A friend once asked me to help her break down a complex cost-benefit analysis regarding a career change. The method detailed below is a cost-benefit analysis distilled from that conversation, but it’s generalizable to many types of problem solving. If you’re interested in better problem solving, are new to the workforce, or considering a change in career, this one’s for you.

A Professional Equation

Wake up.

Coffee. Breakfast.

Car, bus, or train. Drop of the kids. Proceed to the office.

Then work work work until you go home.

Have dinner.

Zone out.

Collapse.

Sleep, rise, rinse, and repeat.

Most of you reading this either live, or have lived, or live with someone who has lived this life. It’s what it means to be “employed” if you’re not either in the trades or one of the lucky few who works from home.

And, if you’re anything like most people I’ve know, every once in a while you ask yourself “Is this really worth it?”

Many who scrape out a living scribbling essays and growing gardens started out in that world. Scratch a back-to-the-lander (homesteader, urban ex-pat, etc.) and you’ll usually find someone who used to be respectable, but found that respectability was far to expensive. All the same applies to small business owners of all stripes (I count myself proudly among both groups).

How do those who broke away do it? If you’re considering doing so, how can you figure out if it’s worth it?

I’m about to do my friend

proud, because I’m gonna give you an equation for figuring this out—an equation you can use to measure your quality-of-life, your actual wage, and give you the information you need in order to make the life you want work, whether you work for others or yourself, in the city or the country. At the very least, it’ll help you decide how hard to push in salary negotiations.

Ready?

Here we go!

A Friend In Need

Here’s the story:

My friend had a good, solid, government job in an expensive part of the country. For years her commute was a half hour long, each way, from her modest-but-comfortable home in the suburbs.

Then the economics of the area changed. A massive upswing in employment and development happened in her quiet suburban area, and at the same time the town where she worked announced major new developments. Inside six months, traffic trebled and parking costs doubled. She noticed that her finances were moving from comfortably in the black to slightly in the red, so she changed from driving to work to taking the commuter train—an expense her employer reimbursed her for.

The commute was still over an hour each way.

She was now just scraping by, but not in the red, but her social life was suffering. No longer could attend a Friday night gathering of her friends—a tradition she’d kept up for six years—because she was too worn out at week’s end to make the drive, or to be alert and sociable, and she hated feeling like a drag.

Then she was offered a promotion—enough extra money to make it all worth it.

But she also had the opportunity to check out completely, move off to a country town, take a near-minimum-wage job, and be rid of her commute forever. Her family was on board and happy to move with her, but they were just as happy to stay—it all came down to what she wanted to do where her career was concerned.

She felt like she should take the promotion, but the prospect of living in the country, away from the noise, in a place where she could know her neighbors pulled at her. It was the way she’d grown up, and the previous six months had robbed city life of its shine. But she also knew that “follow your heart” is short-sighted advice. She needed a way to break it down and see what the different choices would actually cost—or gain—her before she could decide what to do.

So I helped her break it down into a mathematical formula.

We started with figuring out the factors in play.

Prevailing Factors: Compensation

Don’t let the conditioning you’ve been subjected to fool you: even as a laborer, you’re running a small business. Your business? You’re selling your time so you can gain money and status, which you use to buy the life you want.

When you’re low on options, of course, you’re likely to take whatever comes along, because it’s better to be miserable than to be homeless, but generally speaking, as you grow and your skills grow with you, you should get more leverage in the job market (though this varies with the conditions of the market).

So, factor one, which we shall call S: Your annual salary, (before taxes). If you work an hourly position, multiply your hourly rate by the hours worked per week by weeks worked per year (or, for a rough calculation for full-time work, multiply your hourly rate by 2000).

Let’s call the second factor NB: your net benefits package. Given the byzantine nature of how health insurance, retirement matching, etc. works in the US this can be a difficult one to work out, but do the best you can.

Net Benefits mean “What value you’re getting from your benefits after you subtract out your own contributions.” If replacing your health insurance (not necessarily with an equivalent, but something you would find adequate) would cost you $16k/yr, but you’re contributing $12k/yr as your “buy-in,” then the net benefit is $4k/yr.

The same goes for your pension plan, matched 401k, country club memberships, gym memberships, any travel or affinity club benefits, etc. Total up all your net benefits, then add those to your annual salary.

Finally, subtract any “commuter allowance” that you get to reimburse you for your commuter train costs, tolls, etc.

Total all that up, and you have C, or your total Compensation.

So far, our equation looks like this:

S+NB=C

Now, we look at the other side of the equation.

Prevailing Factors: The Price of Your Job

That’s all the good stuff, now let’s look at the not-so-good stuff. These are the total financial costs of working at your job.

For all of these factors, total up a representative month and multiply by 12. If any of these items are billed annually, add them in after you’ve multiplied everything else by 12.

Fires, the big ugly one: Your commute. We’ll call this factor D (for “driving,” because I’m not very creative with math).

Your commute costs money. If you’re taking a bus or a train, the cost is the fare. If you’re driving yourself, your costs include your fuel, tolls, the maintenance on your car (fluid changes, tire wear, depreciation, etc.), any extra insurance you have to carry because of the amount of miles you’re driving, and the total cost of ownership of the car if it’s a car you wouldn’t need if you didn’t commute.

Next, the fact that you are at work all day might mean you incur costs from not being at home. Dog sitters, babysitters, security services (including alarm subscriptions and Ring cameras), and related insurance riders—anything that you have to pay for to keep your family or property safe that you wouldn’t need if you were physically present either most of the time or on an unpredictable schedule belongs here. We’ll call this factor H, for “Home Expenses.”

Finally, you need to calculate what it costs you to eat when you’re out at your job, and on the commute. If your workplace provides lunch and coffee (and doesn’t charge you for it), this cost is $0, but if you’re going out for drinks with clients, or grabbing coffee at the Starbucks downstairs, or getting DoorDash deliveries to your desk, those all counts. Total all of that up over the course of a month, and subtract out ~$5.35/meal (which is what it costs to eat at gourmet or near-gourmet level if you’re cooking for yourself). Now multiply that total by twelve, and you’ve got your yearly work food total, or F.

And, just so we don’t leave out the non-obvious expenses:

When you come home at night, are you exhausted? Too exhausted to cook? Are you, as a consequence, ordering out when you otherwise might not? Are you paying for more streaming subscriptions, or video games, or video game consoles than you otherwise might? Are you getting a new phone every year instead of every five years just to keep up with the demands of work and entertaining yourself? Are you using a massage therapist, or an actual therapist, to cope with the stress and exhaustion of work? Add all those up too. Get your yearly total in for all of these extra expenses, and call that variable X.

Now, total it all up: D+F+H+X=P. This is how much you pay for the privilege of working for your boss.

Prevailing Factors: Time

Now, here’s the fun one:

As a salaried or hourly employee, you’re paid for your time. And, no matter what your job, it’s not the number you were advertised, because the time you’re paid for at work is not the total amount of time you devote to your job. But we’re gonna figure out what it is, and to do that we have to figure out how much time your job is actually costing you.

This factor is T, or Time, and here’s how you find it:

Start with your actual working hours. If it’s an 8-5 job with a 1hr lunch break, that’s 8 hours that you’re getting paid for, plus one hour (your lunch break) that you’re not getting paid for, every work day. Multiply that out over a five day work week, and you’ve got 45 hours.

But that’s not the whole story. Your commute time counts, too. How much time do you spend getting to work and getting home every day? If you’ve got what was an average commute in an average metro area when I was in the city, you’ve got around 45-50 minutes each way.

You shouldn’t count your morning routine, since you’ll have one no matter how you make your living, but your evening routine is certainly affected:

How many hours are you losing every night to work-induced exhaustion and/or depression? If you come home from your job and have to spend 2hrs vegging out before you’re fit for human company, that’s an additional 2hrs/day that your job costs you. If on most nights you don’t have the heart to go to a gaming night with your friends, or hang out with your family, or read the books you want, or knit, or play in bed with your lover, or throw the ball for your dog, or cook, or keep up your house, or do any of the other things you might want to do, then your job is costing you the whole of your night, or an average of around 6hrs/day beyond your commute.

Total up those hours for the week, and multiply that total by 52 to get your whole year. This is the total number of hours you devote to your job.

Now, we’re gonna figure out what wage you’re really earning.

Subtotaling

Factor one gave us S (salary) + NB (net benefits) = C (compensation)

Factor two gave us the flip side: D (driving/travel costs) + F (food costs) + H (Home maintenance) + X (extra expenses caused by the job) = P (total Price of working at your job)

To find out how much money you’re really making (pre-tax) from your job, subtract P from C, like so

C-P=W

W is your yearly wage.

Now, divide W by T

W÷T=R

R is your real hourly wage.

But the math ain’t done yet.

Hidden Benefits

Now that you’ve got that hard number, it’s time to look at what else your job is getting you.

Is it a kind of work you love? Do you love it enough that you’d go out of your way to get to do this kind of work if you didn’t have to do it just because your resume makes it the field in which you can find a decent job?

Is it in an industry where you want to make a name for yourself? Does it provide you with access to people who might help you in your life’s ambitions? Does it surround you with people who are real friends, rather than just work friends?

Does it provide you with opportunities (such as foreign travel, or exercise, or cultural enrichment, or education) that you wouldn’t otherwise have access to, but that you value enough that you’re actually taking advantage of them?

Do the demands of your job provide you a convenient excuse to avoid your spouse, children, neighbors, friends, etc. while still spinning a plausible tale that because you’re bringing home a paycheck you’re actually participating in your home life? Is that level of plausible deniability the only thing keeping your marriage together or keeping you from diving down the neck of a bottle or beating your cat?

Does the job allow you to afford to live in a neighborhood that you wouldn’t want to leave, that you otherwise couldn’t afford, and enjoy a lifestyle that brings you real satisfaction?

All of these, though impossible to put a dollar value on, go in the “plus” column where your job is concerned.

On the other hand, you also have some…

Uncountable Costs

Just as your job probably has hidden benefits, it also certainly has hidden costs.

The stress it puts you under, for example, isn’t just something that costs you time, it costs you vitality. The hormone loading of heavy, long-term stress leads, in the long term, to problems like diabetes, weight gain, depression, organ failure, rage, and suicide (and all the extra costs associated with all of these). These problems, in turn, can lead you to problems with relationships, chemical pick-me-ups, and all sorts of other fun stuff.

The demands of your job and its associated costs may mean that you don’t have the time or energy to develop or maintain the relationships you tell yourself that you value, or pursue the hobbies you value, or invest in the communities you want to participate in.

You might find yourself having to play a role at work because you’re not a good personality fit, or your politics/religion don’t line up with the default work culture. You may be more gregarious (or less) than your co-workers or bosses will tolerate.

All of these things are costs—and big ones—but not the kinds of costs you can easily total up on a balance sheet. But if you know what these are, you will at least know the stakes you’re playing for when you consider a career (or location) change.

Totaling it All Up

Now you know how much money you’re really making for your time, and you know what you’re getting out of your job—and what it’s costing you—you have half the information you need to answer the big question involved in any career decision:

Is this how I want to spend my time?

Time is the only resource you really have. It’s the only thing you can't ever get more of.

Oh, and in case your wondering about my friend? She realized that not only was she tired of the city, but that the pay cut she’d take by moving to the country instead of taking the promotion would be more than offset by the drop in the cost of living.

For her, the net result was be a better quality of life, a fatter savings account, a happier family, and a career change that—while it kept her from becoming a national power-player—left her a lot happier.

On the General Method

Any complex problem can be broken down into parts and pieces like this. The more of those parts and pieces you can quantify, the easier the problem is to solve. Sometimes, they won’t all be quantifiable, but quanitfying everything else at least shows you where the shadows are, so you know what kind of wagers you’re actually making when you make a difficult decision.

Most people float along in life, guided by vague fears and hopes, and get to middle age (or later) and wonder how life passed them by when they did everything they were supposed to do.

Unfortunately, “doing everything you’re supposed to do” usually involves NOT doing the one thing you must do in order to live a live that you own:

Making intentional decisions, and accepting the consequences.

I hope this method helps you sharpen your decision making skills, and that life gets somewhat less murky as a result.

During the Halloween season, murkiness and shadows are for ghosts and goblins and monsters…not for lives-well-lived.

