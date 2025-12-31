This is a new installment on my series of articles connecting current affairs to historical currents. Catch up on the previous installments here.

The End of the Year at the End of the World

The sun is coming back.

If you live below the 40th parallel, you barely notice the movement of the sun in the sky over the course of the year. But in the higher latitudes—for example, from up here on my mountain—the summer sun apparently rises far in the north, crests just to the north of over-head at midday, then sets far in the north again. My solar panels that are pointed straight up during June generate 3-4x the power-per-panel as the rest of the array, which I have pointed at the winter sun.

In the deepest part of winter, the sun peeps a shy eyelid over the southeastern mountain ridge, then drags its tired ass across the southern band of the sky, so low that 50ft tall trees cast shadows on my panels from nearly a hundred yards away. The panels themselves stand nearly vertical, facing south, to capture as much sun as possible. The sun itself, meanwhile, never really gives us a day—even at noon on a clear day, a glance at the southern horizon shows a perpetual band of orange-red twilight hugging landscape.

Before I moved to the great frozen North, I thought I understood European history.

Then I found my every plan and action subject to the whims of the weather, and the weather itself conditioned by the moods of the sun, and the moods of the sun foretell-able with a quick glance at the night sky, which lets the only-slightly-practiced eye tell the time of year down to the half-month, and the more-practiced eye to tell it down to the day.

Every year, the sun dies.

It happens in the fall.

Then, a miracle happens: it rises again! It is born into glory on December 21, the day after the solstice, and you can really see the movement again at December 25—which is why every civilization in the northern hemisphere has always celebrated the solstice with a feast at this time of year. The sun is coming to save us, and we can feel its approach on our skin, in our bones, in our sleep cycles as the days lengthen by a few minutes every day.

Up here, the winter night starts around 4:00 pm on the worst days.

But, on the longest summer nights, the sky is still light at 11:00 pm.

Every month, the sun moves through the wheel of the zodiac—one constellation per month, more or less. The wheel turns above us, and the sun rolls around inside it. Like a snake eating its own tail, the world unfolds as the sun undulates up and down, spiraling through the centuries. A thousand years from now, someone else will stand on this mountain, and look out over the neighboring valleys, and see the sun moving over them in much the same way I do.

And from watching the sky, he will know something in his bones that will have eluded him when he was in the city, as it eluded me:

Whether touched by frost or summer sweat, we are but flowers in a field beneath the whirling sun.

Round like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel

Never ending or beginning on an ever-spinning reel

Like a snowball down a mountain or a carnival balloon

Like a carousel that’s turning, running rings around the moon

Like a clock whose hands are sweeping past the minutes of its face

And the world is like an apple spinning silently in space…

As the images unwind like the circles that you’ll find

In the windmills of your mind.

—Noel Harrison, The Windmills of Your Mind, 1968

Men are born, and they die.

Families grow, and then the line scatters or ends.

Towns grow, and fade.

Dynasties build empires, then fall into dissolution.

Civilizations rise, and they fall.

And, like the leaves on the trees and the movements of animals over the turning of the year, they go through fairly-predictable stages as they do so.

And if you manage to really get your head around that, around the depth of time in human history, you realize that what the song says is true:

We are but a moment’s sunlight fading in the grass.

If you’re not careful, it can make you dizzy.

If you don’t learn to hear the music, it can make you feel as if everything is just playing on cacophonous repeat.

If you don’t feel the poetry, the rhymes of the years and the generations can seem meaningless.

If you can’t sink down into the rhythm, it can make you long for a change.

And if you’ve got some resentment built up, it can make you look around for something to convince you that the world is moving in a direction, for a purpose that matters to humans.

It can make you invent entire religions and mythologies just so you can escape from the windmills of your mind.

Late-Stage Capitalism

In the 19th century, literary critic Georg Wilhelm Frederick Hegel took a cue from his intellectual hero Immanuel Kant, and took on the project of figuring out how to make sense of grand purpose in a universe where the Christian God very obviously didn’t actually exist.

After some significant engagement with classical (and especially broadly-gnostic) thought, eastern-influenced mysticism, literary theory, and Islamic theology, he decided that history is not circular, but directional. Furthermore, that the directionality of history is not anything to do with entropy, or with the apocalyptic vision of the Christians, but with a deeper spiritual principle.

The universe, he held, was in the process of becoming God. God was currently manifest in the universe as scattered consciousness, of which each human held a part. History was spiraling towards the union of the God-consciousness through the motions of history in the same way that the dialectic of philosophy unfolded: through posit, argument, and then compromise which generated new posits—or, as you might have heard it, as thesis → antithesis → synthesis.

History moved thus, each turn of the wheel cranking the screw upward to heaven. Like a circle in a spiral and a wheel within a wheel, but not spinning endlessly in a void—spiraling ultimately to the unity of all things.

We are the universe made manifest, trying to work itself out.

—J. Michael Straczynski

In an intellectual world that was trying to find a suitable replacement for Christianity, Hegelianism became the universal religion—even Christianity was re-made in its image.

All is Progress towards the End of History, where we are all redeemed. Therefore the carousel has meaning, and there are no wasted moments.

All is well. We will merge into one another, first as friends, then as lovers, then as families, then as communities, then as States, then as a World, and then as a Galactic Consciousness, and so on until everything and everyone is One mind, One flesh, One will—that which we would call “God.”

Ever since Hegel, all in the human world is Progress. America is a country of Progress from the ancient ways, and it embraced as its Thesis the merchant economic style that originated in Amsterdam. Socialism—formulated by Marx and Engels in Germany, and popularized (and localized) by Edward Bellamy in the US—was the Antithesis. Fascism was the Synthesis (and the fascist economic form won World War 2 even though the countries that trumpeted their allegiance to it lost).

All through, though, the Hegelian theory of history (or, rather, the version articulated by Marx and Engles) has held that the inevitable conclusion of history is that capitalism will collapse into socialism because, once capitalism creates abundance, it can’t continue as there’s no absolute scarcity left (only the scarcity of unequal distribution). Because our current economic system has shifted from production to extraction, the Marxist-Hegelian theory of history dictates that we are at the end of the “Capitalist” (that is, the merchant-dominated) economic model and on the threshold of a glorious new future of equality and justice…after we have a bit of a fall from our excess.

It is, in other words, a religious doctrine entirely unconnected to reality—in reality, “capitalism” (and its attendant political paradigm, liberalism) has never once yielded to socialism —it always degenerates either into fascism or into dictatorship (the two are not the same).

While there are reasons to expect that the current economic model will not survive the next decade or so, this isn’t because free exchange doesn’t work, or because you can remedy the capture of government by business interests by capturing the business interests with government (the result in either case is identical). It is instead because of a deadly combination of accumulated debt leverage and an ever-diminishing tax base due to demographic implosion.

There is no such thing as “late stage capitalism.”

It is a phantom of dogma. It does not exist.

But, of course, if you’ve been paying attention over the last thirty years, you’ll have seen this kind of apocalyptic thinking in a couple other guises.

Frankie Said Relax

In the early 1990s, shortly after the fall of the USSR, a futurist named Francis Fukyama surveyed the wreckage of the 20th century and concluded, to nobody’s surprise, that post-war liberalism (i.e. Technocratic Managerial Capitalism—see earlier footnotes—as implemented by democratically-legitimized governments) had proved itself the definitive “right” way to be. The great ideological struggle of the 20th century was won, and there was no antithesis on offer to the triumphant political paradigm—Liberal Democracy (tm) had bested and exhausted all its competitors. We had reached the political End of History:

“the end-point of mankind's ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government." -The End of History and The Last Man by Francis Fukyama

This is liberal technocracy as the final stage of the Hegelian historical-political dialectic.

Unfortunately, the “Civilization-State” has emerged in Russia and China and in the Middle East. Turns out there were still different ways to think about politics after all.

History did not end.

But this wasn’t the first time it was supposed to.

In a Half-Forgotten Dream

During that same era, apocalyptic fever gripped the American Evangelical Christian movement. The Left Behind books was the last iteration of a series of similar popular entertainments that gained currency during the 1970s and stretched, almost unbroken, through the early 2000s. Like its contemporaries and forebears, the Left Behind books followed the Dispensationalist interpretive schema for the Bible, which treats the entirety of the book (with special attention to the books of Daniel and Revelation) as a sort of grimoire, which encodes a guide to God’s plan for the end of the world.

That interpretive scheme, though, only emerged in the 19th century, as an attempt to save Biblical authority from the jaws of history. Once the Bible got into the hands of the common people, it was hard for readers not to notice that, despite the numerous predictions of the imminent end of all things, the world was not, in fact, over yet.

Trouble is, the “prophecies” of Revelation are probably not prophesies at all. They’re a rewrite of a visionary occult book called Enoch using symbolism appropriate to the political situation of late 1st/early 2nd century Christianity.

The late 1st/early 2nd century and the 19th century had something in common: they were times of rapid change and social unwinding.

The late 1st/early 2nd century saw the forms of the old Roman Republic fall away to reveal the naked Imperial Roman order (a political changeover which, by that time, had been a thinly-disguised reality for over a century). Minority sects, like the Christians, were swept up in the chaos and confusion of the era.

Things changed much more rapidly in the 19th century (especially in Europe and America) than in the 20th century. It’s no coincidence that these are the eras in which the End of History became popular—the Hegelians and the Dispensationalists were hardly the only players in the 19th century. The Millerites, the Mormons, and dozens of other sects were playing footsie with the apocalypse for most of the century.

And, of course, we’re going through something similar right now, for many of the same reasons.

Half-Remembered Names and Faces

When the nature of a society changes, people feel as if their world is ending—whether for good or for ill—so they look back at history and find reasons to believe that it’s all happening for a divinely-ordained reason. They want to know the end is coming, because that means there will be no morning after. They want to know the end will be soon, and it will be just, and evil will be punished.

Apocalyptic is a kind of early-stage grief. A stretch for comfort when we feel the fingers of death in some part of our world. Maybe the Great Forces of History are in control and They Have A Plan. We can look to them, and our faith will be rewarded. We can avoid the loss, and turn the page, and read the end.

Happy or bleak, the end means a release from our workaday cares.

And, if time is a novel, or a Progression, or a dialectic, it has a shape we can know. A destination we can hope for.

But, if history is any guide, there is no final page.

The novel does not end.

When the River Meets the Sea

Since long before recorded history, civilizations, mighty and brave, have arisen on this planet.

Democracies have become dictatorships, and dictatorships have given way to freedom.

Technological and cultural sophistication has come, and flourished, and faded…and then come again. In every part of the world, civilizations, vast and timeless, have met the fate of Ozymandias.

Given time, the wheel turns. The season changes and we ride around again. Never ending, nor beginning, on this ever-spinning reel.

This is a cause for joy, not despair. In the vast symphony of the universe, the stanza we sing is unique.

In any life, choices will be made, chances taken, the whims of fate will intervene. Young men will take bigger risks than old men, most of the time. Young women will have children more often than old women, most of the time. Families will spring up, and spread out, and continue on, most of the time.

But what will each individual do? What shape will be their journey through the world?How will they each meet their end? With courage and peace? With foolishness and despair? With satisfaction? With bravado? With silence?

And the civilizations they belong to, that grow from their actions, that live upon their energies—what of them? How will each civilization distinguish itself, save itself, re-form itself, and eventually die?

And when will it happen?

We do not know.

We cannot know.

We can only move through life as best we can, in the hopes that the world around us will remember us after we’re gone, for a while.

And maybe, if we’re wise and lucky, we will feel satisfied when we round the final bend of the delta and catch a glimpse of where the river meets the sea.

It’s all we can do.

Beginnings and endings are easy. They are milestones. Occasions. They seem important.

But life is lived in between these moments.

If, on the occasion of this turning of the year, you look about you and see the things you love dying on the vine and wonder if we will finally plunge into darkness, never to return, take a few hours. Find a mountain, or a beach, or a hill, and look up at the sky.

Remember that the sun will rise tomorrow, and regardless of what it brings, there will be the ordinary tasks that make it much like today.

From where I sit at my keyboard, now, the sun is going down now behind the mountains. A chill wind is rising. A long year is passing into memory.

But we’re on the far side of the solstice. The sun today was brighter than yesterday, and tomorrow will be brighter still. The new year comes, and no matter what it brings, it will bring with it opportunities for adventure, and beauty, and song.

Happy New Year!

