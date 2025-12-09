The Christmas season is upon us, and that means one thing for a film buff like me:

Movies.

Last year, I dove deep into the hidden depths of three of my favorite holiday classics:

I examined how Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer shows the classic American vision of community and individualism. I tackled the most controversial aspect of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and discovered hidden treasures within. And I explored the hidden Catholic religious themes and symbolism in Home Alone.

Now, we move on from that madcap subversive material to something far more wholesome and family-friendly.

Hark the Herald Action Sings!

The year was 1988.

Action movies were dominated by superhuman, roided-out bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger (the actor, not the politician), Sylvester Stallone, Jesse Ventura (the actor, not the politician), Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Segal, and the occasional skinny geek like Mel Gibson.

In the middle of a summer that was hurting for action films—only Willow and Rambo were competing for the action blockbuster dollar—a TV actor known for romantic comedies headlined a crime drama that would become remembered as one of the greatest—and strangest—Christmas movies of all time.

Or, maybe it’s not a Christmas movie?

Well, that’s the question I aim to settle once and for all with this modest little article. Let’s start off with the typical case for and against the position that this action blockbuster is actually secretly a Chrsitmas movie.

A Quick Recap

In case you haven’t seen Die Hard, or haven’t seen it in a while, here’s the skinny (with spoilers):

John McClane, a crusty New York cop, gets invited to a Los Angeles office Christmas party by his estranged wife. No sooner do the two of them meet than a bevy of European terrorists burst through the door, Uzis blazing, and take the entire party hostage.

The malefactors’ grand plan involves stealing a fortune in bearer bonds from the company vaults, then killing all the hostages as a way to fake their own deaths so they can safely escape.

McClane, however, escapes in the confusion and begins causing problems, ultimately putting his life on the line many times to save his wife and her co-workers, and proving to her once and for all that he loves her and wants to stay married to her (a situation which lasts until the second sequel—like most franchises, the quality of films decline steadily as the series goes on).

And, like any good action hero, he accomplishes his mission with quips, cleverness, and a cartoonishly excessive amount of violence and profanity.

Christmastime and motherfucking explosions—who could object?

But how the hell could a story like this count as a “Christmas” movie?

For and Against

A Christmas hasn’t gone by in the last thirty years when there hasn’t been some internet chatter about Die Hard as a Christmas movie. Hell, when I was an older teenager my brothers and I used the idea to annoy the hell out of our mother and drive her out of the house with the sounds of excessive sadism, profanity, gunfire, and explosions.

It was a joke for us. It was kind of a joke in the 1990s, all around. But the thing about jokes is that they sometimes smuggle truth in and amongst the snickers. Was this one of those jokes?

The case people generally make in favor of Die Hard being a Christmas movie is pretty simple:

It’s a movie about familial reconciliation that takes place at Christmas time, has a lot of great Christmasy music in the score, and ends with a holiday song playing over the nearest thing Los Angeles ever gets to a snow storm (in this case, a shower of office explosion confetti). It leaves people feeling happy and grateful for family, and, in terms of its themes and relationship dynamics, it’s basically a Hallmark movie for dudes who prefer their melodrama with explosions rather than syrupy platitudes and nostalgia.

Which is cute, but not exactly compelling. Especially when compared against the case against:

This is a brutal action film, filled with macabre jokes, mutilations, murders, bludgeonings, torture, horror, suspense, and some seriously dark moments. It’s a fun ride, but it’s less Christmasy than a horror film like Krampus or Jack Frost. It’s a hell of a lot less Christmasy than Gremlins, which doesn’t get any holiday season love whatsoever.

Truly Classic Christmas films

And besides, if Die Hard gets to be a Christmas movie on those flimsy grounds, why not Lethal Weapon (which is also set at Christmas, is about family, and has all the same objectionable elements)?

For Pete’s Sake, Die Hard was more-or-less directly adapted from the Roderick Thorpe thriller Nothing Lasts Forever, which was basically pulp adventure trash from the 1970s. Sure, it took place at Christmas, too, but it was not Christmasy at all.

On these arguments, it would seem obvious that the Die Hard is a Christmas Movie meme is just what it was for me and my brothers in the 1990s: A joke played out every year to annoy the squares.

Trouble is…I’m both a writer and a longtime lay scholar of religion, and there’s a lot more going on here than at first meets the eye.

An Unusual Movie

The writer in me noticed something else in this film when I was given Die Hard as a text to study by a writing mentor. The film-as-released is, not to put too fine a point on it, perfect.

It’s not just a perfect example of a particular form (like the three-act screenplay), it’s actually dramatically perfect when measured against to all of the major popular story forms. It fits the three-act format (as propounded by Robert McKee in this course here, and as exemplified in classic films such as Casablanca), but it also fits the five-act format (common in stage plays and novels; this was Shakespeare’s preferred format), and it conforms also to the Hero’s Journey and the Lester Dent formula.

There aren’t a lot of other stories in the world that hit all of that, perfectly all at once.

Nonetheless, Die Hard pulls it off.

This is why I was given the film to study.

But one of the other things I noticed when studying it was that it bears a suspicious relationship to another popular story—one that, if you celebrate the Christian holidays, you might be familiar with:

The Gospel story.

But that’s not necessarily a big deal—the Gospels share a literary formula with loads of ancient myths and even more modern tales, from comic books to grand operas.

Nonetheless, if you watch it enough times while you’re also doing a deep dive on ancient savior myths (which I did), you start to notice that there is a lot lurking below the surface of Die Hard.

A Note on Hermeneutics

Here’s your four-dollar word for the day: “Hermeneutics.”

These are basically protocols for the interpretation of a text (a “text” can be an actual written story or article, a song, or any other work of human creativity). In this case, we will be employing a hermeneutic known as “The Death of the Author.”

This protocol says, basically, that what the author intended doesn’t matter at all, and we can safely ignore anything he says about his own work when attempting to understand the work’s meaning.

As I am an author, you can imagine how this might make me dwell on mortal thoughts and contemplate slaughtering literary theorists in their far-too-self-satisfied slumber.

Nonetheless, this hermeneutic does have its uses. A lot of creativity goes on at the subconscious level, and it’s not uncommon for authors to discover things in their own work that they didn’t even realize they were putting in there. Sometimes, an author is dead wrong about what his own work means: Stephen King famously thinks that Carrie is a book about an abused girl and her rage problems, and has repeatedly disavowed it having a symbolic layer or deeper reading having to do with puberty, female sexuality, and the terror of growing up, yet all those thematic and symbolic strains are clearly present in the book whether King consciously intended them or not.

However, regardless of how ethical it is to apply this hermeneutic to single-author works, when one is looking at a non-auteur film, there is no other hermeneutic regarding authorial authority that can possibly apply. This is because blockbuster movies, with rare exception, have no author. They are the result of an extensive collaborative process between a dozen or more creative (and anti-creative finance-tinged) voices that somehow come together in post-production to create the final movie.

In such a work, it’s meaningless to talk about whether the filmmakers “intended” a certain symbolic framework to emerge—some of them might have, or not, but they are but a single voice in a choir…and there’s no way to know anyway.

Since there is no authorial intent to discern when analyzing the work for its potential meanings, we must simply look at the text as-it-is.

It is in this spirit that we’re going to be taking Die Hard apart to see if, underneath all the blood and action, there is a heart that beats to the Christmas drum, or if there’s nothing really to see here but a well-executed high-adrenaline commercial cash grab, with tinsel hanging on it just for show.

Bring My Enemies Before Me

“But as for these enemies of mine, who did not want me to reign over them, bring them here and slaughter them before me.’”

—Jesus, Luke 19:27

It’s time to put Die Hard under the microscope. What is really going on in this movie? (Heavy Spoilers Ahead!)

The tale begins when a longed-for but unexpected guest descends onto what was then the promised land (California). John McClean comes from the skies in a 747 with a singular goal:

To repair a relationship.

Specifically, this rather crusty and inflexible patriarch has been wronged by Holly, his wayward spouse who followed the path of wealth and ambition, fracturing the covenant that bound her to him. He is angry, even wrathful, but also sick with love and longing for the broken relationship.

He arrives at her company’s office party party, at Christmas time, where he encounters unexpected (to him) levels of debauchery. He is given a smiling reception by the lord of this tower, overlooking all the kingdoms of Los Angeles. He’s offered comfort and shown hospitality, but is suspicious about accepting them. He does not take part in the festivities, but makes a beeline straight for his estranged wife, where he tries to lay down the law:

She is his wife, and she did wrong by breaking up their family to follow her career. He wants an apology and amends.

Holly makes it clear that she’s not impressed by his inflexibility and legalism, and that so long as he continues to prioritize the formal structure of their relationship over the actual needs of his wife, she will continue to shut him out. Just as he feels betrayed by her, she feels imprisoned by him, so she is not capable of or willing to repair the breach between them. He must find a way to do it, or there will be no restoration.

The forces of evil burst in upon them while he is in a most ignoble position—humiliated by his wife’s rejection, wearing his undershirt, and barefoot. His heroic journey begins in ignominy, as if he were little more than a beggar.

His adversary is Hans Gruber, a man of sophistication and taste who proceeds immediately to slaughter innocents to secure his power. John can only stay alive by escaping into the wilderness of the un-completed floors of the building. He calls for help with a fire alarm, and receives none, but this public declaration of his presence attracts the attention of the evil aristocrat. Soldiers hunt him to slay him and remove the threat to Gruber’s power.

Over the course of the story, Gruber murders several more people in his attempt to find and kill McClane.

John’s prayers are answered by Al Powell, a cop who hears him over the radio. He is a wise man, and his wisdom keeps the other powers of the world at bay enough for John to have room to maneuver (and who is able to give John information about what the cops are doing).

Through creativity and determination, McClane manages to foil the plans of the evil ones time and again, reigning down on them fire from on high to avenge the slaughter of more innocents, in the form of cops attempting to rescue the hostages.

The quarterback is toast.

He is betrayed by Ellis, an opportunistic acquaintance, and is tempted to abandon his mission. When John refuses, the traitor pays with his life.

McClane then meets the adversary high in the tower, and must engage in a battle of wits to unmask him. When Gruber is unmasked, his footsoldiers join him and gravely wound McClane by exploiting his vulnerability—forcing him to run across broken glass in his bare feet. McClane’s blood paints the floor after the villains, thinking they’ve won their victory, retreat.

Despite his scourging, John patches himself up enough to take up the fight again. He discovers his adversary’s endgame, and hastens to the roof to save the hostages from being sacrificed to cover Gruber’s escape. On the way, however, he’s captured by a vengeful terrorist who beats him nearly to death before McClane defeats him.

McClane then successfully saves the hostages from the trap on the roof. But, even as John saves the hostages, the top few floors of the building blow up. These lights in high places herald McClane’s heroism, while McClane throws himself from the peak of the tallest tower without much hope that he will survive—yet, miraculously he does.

He finds himself back on the thirtieth floor, the basement of Gruber’s operation and headquarters of his power. Here, John finds his adversary.

Gruber is now unmasked as the very incarnation of the kind of greed and ambition that spirited Holly away in the first place. He now literally holds her prisoner. John, at the end of his energy and with few tricks left to play, lays down his weapon and surrenders.

But just as the moment the villain thinks he’s won, McClane pulls a reversal. He renders 9mm judgment on Gruber and his lieutenant, but Gruber does not die. He clings to life by holding on to Holly’s Rolex—the symbol of her surrender to temptation. McLean struggles with the clasp as Holly screams to be released. The watch pops free, severing Holly’s last loyalty to the thing that prompted her to abandon her covenant with John. His last desperate link to his hostage severed, Gruber hurtles out of the heavens to die in a smashed puddle of goo on the concrete below.

With the threat ended, and his devotion demonstrated, John gives to his wife the thing he was never able to before: The honor of calling her by her professional name, an acknowledgment of her choice to follow her ambitions. She responds by claiming his name, and re-aligning herself with her commitment to him.

As they ride off into the Los Angeles night, the confetti of the office tower’s explosion falling around them like snow, their relationship is restored. Both have moved to one another, and allowed each other the freedom of their conscience, and found in that a mutual love and respect that repairs the breach between them.

The Verdict

So what are we to make of this highfalutin summary and the evidence it brings to the fore?

Well, if you rearrange the order of events just a little bit, and you change the names, that summary above basically entirely recapitulates the tale of the relationship between God and his chosen people according to the Christian story. McClane plays the part of God, who comes in the form of Jesus, to judge the world and save it. His wife Holly plays the role of the Hebrews (and humanity in general) who went searching after other gods, but who was restored in relationship through the heroic sacrifice and suffering, giving her a free choice to return without regret. He sacrifices and changes his terms, she repents, and evil—which has no more power when temptation ceases to bind in the face of irresistible love—is defeated and cast down into hell.

But it gets better than that.

Everyone McLean interacts with, who shows him kindness, mercy, and lends him aid, is rewarded in the end with redemption:

Argyle, the kind-but-shiftless limo driver who ferries John from the airport, single-handedly apprehends one of the terrorists—he starts as a man who’s all talk and style, and ends as a man of substance.

Powell, who serves as John’s lifeline to the police outside the tower, is burdened heavily by sin. He mistakenly killed a 13 year-old boy in a confusing standoff, and lost his will to do real police work. The guilt plays on his mind, and as he confesses his sin to John he says “I could never bring myself to draw my gun on anyone again.” But in his final act of the film, when presented with a chance to draw his weapon and put down a villain, he does his job—rising to the occasion and being restored to his properly ordained office in the firmament of law and order.

Looking at all the above, it seems clear what our verdict must be.

Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

But it’s not just a Christmas movie.

It’s also loads of fun. It is basically a Hallmark movie with explosions, it’s a rip-roaring good time, and makes a fantastic addition to any Christmas movie line-up.

And, it is, undeniably, one of the most profoundly Christian Christmas movies ever made.

And you don’t have to be a Christian, or believe the Christian mythos, to appreciate this remarkable film for the astonishing, mythopoetic masterpiece that it is.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I hear someone in the duct work and must go investigate.

Merry Christmas!

