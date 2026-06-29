Henry Bemis, a true reading enthusiast

Where Have All the Readers Gone?

From the 19th century through the early 1960s, people got their entertainment primarily in print. The newsstand was a feature of American life, and it didn’t just stock newspapers, it stocked magazines and cheap books filled with fiction of all kinds from the juvenile to the pornographic, from the cheap-and-lurid pulps and penny dreadfuls to the respectable prestige fiction that appeared in the “slick” (glossy high-quality) magazines like The Saturday Evening Post and Playboy. Hell, even newspapers printed serialized fiction well into the 1980s.

There were plays, and radio dramas, and movies, but people who wanted stories typically read them.

Recreational literacy went into a long-and-stately decline starting in the 1960s. Television is normally named as the culprit—it’s an easy, non-demanding form of entertainment.

It’s a nice pat story, but look again at that progression. The market for cheap pulp books was strong well into the early 2000s—yeah, people watched TV, but they also read books based on their favorite television series. I was never much of an aficionado of the form, yet I still have a few dozen Star Wars, Star Trek, Murder, She Wrote, Babylon 5, Bonanza!, Stargate, Willow, and other such tie-in novels in my vast library of pulp fiction (sourced mostly from garage sales).

RPGs and video games, too, generated vast libraries of tie-in novels. I once had a roommate who was addicted to Wing Commander, Baldur’s Gate, Forgotten Realms, Dragonlance, and HALO tie-in novels.

I have over a dozen friends who made the bulk of their living from the late ‘80s through the mid 00s writing books like these.

In a world filled with distracting entertainments, this was a billion dollar (in today’s dollars) section of the book industry. How is this possible?

Enthusiasm breeds enthusiasm, and love breeds love—fans who fall in love with an author, or a movie, or a world, will want more, and they will pay for more, and spend their time on more, for as long as they can get it.

Even as mainstream fiction consumption declined as the culture within publishing companies shifted firmly against the most dependable traditional audience for non-romance genre fiction (working class, high-school and college-educated men), fiction continued to sell at a good solid clip, and sales declined more-or-less proportionally to the aging of the largest generation in history (people in their 40s-60s read a lot less than they did in their teens-through-30s because life is a lot busier when you’re in the end-stage of your career and family life).

This is not to say that reading in general didn’t decline on a per-capita basis as home video and video games and cable news rose to prominence—the general public who reported having read a book for pleasure in the preceding 12 months or so declined about 10% between the early 80s and the early 00s, but that still meant that around half of all adults were reading for pleasure well into the 21st century.

Reading is durable.

Reading is, quite literally, the basis of our civilization.

And reading is in trouble. But it’s not in trouble because people “don’t read anymore.” They do. They read all day on their phones and their tablets.

Reading is in trouble for a far more disturbing reason.

People can’t read anymore.

Sounds contradictory, doesn’t it?

Unfortunately, it isn’t.

But it’s also not something you have to put up with in your own life. And it’s not something you have to inflict on your children.

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People Can’t Read?

Despite the fact that everyone is reading as much as ever in terms of raw text, reading itself is not doing well—and it’s not dong well along two axes (apart from book sales, which is something I care a lot about since I write novels and articles for a living).

Those two axes?

Vocabulary and comprehension.

Let’s take them in reverse order.

Comprehension is a reader’s ability to grasp the meaning of the text they’re reading rather than simply reacting to the words on the page. It is possible to understand all the words in a text and still not understand its meaning. Comprehension requires practices with complex verbal communication. Language is not math. In math, there is one way to express one concept—every step in an equation is necessary to the whole of the equation. Math is a rock: it is what it is, it means what it means. Its entire purpose is to defeat ambiguity.

Language is not a rock. It is a songbird. It flits hither and thither, it dips and soars. It spins and twists every-which-way. It can be layered with symbolism, tone, irony, metaphor, sensuality, subtext, ambivalence, and ambiguity—and a good writer will use most of these tools most of the time.

Understanding a simple statement is not the same thing as comprehending a text. Comprehension is a skill that does not develop on its own—it develops only through necessity: reading a challenging text, living in a world rich in metaphor, etc. The reading that most people do most of the time (reading short-form thoughts and news bites on social media) does not develop these skills, it retards them. So does the burden of moralism (i.e. having a compulsive need to judge quickly whether you’re being fed ideas you don’t agree with). Poor comprehension also follows directly from, and contributes to, a poor command of language.

Which brings us to vocabulary.

It’s one thing to be able to puzzle out the kind of quick-fix text copy you find in advertisements, on road signs, and on social media posts. It’s quite another to wrestle with unfamiliar words. Unless you’re the kind of person who reads with a book in one hand and a dictionary in the other, unfamiliar words are a serious disincentive to reading for entertainment (not to mention deep reading of any sort).

In other words, unfamiliar words are basically kryptonite to literacy for people who don’t have a command of language.

And it is that command of language that has declined precipitously, dragging literacy with it.

The Day I Met A Legend

In 2008, I was a brand new baby professional fiction writer. I’d been doing short stories and articles and screenplays for quite a while before this point, but I was just getting serious about taking my writing career into my hands. I’d been invited to a my first convention to do some audio production work, and I wound up sitting at a dinner table with a bunch of other writers who weren’t wearing their name tags.

One of the guys at the table—a rogueish, balding man in his sixties—took it upon himself to get a good conversation going. At his insistence, we went round-robin style describing the books we loved most when we were kids. What were the books that made us want to write? What was the first adult book that we read?

He led off with describing his love for the Scrooge McDuck comics, and his discovery of Barsoom and Conan, then he passed the baton. When it got around to me, I talked about the Hardy Boys, the Heinlein Juveniles, and finished off with the first adult novel I ever read:

Splinter of the Mind’s Eye.

It’s the novelization of a sequel to Star Wars that never got made. I read it when I was five—didn’t understand it all, but I followed it well enough to enjoy the story and get seriously freaked out by the final confrontation with Darth Vader.

As I described my fascination with the title that led me to pull the book off the shelf, and my experience reading it, the balding man got a twinkle in his eye. When I finished, he said:

“I love it when people remember that book.” Then he extended his hand and said “I’m Alan Dean Foster.”

When I posted that story on X and Notes earlier this week, in and among the other comments from people who read that book when they were kids (it really is a fun book), I got a number of incredulous comments doubting whether I could have possibly read that book when I was five years old.

Perhaps I was misremembering and I was really seven? Nope. I read it in the last month before my sixth birthday, and there were significant memories associated with it.

Perhaps it was read to me? Nope. I read it all on my ownsome.

But kids can’t read books like that! Can they?

They can. And it didn’t used to be all that unusual.

It just takes something that has become very rare indeed.

boy reading on his ownsome

How to Make a Reader

I was the slow reader in my social group at the time. My immediate peers among family-friends were reading adult novels nearly a year before I was. Several of them were reading in English and a foreign language (mostly in koine Greek, one was struggling with Latin, and one could read Spanish at a second-grade level).

This group was unusual in two important respects:

We were all the oldest children in our families, and we were all the children of grad students in the humanities (in our cases: philosophy, linguistics, history, and theology). This means that we did not socialize as much with our same-age peers as you might otherwise expect. As oldest children, we hung out with our parents and their friends—we thus listened regularly to discussions and arguments about philosophy, theology, art, ethics, and politics. And I, at least, participated as best I could. I was told on a case-by-case basis when I was becoming too intrusive or annoying (this also taught me conversational etiquette). And, importantly, I was never given the opportunity to suspect how utterly annoying this behavior must have been to the surrounding adults.

Neither my parents, nor the parents of those friends, talked down to us—we were spoken to with the same words and concepts that our parents used to address other adults. As a result, we acquired college-level vocabularies from the get-go.

We were all also read to, from infancy, by both our mothers and our fathers. By the time I was five I’d already heard most of Dr. Seuss’s oeuvre, all of The Hobbit, most of The Chronicles of Narnia, large swaths of the Bible, Aesop’s Fables, fairy tales by Grimm and Anderson, and the first three books (at that point, the only three books) of the Wrinkle in Time series by Madeleine L'Engle.

My household was also musical—I didn’t take to the piano lessons I was subjected to, but there was always song in the house. Not just any songs, either; lyrically complex music by the likes of Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, and classic rock (not to mention gobs of hymns and praise music—it was a religious household).

The adults were always reading. My parents both kept a book in the living room, a different book in the bathroom, and a different book in the car, and they grabbed them and read them whenever they had a spare moment.

I was encouraged to memorize passages of poetry.

We were all rewarded and encouraged in both reading and in talking about the ideas within stories (whether they were movies, Sunday school stories, or books).

This all adds up to a “language-rich” environment. Regular exposure to complex language and ideas, and to the canons of culture upon which figures of speech are built.

On top of this, I was taught phonics the moment I showed interest in reading (around age 3) and encouraged to sound out words wherever I saw them (from road signs to menus to books). The whole-language learning approach that was first developed in the 1960s and 1970s, and became the normal fashion in which school children were taught to read by the late 1980s, was something I was not subjected to. Whole language makes a reader hostage to what they’ve visually memorized—phonics gives a reader access to the whole of the language from the start.

And then, to top it off, I was provided with books like The McGuffy Readers (now in the public domain) and given prizes for completing each one.

I was not the smartest kid in my family (by quite a large margin), but I was the earliest to adult books because my younger siblings socialized more with other middle children, where I and my peers—being all oldest children—socialized mostly with adults and other oldest children.

This is how you build someone who can get pleasure from walls of text, who can get stimulation and enrichment from well-written books of any sort.

This is how you build a reader.

The Language-Poor World

I grew up in an unusually rich world, linguistically speaking, but the fact remains that this experience was just an outlier example of what was normal for most of human history. Humans talk—they talk a lot. And children acquire language as a result of bathing in it.

So what changed from that world to our world where everyone can read a road sign but so few can comprehend a Twitter post or a blog post, much less a book?

Well, two things happened.

We stopped teaching phonics.

And also, much more importantly, we stopped talking to children. Teachers and other Official Personages don’t talk to children anymore—they talk at children (and you can hear it in the baby-talk tone, dumbed-down vocabulary, and the Romper Room Pep rally cadence that characterizes their condescension). On the other hand, regular people who are not Official Personage don’t talk to children anymore because talking to children who are not your own has become a cause for great suspicion.

Adults who are afraid of being accused of grooming do not talk to children.

Parents who are buried in their phones do not talk to children except to correct them or instruct them directly. They don’t read to children at night past the age of 3 or 4. They figure the schools will take care of all that troublesome literacy business, and it’s far more pleasant to ignore children when you’re not allowed to leave children alone to fend for themselves while the adults get a much-needed break.

Our society is still filled with chatter, but it comes in the form of talk show-style podcasts, short-form video, and text exchanges on social media. Adults don’t mingle much, or talk to strangers, and they certainly don’t spend much time gossiping or talking about ideas (someone might get offended!), and certainly not in front of children.

Children who are not bathed in language cannot acquire it. Children who are not bathed in metaphor and story can’t understand metaphor or story as anything other than straightforward literal instruction.

This doesn’t just hamper basic literacy (though it does), it cuts people off from the culture that they live in, from the narrative of generations, and from the ideas that make life worth living. I talk about this aspect more in this post:

And, if you’ll forgive me for being literal, straightforward, and rudely blunt:

A language-poor world is an horrific form of child abuse.

Reading together provides a whole host of cognitive and social benefits, as well as being fun

Paying it Forward

So how do you avoid this horrific kind of abuse, or remediate yourself if you were subjected to it?

Provide a language rich household for your children and yourself. Load up on stories, and allow yourself to consider that the stories are not just “entertainment” or instruction, but are, in fact, something far deeper.

Provide incentives for literary independence. Reward your children (or yourself) for progress and conversational aptitude.

Most importantly of all?

Do not punish failure.

Reading—and especially literacy—is a difficult and unnatural skill, so it must be fostered and rendered normal. Otherwise, it is not attractive and kids will avoid acquiring it until they can’t avoid it.

And, I must point out, that even if you do everything right with a child, they may not wind up being a reader—just like me with those goddamn piano lessons, some people don’t dig doin’ the bookworm thing (but they will still be more literate than their peers.)

I once heard tell of a mother whose son had a strict “lights out” time, yet the son regularly appeared at breakfast bleary-eyed because he’d stayed up all night reading with a flashlight under the covers. The son thought he was getting away with breaking a rule, so he never thought to wonder why his batteries never ran out.

Therefore, dear reader, I exhort you:

Go forth and spread the joy of literacy to yourself and your loved ones.

You’re the heir to an astonishing culture of reading and story and ideas.

Seize it fully.

Put batteries in those flashlights.

And pay it forward.

I work hard to fight against the scourge of illiteracy with fantastic fiction, so if you’re looking for fresh stories, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

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