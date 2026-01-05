This is a long post with many images. If your email client chokes on it, find it at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.net.

As with so many great stories in the history of the Western world, this one starts off with that immortal phrase:

“So, there was this girl…”

In this case, the girl is a youngster with a fairy garden. Her mother is a friend of mine, and wanted something special for the garden as a Christmas present.

“Dan,” she says, “I want a bridge.”

Now, I’m a freelancer. I make my living writing (articles like this one, novels, nonfiction of various sorts, and occasional ghostwriting), performing and producing audiobooks, teaching the occasional class, and making things for people. That means that some small part of my brain is always in sales mode, but for Pete’s sake, if I were to say to someone “Hey, want a bridge?” I would get flagged as a con artist.

So what do you do when someone asks “Hey, have you got a bridge to sell me?”

Obviously, you say “Why yes, yes I have. Would you like it painted pink?”

Then, quickly, while they’re not looking, you run away and do a major impromptu research project on “fairy gardens,” because as far as you know, “you believe in fairies at the bottom of the garden” is an old British expression used to deride credulity, folk religion, and superstition.

The Fairy Garden Phenomenon

So, apparently, there is a massive new wave of love for miniatures rising among the younger set. My generation built models (if you were geeky) and bought action figures (if you weren’t) or did both (if you were fickle—or, if you want to be polite, “eclectic”—guess which one describes me?).

But miniature models of all sorts of things are basically as old as humanity—what is a doll, after all, other than a miniature model of a baby?

As I dove into the whole fairy garden thing, I was surprised to find out that it shares a common root with another sort of miniature curiosity hobby I was familiar with from my youth:

The dollhouse.

Both go back to Victorian England, and both the fairy garden and the dollhouse encompass the whole range of craftsmanship from yarn-and-wire models built by young children, to meticulous miniatures on par with the kind of stuff that the Franklin Mint used to sell. And modern fairy gardens seem to often borrow from bonsai for their topiary, and from the Hobbiton aesthetic from The Lord of the Rings (books, films, fan art—it’s a big universe).

And oh my (putative) goodness, the fairy garden thing has gotten big since Covid—the amount of models and other products available to adorn the fairy garden are truly astonishing.

If I was being invited to decorate the fairy garden of an imaginative young girl, I wanted to make sure that I delivered something unusual that my friend couldn’t get anywhere else.

A Simple Plan

I wound up doing a lot of really fiddly builds this fall, most of which I didn’t document adequately enough to do full posts on. Suffice it to say, there was a lot of jewelry, a lot of mixed-media pieces (hammers, hatchets, plaques, key racks, etc.) and a lot of very intricate sculpture (most of which I did for my own benefit, because I’m trying to work my way up to a couple special projects I have planned for my office), and a good number of tools (trowels, shoe-horns, knives, fire pokers, etc.).

But a fairy bridge? Where do you start? My friend-cum-client suggested that it should be a footbridge as one might find in the forest, but scaled down for the fairy doll that lives in the garden. I was almost embarrassed at how simple this sounded, and I found myself quite nervous about turning around something that looked lazy.

Trouble was…I didn’t have any good ideas.

So the question I found myself circling went something like this:

“Am I willing to trust my process in sculpting the way I trust it in writing? Am I willing to go on instinct, and maybe make a whole pile of mistakes and use up perfectly good metal, in order to produce something good?”

And, posed in that fashion, it was hardly a challenge I could turn down.

So I would start with a very simple arch bridge…and hope for the best.

The Basic Base

This is a round rod of 1 1/8” mild steel. It’s glorious stuff. Moves like mud under the hammer (that is a good thing, I promise). I cut off an 8” piece and threw it into the forge and let it soak in the heat for a while with the doors closed.

Sometimes even a fire needs a bit of privacy.

Normally, step one for almost any job that requires forging round stock involves squaring it up. Counterintuitive, I know, but it’s easier and faster to do most of the basic forging operations with a piece of square metal than a piece of round metal. Most of the time, therefore, blacksmiths start with square stock, unless there’s a particular reason to use round stock.

In my case, there was a particular reason: I don’t have any square stock in the right size, and it’s way more difficult to squish down a thin piece to make it thick than it is to start with a thick piece and thin it out.

There was another, too:

I wanted rounded edges on this fairy bridge, and it’s a lot easier to smush a cylinder and get nice rounded sides than it is to round out a square bar and get evenly round edges.

One way or another, almost everything in life comes back to geometry.

What you see here is the smushed billet, about ten inches long by two inches wide. This I somehow needed to turn into a footbridge with railings on either side.

And I was stumped.

A Long Think

What I needed was a way to squeeze the center of the billet down into a walkway without deforming the sides of the billet the way a large hammer swung by a clumsy Sasquatch is prone to doing.

The proper way to do this, with modern equipment, is to use either a power hammer or a press with specialized dies that force the metal into the shape you want. When sufficiently hot, metal behaves like play dough—if you put enough force on it, it will ooze into any mold you care to press it into.

This is, in fact, how wrenches and other tools—as well as the high-stress components at the core of your car engine—are made. When it’s done in an industrial environment with power hammers that can exert a few thousand tons of force in a single blow, the process is called drop forging.

Here’s a short video of how the process works.

My metal shop is a 10x10 foot car port, and the forge area takes up a quarter of that space. My power hammer is an arm-strong power hammer. All my forging dies are hand made and have to be anchored to either my anvil or my post vise—and none of them were the right shape to do this job.

I needed to make one. It was, once again, time for a railroad spike. But first, I needed to figure out what the shape of the bottom tool should be.

The billet, therefore, needed to be marked.

I marked it with the angle grinder. The grooves give me a break in the surface between what will become the two levels, which will help the steel move in the way I want it to.

Now, I needed a bottom tool that was the same width as the distance between those grooves.

I used my dividers to mark the distance, then forged a bottom tool from a railroad spike, checking it every heat against the dividers until I had it to the correct width.

Once it was done, and hardened, I dropped it into the hardy hole on the anvil and smashed the workpiece against it.

A Swerve and a Curve

Unfortunately, I didn’t get a shot of the fairy bridge at this point. What follows has fewer action shots than you may expect from me.

With the path cut between the two rails on the bridge, I needed to make it look like it was made of…something. Preferably, something other than “old steel rod pulled out of scrap pile.”

I had originally intended to texture it as if it were made of flagstones, but as I looked at the way my bridge was turning out, it occurred to me that it might work better if it looked as if it were made of vines, with stones laid atop as treads.

I heated up the bridge blank, took a flat chisel and cut cross-lines into the bed of the bridge, to serve as the treads.

I then took this hammer—which has very sharp edges—and textured the hell out of the edges until they looked very woody indeed. I also took the opportunity, during these heats, to beat gradual transitions into the two ends of the bridge, flattening them down and flaring them out.

And, finally, I had to take the flat bridge blank and give it an arch. This required another heat, and then the use of a wooden hammer.

Why yes, it’s home made. Why do you ask?

Yeah, it looks janky, but that’s not a problem. All that matters is that it can pound on the metal without putting marks on it—this is the kind of tool you use to manipulate a hot work piece that already has finishing texture work or other delicate elements on it.

I laid the metal over my post vise, and, over the course of a couple heats, I beat an arch into it.

I finally had the bridge looking like a bridge.

Embellish and Enhance

As I had been working, I’d been thinking about this length of old heavy-duty chain that I found at a garage sale.

I got the idea in my head that I could use a couple of the links to make arched portals on each side of the bridge.

By the time I actually finished the bridge, though, it had a sort of viney feel to it, so if I made the archways, I’d have to forge the chain down into something so unrecognizable I might as well just dive into the scrap bucket for some off-cuts of rebar or round bar or just about anything else.

However, looking at that bridge, I imagined how the archways would fit onto it, and everything I visualized felt cramped. The arches wouldn’t do. To make them work, I’d need to put a roof between them, and that would turn it into a sort of half-assed covered bridge, which would ruin the view of the detail I’d already worked into it.

Still, that bridge, pretty as it is, doesn’t pop. Looking at it, I was happy with what I’d done so far, but I wasn’t proud of the piece—and if I wasn’t proud of it, I had no business expecting an imaginative child to be happy to feature it in her personal domain.

It needed something more.

So I found myself thinking along these lines:

Why do bridges exist? Why, to let someone cross the water, naturally.

Okay, then, can I make a stream that goes underneath it? I could build the whole thing onto a board, use some diatemaceous earth and paint to create a little stream going under it?

But that presents two problems: first, it will be very tough to make that stable for shipping purposes. What if the jostling of the package loosens the glue that holds the dirt down? What if the girl opens it and she gets an iron bridge with a bunch of colored dust?

And the second problem: The forge is not a heated space. It doesn’t even have proper walls…and it’s winter. Paint and glue don’t cure properly in winter, and you don’t have a place in any heated space that you can set this thing up to cure and set properly.

Oh, and a third problem: That platform will make the whole thing really big—it will force the girl to rebuild her whole garden around the way I decide to do the stream. I should be leaving room for her imagination—I need to give her something she can set up anywhere she likes, and that she can integrate as she sees fit.

But what if I assume that she’s going to build a stream scene around it? What if I embrace the English roots of the whole fairy garden thing?

When I think of fanciful English iconography, one of the things that immediately pops to mind is the lamp post from The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe. Only an Englishman would stick a gaslight lamp post in the middle of a forest in a fantasy realm.

I then thought of the cover art on my book Frock Coat Dreams:

That, I thought, is the kind of vibe this fairy bridge should have.

Now, that photo comes from a shoot I did for Gail Carriger way back when, so when I see that photo I see the entire evening, and the park it was done in, and the sense of magic that was in the air. No matter how much distance I get from that evening, I’ll never quite be able to see that photo the way other people see that photo. But I figured if I could make my fairy bridge evoke something of the feeling I get when I see that book cover, I will have done my job.

Like with Narnia, the whimsy of the antique lamp posts is one of the things that makes that photo (and the park it was taken in) work for me. The other thing is the glorious gnarled character of the trees.

Well, I thought, what if I were to make a lamp post that resembled a tree and add that on to the bridge?

So I grabbed a piece of rebar and threw it in to roast.

Then I squared it up, because, like I said earlier, it’s easier to work in square and then go to round, or to a leaf, or to a twist, or whatever.

This Little Light of Mine

Now, how to design a lamp post that will feel like it’s also made of vines, just like the bridge did. And there should be some sort of sparkle at the head of the post—perhaps an LED light?

No, that would require maintenance.

But have you ever shaken a spray paint can? That rattling you get is actually a marble in the can—it’s in there to mix up the paint’s chemicals before you spray. The marbles are very simple—and very beautiful—clear glass with a slight green tint. They’re wonderful for use in smithing projects, so I’ve made a practice of breaking open my old spray paint cans and salvaging the marbles.

This would be perfect for the top of the lamp…I just had to somehow put a marble into the lamp post.

There’s an old trick for this kind of thing, one that blacksmiths have been using for centuries to make impossible curiosities and beautiful ornamentation—it’s called a basket twist.

To do one, you first need to cut your stock into quarters, then heat it up, then twist it tight, then heat it again, then let it cool a bit, then reverse the twist. Doing this opens up the twist, leaving a void in the middle.

The result, in ornamental ironwork, looks something like this:

And, if you’re quick, you can stuff a marble or other object into the twist and then close it up a bit to trap it, all in one heat.

So I clamped my squared-up rebar in the vise and cut the top of my lamp post into quarters.

Please excuse the poor focus.

Now, if this was a normal basket twist, I’d have cut those slits in the middle of the bar. I went back and forth on doing this and putting a knob at the top of the lamp, but, frankly, I’m not quite that good yet. It also would look less organic than I wanted. So, instead, I made the wager that it would look better (or at least it would work just as well) if I had the tendrils wrapping around the marble.

So I put the thing back in the fire. Over the course of a couple heats, I opened them up, twisted the tips into a loose basket, then dropped the marble into them and tightened them down.

Now I just has to figure out how to attach it.

I had the shank of a railroad spike laying around, left over from some drawer pulls I made.

The railroad spike shanks are a little under 3/4” on a side—exactly the right size that, if I cut it up into cubes and bashed the corners in, I could wind up with a few nifty landscaping boulders. I could then weld it all together.

So I did.

Once I had the welds done and cleaned up, I realized I could run some additional decorative weld beads to give the lamp post some “roots” that gripped around one of the boulders.

After that, a coat of hot wax and a couple coats of boiled linseed oil would weather-proof the item. It’ll survive a couple years out in the rain before it starts to rust—more if the owner touches up the linseed oil once in a while.



The Grand Reveal

And this, ladies and germs, is what that little girl received on Christmas morning:

Behold! The fairies can now cross with dry feet!

Reliable sources tell me that somewhere, in a distant part of the country, the faeries in the garden are uncommonly delighted with their new lighting equipment, and enjoy skipping across the stream without getting their feet wet.

