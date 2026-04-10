In 2011, I wrote the first of my Clarke Lantham Mystery series, And Then She Was Gone. A noir tale in the Raymond Chandler tradition, it stars a broken-down detective with a stubborn sense of nobility who gets thrown into a world of corruption, murder, and scientific malfeasance.

I intended it as a one-off, but as I wrote the final two chapters, I realized I had the beginning of an epic multi-volume tale that could gleefully explore the criminal underbelly and overlords of my native San Francisco Bay Area in a way that brought the flavor and beauty of the place to the fore. So, as the book was edited and moved through the publication process, I quickly sketched out a plan for a series that would slowly peel back the layers of the scandal that lay behind the events of And Then She Was Gone.

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And—here was the fun part for me—each volume would be a different kind of mystery.

The combination of darkness, corruption, action, warmth, and laugh-out-loud sardonic humor has gained a loyal following that regularly knocks on my door begging for the next volume.

And for years, I delivered…until I fell so ill I lost my ability to write fiction. Those books were written between 2011 and 2016…when I first fell ill, and I went silent in the world of Clarke Lantham. My other series fell silent in the 3 years following, as my health deteriorated.

All thanks be to the marvels of modern medicine, I was yanked back from the brink of death almost two years ago, and a few months later I slowly began regaining my ability to write fiction.

Now that I have returned to fighting shape, Clarke Lantham is back.

This week, the penultimate volume of the planned ten-volume series finally hit the shelves:

Behind the Hypnotic Toad

Nothing completes a long, hot summer day like a little kidnapping, as Clarke Lantham just learned. Strapped to a chair by mercenaries, baking under hot lights at the point of a gun, he’s forced to recount the most baffling case of his career.

When eccentric billionaire hacker Earl Whitaker was framed for murder and called Clarke Lantham Investigations for help, it sent Lantham and his team into the deepest, darkest mystery in their history. Dodging the Bay Area surveillance grid, rubbing shoulders with muggers, mercenaries, and homicidal maniacs, the case went unsolved, unresolved, and cold as a buried-and-broken heart.

But cold cases have a way of catching fire. And some secrets can’t help but come to light…even when they’re better left in the shadows.

So now, without further ado, I am pleased to present you with the first chapter of the darkest, funniest, most frightening Lantham mystery yet:

Blackness

I’VE BEEN IN THE dark for an hour now. You get cornered, captured, and shot at enough, you get to the point where you can tell time just by the state of your bladder. If they keep me in here much longer, they’re gonna have to redo the upholstery. Be a hell of a shame. This heap smells brand new. The only reason I’m not letting loose right now is I don’t want to sit in my own puddle, but if they hit many more bumps, I might not have a choice.

Serves me right for drinking an almost-giant Coke Slurpee in the last bad neighborhood in San Lorenzo. Ninety degrees in early May apparently makes me stupid-level thirsty.

Not long after real estate prices whizzed from “feudal” to “imperial,” houses in the bad neighborhoods in Oakland wound up with dirt that was more expensive than gold (if you were paying by the ounce). Anyone who wasn’t sucking on the tech tit got pushed south out of West Oakland, straight down into San Leandro, San Lorenzo, and Hayweird, where they ran up against the Valley’s commuter bubble—or, as I like to call it, Satan’s right testicle. The left one crept up the peninsula and sat on San Francisco a few years ago. Now the devil’s dragging the other one up north so that he can fart on San Jose without having to shift his posture.

If you lived here the last few years, you’d believe me.

It used to be a nice neighborhood, where you didn’t have to be rich to get by. Now it’s where the poor folks go, cause everybody’s gotta be somewhere.

The poor folks, yeah. And the gangbangers and the hookers and the druggies and the broken windows and car theft rings that follow them around like a horny mutt on the scent of rut. Nobody wants police in poor neighborhoods, including all of the cops and half the residents. You dump cops in the slums its like chlorine in a fishing pond—you might kill the scum and algae and parasites, but you’re gonna poison a lot of good fish that aren’t doing any harm, and there are wounds in this place that run too deep for anything to heal them but fast cauterization to kill all the “damaged tissue.”

Yes, that is a euphemism. I live in the shadow of Silicon Valley. So do the rest of us, now. Euphemisms are how you stay alive.

Ten or fifteen years ago none of us would have thought the “cauterization” would come in the form of Temescal and Cypress and West Oakland turning into upscale digs for the techno-hipsters, but there you have it. Thank the cheap loans subsidized by your tax dollars and the California Urban Renewal Fund, which, like the rest of the state government, never saw a dumpster fire they didn’t want to put out with gasoline.

That leaves a lot of desperate people running around on the streets, and isn’t it too bad?

Trouble is, some of them have good reasons not to like me, and not just because I’m a whiter shade of pale—a fact I forgot about or I wouldn’t have left my .45 in my car because it had been making my butt crack itch from my tailbone rubbing against the holster.

Not that I’d have been able to go for it in time. This snatch-and-grab was a polished job. I was looking at the real estate rags on the wire racks out front—wondering how long this bubble was gonna last—and finishing off the last of the cold slick slush and wishing I’d gotten the 44 ouncer when I heard something beefy pull into the parking lot behind me.

A car door opened, a black hood dropped over my head, and someone who knew what they were doing and was a hell of a lot taller than me—which meant you could probably see him from space without a zoom lens—kicked my knees forward, full-nelson’d me, dragged me back into something with seat belts, doors that slam shut, and that gives a big throaty brrummmm while a gun muzzle burrowed its way into my ribs.

“Don’t think about it, mate,” like he was Crocodile Dundee. He was patting me down looking for my backup, found the little snubbie on my ankle. My best buddy in college was from Sydney. This guy was about as Australian as Budweiser. “Nice piece. Not as nice as this one,” he prodded me again. “Got two more pointing at your head from the back. Just sit tight, everything’ll be great. Now stick those mitts out in front of you, nice and slow.”

They used zip ties. Not too thick. I’ve had about an hour to get used to ‘em and work ‘em up and down. Doesn’t take much to break out of zip ties once you know the trick. This gives me options.

Hard to be sure, but the sound of the road and the feel of traffic makes me think they’re taking me down to the Valley. I’m playing it cool, but I’ve got cold sweat trickling down my spine. There’s some people down there who want to get rid of me. We’ve had kind of a truce for a few years. Maybe this is them breaking it.

I don’t recognize their voices. I can’t even tell if I’m in a van or a minivan or a Suburban. “Not a bus” and “Not a car” are as close as I get.

I’m about ready to burst when we slow down, turn, go up some kind of driveway, over some speed bumps, and into a loading dock. The big roller doors come down behind me, distinctive sound for anyone who’s ever been in a warehouse, and I’ve been tortured in the occasional warehouse before. Always managed to avoid the electrical leads on the scrotum, except that one time. Got my toes crossed that I keep my lucky streak going.

They let me take a leak—hell of a thing to do when you’re zip-tied and you can’t see where you’re aiming, but they tell me it’s one of those trough urinals that people keep around for the ass-end of drought season when the horses start getting desperate.

Then they sit me down. They take my wallet on the way.

They cut the zip ties, twist my arms behind, re-zip tie me to this steel-framed Adirondack chair.

The hood comes off.

It’s bright. The kind of bright that makes your head hurt and your guts twist. Even keeping my eyes squinted nearly-shut isn’t doing the trick. I have to close the lids just to get the brightness bearable enough to live with. Feels like they’ve got Kleigs with Fresnel lenses pointed straight at my face.

“Okay, boss, we’re rolling,” says one. A woman. Sounds like she’s black, maybe thirty years old. Middle class. They’re filming this, and that means one of two things: either I’m testimony, or I’m an example.

I’ve seen a lot of “examples” over the years. Some on the force. Some on the street. Some on the net. The lucky ones involve guns. The unlucky ones tend more toward bowling balls, baseball bats, and steak knives.

“What’s this?” I say. “Need proof of death?”

“Mister Clarke Lantham,” Mr. Not-an-Australian reads my address. “Is that information correct?”

“That’s what it says on my license.”

“Licensed private investigator in good standing, licensed for double carry—where’s your other weapon?”

“I’m not working today. Well, I wasn’t. If you’d told me you were coming, I’d have dressed for a job interview.” So far, my voice isn’t cracking.

“My friends and I have a few questions about one of your associates.”

“The business card says ‘private detective’ for a reason.”

Someone out there on the other side of my eyelids doesn’t like that one. At least, judging by the fist in my side.

Then I hear the woman in my ear. “This is easy. You answer our questions, you go back to your Slurpees. You don’t, then we find your friends and ask them.”

“What’s this about?”

“The Hypnotic Toad.”

“Oh. That.” I don’t know quite how to react. I never got to the bottom of that one. I dropped the case a while back. I got my client out of a jam, but that was about it. Everything dried up. Like someone simply shut off the information supply. Cold as a father’s touch. “What about it?”

“Everything,” Not-Sydney says. “Starting in Dominica.”

“Private investigator, boys. Private means...”

“Privacy is dead. Don’t encourage us to give it company.”

There are four kinds of tough characters who would pull this kind of operation that I worry about. The mob, who isn’t this genteel. The government, who likes flashy intimidation. Both of them might have taken an interest in The Hypnotic Toad, but this doesn’t feel like either of them. Serial killers sometimes pull this sort of stunt, but they’re not this well-organized. That leaves professionals.

These guys are professionals.

And with professionals, things are very simple. You’re a job. A paycheck. That’s it. They get what they want, they disappear. If they’re not getting paid to hide a body they don’t bother to create one (if they can help it). And if it’s a hit, you’re not going to see them coming.

They had my address. They knew where I breathed. They could find Rachael and Nya and Klepto and disappear them before anyone knew what happened. If I got out of here with some time to spare, I could warn whoever they were really after. If it’s about the Toad, they’ve got to be going after Earl Whitaker.

Earl’s a big girl. He can take care of himself.

“Where do you want to start?”

“Dominica. Why did you come home early?”

Great. Dominica. Just what I’m bursting to talk about with strangers who have me on camera. “Nothing happened on Dominica.”

“That’s not what we’ve been led to believe.”

“Fine.” If they want this to be a therapy session, they can fucking have it. Long as I stay alive, I’ve got room to maneuver. “Dominica.”

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