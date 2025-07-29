This post has so many pictures that it is guaranteed to give your email client an aneurysm. To save it’s life, read the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Straight up, this week’s build is pretty cool: I took some scrap and some incredibly basic tools and made a device that does a job that, if done with modern equipment, would cost a pretty penny (anywhere from a couple hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on the specifics). I’ve been kinda flying high on it ever since I did it.

But as I wrestled with this story, trying to find its shape, I realized that the real story isn’t the build itself, but in three underlying principles that led to this build in the first place. These principles are portable (they can be cross-applied to a number of domains), and, while they used to be commonly-understood and practiced a couple generations ago, they are now quite non-obvious to most normal, decent, right-thinking people.

So, let’s start with a puzzle:

Using only hand tools, how to you lift a 100lb dead load with several thousand pounds of potential energy in it, and make micro-adjustments to get it to slot perfectly into place, without hurting anyone?

Principle 1: Basic Physics

I said that this build involves three portable principles that you will find useful in most areas of life (if you don’t already). The first is the idea of “simple machines.”

Simple machines are objects that change the direction, or balance, of force, and they come in basically three types:

The wedge, the lever, and the wheel.

A wedge works like this:

It’s an angled object that interacts with a surface through penetration. The angles of the wedge transform a driving force (that of the wedge into the surface) into a pushing force (shoving penetrated material out of the way at an angle). Swords, spears, knives, axes, car bodies, jet engines, rocket engines, and (believe it or not) penises are all examples of this kind of simple machine.

Next, we have the wheel. You’ve seen them, I’m sure. Round things that cars and shopping carts and all other manner of cart-shaped objects use for feet. These critters use them because they reduce friction—you’ve got no hope whatever of pushing a 4,000lb load over flat ground, but if you put that same load on wheels, you can get it moving (this is, in fact, what you’re doing any time you push a car out of the road after it decided to stall out at a traffic light).

But the wheel also changes the direction and nature of force. Throw a rope over a wheel, and you can pull in any direction you want, and the load will move only with regard to the relationship between the wheel (i.e. a pulley) and the load. Put two wheels of different sizes next to each other and connect them with a belt, and you can get a different kind of power out of wheel 2 compared to what you put into wheel 1. If wheel 2 is bigger than wheel 1, wheel 2 will spin faster (in terms of surface-feet-per-second) than wheel 1—if the reverse is true, wheel 2 will output more torque (twisting power) than wheel 1.

This is how the transmission in your car works—it changes out the wheel sizes that mediate power between the engine and the tires, so that you’re always using the engine in the rev range where it’s most efficient.

Finally, we have the lever. A lever is a stick with a pivot point. Action applied to one end of the stick is translated to the far end of the stick across the pivot point (i.e. fulcrum).

Take, for example, the humble teeter-totter (a.k.a. seesaw):

When you push down on one side, the other side goes up the same amount. This lets your kids have a fun bouncy time while learning about physics, because the seesaw is a lever—a stick that reverses the direction of force.

However, “the same amount” here refers to angle rather than distance. If you shorten one end, then push on the other end, the shorter end would still travel the same number of degrees of arc, but it wouldn’t move nearly as far if measured in inches (or centimeters, if you insist on being all French about it).

Pens and pencils, baseball bats, hammers and axes, trebuchets, and anything that incorporates a gear runs on levers.

These machines (and improvements upon them) built the whole world.

In the case of this week’s build, basic physics (and the machines that take advantage of them) were like alcohol:

The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.

The Problem

In my post on making drawers for my metal workshop, several of you commented on the generally microscopic size of the building:

The current metal shop, back when it was under construction. It never got any bigger.

That’s around a hundred square feet, and that’s where all of the machining, welding, forging, drilling, grinding, finishing, and painting happens for any project I get up to on the homestead. For the last two years I’ve fabricated, forged, and/or finished bear-proof steel frames for rabbit cages, ladders, truck tie-downs, hitch-mounted implements for my truck, knives and hair pins and tools, benches and racks, and generally had a great time in a space where I can barely stand with my elbows pointing outwards.

Truth to tell, I outgrew it before I built it. I only built it initially because I needed a place to weld that wouldn’t catch the wood shop on fire—an exciting possibility enhanced by the fact that my wood shop is literally a tent. By the time I got everything moved into it, I knew it was an inadequate design. I’d scaled the building to my available materials instead of finding the materials I needed for a building of the appropriate size. These are the kinds of mistakes you make when you’re working without a budget.

All tools are force multipliers, and an inadequate tool is usually better than no tool at all. The metal shop has been an invaluable tool, and I literally couldn’t have done without it.

But I need a bigger one. So, for the last year-or-so, I’ve been working on a new forge building in bits and snatches. The design is a simple pole-barn, and because of the snow loading around here I need a good steep pitch on that roof. Not a big deal, right? I did it before with the other building, as you can see. The simple gable roof has dealt admirably with the snow.

Unfortunately, this new building faces into the yard. The yard has to be kept relatively clear so that we can use it during the winter, so there’s already a lot of maintenance. I don’t want a roof dumping extra snow in there.

Therefore, this building gets a slant roof, which means that I only get to have one slope—that means that the rise has to be twice as tall.

Observe:

For my building, that puts the high point of the roof about sixteen feet above ground level. This is a height that no professional builder would worry about—they have ladders that long, and scaffolding, and other such expensive toys.

I don’t have those things, so I have to find other ways. I also have some friends that help me, but they are both deathly afraid of heights, so when it comes to working up there, I’m usually on my own.

I started off building the basic box frame…

And then I had to figure out how to put the roof riser in. I considered just building it in place, but that would leave me needing to affix the lintel (the top crossbeam) when the whole thing was already built taller than my ladders could go. I considered using some plywood as a platform over those ceiling joists, but since the sheathing isn’t on the building yet, the entire structure is just a bit wobbly, so I wasn’t keen to do that.

Then I got the brilliant idea to build the roof riser as a stud wall, and raise it into place. I cut all the pieces on the ground, then assembled them atop the joists, leaving me in this situation:

But when I tried to tip the thing up on end and nail it into place, I discovered a horrible thing:

Leverage.

The goddamn thing was so big and unwieldy that I couldn’t control it as I moved it.

So I tried recruiting a second set of hands—unfortunately they were attached to someone quite a lot smaller than me who was in danger of being carried off by the load and the leverage it represented.

Now, the proper way to do this kind of thing with hand tools (once you realize it’s too big to do with your actual hands) is to use push sticks. You screw a 2x4 to each major lever point, and use those sticks as control arms to maneuver the workpiece into place.

That didn’t work for us. The load was just at the limits of what I could control at the end of a stick. My lovely assistant could not handle it, and we almost lost the load (and my head) in the process.

Note to men: Remember that your weak days for upper body strength are at least 2x what her strong days are. If you forget that in the wrong circumstance, it could cost you your head (I am not being hyperbolic).

So, with all those possibilities exhausted, I had to figure out how to get this roof riser up.

And I was stumped.

Principle 2: Reserves

One of my tricks in all areas of life—writing, building, production, etc.—is that I always keep a number of projects on the back burner. When I run into a problem in the project I’m working on that I can’t immediately solve, I shift it to the back burner for a while and focus on other things.

In this case, my #2 project is cleaning up the wood shop, which has become more of a holding pen for salvage than a proper shop. It’s a long, slow, boring process of building shelves, cubby holes, tool racks, and drawers and then sorting a few dozen crates and boxes of fasteners, clips, wires, harnesses, parts, pieces, and tools into them so that I can have my workbenches back (and also so that I don’t have all that crap in the way when I finally turn the tent into a building).

Here’s the principle:

Any successful shop runs on reserves. It doesn’t matter if it’s just a hobby leather-working bench or sewing station, or a home car shop in your garage where you do maintenance on your vehicles, or a professional service truck, or a homestead or farmstead maker shop like I run, you can’t run it if you’re a hostage to fortune.

When you’re in a groove, solving a problem, making something, and you suddenly discover that the thing you need is something you have to go to the store for, you’re not just out money to buy that thing, you have to actually sacrifice your groove. That flow state that makes problem solving and creativity [relatively] easy gets shattered when you have to go to the car and drive to the store—or worse, go to the computer and order something to be delivered days or weeks later.

If you want to accomplish anything in your life, you need to be able to seize the means of production as soon as you realize you need them. If you’re a writer, it means you have to read a lot of classics, because you need a command of the language and storytelling tools that inform your audience’s thought processes and worldview. If you’re a weekend warrior mechanic, it means that you need car parts and the right tools. If you’re a woodworker, you need a stockpile of wood. If you’re a metalworker, you need metal.

There are two ways to build up these stockpiles:

Salvage (used bookstores and estate sales for the writer, garage sales and trash days and construction sites for makers, parts cars for mechanics, your own old appliances and computers and lawnmowers, etc.), and Deep Purchasing. Any time you go to a store to get “just one thing,” get two. Need a box of nails or a special bolt? Get two. Need a book on the history of basket weaving in the Congo? Get another book on either basket weaving or the Congo. Need an oil filter for this quarter’s oil change? Get a second for next quarter, and get extra oil while you’re at it.

As your stockpiles grow, so too do your capabilities. More raw materials (and tools) means more opportunity for creativity, and this applies everywhere and always.

In my case, as I was sorting this ungodly load of salvage, I came across a pile of steel plugs I’ve collected from drilling holes in metal, and then a brace of pulleys that I’ve yanked off of dead lawnmowers and other equipment over the years…and, because of what I happened to be listening to on my media player at that moment, it gave me an idea.

Principle 3: If Your Ancestors Did It…

At a climactic moment in the movie National Treasure, the treasure-hunting history nut and his buddies happen upon a deep well with a spiral staircase leading down hundreds of feet into the Earth.

One of the sidekicks turns to the hero and asks “How did guys with hand tools build all this?”

To which the hero replies: “The same way they built the Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.”

Before the industrial era, craftsmen and craftswomen did everything by hand, and everything you know in your world (excepting electronics, some petrochemicals, and certain types of milled metal) existed then. Great maritime vessels, power-driven mills, artillery, guns, charcoal, swords, fabrics, wood inlay, metal inlay, glues, springs, enormous church bells, rope and cables, gears, buildings, gliders, and so on—it was all made by hand using tools made by hand with techniques developed by people who were willing to figure things out.

People with hand tools invented pane glass. They cut the marble veneers for the buildings in Rome. They carved chess sets, knit doilies and lace, and wove silk. They built Notre Dame. They built Stonehenge.

And they did it all by using fire in conjunction with those three basic machines I talked about earlier.

If they could do it, you can do it…even if you don’t have (or can’t afford) an off-the-shelf solution. All you have to do is a little reading and a little more experimenting, and some apprenticing doesn’t hurt either.

Me? While I was finding a cubby for those pulleys, I was listening to a discussion of how the Roman legionaries built cranes in situ in order to construct a bridge across the Rhine river and invade northern Germany.

“I wouldn’t even have a problem with this damn building if I had a crane,” I thought.

And I realized that, at that moment, my hands held the critical components to build one.

The Build

These are cranes:

All images courtesy Wikipedia

That’s a lot of variety, so what is a crane?

A crane is a gadget that lets you lift a transitory load, usually (though not always) from above, usually using ropes or cables. Usually, though not always, it features either a lever arm (in the case of A-frame cranes and camera cranes) or a jib arm (see the yellow crane in the fifth image in the gallery above) to extend the lift point out above the load.

Shooting with a camera crane By Vssun, Wikimedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,

In my case, I realized, I didn’t need the jib arm—a simple lift point would do.

I grabbed my parts and pieces—a bushing (made from a plug of steel), a pulley, and a big nail…

The parts of the pulley assembly.

…and a 20ft long timber.

A test fit-up showed me I needed to do a little sanding on the bushing, and I would need a safety cage to keep the rope from slipping off the pulley in a way that might send the load plunging a story and a half to my death.

That one was an easy solve. I took a length of flat bar that I’d cut from an old shipping crate and marked out some drill and folding points…

I drilled the holes on the drill press, then cold-folded it in the vise.

After that, assembling was as simple as driving two nails.

And deploying it was as simple as standing it up and securing it to the frame of the building with a few boards.

Behold, the mighty crane!



And before you ask, yes, I did remember to feed the rope through the cage before I put the crane up.

Using the crane wound up taking all-hands, and ironically it put the two acrophobes up in the high places. Because I only used a single pulley, there was no mechanical advantage in the lift, so only I could lift it.

My gravity-challenged colleagues stood atop the ladders and guided the roof riser into place, tapped it to square with rubber mallets, and screwed it in, securing it.

Behold, the finished frame!

So, for your own challenges in whatever art or craft you practice, remember:

No matter what it is, if you supply your creativity with the right resources (skills, techniques, paradigms, and material supplies) you can accomplish anything that your ancestors did (plus more, because you have electricity and all the things it provides).

Ninety percent (or more) of any job is creating the proper creche to let your creativity soar. This is the best reason—and, really, the only reason that remains true in all circumstances—for intentionally limiting your ability to reach for easy answers and quick fixes on impulse. When pleasure, satisfaction, and relief are too easy to come by, they prevent you from pushing yourself to really grow.

As for the rest of the build?

The engineering got very interesting indeed.

But that’s another set of stories.