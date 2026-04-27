Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

Daniel, I am amazed, impressed with your understanding of philosophy, streams of thought and I lack your depth or insight. I agree the a person's worldview is foundational. I recently read (several times) Os Guinness “Doubt”. He suggests, if I understand him, that every worldview has presuppositions (which ultimately cannot be proven but taken by ‘faith’--otherwise you encounter an infinite regression--proofs which in turn needs to be proved from something beyond/outside itself, can’t have a circular proof). These are ‘self-evident’ truths to the individual--but what is self-evident to one is not necessarily self-evident to another or to all. You deal greatly with tactics and showing how some things are bad faith. Is it good faith to strip away the rhetorical gamesmanship and simply ask, as clearly as possible, “What are the presuppositions which underlie your worldview, being willing to lay mine on the table, knowing that you have reasons for your presuppositions, even as I have of mine?” My presuppositions are simple, “There is a God who is infinite in regard to time, space, power, knowledge, and who is good, perfect in every moral category. I am neither infinite nor good and I am accountable to the One who gave me life”.

I think the goal in life is relational and relationship requires listening to others with a view to understanding while valuing the other as an image bearer.

Anyway, I am impressed by the vastness of your knowledge of both people and schools of philosophy and styles of rhetoric. However, I much prefer Jesus’ thoughts which seem simple enough for a child to grasp but deep enough for a philosopher never to exhaust.

Blessings,

Steve

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Malenkiy Scot's avatar
Malenkiy Scot
21h

Interestigly, nowadays Aquinas is thought to have been an Aristitelian. In many fundamental matters he was not, though. But imho it's important to make that point explicitly.

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