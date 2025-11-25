Work is thin on the ground for freelancers this time of year. If you need coaching, tutoring, strategic consulting or analysis, research, voice work, A/V production, or forge goods, please contact me in the comments or over substack chat (or join the ranks of my supporters). It will help keep my family fed.

Ulysses and the Sirens. Waterhouse, 1891

Those of you who are longtime readers of this publication (or my other work) may have noticed a strange paradox:

I often sound like a professional malcontent who nonetheless is usually having a brilliant time.

Writers, especially those who write fiction, are generally prone to cynicism, depression, alcoholism, fragile egoism, and all other manner of problems that come from thinking too much (not that we should let that get in the way of a good time). It’s a kind of malaise that, thanks to the Internet, the 24-hour news cycle, endlessly-expanding “educational” obligations, and too much time indoors, has spread to the general population.

This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Writers and artists and other such folk are society’s sin-eaters. We think about all the creepy, weird, dysfunctional stuff so that you don’t have to encounter it much except as entertainment, where you can get your fix and think about the big issues of life without being completely dragged down by them.

Artists are experts in human edge-cases. We are students of misery and bliss, of dysfunction and darkness and death and dreams, and also of elation and erudition and ecstasy and elevation.

And a lot of us actually manage to live pretty happy lives in spite of that job description.

But now the universe has so-structured itself as to drag the rest of you down into the pits of despair, so I’m gonna let you in on the big secret that lets you survive staring into the abyss:

The grass is greener on the other side of the fence.

But the greenness of the grass is, itself, the meat of oppression.

Get your head around that, and you can escape the spiral of misery that our world encourages you to join.

But first, let’s review the cause of our unease.

Interesting Times

“I wish it need not have happened in my time.” —Frodo

In the golden age Science Fiction story The Year of the Jackpot, an obsessive data scientist named Potiphar Breen has noticed something strange going on in the world.

New religions are starting everywhere. Christian denominations are reviving polygamy and sacramental nudity. People are doing all manner of outlandishly goofy stuff just for attention, in defiance of all norms. Geopolitical tensions are rising, and along lines that seem unexpected in the fictional world of the story. Earthquakes and volcanoes and other long-cycle geological phenomenon are on the rise. Strange lights appear in the sky. Solar activity is getting weird. Social fabric is in upheaval—simultaneously radically transgressive (both male and female transvestites are accepted and protected enough to intimidate cops) and radically conservative (unmarried straight couples are shy about being noticed lest the woman’s reputation be impugned). Something is in the air.

Potiphar has charted all the craziness, following all the different macrohistorical, natural, and sociological cycles he can identify, and has discovered something striking:

They are all approaching a wave crest at the same time.

The slot machine of history is coming up cherries—the world is about to hit the statistical jackpot. But what does that mean?

Only time will tell.

And in the real world today?

We are a people in an historically unusual situation (the fall of empire) happening in an unprecedented situation (fast worldwide communications, travel, and commerce coupled with astonishing material prosperity) on the back of a semi-regular-but-still-unusual situation (resource turnover—when one set of natural resources hits its use-limit and civilization finds alternatives) in the context of something that happens, so far, once in recorded history (population collapse and gerontocracy due, at least in part, to negative birth rates). The debt load across the world is such that it can never be repaid, so financial systems will transform (or collapse) across the world in the next ten-to-twenty years. Geological tectonic activity is getting more interesting in potentially history-altering locations, most notably the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which is now overdue for a massive strike-slip event. And there is a chance (at the moment a fairly remote one) that the current geomagnetic cycle will be strong enough to cause long-term problems for technological civilization.

While there are historical analogues to most of these, the convergence of all of these waves together bring us directly to the situation described in The Year of the Jackpot. And, as happens in that story, it’s not just the human world that is hitting multiple inflection points at once. It’s the natural world, too.

Nobody knows how this will all turn out.

Looking at all of the above, along with all the social ferment that shakes out from it, it’s natural for people to start looking for radical solutions.

Utopian visions.

Totalitarian ideologies and government systems.

Finding a way to return to the past when things were better.

And, very likely, all of these things—and some others that I haven’t thought of (or that nobody has thought of yet)—will be tried.

Other authors far more subtle and learned than I have already spilled hundreds of gallons of digital ink over the first two items on this list, but people who write about the past tend to fall into one of two camps, both of which are deeply mistaken:

The past was shit, and today is so much better, so why would you want to go back there? or… The modern world was a mistake. We should go back to some previous time (“which time” always is biased towards the author’s own ideas of what makes life good).

The Past is Always Greener

These two approaches are equally flawed not because both are equally false, but because both are equally true:

Anytime someone tells you about how great the modern world is, how much opportunity and breadth is available, how easy things are, and how we’re healthier and live longer and are (usually) less oppressed than our ancestors, they’re telling you the truth.

Anytime someone tells you that the modern world robs people of meaning, opportunity, family, community solidarity, freedom, and financial solvency…they’re also telling the truth.

These two truths are not the truth from value-laden points-of-view—they’re telling you the objective, factual truth. Both times. Even when those truths appear to directly contradict one another.

To understand why, you must understand what the past was—and why our ancestors worked so hard to escape from it. You must also understand what the modern world is—and why it seems so uncongenial.

The latter is quicker to review, since we’re living it every day, so let’s start with it first:

The modern world is not built for us. It’s built to maintain the systems we created to manage the natural world. Everything about it, from its moral structure (universalizing, absolutist, individualistic, mechanistic, institutionally-centered, and situational—yes, all these things at the same time, and in a way that actually does make a weird kind of sense) to its financial structure to its geopolitical structure is built to tame the wild, dangerous, frightening, and inconvenient parts of the natural world (including human nature).

To fit into this world, we have bent our own nature in submission to it. We’ve turned down our tendency towards violence and channeled it into surrogate activities (like video games). We’ve turned down our sexual profligacy (yes, really), substituting pornography for prostitution and adultery. We’ve turned down our love of intoxicating chemicals, consuming less ethanol (and other intoxicants) per capita than at any point in recorded history, demonizing their use outside of very narrow circumstances (and even sometimes there). We’ve substituted the doomscroll and the feed for the gossip circle and the union hall. We wrap ourselves in comfort, and feed ourselves on minor pleasures that don’t have massive obvious downsides.

In other words, this world belongs to The Machine—we just happen to live here.

The consequences are…weird.

As The Machine advances, everything that once seemed normal (mating, dating, socializing, working, building a life, having non-conforming opinions that one is willing to defend in public) becomes more difficult. Big classic virtues—like curiosity, heroism, honesty, integrity, courage—don’t just become difficult, they become downright disreputable because, when exercised, they are disruptive.

The entrepreneur and the war hero are exercising heroism and courage. So is a suicide bomber.

A principled whistle-blower is exercising integrity. So is the subversive and the spy.

Virtues are serrated—so we file down the rough edges, and we make the virtues into sins, lest we get cut. With enough courage and integrity, after all, you could bring down the system that we all depend upon for survival.

And in the vacuum left behind, we build new virtues out of old sins: weakness, cowardice, cunning, and egoism.

This isn’t recent. It’s been going on a long time. Public moralists have been complaining about it for well over a hundred years, and our current iteration of it has been going on long enough that it was the central conceit of a now-classic 2011 horror film.

“How do you become famous anymore? You just gotta have fucked up shit happen to you.” —Jill Roberts, Scream 4

Who wouldn’t want to return to the before-time, when families stayed together, when privacy was a thing, when churches kept community bonds close, when factory work (or agricultural work, or tradesmen’s work) was easy to find? Children who grow up in intact families are more successful, so obviously nuclear families are the best way to go.

But something about that picture doesn’t hold water.

Our ancestors left the farms and fields. They moved to the cities. Sure, they were sometimes pushed that way, or lured that way by huge corporations selling a lie, but if it was all a lie and a swindle…why did so few of them go back?

Or, more recently, the Baby Boomers (born in the late 1940s through ~1964) inherited the best of all possible worlds: financial stability, endless opportunity, intact families, national solidarity, religion that was everywhere but not-too-oppressive, all in the salad days of the most powerful and expansive empire in human history.

So why did the Boomers spend their lives pissing it away and burning it down? Why are they handing us the melted husk of a world that they hollowed out—and why did they do that after they so infamously tried to tear down the system they eventually inherited and used to screw their descendants?

What if it wasn’t all just selfishness.

So if something else was at play?

What did the past really look like?

It was a world where your family-of-origin held your destiny in their hands. That’s great if you’re in a healthy family with good parents, but what about the alternative?

What if it’s an abusive family, an alcoholic family, an incestuous family? What if your only escape from such a family is to go into the church (where you’ll get molested by priests) or boarding schools (where you’ll get hassled and raped by upperclassmen) or the military (where you’ll be abused at every turn until you earn your bones, and then you might be sent away to kill and die)?

What if you did get out, and you didn’t take those avenues?

In a world where all opportunity is mediated by personal relationships, how are you going to get access to a life worth living? You’ve betrayed your family, maybe you even made unforgivable accusations against them; you’re obviously not to be trusted with people’s secrets and reputations. Your options narrow to going to a distant city to find work at the bottom of the totem pole, or joining a criminal network or gang, becoming a huckster, or getting so damn good at something that people will be forced to take notice of you.

In the past, all of the above was normal, and it was normal throughout history. It continued to be normal until the 1980s, when the middle class suddenly grew large enough (thanks to the size of the Baby Boomer generation) and the social competition among them was fierce enough that there were full-scale governmental wars waged on abusive parents, alcoholism, drugs, general non-conformity, and legal institutions that centered the nuclear family. These wars had some disastrous side-effects, but one of their (so far) long term effects that most of us would consider positive was the historically unprecedented denormalization (both in terms of social norms and in terms of making it less common) of child abuse.

Every step along the way from the premodern world to our present age, beginning way back at the Black Death (which destroyed medieval society), the technological improvements and cultural changes that separated people from land, family, tradition, history, ancestral cultures, and religion were enthusiastically embraced by most of the people of the time—for the plain and simple reason that every single one of those changes were (or appeared to be) changes for the better.

Don’t believe me?

When was the last time you bought clothes or shoes from a local mom-and-pop retail establishment instead of a big corporate chain, or Amazon? In most areas, local businesses comprised the majority of retail volume less than thirty years ago. Now, they’re barely a blip.

Why?

Online shopping and big chain stores and self-checkout don’t just give you access to more stuff at lower prices (though they do), they let you not interact with strangers (or worse, acquaintances).

Sure, people are lonely. People are isolated. People are trapped in their phones.

But people choose loneliness, isolation, and the phone-prison because the alternative feels worse. Real people can hurt you. They can betray you. You can get embarrassed interacting with them. They might say something offensive. They might smoke. They might smell funny or look unkempt. And besides, they don’t want to talk to you anyway.

It’s easier to shout an opinion into the void for likes than to hold an argument with a neighbor who you’ll have to see tomorrow.

It’s easier to shoot strangers in a VR arena than it is to ask that asshole at the bar to step outside when he’s leaning too hard on one of the girls in your party.

It’s easier to grab a bag of gummies to stay mellow than it is to pass a joint around a circle of friends, especially when one of them is getting paranoid.

It’s easier to pretend to fuck a thousand strangers on video than it is to look a lover in the face and see the moles and scars and unsightly fat on their naked flesh—or worse, to let them see all that on yours.

This is all freedom, and it’s freedom we chose, because even though it’s not healthy, when you’re evolved to struggle to distinguish yourself among others whom you depend upon for survival, any opportunity to differentiate from the group is what you are wired to do.

Clever Little Rodents

“We weren’t even apes, then. We were just these clever little rodents hiding among the rocks…extinction is part of the natural order.…and when we are gone, nature will start again.” —Stephen Falken, Wargames

Our ancestors never found out about the grass being greener on the other side of the fence because they could not see the field on the other side of the fence. The best they could do was trust to rumor. Moving to another place, another continent, another career was costly. It was a risk. That risk served as a filtering mechanism, yes, but the lack of visibility limited the opportunities to take that risk.

Now, we are beset with opportunities of every sort, from Black Friday Sales to new data-centers, and we can’t even tell which of them are real (or which of them might matter). The opportunities themselves—and the illusion of opportunity that’s even more common—is a trap.

Why jump at today’s sale, when tomorrow there might be a better one?

Why jump at tonight’s date, who you have some decent chemistry with, when tomorrow you might meet the man or woman of your dreams?

Why stick in a relationship that works when there are better options out there?

Why live within your means when credit is easy and terms are flexible?

Why work to fix your city or your state when there are better states just a few hours’ drive away?

Why do anything, when the right thing is just around the corner?

Sometimes, that kind of reasoning is wisdom.

But if you lean on it often enough, instead of leaving it for truly important occasions, you find out that there comes a time when you’ve used up your chances, and there aren’t more easy opportunities coming. If you want opportunities, you must make your own from scratch.

That’s where we are as a civilization.

No generation in history has faced this kind of historical inflection point, let alone this many major historical inflection points all at once. And, not to put too fine a point on it, but almost all of these things, on their own, are momentous enough to wipe out a civilization. The last time anything got this complicated, and this tumultuous, all at once was in the 12th century BC when all the Bronze Age Empires collapsed within the space of a couple generations.

So what do we do?

We got here because the grass was always greener, and it’s still greener, just out of reach.

If the past won’t save us, and the future is fluid, and the world we will live in is built by us, and on us anyway…

Fuck the greenness of the grass. To hell with sour grapes.

Let’s build.

Who will provide the grand design?

What is yours and what is mine?

’Cause there is no more new frontier

But we have got to make it here

We satisfy our endless needs

And justify our bloody deeds

In the name of destiny, and in the name of God

—The Last Resort, Don Henley and Glen Frey, 1970

