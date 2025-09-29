This post was inspired by Josh Slocum’s recent post on basic fire safety. It also is pretty long and contains many images. If your email doesn’t display the whole thing, check out the original in all its glory at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com.

Popcorn or Death?

I was twelve, and happy to hang out with the adults while the younger kids played, so I made myself a cup of tea and sat at the table with my mother and her friend as they caught up on church gossip. Hiding behind a decoy paperback, I studied their faces and body language—I was already an author, having proudly just finished my first novel, and my writing mentor told me pointedly that I needed to learn to see what people were thinking if I wanted my characters to ring true.

About halfway through the first cup of tea, my younger brother came into the room, retrieved popcorn and oil from the cupboard, combined them in the appropriate proportions in a pan, set them on the gas stove, lit the burner, and left to announce to the other kids that popcorn and movies would be ready soon.

I barely noticed. My attention was fixed on my mother’s friend and her animated delivery of an overwrought horror story about wrangling her three kids at the local amusement park the previous weekend.

She raised the mug of Celestial Seasonings Red Zinger to her lips, and her eyes went wide. The color drained from her skin. Her hand started trembling. If I didn’t know better, I’d have thought she was staring down the wrong end of a rifle.

I followed her eyeline. The oil in the pan had caught, and a pillar of fire tall enough to lead the Israelites out of Egypt was licking the ceiling.

My mother also looked, then calmly put her tea down, walked languidly to the cupboard where the baking soda lived, grabbed the box, carried it to the stove, and poured it into the oil.

The fire went out.

She then called my brother in to clean up his mess, and admonished him to always wipe oil off the outside of the pan before he turned the burner on.

When she returned to the table, her friend was still ghostly pale and shaking. My mother joked that having four sons was like living in an action film, then prompted her friend to finish the amusement park story.

Even among the Boomers, it seems, some people lacked one the most basic life skills a human can have:

Control of fire.

Fire in the Suburbs

This is fire.

Fire is the reason you’re alive—if you don’t realize this, it’s because the fire that fuels your life is safely contained within engines, and in power plants many miles away.

A friend of mine was, like me, raised in the suburbs. Unlike me, her parents were safety nuts. When her family did “dangerous” things—like having fires in a stone fire pit in the midst of a patch of cleared ground, or lighting backyard “safe-n-sane” fireworks off in a parking lot, etc.—they were accompanied by an extensive pre-event safety lecture in which the danger of immanent maiming, death, and destruction were emphasized and driven home with brutal persistence.

The result, predictably, was a crippling paranoia about anything potentially dangerous—particularly fire. And, as anyone who has taught someone a new and risky skill knows, the more fearful a person is, the more reckless they tend to be. It’s as true with fire as it is with guns as it is with driving as it is with horseback riding. The fearful person will try to mentally absent themselves from the moments of danger, and then they will psych themselves up to blindly blunder forward. This creates repeating cycles of poor judgment, regret, reckless risk taking, and timidity precisely when confidence is called for.

That friend of mine, for example, once tried to light one of my gas stoves. She refused to get close enough to light the gas where it came out of the burner, until she started smelling the gas and realized that the room was filling with it. In a panic, she thrust the lighter towards the burner. The gas lit with a tremendous foosh, and she started sideways. She fell against the counter, broke several dishes, and spilled a pot of chili all over my kitchen.

All over a tiny finger of fire.

The Zippo Dare

This is a Zippo:

It’s a windproof lighter invented in the 30s and distributed to the US Army in World War 2. Mechanically, it’s nothing more than a handheld paraffin lamp with an integrated flint-and-steel striker. Once upon a time, everyone had one—and not just because more than half of everyone smoked. You don’t just light cigarettes with these things, you light anything that needs lighting—lamps, candles, campfires, barbecues, etc.—and it (like other handheld lighters) lets you use fire as an incidental tool.

Got a fraying shoelace or jacket tie? If there’s any synthetic fabric in it, you’re in luck! Just hold it over your Zippo, and it melts down into a hard plastic nub. No more unraveling, and you can easily shape the melted nub with some sand paper if you need to narrow it down.

Your lighter can be used to heat shrink electrical connectors, sterilize knives and needles, warm cold hands in your pockets (seriously—that’s how safe they are), and they make fantastic fidgets.

And, like any good fidget, you can do tricks with them—here are just a few:

Or you can play the Zippo Dare Game:

Get a group of friends around a table with a Zippo. Light the Zippo and hold it under your hand as long as you can. Have a buddy time you. When you flinch, pass the lighter around. The person with the shortest time buys the coffee (or drinks, or whatever) for the person who lasted the longest.

There’s a trick to winning: move your hand ever-so-slightly in little circles, small enough to look like normal hand shakes, and you distribute the heat over a wide area of skin, which means it takes a lot longer to burn.

I won a lot of free coffee in college this way.

Based on what I’ve seen online and in real life, when you’re not comfortable with fire you tend to believe it’s an instant hazard. Get your hand over a flame, you’ll burn. Touch a flame to something, and it’ll catch on fire.

It doesn’t work like that.

Chemically speaking, fire is nothing more than a reaction between oxygen and other elements in the presence of heat (heat speeds the reaction). Fire requires fuel, oxygen, and heat to make its magic, and it can only burn something at the rate that “something” can absorb heat and bring in oxygen. This fairly simple reality has some pretty astonishing implications, such as:

You can set things on fire, and yet prevent them from burning if you cut off most—but not all—of their oxygen. This is called a “reduction” fire, and it’s how pottery glazes are made, how wood gets turned into charcoal and pine tar and turpentine and woodgas (all from the same batch of wood), and why buried embers can continue to provide heat for hours after a fire has burned down (and can be used to start another fire).

You can hold your hand directly over a flame and not get burned…so long as you don’t hold it there for too long. Every material takes time to absorb heat, and your hand is no exception. It’s mostly made of water, which takes a good long time to boil—and the air around your hand is an excellent insulator. Your hand will survive contact with a flame far longer than it will survive contact with a hot pan or boiling water, because metal and water are excellent conductors of heat, while air and gas/plasma (flame is something between a gas and a plasma) are terrible conductors of heat.

The same volume of fuel can burn too cold to cook food well, or so hot it’ll melt steel, depending on its surface area. Consider a block of wood. Throw a 6-inch chunk of 6” log in your barbecue with no other fuel, and you’ll have a hell of a time getting it to even catch fire, let alone burn hot enough to cook a hamburger. Chop that same log up into thin sticks, and you can use it to forge and smelt iron. This is because—assuming an equal and plentiful supply of air—the greater surface area of the small pieces provide more opportunities for oxygen to interact with hydrocarbons and catch fire. The same total amount of energy is released, but the greater surface area means that energy gets released faster.

You can burn anything that can oxidize (including metals like steel and aluminum), if you’re sufficiently motivated. This why thermite, oxy-acetylene cutting torches, and flour explosions exist.



You can start a fire without fire. All you have to do is add the right amount of heat to fuel in an oxygen-rich environment. Blacksmiths used this trick to light their forges before the invention of matches: by hitting a small piece of metal, they’d build up heat in the metal (through internal friction). When the metal was hot enough to glow, they’d plunge it into a pile of dry grass, which would catch light. You may have done a similar trick by using a magnifying glass to focus the sun onto a piece of paper.

All you have to do to stop a fire is to remove one of the three elements it needs to live: heat, fuel, or oxygen.

Hot Snuff (or, How to Extinguish Any Fire)

Not all fires are created equal.

I’m not talking about inequality of scale, I’m talking about quality.

Fires differ, most substantively, based on their fuel source.

Those differences matter, because the method that can extinguish one sort of fire can make another sort of fire spread like…well, like wildfire.

Some fuels (like gasoline vapors) burn hot and fast. Others (like rubbing alcohol) burn cold and slow. Some fuels are solid (wood, coal), some are gaseous (natural gas, propane, hydrogen), some are liquid (oils of all kinds), some are jellied (napalm, burning plastic, some kinds of wax), some are powdered (thermite, flour, sawdust). Some fuels burn directly, some melt first.

I got a refresher lesson on this final distinction when I was learning to weld.

Fabric Fires

For those of you who haven’t earned your fabricator’s merit badge yet, welding involves a lot of artificial lightning, melting metal, and burning metal. You prepare the surface (and finish it), with an angle grinder, which gives you this kind of light show:

That shower of sparks is burning steel. If it touches grass, a shop rag, a bit of crumpled paper—basically, anything with enough surface area to act like tinder—you will get a shop fire.

The spark fountain will also erode any fabric it comes in contact with. With natural fibers it burns little bits off, creating larger and larger holes over time. Synthetic and natural/synthetic blends have a different problem: the sparks hit the fibers, and voila! The fibers melt, and you’ve suddenly got jellied fire against your skin. Instant second-degree burns via self-inflicted napalm. I re-learned this the hard way, and earned myself a cluster of lovely little blister-burns all over my right thigh. I’m just glad I was wearing cotton underwear or—judging by the holes I found in my pants when I went to change them to stop the fiery prickles—things might have gotten very unpleasant indeed.

Re-armed with an all-cotton getup, I went back to the shop and continued grinding, and, once finished, proceeded to welding.

Grinding throws off steel dust at high temperatures (which is why it burns; high heat and loads of surface area). Welding, on the other hand, does this:

Those sparks are molten steel. The electrical arc that does the actual welding is a little hotter than the surface of the sun. This melts the steel so you can hot-glue it to other bits of steel, but the fast heating and the sputtering of the arc makes the molten steel splash everywhere.

These little molten BBs, naturally, can light tindery material on fire, but they can also light oils, esters, alcohols, and anything else that can burn fiercely if it’s exposed to intense heat for a second or two.

After a few shifts of grinding and welding, I noticed a strange scent on the air. I took my welding hood off for a better sniff, and found that my cotton shirt—which eroded into Swiss Cheese over the grinding session—had developed a fire that was sizing up how hospitable my chest hair and beard might be.

So I patted my chest to douse the fire, grabbed a leather apron, and kept working.

Manual smothering (pressing directly on the fire) works well with fabric fires—the fabric itself conducts heat very poorly, and the tight weave means that there’s not a lot of surface area for the fire to work on, so the fire doesn’t get very hot or spread very rapidly. This is why you can snuff a candle with your fingertips, and why you were taught to “stop, drop, and roll” if you find yourself on fire: the rolling smothers the fire by pressing on the inflamed fabric and starving it of oxygen.

Wood Fires

Ah, campfires.

I love campfires.

I had them regularly in my suburban back yard, starting from about eight years of age and continuing on to the start of high school.

We had some bricks and a hibachi which we laid out on the lawn near a tent, and did wood fires late into the night on many a summer evening. A garden hose was always nearby for drinking water and to serve as an emergency fire extinguisher.

Water is a fantastic fire extinguisher if your fire is feeding on wood, coal, or other solid fuels. In small amounts it bleeds heat from the fire. Water takes a lot of heat to boil, so when you flick enough water at a fire, the heat from the fire gets sucked out into the water.

And, if that’s not enough, submerging solid fuel in water will also smother the fire, cutting off oxygen at the same time it robs it of heat. This makes it more-or-less nature’s perfect fire extinguisher: rain is the most effective way to extinguish a wildfire, and wildlife will gather in rivers and lakes to escape wildfires.

Unfortunately, water’s utility with fire also makes it incredibly dangerous.

Liquid and Jelly Fires

Think about liquids that burn.

Gasoline is energy dense because it has a lot of hydrogen and carbon in it (two of the most readily-oxidizable elements), but it doesn’t burn very well. All that carbon and hydrogen means it needs a lot of oxygen. In your car’s engine, a small spark is enough to create an explosion, but this is only because the gas is first atomized into a fine mist and mixed with air. If you put gasoline into a bowl and drop lit matches into it, the gasoline will extinguish the matches.

Gasoline is actually a bona fide fire extinguisher for one type of fire: bales of cotton and wool. Because both of these substances have a miniscule amount of oxygen bound up in their matrix, they will continue to smolder indefinitely if they’re not completely extinguished. Bales of cotton and wool are packed so tightly that water can’t penetrate them to cool and smother smoldering embers below the surface…but gasoline, being considerably thinner than water, can. Pour gas onto a smoldering cotton bale, and you soon have a non-smoldering cotton bale.

But gasoline does catch fire if there’s enough surface area and air flow, and gas fires burn very hot—they’re positively explosive under the right (or wrong?) conditions. So you might think you could put out a gas fire with water, right?

Not a good idea.

All kinds of liquid fires (and jelly fires) are easy to control so long as they liquid is undisturbed. The surface area of the liquid limits the ability of the fire to burn—this is why oil lamps and candles are safe to use indoors.

But if you increase the surface area of the fire, all bets are off.

Pour water onto a gasoline fire, and you increase the volume of liquid. You also create splashes—those splashes will catch fire in the air and then spread the fire to other fuel sources when they hit ground. And, where liquid fires are concerned, gasoline is a best case scenario with water, because gasoline and water mix readily.

Oil and water don’t mix, so any water you pour on an oil fire will literally lift the fire out of its containment vessel and make it mobile. Think of that popcorn fire I opened the essay with; had my mother or brother used water instead of baking soda, we’d have quickly had no house.

And both of these explanations don’t even touch the fact that when water boils, it creates more splashes and gas pressures on its own, which will also fling liquid fire far afield.

You can’t put out a liquid or jelly fire using water. It must be directly smothered—and the bigger it is, the bigger the smother needs to be.

This truck was once a rust-bucket:

Rebuilding it meant spending a lot of time underneath it with an oxy-acetylene torch, heating rusted bolts so they could be removed. The torch would routinely set fire to the oil-and-rust scum that coated the truck. I would pat the fire out with my gloved hands, and go back to welding, but I kept a fire extinguisher handy just in case the worst happened.

One afternoon, while I was removing the steering box, a piece of rubber trim caught fire. I patted it out and reached down for my wrench. When I looked up again two seconds later, the rubber had re-ignited from the heat of the bolt sitting next to it, and the fire had spread so fast that the entire driver’s side of the engine bay had caught.

I rolled out from under the truck and grabbed the fire extinguisher…

…which failed to work.

As five months’ work and thousands of dollars in classic truck parts went up in flames (literally), I ran into the house and tore the kitchen apart. In my apoplexy I managed to scream the words “Baking Soda,” and a kindly soul who knew where it lived grabbed it out of the cupboard and handed it to me.

I ran back out to the truck, climbed on the bumper, and doused the engine bay in the baking soda, then frantically patted out what stray tongues of fire persisted.

When I surveyed the damage, I found that 3/4 of the engine bay had caught light, but the fire had not burned for long enough to damage more than a few wires and a couple rubber hoses. Fifty dollars damage, total…but had I been even ninety seconds later with the baking soda, there would have been no truck left, and the building it was sitting next to would almost certainly have caught fire.

When dealing with liquid and jelly fires, seconds matter. To extinguish them you need either a fire extinguisher filled with CO2 or flame retardant powder, or you need a box of baking soda.

Why?

CO2 is heavier than air, so it displaces the oxygen around the fire, putting it out instantly.

Baking soda (which is also usually what you find inside a powder-based fire extinguisher) is made of carbon and sodium—in the presence of heat it decomposes into sodium carbonate and CO2, which smothers the fire.

But beware—the powder extinguishers spray their bicarb at quite a velocity, and they can make your fire splash before they put it out, which spreads the fire faster than it smothers. I almost lost a shop building learning this one the hard way.

Electrical and Metal Fires

Now come the scary ones—the ones that behave according to rules which are so weird that they seem to defy reality.

First, the easy stuff: electricity arcs are hotter than the surface of the sun. Bad wiring in a house or a car can start a fire that will continue to re-ignite, no matter how well extinguished, until the electricity is cut off. If you suspect you’ve got an electrical fire on your hands, go to the breaker panel (or the battery in your car) and cut the power as soon as possible.

Now, the weird stuff: metals.

All metals burn.

No, really.

For example, here is a mix of rust and aluminum shavings:

This mixture is called “thermite,” and it can be made with a variety of metals. The really scary part about it is that it’s auto-catalytic, which means that, once the reaction starts, the reaction produces all the chemicals and conditions (like heat, fuel, and oxygen) that the reaction itself needs to continue until the fuel is exhausted; in this case, the aluminum is the fuel, and the rust is the oxidizer.

That means you can put all the CO2 (or other smothering agent) in the world on top of this fire, and it won’t make any difference at all. The fire will continue to burn until it’s done.

Auto-catalytic reactions can only be extinguished by robbing them of heat faster than they can generate heat. With thermite, for example, pouring liquid nitrogen on top of it will do the trick…unfortunately, the extreme thermal stress will also cause an explosion.

Until a few years ago, the chances of you encountering an auto-catalytic reaction in the wild were almost zero.

That was before the electronics revolution.

Lithium-based battery chemistries are very volatile if exposed to the air. The presence of oxygen will make the lithium react so intensely that it can decompose CO2 or water or plastics to create more oxygen for itself—what starts as a simple alkali metal reaction quickly becomes auto-catalytic. This is why electric vehicles in car crashes put on such an amazing light show.

Metal fires have this same general property—even though they’re not inherently auto-catalytic, they can quickly become so when exposed to certain substances where oxygen is a major component.

Check out the first 2-3 minutes of this video of a magnesium fire (magnesium is the metal you find in fire-starters sold to campers. It’s also a prominent component in lightweight mechanical frames, such as those used in most modern cars).

Because of the heat of the fire, contact with water creates an immediate explosion as the magnesium fire vaporizes the water into steam (and, possibly also reacts directly with the oxygen in the water, which is something magnesium does at high heat). The explosion flings the burning metal every which-way.

But when you pour gasoline on a magnesium fire, all you get is a bit more fire, which then quickly burns out. While the gas catches fire because of the heat, it also smothers the magnesium; once the gas burns off, the magnesium is completely extinguished.

Other alkaline metals—sodium, potassium, lithium, etc.—react violently with both air and water.

And, unfortunately, in our increasingly battery-bound world, you’re much more likely than you once were to be witness to a metal fire.

If you’ve got a battery or other metal fire on your hands, you’ve got a chance of putting it out with a CO2 or foam-type extinguisher if the chemistry of the fire is favorable.

If it’s not, grab some marshmallows and enjoy the warm glow of heath and home.

Gas Fires

That just leaves gas fires, about which there’s not much to say. Propane, natural gas, hydrogen, oxy-acetylene, or any other flammable gas that’s stored in a pressurized cylinder and delivered through a pipe are the fuel for gas fires in homes, hobby shops, and industry. If you have a fire being fed by gas, you either have to turn off the gas or smother the fire: cap the pipeline, turn off the valve, drown the whole thing in water, or whatever.

Gas fires are incredibly safe if they’re the only source of fire in a situation. If they’re in the midst of another fire, the safety valves will open, the gas will vent out, and it’ll burn in the rest of the fire (no, they won’t explode…unless the safety valves have somehow been disabled).

This is only true so long as the primary valves are in good working order, of course. If they’re not, you can get get hit with a “flash back” (which happens when the fire travels up into the pressure vessel, and the vessel—or its plumbing—explodes).

If this happens to you, don’t worry. You won’t be alive long enough to notice the fire.

Wildfires and Worldliness

The view from my office window shows the forest. The trees gather across the view, gradually, for around three hundred feet (that’s a little over a hundred meters for those of you who use artificial measurement systems) before they form a collective barrier as tall and thick as a castle wall. The mountain top peaks over them, a half-mile distant.

This August, as I sipped my morning coffee, the smoke was so thick it looked as if a fog bank hung between me and the wall of trees—the mountain beyond, a distant memory.

This is the an annual ritual in wildfire season here in the mountainous west, where the terraformed forests are unmaintained tinderboxes due to over a century of horrific forest mismanagement by well-intentioned environmentalists. For the rest of my life, and probably for the rest of yours, these forests will burn like fireworks anytime there’s a lightning strike, a discarded cigarette on the dry verge, a hot car parked in a field of tall grass, or a piece of glass left by the wayside.

Fire shapes the land. An elemental god, it makes its own weather, it alters climates, it wipes out life.

But it is also the most basic tool of humanity. Pre-dating the wheel, the lever, the hammer, and the axe, fire cooks our food, keeps us alive in the cold, and powers our cities.

Learning how to manage fire is a basic life skill on the level of walking, swimming, speaking, and cooking—and most of the citizens of the developed world now never encounter it in the raw.

But now you have the basics, and it is my sincere hope that you practice playing with fire—and that, if you have children, you make the mastery of this elemental force a basic part of their education.

