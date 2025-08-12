Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1d

What a treat - lovely write-up. Totally beyond my level of skill, or skill-set perhaps. I'm not good at the fiddly stuff; I am however very good at the "all you've got is an axe, now build something" rough-and-ready.

Had to mention that to sooth my envy, you know.

We don't really use the distinction of hardwood/softwood in my language, we just sort it from harder to softer dep. on what it's to be used for. Personally, I thought "hard" referred to trees that snap rather than bend, like say when you're chopping down a maple tree as opposed to a Norwegian spruce: the maple will just stand there until you pass the critical point and then it snaps just like that, while the spruce will sort-of lean more and more giving you fair warning it's about to fall.

Have - today (Tuesday) - just finished a bench made out of an old fence. The local free church was getting rid of their old fence and I offered to take it, since most of the people there are seniors; can't have a load of old codgers haul 400 pounds of wooden fence to the dump.

The still useful bits are now a two yards long, two feet high and two feet deep bench. The rest is kindling and firewood for the outdoors "cannibal pot" I use to heat water for doing the dishes.

Started working on a better-looking one for the porch, a fully closed one that's to be used as storage too.

And ran out of nails.

Which means a trip to town tomorrow.

That board is a work of art, and let me reiterate: envy at skill and achievment is among the highest forms of compliments I can think of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by J. Daniel Sawyer and others
Malcolm Storey's avatar
Malcolm Storey
1d

Dunno about your side of the pond, but over here in the UK, back in the day (say 50 years ago) "hardboard" was a dark brown, very hard, board and very strong. The sawdust smelt of cocoa when you sawed it.

Nowadays what is sold as "hardboard" is a soft buff-coloured material that's little more than carboard. It doesn't even make sawdust when you cut it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by J. Daniel Sawyer and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J. Daniel Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture