Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Perry The Cynic's avatar
Perry The Cynic
Aug 11

Um... yes, but also no.

Cheap biometrics are security theater, agreed. Complex biometrics are not factors, they're protocols - they interact with your body to check if what they're sensing is probably you. Because of the way they have to trade off false positives for false negatives, in practice they're erring on the side of accepting - so they're good as factors, bad as deciders.

Passwords are king the way one-time pads are the kings of encryption. The theory is flawless, and the practice is dismal. I do wonder why you didn't even mention "things you have" (physical tokens), which are often better in practice. That's in essence what the newfangled Passkeys are - an electronic lock box that is intimate enough (watch, phone) to have many opportunities to establish and re-check your presence. (That's also why competent Passkey implementations on desktops fall back on asking for your password... that connection is not intimate enough.)

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Chuck C's avatar
Chuck C
Aug 11

Then there is the accidental damage to biometrics over time. For example, using fingerprints for punch-in/punch-out in a kitchen. I had to use 4 different fingers in 3.5 years working food service back in college because accidents happen in a kitchen...

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