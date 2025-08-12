This build post is loaded with cool stuff, like materials science how-to instructions, and so many images it could give your email provider a conniption. You can find the original on the web at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

The phone rang.

It doesn’t do that very often. I keep my ringer turned off because phone spam levels have become unbearable over the last few years, and if phone calls between actual genuine people are the lifeblood of human connection (as once they were), then humanity’s exsanguination is now nearly complete.

Cue the cackling evil overlord.

But ring the phone did, and I took the call, because I am a child of the 80s and 90s, and I dig phone calls.

A woman’s voice greeted me. Holly the Math Nerd, she of the pathologically readable and endlessly provocative substack column, had a maker emergency—she’d bought a beautiful custom mobile artist’s kit for an upcoming trip that would be heavy on the sketching, and it came with a boring, useless piece of hardboard as its backing board.

She needed to replace it. She needed the replacement to be thin, and to be friendlier to the masking tape she used to hold her work in place so that she could dispense with the god-awful ugly clipboard clip that sat, in the context of the custom-leatherwork and high-quality materials of the artist’s kit, like a stale turd atop a sumptuous five-star chocolate souffle.

Now, the easy way out of this conundrum would be to buy a piece of high-end quarter-inch plywood, trim it to size, and send it to her. High-end plywood ain’t exactly cheap (a full sheet of wood appropriate for the job would run a minimum of $90, and that’s assuming she would be happy with birch veneer instead of something more exotic), but it’s still cheaper than getting something hand-made.

So I asked her: “What’s your ideal scenario, and what’s your budget?”

She wanted, she said, something that was worthy of her new leather mobile artist’s kit. She wanted something that would make her feel like making something beautiful whenever she saw it. She needed it built to specific dimensions, it needed to be friendly to masking tape (she repeated this several times—it was a top-line consideration), and it needed to travel well.

And she was willing to pay for the time it took to develop something appropriate, up to a point.

My head immediately filled with a vision of a sleek sheet metal plate, etched with the Star Trek insignia (Holly’s a huge Star Trek nerd) and accented with brushed brass. One or two days’ work, including design time, tops. A walk in the park, and loads of fun.

But then, a second vision intruded: A wooden board made from the beautiful red-cored trees that grow here on the ranch. To make it serviceable, I’d need to reinforce it with metal ribbing, but that’s certainly well within my skill set.

“Madam,” I said, “I am the Dan to solve your problem.”

“Just one more thing,” she said. “I have to be able to fly with these, so I’d rather not have anything in them that sets off the metal detectors.”

And boom, there went my first idea.

The second blew up, too.

No metal ribbing. No metal of any kind No smithing. No fabricating.

And I couldn’t use plastic, either. Even if I made it gorgeous, it wouldn’t match the aesthetic of her kit. This was a pure carpentry play, at a level of detail I’ve only dabbled in before.

I was gonna have to do some honest-to-god finish-quality woodworking. A terrifying prospect, to say the least.

“Well, what the hell,” I thought, “You only live once!”

So, step one for building the drawing boards was to go…well…back to the drawing board.

This design-and-iteration article is free to read, so share it with your friends! Share

Kicking Ash

If you’re not a carpenter, you may not know (or have thought of) this, but not all wood is created equal. Different species have different properties, grain structures, and look different when finished. The wood that gets used in construction is generally from trees that grow fast (usually white spruce), but the product ain’t all that pretty. And, unfortunately for me, despite having a budget to play with on this project, the nearest store where I can buy woods that would suit this kind of job is on the other side of a nearby mountain range.

In other words, I could go there…if I really had to.

Fortunately, as any maker (or farmer, or hobbyist, or homesteader, or model builder, or self-respecting ten-year-old boy, etc.) does, I have a materials stockpile. When it comes to my wood stockpile, it’s a mix of leftovers from other projects, items that I’ve retired but were still in good enough shape to merit recycling, mill ends, and weird stuff I’ve found at estate sales.

On the pile, I found this:

That is an old backyard archery target that I salvaged it from a relative’s garage sale several years ago. It may look dingy and useless, but don’t let that fool you:

This is white ash wood.

Ash is a beautiful hardwood that’s pretty common east of the Mississippi, but rarer out here in the west. It’s tough stuff—it can be used to make longbows—and has a hard surface which would be good for drawing on. Sounded to me like the perfect candidate for this project.

So, as you can see above, I cut a piece out of the target and set about figuring out how to thin it out. Normally one could do this by abusing a bench top thickness planer, but that’s a tool I don’t have yet.

Someday, it will be mine… (photo courtesy SilentC at Wikipedia)

Which means I’d have to re-saw—a term that means, roughly, “the dudes at the mill done fucked up and I need to re-do their job.”

Unfortunately, there is no tool in a home hobbyists’s shop (or even most professional woodworking shops), that can re-saw a nine-inch-wide board. You need a sawmill for that.

Now, I do have a sawmill, but that’s a 14 horsepower motor that spins a giant bandsaw blade through a twenty-inch opening, and that whole assembly is mounted on a trolley that rolls along that track. It could certainly make short work out of re-sawing my boards and, thus, save my ash.

But that bandsaw blade has teeth like this:

Rough teeth like that have a tendency to grab and fling any workpiece that isn’t either too heavy to move or (literally) nailed down.

I set up a camp chair and looked at the mill to see if I could figure out how to use it for this project.

I had to figure out a good way to get something designed for logs to saw up a teeny little 9x12 board without kicking said board off into the forest, breaking the blade (which would happen if the blade hit, for example, a metal clamp or screw that I might use to hold the board down), or losing a finger or eight.

There is, I’m sure, a way to do it, but after an hour of staring at the big green monster, the best I came up involved clamping down the mill head, putting a sliding-top table in the front of it, clamping the workpiece down to the table with magnets, and then using the sliding-top table to feed the workpiece through that monstrous saw-maw. It would take hours to design, days to build and test, and possibly weeks to refine. Much as I hated to admit it, I wasn’t getting paid enough to justify all that time.

So, with no power tools that could do the job, I fell back on the re-saw tool that has served humanity for thousands of years: the hand saw.

I was not entirely successful, at first. A look at that picture above reveals the problems that piled up. First, that stippling on the wood? Those are little holes from arrow-heads. Not the kind of thing you want on a drawing board.

Second, this is the third re-saw of this particular board, as I’m trying to find a depth where the wood is clear. If you look at the right side of that board, you’ll notice that the first re-saw was…not straight. Hand tools are capable of precision only otherwise attainable with computer-controlled machine tools, but it takes a lot of patience to pull it off. I am not a patient Dan, and that swooping cut is the result of me trying to rush through the first cut. The second re-saw (on the left edge) was much straighter, but didn’t go deep enough. This third one, on the other hand, worked. I wound up with a beautiful, nearly-flat piece of ash that was a shade under a quarter-inch thick.

Which is when I rediscovered why my first impulse had been to use metal ribbing with wood:

Wood this thin is approximately as stiff and hard as paper.

This happens because wood isn’t a simple material. Steel is a simple material—it is a chemical that has a crystalline structure that you can manipulate, but that structure is relatively uniform across a given piece.

Wood is a composite material. Rather than being made up of one substance, it’s made up of two. The first substance is cellulose—the same stuff that grass is made of—which runs in tubes down the length of a given piece of wood. In a living tree, these tubes carry water and nutrients between the roots and the leaves. Those tubes of cellulose are, in turn, stuck together with a natural glue called “lignin.”

Since the tubes generally all run in parallel to each other, wood has a grain. It’s very strong when you’re applying pressure across the grain, but very fragile when applying pressure along the grain. This is why it takes hundreds of blows to chop a tree down with an axe, but only one swing to split a piece of firewood—felling a tree requires cutting across the grain, while splitting a log cuts along the grain.

Ash has very stiff fibers (those tubes)…but it’s got a pretty loose grain, as these things go. There’s no way in hell it would ever work for what I wanted to use it for.

Trouble is, I didn’t know what would. I decided I should start with something a lot thicker, and then just sand it down, sand it down, sand it down, until I hit the point where it threatened to get floppy. At that point, I could give the client a call and say “hey, will this thickness work for you?” and, if it didn’t, I’d just go back to the drawing board (again).

The question was…what kind of material should I try next?

A Whiter Shade of Cedar

I have no idea what possessed me to go for this next material, except that I have a lot of it laying around. I scored a few truckloads of white cedar staves from a ranch that was closing down a couple years ago, and I’ve been using them to make tabletops and desktops with some decent success.

This is what they look like in the wild:

And when you glue it up between some clamps, and let it cure for a couple days, you get this beautiful laminate tabletop material that is remarkably stiff, even when it doesn’t have any cross-bracing. I figured that this was because the glue I used was just that strong.

I had a couple tabletops for tray tables that I built the first year up here, and have since retired in favor of better designs, so I figured “What the hell?” I grabbed one of the old tray table tops and brought it into the shop.

From left to right--bottom to top, respectively.

As you can see from the photos above, this piece was never properly finished. It was a rough-n-ready fix that lived out in the weather for months before I built myself an office and a desk, so I never bothered with oiling or varnishing the top, or indeed flattening the underside.

Nonetheless, even at around 1/2” thick, it was stiff and stable, so it had to be a good candidate, right?

Well, there was only one way to find out.

Thinning Out the Stock

So, I cut a couple blanks from the stock—a shade over the final sizes of 9x12 and 11x14 to allow room for trim and sanding—and set about flattening and sanding things down. I shifted back and forth between a hand plane (which I haven’t mastered yet) and a powered hand plane (which is, frankly, for cheaters, but hey, it works), and lots and lots of sandpaper.

I’d remove some material with the planers, then sand down the result, then check it for flatness with the edge of a level.

There was a lot of fine-tuning before I achieved my desired level of flatness (pretty damn, but not perfect), but once I found it it was easy to maintain as I thinned things down to the desired quarter-inch-or-less thickness. The wood was looking pretty damn good, too.

Note how the wood grain runs across the short axis of the board? That gives the board more strength than if it was going the other direction, and it worked pretty well. It didn’t bend and wobble like paper…but…

It still bent too easily. It moved like reasonably stiff cardboard. Sure, it would probably be okay if it was kept in its intended leather sheath, but if I was paying someone to make a beautiful drawing board for me, I would want to be able to take the thing out on its own. Perhaps I’d want to use it as an impromptu display board, or just use it apart from the whole leather kit from time to time.

I needed to add stiffness to this thing.

And, come to think of it, no matter how beautiful the wood itself was, if I was my customer, I’d find a simple laminated plank a bit…anticlimactic.

So, I thought, what if I could add stiffness while also adding beauty?

Share Unfolding the World

The Ribbing Returns

If the strength—and weakness—in wood comes from the direction of the grain (those cellulose fibers), then it follows that one could efficiently add stiffness by stacking two (or more) pieces of wood with their grains running at 90 degrees to one another.

This is, in fact, how plywood works—thin veneers are stacked on each other and glued together. This makes the wood stronger in more directions, and more stable…but we’ll get to that part.

I thought about making two very thin boards with complimentary grain directions and pressing them together, but that presented two problems:

I don’t have a way to reliably and evenly press something with that large a surface area, and I didn’t fancy building a book press (which would be the correct tool for the job). It would give me a stronger board, but it wouldn’t give me a prettier board.

I’m a car nut. I love a good car so much that I painted racing stripes on one of my trucks.

What these boards needed were racing stripes.

But not just any racing stripes. I needed a second sort of wood that wasn’t just colorful and complimentary, but was a lot stiffer than the cedar—a couple strips of the stuff would have to stand up against bending force applied across the entire drawing board, after all.

Something like mahogany should work a treat.

Fortunately, I knew where to get my hands on some, so I marked up the board…

I then used the trim router to cut in a couple slots, across the grain (tragically, I needed both hands for this step, and I was alone at the farm that day, so I didn’t get pictures), and (in another tragically un-photographed step) I used my calipers to precisely measure the width of the slots and transfer that measurement to my table saw.

The strips for the board were thusly ripped behind the veil of secrecy built by an inadequate camera crew. I generously smeared glue into the slots, and all over the mating surfaces of the mahogany, which I tapped into place with a machinist’s hammer.

Once properly mated, everything got clamped to kingdom come.

Some Quick Thoughts on Wood

While that dries, let me tell you three interesting things about woodworking, all of which will come into play later in our story:

First, almost everyone and their brother has some basic tools in their garage—whether they know it or not—that amount to a rudimentary wood shop, because it’s one of those basic collections of tools that come in handy everywhere. Saws, drills, hammers, and clamps can be used for almost anything around the house, and they’re absolutely necessary if you’re going to repair your kids’ toys, your spouse’s favorite chair, or make ornaments for your nearests and dearests to hang on their Christmas trees.

But despite that, woodworking is incredibly exacting.

Any idiot can nail boards together well enough to build a building (I know this because I am, in fact, that idiot). It takes a lot more finesse to do something like a knife handle, or wood inlay (which is what I’m doing here), or a water-tight mug or planter box. Your measurements must be exact. They must account for the errors that your tools introduce (chiefly blade kerf—which is the width of the material removed by your saw blades). Woodworking is a lot harder than it looks, which is why people that get into it really get into it. It’s like that old ad campaign for the board game Othello:

A minute to learn. A lifetime to master.

Second, speed is a weird thing with wood. When I work in my forge, I can turn out a half-dozen to a dozen hooks, bottle openers, simple blades, or hair pins in an afternoon. The only impediments to speed are my energy, my experience with that kind of piece (the more times I’ve made something, the faster it goes), and whether I have made any special tooling for that kind of product (special tooling = more go faster). Sure, it took a few years of work to get to this point, but the fact remains that the only truly limiting factor in a smithee is the smith himself.

Wood doesn’t work like that. Wood is slow. Cutting and rough-fit (your first steps) are pretty quick work (especially with power tools), but shaping and sanding are methodical disciplines that induce a sort of zen-like trance. Finishing is exacting and careful. And all of your chemicals—glue, oils, stains, paints, sealants, etc.—require time to cure. If the weather is cold or damp, a single coat of finishing oil (like linseed or tung oil) can take 2-3 days between the time you put it on and the time you can touch it without leaving fingerprints.

With metalworking (and stonemasonry), your project moves at the speed of the worker and his tools. With woodworking, your project moves at the speed of your materials.

Third, and finally, wood is a living material. I don’t just mean that trees used to be alive, so when you’re working with wood you’re manhandling the corpse of a forest nymph. I mean that the material never stops changing. Humidity, temperature, barometric pressure, and oxidation all do to wood what they do to food and wine and whiskey: they make it breathe, and change, and swell, and move.

If you’re doing inlay in a humid environment, for example, and then you ship that inlaid product to a dry environment, you should expect that the perfectly-fit edges will, over the first year, pull away from each other and reveal cracks, leaving your customer to have to fill them in with putty, epoxy, or another filler that hopefully won’t fuck up the aesthetic.

I live in a very dry environment, so my inlays can be expected to swell over time if I were to ship them to a humid environment (such as New England, where these boards are destined to live). If I were using two woods of equal density, this wouldn’t matter because they’d swell at a more-or-less even rate (though they would still swell more across the grain than along the grain). If I was using soft wood to inlay on hardwood, I could expect swelling that caused damage. But because I used a harder wood (which moves less) to inlay to a softer wood (which moves more), I can expect the joint to tighten without causing damage. Nice for me, as I’m new to this inlay business.

Which reminds me…

Prototype Success?

After letting the glue cure for 24 hours, I had a successful inlay with a pretty tight fit. Now I needed to trim the excess mahogany that I’d used to keep the clamps from digging into the cedar—and I needed to do it without damaging the cedar in the process. Most woodworkers would use a woodworking vise or a soft-jaw vise for this kind of job, but I don’t have either of those, and I’m out of workbench space, so I can’t build one (and I couldn’t mount it if I did).

But I do have a lot of regular vises, if I could figure out how to modify them. Casting about I realized I had the solution in a cubby beneath my welder: welding gloves.

I wrapped the vise jaws in them.

With the gloves in place, I clamped the board in the vise and used a detail-sized pull-saw to trim the excess mahogany.

Then, once trimmed, all I had to do was sand it all down to even, make some putty from the sawdust (and some glue) to fill the last remaining imperfections in the wood…

…and leave that to dry for another day.

Then, the following day, I sanded again to smooth (a 600 grit finish, so it wouldn’t soak up the oil too quickly and would leave a glass-smooth surface for drawing against), and applied the first coat of oil to the wood. It looked better than it had any right to:

Yes, I thought, this is right. This will work. I sent the above picture to the client and got an excited message of approval in reply.

Each coat of oil would take a day to cure, and I planned to do three coats in all. I had a second board to do as well, but that night I went to bed secure in the knowledge that I had this particular project completely surrounded. Nothing else was going to get in my way.

The Twist

Overnight, the gods threw a party, and much divine beer was spilt. I woke up in the morning to find another deluge quickly bearing down upon me.

Rain in the mountains on a summer day means one thing:

Humidity.

As soon as the sun comes out, everything starts to evaporate. The air goes from feeling brisk and crisp to feeling like the East Coast pretty damn quick.

I had coffee, I made breakfast, I dealt with emails from clients and friends, and then I sauntered out to the forge to check on whether the tung oil finish had dried enough to apply the next coat.

What I found there prompted me to swear eternal enmity to the rain gods.

My previously perfectly straight board was now banana-shaped.

As noted earlier, because it is less dense, the cedar expands more in the presence of humidity than does mahogany (and it expands faster). Since I only did the inlay on one side, the mahogany could only resist the expansion on one side of the board. Therefore, the cedar swelled, the mahogany held one side tight together, but the far side cedar, being unconstrained, bent the whole board around the mahogany strips (on the left side in the image above).

A week of experiments (I haven’t shown you all of it—trust me, there was a lot), and days of waiting for glues and oils to dry, and now I was going to have to throw the whole project away and start again from scratch. Time to go back to the drawing board…again.

This time, I took that expression literally. I pulled out some graph paper and started thinking through, using my typical indecipherable and chaotic note-taking techniques, what went wrong and how I could fix it.

Halfway through figuring out how to work up some all-mahogany laminate panels and make them fancy with some surface etching, I realized that, if I was careful, I might be able to rescue my existing boards. If I were to inlay the opposing side—and be careful not to go too deep on the now very-thin boards—I’d create counter-bracing that would strengthen them against exactly this kind of warping. And it should work, as long as I was careful not to put more (or less) mahogany on the far side.

Equal amounts of bracing should give equal amounts of tensile strength to the boards, which would mean that both sides of each board would resist bending equally, and the boards would stay flat even in the muggy swamp-weather of New England.

The Fix

Thereupon commenced a flurry of activity of fixing, gluing, sanding, and finishing.

Well, “flurry” is a bit generous. I only have so many clamps. I had to do one side of one board, glue, inlay, clamp, and wait a day. Then I did another, while I trimmed and sanded and oiled the one that was properly cured.

Technically, I had two months from the time of commissioning to do this project, but there was a caveat:

No matter what design I did, it had to be functional and in service before the deadline. Now that I knew that humidity might screw me, I had to get these done early, and then have a backup plan, and then a backup of a backup.

I decided that I would go ahead and make some very basic Baltic Birch plywood boards along as a backup. Then, if my cedar boards failed, I would go ahead and do a new set of boards out of mahogany and walnut—two woods with very similar humidity responses—but my client wouldn’t be stuck without a good option in the meantime.

Proving the Concept

After reinforcing and sanding, I waited for another humid morning after a night of heavy rain to test the humidity response of the reinforced boards.

Did the fix work?

Look at that. Even with the wonky focus from operating the camera one-handed (without looking through the viewfinder and noticing the bad focus), you can see: that board is dead straight.

Which brought me to the final problem, one that didn’t occur to me until this stage:

Holly is a pencil artist. Pencils can be hard things. Cedar is…possibly too soft to hold up against it.

I tried doing some pencil work on some cedar off-cuts, and the results were okay, but if I pressed hard enough, I could definitely mar the surface. Would I have to go back to the backup-backup-backup plan of re-making everything out of mahogany?

Maybe not. Tung oil (which I was using for a finish), is a “polymerizing oil” or a “drying oil”: When exposed to oxygen, it turns itself into plastic. The longer it’s exposed, the harder it gets. If I were to take a little more time with the oil, apply a few more coats, and get a good solid polymer layer built up on these boards, that might just be hard enough to survive the rigors of life on the road with a pencil artist.

Also, I liked these boards. If they wouldn’t work for Holly, I could use them for art display here.

I went ahead and finished them.

A week later, they were done…

And testing with the homestead’s resident pencil artist earned a stunning endorsement—she made me promise to make one for her, or she wouldn’t relinquish the ones I’d made for my client.

A New Addition to the Lineup

The final test, though, is the client test. The boards went into a box, along with backup Baltic Birch boards, and a promise to warranty the result if the design didn’t work out.

A few days later, I got a call:

The boards were beautiful, they were just what she was hoping for, and she’d already had people ask where they could get some as she’d gone out around town drawing on them. She liked them so much, she wrote them up on her Substack.

Meanwhile, back on the home front, since I had to build another of these things for she-who-must-not-be-named, I built myself some jigs to make construction go much faster.

Which raises one last important set of questions:

Are you an artist? Do you know one? Want a great Christmas present for yourself or the artist in your life?

You’re in luck!

Order your very own drawing board here, in 9x12, 11x14, or a larger (or smaller) custom size.

Order a 9x12 board here: https://payhip.com/b/sbalJ

Order a 11x14 board here: https://payhip.com/b/9YJl3

Or make a custom order here: https://payhip.com/ShipfireRanch/contact