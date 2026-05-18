Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
1d

I didn't have a vomit reflex, but my eyes did widen and my eyebrows make an attempt to go into orbit!

Another cracking piece, Dan.

Reply
Share
6 replies by J. Daniel Sawyer and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 J. Daniel Sawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture