yours, and it will never belong to the bank. I’ve spent enough time in the real estate market over the past three decades to know that, once you get out of the happening areas, housing in the US gets very cheap indeed.

To do that, of course, you have to be able to generate an income, so make sure you’ve got a variety of skills—ones that let you secure remote white collar employment as it’s available, and ones that let you barter or do pick-up work locally when things in the broader market are tough.

And sometimes you might have to re-invent your life from scratch. Every successful person I know—along any axis—has done this at least once in their adult life, and most have done it two or three times. A wise man knows when to abandon his baggage.

All of these are examples of “paradigm-breaking.” Do not accept reality as it’s presented to you. Study it and find its weak spots. Even the Soviet Union had its weak points—if it didn’t, it wouldn’t have produced Tarkovsky. Our current world is filled with weak points that create opportunities—just because an opportunity is undocumented does not mean it doesn’t exist.

Break out of your own paradigm—set aside your grievances and study the world from new angles. Map out what you find. You will discover much. And for the love of god stop paying attention to trends. Any good investor will tell you that “where the crowd is, the money is not.” If most people are meeting spouses on apps, that’s the last place you want to be. The domain is saturated, the opportunity is absorbed. Don’t follow the crowd—look elsewhere.

It helps if you know a bit of history—if nothing else, it reminds you that other people have faced worlds as bad as, or worse, than the one you’re living in. A great many of them survived and won. So can you.

But here’s the really tough one, especially if you were ignored, deprived, or abused as a child (as so many of us were):

Stop looking for approval and validation.

Not only does it make you a hostage to fortune (it gives others veto power over your self-respect), approval and validation don’t actually benefit you in any way other than quieting the voices in your head (and only for a little while).

Children seek approval. Grown men seek honor. Your dignity demands that you find a a way to grow beyond your entirely-human and deeply understandable desire for the approval you weren’t granted when you were young.

This is doubly true if you are in any way exceptional, because your best qualities will be the vectors along which others attack you (and will often provoke these attacks). If you’re unusually beautiful, accomplished, strong, intelligent, athletic, generous, artistic, honest, diligent, etc.—stop looking for approval. It doesn’t matter how much you desire it, you will not get it. Exceptional merit provokes exceptional hatred; either find a social circle where you are not exceptional, or find a context where your exceptional qualities will not be easily noticed.

Your best qualities make others feel inferior. It stimulates resentment in them. This phenomenon is called the Law of Jante. It’s such a universally-recognizable feature of human nature that it’s the basic plot-motivator of the film Hot Fuzz.

Conquering this kind of resentment within yourself is the key to your freedom. It is the ultimate heroic deed. Your envy, resentment, and entitlement will easily and quickly turn to malice, and, if left unaddressed, that malice will eat your waking life, consume your accomplishments, and erode your self-respect.

Mastering yourself eventually means, in part, mastering those feelings—and a man who is able to do that, even only part-way, becomes a force to be reckoned with and a commander of respect (both the respect of others and, more importantly, himself).

It is, of course, much easier to cross your arms, stamp your feet, and whine about how unfair life is. It just won’t help you accomplish anything you care about.

Change does not come from whining. It comes from winning. This is something that most of the people in the West have forgotten.

And, until we remember, we will remain among the lost.

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