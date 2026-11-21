This article is a response to Brett Hall’s article Against Evolutionary Psychology published this week in The Thinkable Review. In that article, which purports (and entirely fails) to debunk the field of Evolutionary Psychology, the author advances an argument that evolutionary dynamics do not shape cognition. Among other things, he argues, there is not enough space in the “junk DNA” section of the human genome to store any substantial heuristics, memories, ideas, or other such data (even if the “junk DNA” were not probably coding for protein production, which it likely is), and therefore such could not have been selected for in our evolutionary history. I will have to devote another article, at some point, to explaining the depth of the error in this argument where Evo-Psych is concerned (it is both wrong on the facts and wrong on understanding what the field is concerned with). In this article, however, I will show why this particular contention is wrong on facts, and on reasoning, and when it comes to a basic background understanding of what information is and how it works.

What is Information?

Considering the amount of weight the concept of information bears in our current world that is dominated, run, and otherwise defined by “information technologies,” the question of “what is information” is one that we don’t spend very much time thinking about.

Like “consciousness” and “intelligence,” it’s a concept whose meaning is tacitly assumed but ill defined. So let’s get that out of the way right now, since we’re gonna be talking about information in hard terms like “density” and “storage capacity,” we’d better be clear about what it is.

“Information” is anything you can use to describe, reconstruct, or communicate something, assuming that you have communication going on. Scent is a kind of information—the nerves in your nose respond to the presence of chemicals in the air you breathe, which stimulate them in a way that provokes a sensation that the rest of your nervous system reacts to. You don’t get “propositional” information this way (i.e. “this smell means that lilacs are near”)—that kind of information requires additional information processing that we call “interpretation” and “synthesis”—but you do get basic directional information through sensations like “harsh,” “sweet,” “pleasant,” “stinky,” “appetizing,” “arousing,” or whatever. Your whole body responds to the chemistry of your environment based on what molecules that environment is shoving up your nose at any given point.

But the experience of scent assumes a sort of conscious—or, at least, semi-conscious—agent in the picture which can experience and respond to that particular chemical stimulus, so let’s get a lot more basic and talk about some of the most foundational information in the world:

Geometry.

Consider a cube. It sits in space. It does nothing. It interacts with nobody, and is only interacted with by light, wind, and animals that might stumble over it or crawl on it. Does this cube contain information?

Well, yes. There are properties which make up the cube—the length of its sides, its color, its chemical composition, its weight, its position in space, and the effect it has on the wind that slips past it. All of these can be used to describe, or re-create the cube in one respect or another, but really all you need is one number and two words:

Cube, Length: 2.

That single line of text gives you, in plain English, all you need to know in order to rebuild a cube that is 2 units along each side (recall that a cube has six square sides).

Do you want a cube of a particular weight? Add its composition, in one word:

Lead cube, length: 2.

Now you have all the information you have in order to re-create the cube.

Oh, wait, do you know what a cube is? No? Well, not to worry, you have geomoetric nomenclature. So instead of “Lead cube, length: 2” you record: “Lead, X:2, Y:2, Z:2,” and suddenly you have something that takes up far fewer units of information storage but has all the specific info you could need to re-create the cube. You can further increase the density of the information by substituting the English “Lead” for either the chemical symbol (“Pb”) or the molecular weight (82).

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So, “Lead Cube, Length: 2” (20 characters—a space counts as a character) becomes “Pb X:2,Y:2,Z:2” (14 characters). The process of increasing the density of information-per-unit is called “compression.”

Everything around you, no matter how inert, contains information, because what a thing is is defined by its limits. To say “The cube is lead” is also to say “the cube is not made out of other substances.” Existence is a sort of exclusion zone—that which is here/now is here/now because something else is not occupying that time/space.

Compression of information is important if you wish to do anything other than walk through the world as a naked animal in nature. It must, for example, happen in order to communicate with other creatures. If you are in love, or enraged, you use facial expressions, words, touches, or gestures to communicate the immense storm of emotion and its billions of attention-grabbing details…and the creature you’re communicating with “gets it.” They see what you’re doing, and they map the state you’re exhibiting to their own experience. Because you’re both holding similar code books, you don’t need to send much information in order for your intended communication partner to receive vast amounts.

In computers, information compression happens algorithmically—if one computer is storing a string of 1s and 0s (the smallest units of binary information, called “bits”), and it finds that there’s a string of 21 1s in a row, or 50 repeats of a certain pattern (like 10011010), or whatever, it can encode those repeating patterns in shorthand (this is one of the most basic methods—there are literally hundreds). Information can thus be “shrunk” either without loss of fidelity (lossless compression) or with some minor losses that don’t matter (“lossy” compression). In media files, which is where you’ll be most aware of running into this, FLAC, HuffYUV, and PNG are “lossless” compression algorithms, while MP3s, MP4s, and JPEG are all “lossy.”

To borrow an explanation from Biotech pioneer Juan Enriquez, the English Language allows you to express any thought, feeling, idea, experience, or describe any phenomenon with twenty-six letters. All of human experience can thus be abstracted, encoded, and stored between book covers for future generations. A second language—mathematics—is preferable for precisely expressing certain arguments, relationships, and dimensions, but the determined person can pull it all off with words (the Greeks, after all, did not have numbers to do math with—they had to use letters and tick marks—but they still built The Parthenon). Using these 26 letters and a further couple-to-three dozen mathematical symbols (numerals and operators), you can literally describe anything.

And then along came the telegraph, and humans discovered that they could encode all those symbols into a string of dots and dashes—Morse code, the first version of binary code.

Because of our use of binary code and the mathematics it encodes, we discovered how to read another digital programming language: a form of software that builds its own hardware. It does so with a computing language of four digits instead of two, and it can pull off this nifty trick because it comes bundled as an intrinsic part of the operating machinery of a portable chemical laboratory.

We call this kind of laboratory “life.” Its instruction language is DNA, which is encoded in quaternary code using the nucleotide Guanine, Adenine, Thymine, and Cytosine.

Once you know this (Watson and Crick figured it out in the 1950s), and you know how to read that code (this is called “genome sequencing” and is what all those genetics services are doing with your cheek swabs), and you know what those individual nucleotides do (this is what the frontier of biotechnological medicine is learning today), you can reprogram cells.

You can catch up on all that stuff in this article:

Medicine is the natural application. Bioweapons and eugenics are the others that occur to most people. But if you’re oriented towards science fiction, tinkering, or speculative philosophy, another question naturally occurs to you:

How would biology work as an information storage medium? How much information could you cram into a human cell?

DNA As Storage Medium

Well, there’s no direct answer, because it depends on the language and compression techniques you use, but if we were to use only the human genome (which is of a fairly modest size compared to the genomes of some insects and other such primitive life forms), and we used direct encoding (no data compression), we’d get two bits per base pair (two of those nucleotides joined together). This would net us about 0.74GB of storage capacity.

Now, here’s the interesting question:

How much information is it possible to smuggle into a human cell using the regions that we currently believe are “non-coding” (i.e. the “junk DNA” you’ve heard about)?

Well, most of the human genome is non-coding—only a little under 400mb of that DNA is doing anything, as far as we can see—so you still wind up with around .7GB of potentially usable space.

The Puzzle of “Genetic Memory”

One of the spectacular tropes of science fiction is “genetic memory.” The idea is that somewhere, buried deep within the genome, there are memories from ancestors. A canny, or lucky soul might get access to them with the right kind of chemical assistance or technology or spiritual discipline, and thereby become a demigod (or at least attain the knowledge of many, many lifetimes). Dune uses this idea to spectacular effect, as do a lot of pop-occult traditions that want to ground their past-lives nonsense in something that sounds scientific.

So let us concede, for the sake of argument, that all that “junk DNA,” all .7GB of it, is crammed full of latent memories, wisdom, or information from past generations.

How much information could you really fit in there?

.7GB isn’t that big, is it? A YouTube video running an hour at High-Def resolution is about that size if you download it. A photograph from my DSLR runs about 20mb in RAW (lossless compression). Since .7GB is ~700MB, you can only cram 30 or so photos into that space.

So, no chance for genetic memories, right?

Well…no.

Remember those oldest forms of data compression—language and math?

A single character (a letter, number, space, or punctuation mark) is, in plain text format, a single byte. This means that that .7GB could hold ~770,000,000 letters.

For reference, this article runs around 12,500 characters (not including pictures). So that would be a lot of books, filled with a lot of ideas.

How many books, exactly?

It’s enough to hold ALL of the Great Books of the Western World (a series of the leading lights of Western history with selections from the Persian and Islamic world) four times over with room to spare for a few dozen extra books.

The Great Books, 2nd Edition. Photo courtesy Rdsmith4 of Wikimedia Commons

In other words, if genetic memory were a thing, and we knew how to build a coding sequence into our DNA that would allow our brains to read our genetic memories, it would be trivial to include English translations of most (or all, depending on your selection criteria) surviving great literature, scripture, mathematics and science from the Western world beginning with the Book of Coming Forth By Day (~1550BC) up through The War of the Worlds (1897).

The philosophy and theology.

The thinking protocols.

The scriptures.

The ethical systems.

The epics, novels, and plays.

The musical and martial texts.

The great poetry.

All would come pre-installed in every human mind, with errors creeping in over time due to replicative fading, retrovirus mutations, and other genetic errors.

In other words, if our cognition were dependent upon genetic memory stored in the “junk DNA,” then we would have a spectacular amount of room for a far more sophisticated cognitive toolkit than we currently come equipped with.

And that’s without any data compression protocols.

The amount of data that it takes to show you the entire world is very small indeed.

Most of the rest that you encounter every day is just noise.

Including, and especially, arguments that pretend that genetic memory is impossible on storage capacity grounds, and arguments that believe that genetic memory is necessary to encode heuristics into the body of a creature built by DNA.

But that’s another argument for another time.