Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2d

Marginally related to this, my daughter is a linguist and lived in Switzerland for a year as a nanny to two children. The grandparents spoke a different language (I don't remember what language; Switzerland commonly uses several languages). As the children developed, thy learned both their parents' and grandparents' language simultaneously, and knew which one worked with which adult.

Most of us are capable of learning far more than we do. There are twelve year old kids who can rattle off sports statistics and standings without a second thought, but they can't name the three branches of the federal government.

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Rick Ludowese's avatar
Rick Ludowese
2d

Love your ending example of the batteries staying fresh. That's an example of great parenting!

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