Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Jonathon's avatar
Jonathon
3d

Bought. Will it be available as an individual purchase one day (or paperback for that matter)?

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
3d

I've recently found out that I'm aphantasic, and don't "hear" voices in my head when I'm reading. I always thought it was a figure of speech when people said it.

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