This is the 27th installment of my series of build projects. Catch up on the series here.

The Pretty-Good Commission

Of all the different types of metalworking and crafting that have always astonished me, the art of mixed media wall art and signs is one that has, for many years, fascinated me the most.

The world I grew up in was full of them: creative shop signs, strange wall art. Heraldric crests. Plaques emblazoned with interesting quotes. Commemorative roll calls.

Learning to build them has been a bucket-list item since I was about five years old.

Imagine, then, my delight when I got a phone call from a friend:

“Dan,” she says, “My kids have been getting into medieval folk tales and are fascinated with heraldry. Can you make up a family crest for us?”

“Sure,” I said, “What elements do you want?”

We talked for a while, and she settled on a phoenix, a set of words connoting the family’s values, and a capital M (a letter that’s significant to the family).

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” I warned her. “This could take a while.”

“That’s fine,” she said, “I can deal with that.”

Good thing she did, too, because the process made the local rocks tap their feet with impatience.

Design and Materials

So how do you make an M, a phoenix, and a set of words look eye-catching?

You might as well ask me how platypuses grow nipples. I had no clue.

Really. Not a single goddamn clue at all.

First off, once you strip away the mythic narrative, a phoenix is just a bird. In every picture I looked up from ancient and modern art it just looked like an eagle—usually a pissed-off eagle (can’t blame it—I’d be pissed off too if people kept setting me on fire like that). And, at this point, I figured I’d basically be working in monochrome. I’m not a painter, and if my friend had wanted a painting she wouldn’t have called a wood-and-metal guy. How was I going to convey a bird of fire without painting a base of coals and smoke?

Which I couldn’t do, because then the phoenix would dominate the entire piece to the point where it wouldn’t be a coat-of-arms, it would just be a bunch of flaming feathers with other stuff poking out around the edges.

After a lot of really ugly sketch work, and a lot more photobashing of phoenix designs I found online, I got a design for the bird that I liked—something a bit abstract and geometric that reminded me of the logo on a Firebird that I once owned and loved.

I still didn’t have a design for the plaque itself, but I decided to go ahead and start making the elements, then I could play visual-anagram games until I found an arrangement that worked.

Share

The Phoenix and the Letter

First up: making the phoenix.

Step 1: Print out the design on a piece of paper.

Step 2: Get a piece of scrap sheet metal and glue the printout to it.

Last year I happened upon a trashed oven and tore it down. The metal on kitchen appliances is thin—around 22 gauge—so there’s no need at all for power tools or heat. I put a strike plate on the anvil (a piece of thick, soft scrap steel that protects the anvil face) and grabbed a cold chisel and started cutting the shape out the old fashioned way: with a hammer and chisel.

After about an hour, I had me a sheet-metal firebird. I hit it with a blow-torch to get rid of the glue and paint residue, then put it on a glued-up blank from the pile I keep to make my drawing boards from.

Seeing that black bird against that wood background, and knowing that the finish for the board would darken the wood, I decided I needed something bright and colorful to offset it.

What if the ‘M’ were done in a different metal? I had some dead copper plumbing pipe sitting around, so I slit it open and beat it flat, then cut it into pieces and arranged it into a loose M to experiment with the layout. I settled on an arrangement where the phoenix was rising out of the ‘M.’

“That,” I thought, “Might work. The letter needs to look regal, though.”

I took a sharpie and traced the outline of a serifed capital M onto it. Then, using those sharpie lines as a guide, I took each piece to the grinder and ground it down to the ink (you can see some traces of the ink in the rough-assembly picture below).

To get it to stick together, I used plumbing solder and a blow torch, then I cleaned up the excess solder with a file.

Now, copper isn’t black or silver like steel and iron. It’s red-orange, bodering on brown. I wanted this thing to pop, so I polished it up with some scotch-brite (that same stuff you scrub your dishes with) to get rid of the brown oxide layer.

I wasn’t satisfied. I wanted it to look richer, a bit more like flames, so that it would help sell the fire-like idea of the phoenix growing out of it.

One of the fun things about metal is that it oxidizes differently at different temperature levels. Steel moves from silver (below 300f) to straw-yellow (400f) to bronze (500f) to purple (550f) to blue (590f) to grey (730f) as you raise its temperature.

Copper moves from orange to rich red to purple-blue to greenish—exactly the kind of thing that brings fire to mind.

Photo by BlackFrog at iforgeiron.com

So I broke out the blow torch again.

And it turned out pretty well (forgive the poor lighting—it was very late at night).

So far, so good.

This was, unfortunately, the last time that things would go well on this project for a good long while.

A Wooden Saga

In the 1980s, when I was just a mere sprout, I spent an hour at a booth at the Texas State Fair. The booth stood not too far from the entrance, and sold burned-embossing on slices of mesquite wood made to order.

Customers came to the booth, ordered their sign, then over the next several hours the two crafstmen in the back of the booth took raw mesquite, carved the letters in freehand with a router, used an oversized soldering iron to scorch the inside of the letters, then stained and varnished the finished piece and set it to dry.

They were gorgeous, and for a while they were quite a fad around my part of the Lone Star State.

This project, I thought, would be the perfect place to use that technique.

So I started with pencil on the wood as a guide, and, working delicately over many hours, I used razor blades and chisels to carve the letters in (I’m terrible with a router, and there’s no way I could freehand something so precise at such a small scale).

The wood, though, was soft. Cedar is beautiful stuff, but it’s almost as soft as balsa-wood. The problem with soft wood is that it’s not uniformly soft. The dark growth rings are hard like you would expect wood to be, but the lighter wood between the rings are about as stiff as styrofoam. Working with chisels on that kind of surface is not easy.

Or, you know, possible.

So I quickly gave up and moved to the Dremel. If I could grind the letters out, I could control the pitch of the bevel and the depth more precisely.

The result, as you can see, wasn’t…great. But maybe—MAYBE—it would be better once I burned it in. I figured that once I scorched it and sanded it down, the edges would pop nicely, and what little crunch was left would just look rustic. The piece is meant to be viewed from several feet away, after all.

So I did a quick test layout:

“Not bad,” I thought. “This could work. But it definitely wants to be on a shield, not a square plaque. All I gotta do is draw a shield shape and cut the thing out.”

Symmetry, unfortunately, is not my strong point where drawing is concerned. Fortunately, I know how to build symmetrical templates.

First, you disassemble a shopping bag. Then you fold it in half and you draw half your shape on the folded bag, then cut it out with scissors, then unfold it. That trick we all learned in elementary school for making snowflakes out of binder paper still comes in handy.

At least school was useful for something, right?

At the end of that, I had a nice shield that I could trace from.

I laid down some masking tape to keep the wood from splintering while I cut it, then I broke out the jigsaw.

Which yielded a pretty decent shield that, after a bit of sanding, would serve quite well.

Now I had to scorch it and sand it down to reveal the beautiful crisp-rustic lettering.

Back to the blowtorch!

The scorching, as you can see, did not exactly go as planned. Even though I used a very sharply focused flame, it didn’t penetrate to the bottoms of the letters very well.

After a good solid round of profanity, I broke out the electric wood-burning pen to touch up the bottom of those letters.

I then sanded off the surface scorching and coated the board in tung oil and stepped back to behold the glory I had wrought…

…and promptly suppressed a vomit reflex.

There was no way I could let that out of my shop. I was going to have to re-do the whole thing. That meant I’d have to find a wood that would work better…and I couldn’t think of anything I had on hand that had the right grain structure and color to work for the project.

I needed another plan.

An Itch for an Etch

My first thought was to throw out the wood shield and replace it with metal. Then I’d just need to put some lettering on the metal. I liked this idea—despite my growing competence with woodworking, I’m more comfortable with metal.

But something about it didn’t work for me. Well, several somethings—it would involve paint stripping and a lot of polishing (which is time consuming and exhausting) or going to the metal depot for virgin steel (a 4hr round trip). It would require building new tooling for forming the metal into a bowed surface (tooling I don’t currently have room for).

But the one that finally got me was this:

I’m not as comfortable with wood as I am with metal, so that would be the wussy way out. By all the gods, I was not gonna let some stupid splintery son-of-a-chipmunk’s horde get the better of me. No sir! I would lock myself in mortal combat with this tree corpse and remain stalwart and stick-up-the-ass inflexible. One of us was gonna blink, and it wasn’t gonna be me.

So, was I going to build another shield?

Hell no. At this point, the outdoor temperature was averaging about 10f. The only glue that works at that temperature is saliva against a flagpole. A major glue-up would eat up valuable couch space in the house, which would completely compromise my favorite spot to sit and complain about how much this project sucked.

Would I flip the shield over and work on the other side?

Nope. I thought about it, but there was a big knot hole in the back of one of the boards that wasn’t in a position to get covered up by the metal elements.

But I want to get more comfortable with working with wood, so I was going to find a way.

For example, perhaps I could cover up the bad lettering with something interesting. Something that resembled and echoed the wings of the phoenix, but arched in a protective fashion such that might evoke a feeling of familial-ness. Something that looked vaguely maternal and feminine to balance the masculine shape of the shield.

Maybe something like this:

That could work.

“And you know what would really make it all pop?” I thought. “If it was mirror-bright and shiny, like polished metal.”

And lo did I return to the scrap pile and take another panel from the oven, and then did I cut from the oven a shape of metal and remove the paint and test fit it to the shield, and then, having submitted to this ironic temptation, I saw that it was pretty nifty-looking.

But before I could even think about how to get the lettering on there, I first had to polish that metal. That meant sanding.

A lot of sanding.

Eight hours of it, more or less—I watched four movies over the course of two nights—taking it from 60 grit all the way up to 2000, giving it a finish somewhere between “satin” and “mirror.”

Why not just go with a brushed metal finish?

I needed a good surface for those letters.

And I needed a method to impress them.

Last year I started working with chemical etching, with varying degrees of success, but when it works it looks really spiffy.

The trick, I thought, would be in finding a resist that was very crisp at the edges.

Etching works by covering some parts of the metal so that they resist corrosion, while applying acid or another corrosive to the exposed metal. I pulled a variety of nail polishes and paints out of the shed and let them thaw, then set to work on a piece of scrap steel—painting, scratching shapes into the paint, using salt water and electricity to etch the metal, then removing the paint to see the results.

After several attempts, I found a paint that worked perfectly.

Emboldened by this success, I set about painting that metal background and tracing some lettering onto it in my trademark dorky lettering style (which, when it got to the point you see in the picture, I was starting to have some serious doubts about).

But I figured that if the lettering itself didn’t work, the etch was still worth the trouble to prove the method. I could re-do it with stencils later. So I scratched all the paint off in the relevant areas (which made the lettering look like something out of Alice in Wonderland)…

And then I set about etching.

But, unlike on my test pieces, I wasn’t getting even results. The borders of the paint were eroding, leading to ragged edges on the lettering. The steel also wasn’t corroding at the same rate—something in, or on, the steel was resisting the etch unevenly.

The result was a mess.

I clearly have a lot to learn yet where etching is concerned.

Unfortunately, with all the stops-and-starts, setbacks, problem solving, and bad weather I was now several months into the project, and it was burning a hole in my mind.

Paint By Numbers

So, as pedestrian and inelegant and positively medieval as it is, I decided to give up and just paint the words on.

And, to add insult to ignominy, I got myself a lettering expert to do the actual lettering. She paid attention in penmanship class instead of learning to type before she could do cursive, and oh man, does it show.

She opted to use paint pens for speed and control, and set to work immediately with the help of stencils for optimum typographic evenness.

Once that was finished, I sprayed it with clear coat to protect it from corrosion…

[picture unavailable due to author negligence]

…and the clear coat acted as a solvent on the paint pen paint.

And thus began the chemical-interaction merry-go-round.

Three times she lettered the shield.

Three times the shield wound up looking like dog shit.

Until finally we hit upon a combination of chemicals that worked. Spring was here, and the deep cold was gone. It was time to put everything together.

Finishing Touches

There were still a few things I wasn’t happy about.

For starters, that back plate with the sheltering wings looked kinda…boring. It wanted something more to draw the focus in to the words.

So I threw it on the anvil and beat it with a ball-peen hammer to give it a nice texture in the wing areas, which would help push the eyeline in to the central proclamation of the shield. I also drilled a few holes so that I could secure the metal to the wood with brads.

Now, for the other elements.

I set them out roughly and realized that my original layout wouldn’t work with the new backplane, so I shuffled the M and the phoenix around until I was happy with the way they worked (you’ll see it in a moment). But before I could assemble them, I had one more problem:

That black phoenix was bugging the hell out of me. The black lettering, I realized, should be the only black part of the piece. Everything else should be bright and colorful.

The phoenix needed some help. It needed to look like fire.

Or like gold.

A funny thing about metals: they like to stick together, so you can use an expensive metal to coat an inexpensive metal for fun and profit. Pennies, before they were discontinued, were copper-plated zinc (because copper is expensive and zinc is cheap).

Brass, for example, becomes soft long before steel gets warm enough to soften, so if you heat steel up and brush it with brass, you can plate the steel in a bright, yellowy, corrosion-resistant coating just a few molecules thick.

It was time, once again, for a blow torch, this time accompanied by a brass brush.

With that done and the phoneix hung on the wires for clear-coating (everything got a clear coat. I don’t want this thing to rust or fade), I drilled some holes in the M for the mounting brads.

Then I hung the M for clear coating and took the phoenix down for drilling—soon, all that was left was the final assembly. I tacked the lot of it together, put some picture hooks on the back, and gave the final piece a final layer of clear-coat.

After months of work, setbacks, design changes, materials problems, and all the consequent learning that I did as a result, and the family crest was done.

And it looks damn good. Well worth all the trouble.

Want to hire me for a special commission? Drop a comment on this post or message me through my store front.

If you’re looking for fresh stories, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

This column is a big part of how I make my living—bigger now due to recent exciting events which you can read about here. Because of this, I’m offering a 20% lifetime discount off the annual subscription rate. If you’re finding these articles valuable, I’d be honored to have you join the ranks of my supporters!