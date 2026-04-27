Before I undertake this (hopefully useful) examination, I want to lead off with giving the devil his due:

Critical analysis and argumentation are extremely useful. When properly employed, criticality reveals the underlying reality (and, especially, the surprising vacuity) of the target of the critique.

The problem with critical methods and ideas is that they’re the ideological equivalent of a nuclear weapon, and in most instances where finding agreement, solving problems, or sketching out differences in a dispute (whether personal or philosophical) are involved, they are rarely appropriate (and where they are, they’re best used lightly).

The Death of Socrates , painting by Jacques-Louis David in 1787

The First Critic

You can learn a lot about how critical methods work by looking at the granddaddy of the school: Socrates (as portrayed by Plato in his works Euthyphro, Phaedo, Crito, and Apologia, usually collected as The Last Days of Socrates).

There are a few kinds of criticism:

That which attempts to understand. Literary criticism which picks apart symbolism, parallelism, historical context, inter-textual signals, and other such techniques in order to uncover hidden layers in a work of art in order to more fully understand what the author might have intended, might have understood about his writings, or might have embedded in his work that are not apparent to the casual reader. Harold Bloom and Northrop Frye are literary critics of this sort. That which attempts to illuminate. Analysis which attempts to reconstruct incomplete or lost works/arguments/etc. based on remaining hints, fragments, or copies. Virtually all ancient literature in contemporary circulation is the result of this sort (“textual criticism”). Extended cuts, restored cuts, and assembly cuts of movies are another result of this kind of critical methodology. That which attempts to deconstruct. This sort of criticism takes apart an argument, work, text, or method in order to examine the parts of which it is composed. It generally seeks, thereby, to gain insight into what sort of work, text, or method the subject of study is. This is the critical method whereby one may distinguish argument from satire, history from literature from mythology, fiction from nonfiction, poem from song lyric, allegory from straight entertainment, etc. That which aims to undermine. This sort of criticism aims to undermine, or induce interlocutors to undermine, the legitimacy of disfavored works, lines of thought, argumentation, or doctrine. That which aims to distract. This isn’t exactly criticism, but it often poses as criticism and/or uses the tools of criticism. If the goal of any argument, question, protestation, or syllogism is to sidetrack from the conversation or render it absurd/pointless rather than further it, it’s a distraction play.

Note that these are not mutually exclusive aims. A skilled critic can do more than one at a time.

Anyway, back to Socrates.

Socrates was put on trial, basically, for blasphemy (“impiety” and “corrupting the youth of Athens” by encouraging them towards impiety). As revealed in Euthyphro and repeated in Apologia, a stranger named Meletus found Socrates’ methods religiously objectionable and decided to nominate Socrates for execution.

So, naturally, Socrates spends the entirety of Plato’s account protesting his innocence while demonstrating his delight at arguing in bad faith. On trial for his life, he questions other men of Athens and looks for linguistic laziness and logical flaws, then rides those through to rhetorical victory after rhetorical victory like any good lawyer would—but, unlike a good lawyer, whose audience is usually filled with screen-addicted dolts who are hand-picked for maximum pliability, Socrates’s peers were not impressed by his intellectual peacocking, and sentenced him to death.

As you might guess, I’m not a big fan of Socrates (as portrayed by Plato), but then the reason such figures are important is not because they’re likable or display god-like wisdom—they’re important because they’re right just enough that the ways that they’re wrong inspire a lot of arguments. Those arguments shape the future culture—in this case, we’re still talking about him 2500 years later.

I point this out because one of the great errors of the Modern Audience (tm) is to assume that critical methods are a product of postmodernism—they are not. They have been with us from the beginning, and are, in fact, the foundation of Western thought (long predating Aquinas, St. Paul, and Philo of Alexandria).

And also because I’m about to show you how you can spot when critical methods are being used dishonestly so that you can filter our the noise in your personal life and your social media feeds.

Case Study: Triggernometry

On a recent episode of Triggernometry, hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster turned their alliterative attentions on a purported Christian Nationalist named Andrew Wilson. You can find the whole show just below—I will be citing specific time references to illustrate bad-faith argumentation.

For those of you who aren’t in the loop on this kind of stuff, Kisin and Foster have built a big following over the past eight years (or a bit more) as liberal anti-woke podcasters who chase down “honest conversations with fascinating people.”

In recent years they’ve become more activistic than once they were (in the sense that they have become outspoken advocates for a particular mainstream center-left view of the world), which sometimes hampers their ability to engage clearly with those in front of them, but they still seem to do yeoman’s work being open minded and letting their guests get their own points across (or hang themselves with their own rope).

I find this intention admirable, and their evident devotion to it makes up for any inconsistencies in execution. Their earnestness, unfortunately, does make them great prey for those who are willing to disingenuously employ critical techniques (which is what prompted this article).

Andrew Wilson, the subject of this interview, styles himself as the “premier bloodsport debater on the right-wing side” (~0h1m19s) who debates “almost every issue imaginable from a Christian Foundation point-of-view.” He’s billed as a “Christian Nationalist” and self-characterizes as a “Christian Populist” (in order to avoid the association with racial supremacy ~1:12:00ff) and a “Cultural Nationalist,” which makes this interview potentially important as this general ideological family is a powerful minority ideological tribe in the current American tussle to define what “American” means as we move into the next historical American epoch.

One would, therefore, expect a certain amount of self-promotion, and one would also hope for some kind of coherent explanation of this ideology (at least, as far as Wilson espouses it). Unfortunately, in an hour and a half of conversation, we the audience are only allowed around twenty minutes of access to this man’s political value stack, and we never get a proper look at his ideology or why we should expect it to achieve what he thinks it will, should it ever gain power.

This post is for everyone, because the topic is important. Please spread it around. Share

Good Faith and Bad Faith: What It Means

“Good faith actors.” Now there’s a loaded-sounding term. Here’s what it means:

You’re dealing with a good faith actor when the person on the other side of the conversation is privately committed to the same goals to which he’s committed publicly. If the conversation is a debate, you should expect ruthlessness. If it’s a political dog-and-pony show, you should expect nasty and dishonest rhetorical tricks. If it’s a philosophical dialogue, you should expect challenge. If it’s a mutual exploration of ideas, you should expect that the other party will disagree with you, and explain how and/or why.

Good faith, in other words, operates according to the rules of the game it’s agreed to play. Bad faith uses those rules to play cover for a different agenda.

Wilson’s Strategy

Wilson, in this episode, ends up advancing a political policy preference package toward the end of the episode. This package is a lot less revolutionary than he (or the hosts) imply that it is. His ideas are mostly in-line with mainstream cultural and political conservatism. Those parts which aren’t are due to forays into propertarianism, Heinleinian liberalism, Machiavellian political realism, classical liberalism, and Christian identitarianism. There’s a lot in his policy preferences—and particularly in the way they stack together—that would make for an entertaining exploratory conversation.

That, however, wouldn’t be sexy, and Wilson knows it. So, instead of a good-faith exploration of his preferences and the reasoning behind them, he conducts himself much like Socrates does in Plato’s account—he does not defend his own claims, he instead insists that his interlocutors fully elucidate their own positions, probes (in an intentionally inadequate and reductionist way) their presuppositions, to show their worldviews as hollow. Then, once he’s satisfied that he has more-or-less destroyed them according to the standards he’s tricked them into buying, he swoops in to present the only reasonable alternative, which he point-blank refuses to actually justify or elucidate any time he’s asked.

One standard for his hosts, another for himself.

This allows him, at the end, to appear to have won a battle of ideas without having really defended any of his own ideas, and then to appear magnanimous by expressing his gratitude for such a good-faith conversation.

And, because he’s both relentless and clever about how he pursues this program, Kisin and Foster slide right into line—no matter how they protest or fight back, they keep agreeing to his tactics, distractions, and hypotheticals so that they are left with no choice but to cede the field.

Wilson’s performance, in other words, isn’t about promoting his ideas or persuading his hosts, it’s about positioning himself as a charismatic figure who can kick ass without being too much of an obvious tool—a trustworthy, powerful, and magnanimous leader. It’s an important step towards building a following among young men who are looking for leaders that appear competent (which are, admittedly, in short supply in our culture in all sectors).

So, in the hopes that you may avoid such traps (and, maybe, that Kisin and Foster, should they read this, avoid such traps in future), here’s a look at the major tactics that Wilson used to bamboozle two veteran alt-culture interviewers.

Tactic 1: The Big Claim With Bad Vocabulary

Things begin with Wilson’s assertion (0h3m09s) that “[everything] begins with ethics and [left-wingers] don’t have any…because there’s no ethical foundation all you’re talking about is degrees of psychopathy.”

This is a meaty assertion and it sets up the playing board really well. Wilson has delivered a clear position in provocative language. In response, Kisin commits his first error. Rather than offering a rebuttal (which would be inappropriate at this stage of the game) or insisting Wilson justify that position with reason, history, references to philosophy, or even appeals to experience, Kisin instead offers Wilson the opportunity to backtrack to something more reasonable (or to hang himself). This is a charitable move, but since Kisin has not yet established himself as operating from a position of strength, the charity signals weakness in this interaction.

Wilson recognizes the weakness implicit in this gambit: If Kisin is failing to rise to the challenge he’s just offered, Wilson has the opportunity to run the board. He seizes this opportunity and immediately takes control of the conversation.

Over the course of the episode Wilson will repeat his initial assertion in several different forms, but he will never justify it even when asked directly to do so. He knows he doesn’t have to—all he has to to is turn the game around again and his hosts will fold to it (which they do, time after time). This is an unfortunate turn of events for the audience, who might otherwise have gotten an opportunity to see the reasoning behind his ideas.

How should the interviewers have responded?

Wilson’s initial claim here is big. He’s nesting several rhetorical tricks together, because as an experienced debater he knows that they’re difficult to pull apart. This is a subspecies of the infamous “Gish Gallop” technique, whereby you bury your opponent in too many claims too fast for any person to reasonably respond. This makes you appear powerful to the naive members of the audience (which will always be upwards of 90% of them, as most people never even crack a book on rhetoric, let alone get practice in vigorous formal or informal debates).

To break down the initial statement, we have several implicit and/or explicit claims:

“Ethics are a priori (i.e they precede reason), not a posteriori (i.e. they grow out of experience and/or reason) phenomenon, and ‘everything’ depends on them.” This isn’t an unusual claim among idealists (i.e. those who believe ideas create reality, rather than vice versa). As will become clear over the course of the conversation, Wilson’s “everything” means both “all claims to knowledge” and “all claims to morality,” which gives him a very good two-foot dance he can do any time he’s backed into a corner. This is one of several instances in which he will engage in a deceptive mode known as “equivocation” (i.e. relying on the ambiguity of language to slide claims past your opponent), a tactic he explicitly condemns as unethical at 0h22m47s. This means that he is advancing two claims at once: One is epistemic (i.e. how do we know?), the other is normative (i.e. what should we do?). In both cases, if ethics are seen to pre-exist both knowledge and morals, and that claim is either granted or let pass, he’s already secured his opponent’s implicit agreement that both of these phenomenon do not have any basis in the human world, but proceed from a Platonic source (i.e. a spiritual realm). Left-wingers have no ethical foundation. This is a factual claim, not a philosophical one, and it is entirely false. Anyone passingly familiar with the Marxist dialectic, the works of Rousseau, the mechanics of the activist community, etc. can rattle off the foundational ethical assumptions of the various schools of leftism, and where they diverge. Those that lack a philosophical ethical foundation are psychopaths. This is a categorical claim that requires justification, and one that, unless justified in a creative fashion, falls apart under scrutiny (at least insofar as one understands both psychopathy and ethical foundationalism). Leftist politics is a form of nihilism This is the implicit claim that makes point 3 sensible. It is potentially defensible, but it’s not self-evidently true.

This single opening statement has enough meat on it to sustain a twenty-or-thirty minute conversation. It further implicitly depends on specialized definitions of terms like “ethics” and “psychopath,” which remain unexplored. Making a huge claim with ambiguous language is a classic deception technique (one that Wilson repeatedly accuses his cultural opponents like left-wing podcaster Destiny of employing throughout the show), but because it was not recognized as such, nor interrogated, he gets away with it.

Tactic 2: Redirect the Conversation Towards Trivia

Kisin’s response sets the tone for the next hour-and-twelve minutes. Here’s how the exchange plays out (starting at 0h3m19s):

KISIN: “What about people who want just a little more wealth distribution…” WILSON (interrupting a follow-up thought): “Why do they want it?” KISIN: “…they have a different vision to the right of human nature, and they think that a lot of things that happen to people in life are partly about luck, and structures, and stuff like that, so they think…the right massively overestimates the consequences of agency. So…the caricature of the right would be ‘Well, everyone gets what they deserve…’ …and the…sensible left, I think, says ‘Sure, but luck is a big part of it, there by the grace of God go we, therefore…not everyone is struggling because they put in the effort, sometimes shit happens…so we should look after people a little more than the people who want the lowest taxes possible.’” WILSON: "So the idea here is social safety nets?” KISIN: [affirms] WILSON: “So how come those aren’t voluntary?”

Read the above, and (if you have time) watch the passage for the body language. What Wilson has done is seized the opening that Kisin provided him, used that to turn Kisin into the interview subject, and successfully provoke Kisin into defending a worldview that he has not explicitly avowed. This gets Wilson off the hook for having to explain, defend, or argue for his own position for a little while.

Wilson’s microexpressions and body language tell the story. He’s pleased with this turn of events. They’ve moved into his power arena, and he’s not going to let them escape.

Despite the reasonable language and tone, this should have been Kisin and Foster’s first indication that they are not in an honest conversation. They’re dealing with a boxer who’s trying to beat them.

As any student of Sun Tzu will tell you, it’s better to trick your opponent into handing you a victory than it is to risk your own forces on the field. A couple minutes into the conversation, Wilson has already accomplished this through the use of this tactic (as well as his initial tactic of coming to the conversation under false pretenses—i.e. to win ground, not to explore or explain ideas).

After Kisin’s reply (which states that the left believes that some force is necessary to achieve an appropriate measure of redistribution), Wilson continues in this lane:

WILSON (0h4m41s): “Interesting. Because the entire idea of progressive liberalism is supposed to be volunteerism and that the left-wing government does not force you or compel you to do anything.”

This is another use of Tactic 1. There is a big claim here: that progressive liberalism is volunteerist.

This claim is a straight-up lie. Starting with Rousseau, left wing thought has never been volunteerist—it has always been revolutionary and authoritarian in aims, and activist in its means (i.e. “I want to recruit a lot of volunteers to install a government that can coerce the world into the shape I want it, regardless of public consent”). A man who styles himself as the premier bloodsport debater of the right wing should know that (so should two former residents of communist countries, such as Kisin and Foster).

Tactics 3 and 4: Control Conversational Momentum, Double Down on Lies

Tricking your interlocutor into engaging with (or accepting) obvious lies gives you control over the conversation.

The lie in this case is accomplished through the use of linguistic ambiguity (i.e. equivocation, which is why I said it was a re-deployment of Tactic 1. Again, see Wilson’s condemnation and description of this tactic at 0h22m47s).

The political “left” has, for the past eighty years or so, been a coalition led by two factions: the liberals, and the progressives (i.e. the ideological descendants of Marx).

“Liberalism” and “leftism” are not synonymous. Right wing pundits (and left-wing politicos), however, have managed to conflate the two in the popular imagination despite the basic and unbridgeable divide between the two:

Leftism is a generally collectivist philosophical tradition that descends from the French Enlightenment from Rousseau through Hegel and on to Marx, German Progressivism (which produced, among other things, the Nazi movement, Dispensational Christianity, and American Progressive Christianity). It is idealist in orientation and absolutist in its moral aims, descending as it does more-or-less directly from Plato and Aquinas (and Islam, though that is a much longer rabbit trail). Importantly, while much of left-wing thought calls itself “materialist,” it does so through equivocation. “Dialectical Materialism” as espoused by Marx is a philosophical/moral path by which the body politic can reach God through bringing about the End of History. The “Materialist” in this label means only that the “Dialectic” (i.e. power struggle between opposites) of history plays out along class lines—it is not atheistic, nor is it pragmatic, nor is it philosophically materialist. Wilson either doesn’t know this, or deliberately lies about it to create his own dialectical tension at 16h26m.

Liberalism is individualist in bent and descends from English Enlightenment radicalism as espoused and expounded by John Locke, David Hume, and (most of) the American Founding Fathers. It is Aristotelian in epistemology and pragmatist in moral orientation.

Volunteerism is a hallmark of a subspecies of liberalism called “civic nationalism” and is also manifest, heavily, in mainline American conservatism, to a lesser extent in (at least) the homilies of mainline American liberalism (particularly naive liberalism), and is the single defining principle of contemporary Rothbardian libertarianism (which calls it the “Non-Aggression Principle”).

A lie this big concealed with a tone of voice that treats it as an obvious truth encourages one’s interlocutor to implicitly grant the premise in order to maintain the momentum of the conversation (conversation is, after all, a dance—one party will always lead, the other will follow, and human social instincts work against disrupting any existing rhythm, even if it’s uncomfortable or wrong).

Kisin, to his credit, responds to this lie with a sharp “That’s bullshit,” and points out that the purpose of government is force.

Wilson responds by agreeing happily, then doubling down on his previous statement by claiming “the promise of the progressive, the reason they say we have to have a secular government and can’t move towards Christian Ethics or Christian Nationalism, is because secularists are going to do what’s ‘fair.’ And what’s ‘fair’ is ‘you can do whatever you want, as long as you’re not hurting anybody else, we’re not going to force you to do anything.’”

He concedes the point, then doubles down on the lie with more details.

Notice that, in this “double down,” he’s paraphrasing Thomas Jefferson:

“…rightful liberty is unobstructed action according to our will within limits drawn around us by the equal rights of others.” Thomas Jefferson to Isaac H. Tiffany, 1819

So, Wilson delivers a howler that very cleverly characterizes Thomas Jefferson (the author of The Declaration of Independence) as a “progressive liberal,” a class of people who, already, he has characterized as “psychopaths” who “have no ethics.”

With this reversal and the follow up verbiage with tosses the conversational ball back to Kisin, Wilson firmly sidetracks Kisin into a conversation about whether the State is a form of violence (a topic on which they already agree, and which has no bearing on the claims that Wilson has made thus far). By controlling the conversational momentum, Wilson builds around himself another layer of rhetorical insulation, and by steering the conversation onto grounds of agreement, he allows himself to covertly poison the well, categorically, against liberty (in the American sense of the word) while posing as a patriot who is trying to save his Republic from evil anti-American assholes…like Thomas Jefferson.

Share Unfolding the World

Tactic 5: Build False Credibility

As is appropriate for this type of conversation (whether held in good faith or in bad faith) Wilson goes out of his way to establish his bona fides as a philosophical sophisticate.

At 6m45s he introduces the concept of dialectical dualism (in those words) with the claim that politics is a dialectal struggle between left and right. This communicates that he knows about dialectics, but also embeds a claim that there are only two choices in a dialectical fight.

This shows that his sophistication is false. Any student of dialectics will tell you that the nature of a dialectic—whether dialectical reasoning (reasoning through argument) or dialectical struggle (two parties wrestling one another for dominance)—is that nobody really ever “wins.” Instead, a temporary victor might emerge, but (at least in Hegel’s conception) the conflict is seen to modify both positions and to create a synthesis of them, which will then go on to inspire its own antithesis so that the struggle may begin again.

And, of course, in any dialectical contest—especially in politics—the entire game can be up-ended by the entry of a third party who re-makes the board. Trump is one such figure. FDR was another. Nixon, Teddy Roosevelt, Lincoln, and the tense dyad of Jefferson and Adams were others. American politics has always been defined not by the dialectical conflict between left-and-right, but by the victory over and redefinition of the political game by players who are not part of the dialectic.

Nonetheless, because he controls the conversation, Wilson can get away with this sophomoric framing. He continues at ~8m to talk about what he views as the importance of “breaking things down into philosophical positions,” then proceeds to explain the left/right dichotomy thusly (9h00m):

“…the left wing pillar is based around anti-realism and anti-moralism. That’s why you wind up with postmodernism and many of these other philosophies that come from left-wing liberalism. These don’t come from right-wingers, they come from left-wingers.”

The thread about anti-moralism and moralism appears throughout the entire interview, both explicitly and in his constant appeal to “moral facts.” He never does define this term beyond saying that they’re given by God (28m29s and following), which is a shame, as his worldview is obviously premised upon this notion—he uses it, over and over, as the definitive difference between what he calls the “right” and what he calls the “left.”

But, back to the quote above, you will notice the persistent repetition of the big lie of left=liberal. But, more important for our purposes in this tactic (establishing false credibility), Wilson’s move into philosophical territory reveals immediately that (assuming he’s not lying) his understanding of the words he’s using is approximately an inch deep.

If you’re at all familiar with either Christian tradition or philosophical history you would know that many of the most powerful right-wing movements and thinkers in what Wilson would (presumably) characterize as “right wing” are, in fact, anti-realist and often also anti-moralist (some in an absolute sense, some in the sense of rejecting human morality in favor of something divine). Aquinas, Origen, Giovanni Gentile, RJ Rushdooney, Patrick Deneen, etc. all stand firmly on the ground of Plato, and those who come after the 19th century stand firmly on groundwork laid by Hegel and other German idealists. Meanwhile, the “atheists” and “materialists” and “left wing liberals” that Wilson has decried by implication and paraphrase thus far (and throughout the remainder of the episode)—such as Locke, Hume, Jefferson, et.al.—are very much Aristotelian realists.

Further, the left-wing thinkers whose legacy he is attacking were all moralistic, and the left-wing movement (especially the activists), including postmodernists like Foucault and Feire, is a deeply moralistic program that seeks to accomplish perfect justice through championing the “oppressed” and tearing down the “oppressors.” Its mission is existential—if the activist does not act, he is actively aiding and abetting evil in the world. Not to put too fine a point on it, but anyone who characterizes the left as “anti-moral” is either a liar or a fool.

But Wilson has gotten the measure of his interlocutors by this time, and he either believes them to be unsophisticated or overly-agreeable. Either way, he correctly reads that they will not push back in a way he can’t handle, so he burnishes his philosophical cred for the benefit of the audience through this display of (to be generous) wanton sophomoritis.

He continues on at 9m34s

“Right wingers view society as being duty-bound, while left wingers view things through the prism of rights [not an exact quote]. The left is saying ‘I have a right to do this and a right to do that,’ while the Right is saying ‘you have a duty to do this, a duty to do that.’”

This is a formulation that I’ve also heard form Jordan Peterson, who also ought to know better. The political “right” in the US is endlessly concerned about rights—free speech (at least recently), free association, privacy, parental rights, gun rights, the right-to-life of a fetus, religious rights, property rights. While is true that, on a day-to-day level, conservatives tend to value immediate duties more loudly, that’s not a political stance.

The “left,” on the other hand, cares mightily about duties: the duty to the poor, the duty to lift up the oppressed, the duty to right historic wrongs, the duty to clear the path to the revolution, the duty to obey the diktats of the public health apparatus, the duty to follow a duly elected leader (at least when he’s from your party) and the duty to resist the probably-illegitimately-elected leader (when he’s from the other party).

To put the distinction in one sentence:

The left prioritizes duty because it provides the moral grounding for rights. The right priorities rights because they provide the power to do one's duty.

Wilson goes on to claim at 10m06s that right-wing morality is universalist and applies equally to everyone, while left-wing morality is stance-dependent. This is also a direct inversion of reality (probably premised upon the highly tribalistic and oppressive behavior of left-wingers since about 2014). Universalist morality is the basis of the American Empire, it’s the underpinning rationale of Marx, and it is the reason that left-wing thinkers and left wing hoi polloi claim moral superiority. Universalism is also sometimes present in right-wing thought, as can be seen in Evola, who criticized nationalism as narrow and particularistic and prized tradition as universal, but he is unusual among right-wing thinkers for this.

Instead, from Edmund Burke through Russel Kirk and Pat Buchanan (and including such figures as Tolkien and Heinlein, both of whom influenced the left and right heavily in different ways) right-wing thought is more generally characterized by a love of particulars and a deprioritization of universals. It is, after all, conservatives who prefer to focus on hearth and home and heritage, and who generally dislike technocratic social engineering.

I could go on at some length, as this kind of false cred-building continues throughout the episode, but we’d be here all day, so I’ll end it with a note on which Wilson was entirely correct (which you will know if you read my most recent article, which you can find promoted inline between this section and the next):

WILSON (25m16s): “…worldview is what shapes your interpretation of all reality around you. It shapes the meaning of words, how you interpret them, what people mean by the things they say, and what they don’t mean by the things they say.”

He then goes on to advocate for the honest up-front exchange of worldviews to make conversations intelligible. This (non-trivial) level of legitimate sophistication when contrasted with Wilson’s behavior as documented thus far is called “irony.”

Tactic 6: Burden-Shifting

The penultimate ubiquitous bad-faith argument tactic on display in this episode is burden-shifting. In any conversation about philosophy, making a claim is not sufficient—when asked, one must give an accounting of one’s reasoning behind the claim.

WILSON (29m54s): “…why is it that…onlyfans hookers and homosexual marriage and stuff like this stuff that we have to deal with again?” KISIN: “Why isn’t it?” WILSON: “…even that question…that’s not giving an accounting for a worldview, that’s asking me to give an accounting for a worldview.” KISIN: “It is, yeah…but you’re insisting that there is a worldview that is correct.” WILSON: “Sure.” KISIN: “…and therefore it’s up to you to articulate why it is correct…it’s genuine question, I’m trying to probe your world view.” WILSON: “…yeah, and I’m gonna walk you through it. If there are no moral facts, ‘because I said so,’ and that’s the failure of left-wing and progressive anti-realists.”

Wilson gives no further accounting.

When asked a direct question, he burden-shifts. When re-asked, he acquiesces, and then burden-shifts again by describing the straw man he’s built of the left-wing while pretending that in doing so he’s giving an account of his own worldview. Now, if his worldview is simply “these people are bad,” then that’s a full accounting, but he claims, over and over, that he has a sophisticated worldview based in realism and universalism.

But he never, not once, explains it.

Tactic 7: The Synanon Game

There is a therapeutic game in psychological circles known as “Onion Peeling” or “The Synanon Game” (after the cult that popularized the method). It’s a dialectic technique whereby one repeatedly asks a single, apparently simple question (often employing equivocal language), and then refuses to accept any answer offered. In psychological practice, it’s a form of “attack therapy,” whereby the operator forces the subject to uncover and confront the circular thought traps and lies that they subconsciously use to protect themselves from unpleasant facts and feelings.

In dishonest hands, it can, no kidding, function as a form of brainwashing so extreme that it can unmake an identity.

When well-employed (whether with good intentions or bad) it has an effect rather like peeling an onion:

Each question removes a layer of rationalization until you find the empty center (which is, invariably, a self-justifying tautology beyond which there is no rational progress). In psychology, this reveals what the subconscious is clinging to and what emotional need is thereby served. In philosophy, it reveals the rationalized foundations of a belief structure (and also, often, the emotional needs the belief structure serves).

In rhetoric, the technique goes all the way back to Socrates (as portrayed by Plato) in Euthyphro. In the dialogue, Euthyphro (whose name means “the one who is pious”) meets Socrates en route to Socrates’s trial for preaching impieties. Euthyphro expresses disapproval at Socrates’s impiety. Socrates responds by asking if piety is good because it is loved by the gods. Euthyphro affirms and discusses the glory of piety and the gods.

Socrates then asks how this can be so, because the gods often disagree about what is lovable. Euthyphro says then that piety is what is loved by all the gods.

Socrates replies by asking whether this means that piety is an independent good that the gods simply recognize. Euthyphro then affirms this.

Socrates then asks whether this means that piety is higher than the gods.

Round and round they go, until Euthyphro is left a bumbling mess. Having deliberately pushed for this outcome by asking questions so constructed to deny any form of nuanced answer, Socrates enjoys his victory. He has thoroughly dodged the question.

This kind of exchange shows up several times in the Triggernometry episode in question, though the game doesn’t often play out very long. One of the longer exchanges happens when Francis Foster attempts to pin Wilson down on the subject of censorship. Watch how Wilson pivots to the Synanon Game and then moves on to another diversion tactic (changing the topic).

FOSTER (54m48s): [referring back to an earlier attempt to get Wilson to talk about the history of Christian activists destroying culture in the name of morality] “But come back to me about the DH Lawrence/Bowdlerizing Shakespeare point…you clutched your heart as if they were clutching pearls in a kind of mocking way…why do you feel that?” WILSON: “Who gives a shit?” FOSTER: “I give a shit.” WILSON: “Great. Ground it. Ground why I shouldn’t outlaw that book. Why is it immoral for me to do that?” FOSTER: “Because you’re an American, you believe in the First Amendment, you believe in Freedom of Speech…” WILSON: “So you’re gonna appeal to my morals?…From your view, why is it immoral for me to do that? Why?” FOSTER: “…because I believe that the artistic creation is one of the ways that the human being expresses itself.” WILSON: “…I don’t believe that. Now what? Now where are we?” KISIN: [invokes democratic consensus] WILSON: “…so as long as I can convince people democratically to outlaw that book…*shrugs*.” KISIN: “But that’s kind of unavoidable isn’t it? Like if you live in a society where 99% of people believe that something should be X, and you believe Y, I mean, logically speaking you’re gonna wind up in a society that outlaws X.” WILSON: “You’re gonna end up in a society that outlaws X but that doesn’t mean that’s right.” KISIN: “No, I agree!…but then ultimately you have a choice of whether you chose to live in that society or not.” WILSON: “To an extent…the point I’m making to you is not that I would outlaw this book…[it’s] that you don’t have any justification for me not to.”

Wilson does score a legit point here: the mainstream liberal reliance on democratic consensus is a weak point in the philosophy, and it’s one that Kisin and Foster and other popular pundits would do well to think on. There is a good defense of democratic consensus for the regulation of public morals, but I’ve not often seen it articulated well in the online punditry-sphere.

Nonetheless, the tactic he uses here is not one of disputation, it’s one of control. He once again refuses to participate in argument or discussion, and instead simply asks the same question (i.e. “why?”, with variations in word choice), over and over, in order to keep the pressure up on his hosts. When he finally breaks down (a few seconds after the quoted segment) he pivots again to talk about a different issue entirely (the political use of force) and never returns to his stance on censorship and its relationship to either Christianity or the preservation of culture.

Anytime someone plays the Synanon/Euthyphro game on you in a situation where peeling an onion isn’t the purpose of the mutually agreed-upon exercise, you’re being bullied into submission.

So that brings us to the end of the dishonest tactics Wilson employs. Next, let’s look at the errors that Kisin and Foster habitually commit that render them vulnerable to this kind of bad-faith argument (and then I will get to a couple things they got very right and that they—or you—can build on).

Errors That Promote Predatory Discussion

Error 1: Misplaced Charity

Back in the section Wilson’s Strategy, towards the beginning of the essay, I said that Kisin’s first error came in the opening gambit. Wilson led with a strong, multi-layered assertion that was delivered as challenge. The subtext says “Come at me, dude, this is where I’m planting my flag.”

Kisin, offended by the stridency of this statement and the opening that preceded it (in which Wilson details his burning hatred—his words—of left-wingers), reflected back a reasonable-sounding objection based on a hypothetical good-hearted left-winger. Kisin, understandably, wants to make his guests look good—his brand is built around being ultra-reasonable and accommodating to weird views—so he offered Wilson a chance to back-track or soften his stance. Had Wilson done this, it would have made him more appealing to the core Triggernometry audience.

Unfortunately, this was an error. It ceded conversational control to Wilson, which Kisin and Foster didn’t wrest back decisively until a little after the 1h19m mark. Tragically, it is an error that Kisin should not have made. Kisin was operating on autopilot for the opening of the show (this offering of a get-out is something he often does early in shows with difficult guests as a way to establish mutual trust and respect), and he did not notice what Wilson had done:

Wilson had already told him that he was here for a fight. He opened with hatred and stridency (delivered in a civil tone), openly challenging the congenial premise of the show. At this point both Kisin and Foster should have shifted their mental footing from “friendly conversation” to “friendly bar brawl” and continued from there. Had they been dealing with a guest like Christopher Hitchens, I doubt they’d have made the same error—but, then, Hitchens was not only known for loving a fight, he was good at picking one. When confronted with an over-nice host, he was very good at communicating “let’s play” and getting his host to go along for a friendly fight. Hitchens did this because he was in the game to have fun.

Wilson was not on Triggernometry to have fun. He was there to claim space and win ground. And the Triggernometry guys let him do it.

Error 2: Placation as Linguistic Judo

One of Kisin’s standard tactics is to concede a point, then attempt to use that concession to argue for something that he sees as more reasonable. You can see him do this here, with regards to advocating for the “sensible center.”

WILSON (10m39s): [speaking of the left wing] “The right considers these people complete immoral degenerates, and from their point-of-view they are. The left, on the other hand, sees that as being totalitarian and evil, and that they’re there to control, destroy, oppress. Because, from their view, what could they be doing immoral, if everything which is moral is dependent upon their own stance.” KISIN: “Right. Which I think is an accurate description of what happens when the right looks at the extremes of the left and the left looks at the extremes of the right. But what I’m trying to get…cause it’s interesting to me because our country, hard as it is to believe if you look at social media, is not nearly as divided as the US, right? Like, the binaryness of the US is kind of weird for us a little bit, coming from the UK. So I guess to me it’s always weird when people…I was gonna say ‘acknowledge’ but I don’t want to impose my view because, you know, Americans know their country better than I do. It’s weird to me how little people give faith to the other side—and I see this on the left, and I see this on the right. Whereas my model for the world is that there’s, like, really good people within the 80% middle and then there’s pretty out-there people on the extremes and what we see on the Internet is those people arguing and pretending they represent their entire movement, and then the other side’s incentivized to argue as if they represent their entire movement as well.” WILSON: [affirms that he understands, then continues] “…people are more divided than you think.”

And, as you can see, Wilson uses exactly the same tactic in reverse, and in doing so re-gains control of the conversation. Total semantic content: none. Point for Wilson.

When in verbal combat against an interlocutor who is intent on controlling the conversation, this kind of placation tactic does not work. One must back one’s opponent into a corner and provoke him into saying something of substance.

Error 3: Performative Reasonableness to Appeal to Better Nature

Following Wilson’s assertion that left-wing politics is supposed to be about volunteerism and fairness, but is really about force:

KISIN (5m22s): “Well, yeah, right…the thing that really defines a state is the legalized use of force. It’s all about the use of force, right?…if we want to have a discussion about progressives being idiots…we’re gonna be on the same page with that one, but we’re talking about the distinction between the center-left, I guess, and the progressives. And I was saying ‘isn’t there quite a lot of reasonable people on the center-left who, like, would agree with us that the State is about shaping human behavior and making people do stuff, but what they’d want is well-motivated and actually based on some rationale…that’s kinda logical…I don’t believe in zero taxes and no government redistribution at all, personally, right? So therefore it’s just a matter of degrees…so that’s where I think, sometimes in these arguments, the existence of the reasonable center-right and the reasonable center-left gets lost because we’re constantly arguing with the extremes of the other side. Is that fair? WILSON: “Well, I guess, but maybe we can dive into semantics a bit.”

Wilson then proceeds to define Kisin’s position out of existence through invoking a dialectic. He wriggles free and declines to elucidate his philosophy in any enlightening way.

Here, Kisin concedes a framing he clearly believes to be dishonest in order to appeal to Wilson’s better nature. Unfortunately, Wilson doesn’t have one (as he more-or-less directly states at several points later in the conversation, and has implied previous to this point). Performative reasonableness against an unreasonable opponent is always a tactical error—it never works, and it signals weakness which the opponent will then seize upon (as Wilson does, many times, in this conversation).

Share

Error 4: Inappropriate Gentleness

Throughout the conversation, both Kisin and Foster stammer and search for polite ways to prod their recalcitrant guest. It never works, but they keep trying. If gentleness against combative opponents didn’t work for Jesus (who claimed to be God, advocated this kind of method, and still got nailed to a cross) it won’t work for you.

Error 5: Ignoring Flags on the Field

Finally, take a moment to look back over all the time stamps I’ve referenced in this article. The vast majority of them come in the first handful of minutes of the conversation. This amounts to a pile of waving red flags that say “This guy is not here for a friendly conversation.” Foster and Kisin soldiered on through all these red flags, at first not changing tactics at all, then starting to change when provoked to anger by Wilson’s sheer audacity, but then quickly backing off again. Their determination to be polite rendered the conversation almost totally useless.

All of the previous errors, eventually, boil down to this one.

Error 6: Refusing to Play

Finally, if one is trapped in this kind of game, and one cannot wrest control back using the tactics I’ve just listed as errors, there is an avenue open that can often reset the game conditions:

Play.

At several points, Wilson dangles red meat topics (such as when he attempts to corner his hosts into talking about eugenics at 47m25s—following a conversation about culture and tradition at 44m20s and following). Had they been willing to rise to the bait, they could have taken the conversation into some very interesting and provocative territory.

This is a tough ask in a world where things get excerpted out of context, I know. But it is the world these hosts signed up for, so why not just go for the gusto and broach the dangerous topics and, in so doing, entice their opponent to loudly espouse positions that he’s currently pussyfooting around?

Share Unfolding the World

What the Triggernometry Guys Got Right

First, it’s worth pointing out that not all of these errors are always errors. Most are only errors when you are dealing with an interlocutor who is working in bad faith.

And I must also give credit where it’s due: Kisin and Foster do finally catch on to the game that’s being run on them. The mood of the conversation starts to turn around the 50 minute mark, when Kisin has clearly had enough of the bullshit and starts speaking with more confidence and directness.

Then, finally, at 1h13m50s, Kisin asks the question that should have come as soon as those red flags showed up early on:

KISIN: “Let’s just say you want America to be a certain way, is that fair?” WILSON: [agrees] KISIN: “Okay, what does it look like once you’ve got to that destination?”

From this point forward, the conversation opens up and starts to flow much more naturally. By 1h19m Kisin and Foster are clearly in control of the board, and manage to keep their guest on-topic for the remainder of the show.

This is to be applauded. I’ve been caught flat-footed like this more than a few times—the lessons elucidated above are ones that I learned the hard way—and it’s not easy to get knocked over, bounce back, and regain control within the same conversational session.

Had Kisin and Foster been more cagey at the beginning and made a point to get the measure of their guest and switch gears accordingly, we in the audience might have been treated to a really solid exploration of Wilson’s philosophy (or at least its public face).

But, by the end, we at least did get his firm opinion on a number of controversial policy points. We have no way of knowing if he was honest about those opinions, or if he was softening them for public play, but we at least got some feel for what he means when he talks about what it would mean to live in a country ruled by Christian Nationalists.

So, there you have it: A quickie survival guide to spotting conversational bullies and avoiding some of the biggest errors one can make in falling prey to them. Next time you’re bullied in the conversation, I hope you can spot it soon, recover quickly, and turn the interaction into something more satisfying (or, at least, entertaining).

If you’re looking for fresh stories, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

This column is a big part of how I make my living—bigger now due to recent exciting events which you can read about here. Because of this, I’m offering a 20% lifetime discount off the annual subscription rate. If you’re finding these articles valuable, I’d be honored to have you join the ranks of my supporters!

Share