Once upon a time, the pulp pages were packed and the silver screen lit up with visions of a secure world filled with access control points that allowed people to pass, but only when they were allowed. Of bank accounts secured with thumbprints. Top secret files that only people with the right retinas or irises had access to. Breath-passes, voiceprint ID—a wondrous technological world where you didn’t ever have to fumble for your keys, because the machines knew who you were and what belonged to you and what rights you had. Locks that were un-pickable, computers that were un-hackable, except sometimes by the cleverest entry teams with the most byzantine technological schemes.

From these futuristic tales, the public formed an expectation that shaped the technology that now suffuses our world:

Biometrics are king. The ultimate in security. Somebody might learn your password, but they can never manufacture your blood or wear your fingers.

And that’s why biometrics are all the rage in security. Your face—or your fingerprint, there’s no need to be fussy—opens your phone. This guarantees that only you can do it. Your thumbprint secures your identity when you get your driver’s license. Hand-print handgun safes are on the market for the conscientious gun owner who wants to make sure he still has split-second access to his firearm in the case of a home invasion. Governments across the world are trying to tie all your biometrics (facial scan, fingerprints, iris scan, DNA, etc.) to your online profile to make sure they can arrest you if you have the wrong opinions keep your children safe from pornography and hate speech.

And why not?

There’s nothing more secure than biometrics.

Is there?

The Big Biometrics

For those of you who don’t keep a finger in the security space, here are the basic biometrics currently in use:

Fingerprints: These grippy surfaces on the ends of your fingers leave their mark any time you touch something. Each print on each finger is different, but fingerprints are not entirely unique. Identical twins share fingerprints, and people do occasionally turn up who have at least one finger that matches a finger from someone else—the likelihood that you share at least one fingerprint with someone else is about 1 in 640 million. In a world of 8 billion people, you’ve got about 14 people who a fingerprint expert might mistake you for.

Palm prints: Like fingerprints, but with bigger surface area and more uniqueness (as it includes the fingerprints).

Hand Geometry: The relative sizes of your fingers, the bones within your fingers, and your palm. Unique to about one in a hundred people.

Hand vasculature: The pattern of veins on your fingers and the backs of your hands. Unique to about 1 in 1,000 to 1 in ten million, depending on the mapping method used.

Iris pattern: The combination of color, rings, flecks, and lines in each of your irises are 1-in-a-billion rare. Around eight people in the world will match one of your irises.

Retinal scan: The map of the blood vessels in the back of your eye, visible through the pupil. You gotta get a camera up-close-and-personal to take a scan, but the uniqueness is one in ten million.

Ear shape: The specific shape of each of your ears is quite rarefied, but not so much as with prints or irises. About one in a thousand people have an ear like one of yours.

Voiceprint: The specific dominant frequencies, harmonics, and resonance that typify your speaking voice are determined by the shape of your sinuses, the size of your skull, the specific size and shape of your throat muscles. A recording of your voice, analyzed by computer, will correctly identify you vs. a good imitation approximately 99.9% of the time (somewhere north of one-in-a-thousand).

Facial scan: There are a dozen little details about your face—the bone structure, the way you carry subcutaneous fat, the distance between your eyes, the shape of your nose, etc.—that add up to a 1/10,000 - 1/1m chance that a computer will correctly identify you vs. someone else. Chances vary depending on the quality of the photo and the sophistication of the software involved.

Teeth: Your teeth are pretty unusual, but it’s your dental work that makes them unique enough to use for forensic identification.

DNA: Little strands of proteins that live inside the nucleus of your cells. These are, statistically speaking, unique in human history.

These are the methods used in security today. There are a few dozen other methods in the testing phases. Governments and businesses are spending big money on this technology because they believe it’s the ultimate in security.

But they’re wrong—and that’s a problem. It’s a problem for them…

…and it’s a problem for you.

The Reality of Biometrics

I won’t bury the lede here:

There isn’t a biometrics system in the world that can’t be hacked, and it doesn’t take very sophisticated tools to do so.

Biometrics are vulnerable to all the methods of attack common to any other electronic system: they are stored in databases which are vulnerable to breach, and breaches happen way more often than you hear about in the news.

But that’s not the only problem. Biometrics systems—the scanners, the cameras, etc.—are easy to fool on their own merits because biometrics are inherently insecure. Everywhere you walk, you showcase your face. In a world with ubiquitous ultra-high-resolution cameras, any yo-yo with a phone (or a pair of electronic spy glasses, or a security camera) can grab your face with good enough resolution to quickly create a 3D model of it and create a print-out (photographic, screen display, mask, or 3D model) that can fool any facial recognition system on the planet. This is a problem that will never go away—it’s an inherent property of the biometric. The same is true for your iris scan, your vein patterns, and your hand geometry.

Everything you breathe on, bleed on, touch, have an orgasm on, shit in, piss in, drink from, spit on, or shed hair on has your DNA. You’re literally shedding the stuff every second of your life. Anyone who goes anywhere you’ve ever been can pull your DNA unless the surface has been cleaned with something caustic.

Every glass you handle, window you touch, steering wheel you grip, and piece of cloth you fondle has your fingerprints on it, and they can persist for weeks under the right conditions. Fingerprints can be harvested with talc and scotch tape, scanned into a computer, then etched onto acetate to create a mold for artificial fingerprints which have the same galvanic conductance as human skin. These can be used to defeat any fingerprint scanner. The same is true for palm prints.

Anyone that wants your biometrics can get them, and they can use them to open bank accounts in your name, access your secure systems, and frame you for crimes.

Or harvest and sell that information to justify their “criminal’ discounts.

What’s more, police and courts can compel you to surrender your DNA and other biometrics at any time through a court order.

Already, we’re looking at an inherently insecure security regime, but it gets worse. Any data breach puts your biometrics into the hands of anyone that wants them, and they can use the abstracted mathematical seeds in those databases to re-create your biometrics.

You can’t change your biometrics (at least not yet). You are forever hostage to any security breach that ever exposed your information to the world, to any corporate database sharing agreements, and to any employees anywhere along the chain who have legitimate access to the systems where these things are stored.

This is a disaster waiting to happen, on a scale undreamt-of among those who do not study these things for their work. The list of those in the know is pretty short: security systems architects, criminals, black hat hackers, hobbyists, and mystery writers (hi!). The people who actually make the rules about these things are stuck in the mental groove of Inspector Lestrade of the Sherlock Holmes mysteries: they think that fingerprints are a pretty nifty idea, and that’s about it.

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The Real Security Solution

The ugly reality of security is this:

Security breaches are inevitable. There is no system, location, or machine that can’t be penetrated by a determined and creative individual (or a sufficiently advanced AI). There are only degrees of security, and when designing a system one must eventually decide “this design is enough for the purposes—the risks are now acceptable.”

Secure systems employ layered security. The lock on your home door will not keep out a determined intruder—locks are easy to pick and doors are easy to break down. Windows are easy to jimmy and easier to break. But a lock on a door in a neighborhood where neighbors watch out for each other will deter most intruders. Security cameras and burglar alarms add an extra layer of deterrence. So does a dog—even a little yappy dog (though an intimidating one is more effective). So does someone who is at home.

Add all those layers together, and you go from “security blanket” to “reasonably secure in the real world.” You’ve raised the bar for burglars from “crack head looking for stuff to fence” to “contract killer who’ll burn down your house to drive you out of it.” The former problem is pretty common. The latter problem is vanishingly rare.

Of course, if you’re foolish enough to tie your locks, your alarms, your cameras, etc. all into the same system, you’re not making yourself stronger; you’re creating a single-point-of-failure; one that can often be defeated remotely.

Computer systems that are well designed work the same way. A well-designed system has layers upon layers of security—but it always remains defeasible. The system has to be used for legitimate purposes, and anything that can imitate a legitimate purpose can walk in through the front door. This is how Open Source DVD/Blu-Ray software works. It’s how Edward Snowden and most of the other high-profile leakers in the past several decades have stolen the files they turned over to the public. It’s how spies get files to foreign governments and rival corporations.

All of these problems were well known as far back as the 1970s, and have been attacked from every possible direction by security technology researchers. They found the ultimate single security measure that is superior to all biometrics.

The Once and Future King

The ultimate information security tool is one you use every day:

The password.

Your passwords live in your head. Nobody knows them unless you’re fool enough to write them down where they can be found. Nobody can steal them unless they know you well enough to guess them in a letter-perfect fashion. If someone cracks a database and steals your passwords, they can be changed on a moment’s notice. If someone breaches a system using brute force, it’s because you didn’t choose a long/complex enough password for the environment you’re operating in.

Passwords are secure. They are disposable. They are superior to every whiz-bang newfangled idea currently in the air.

You can be tricked, blackmailed, or tortured into revealing your passwords, but they cannot be compelled from you by court order (at least not in the United States). To compel speech is a violation of the First Amendment, and to compel password disclosure is a violation of the Fifth Amendment. And, if you want an extra layer of privacy, you can set your devices to lock themselves down after too many bad password attempts, or to nuke themselves if a poisoned password is used.

And if you want to preserve your privacy, your security, and your financial standing, and you do nothing else in the way of electronic security, you would be very well served to decline biometrics, always.

Biometrics are the least secure form of access control.

Stick to your passwords, and learn to make good ones and store them securely. As my fictional hero Suave Rob says:

The ass you save may be your own.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

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