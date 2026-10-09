Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Jeff Cook-Coyle's avatar
Jeff Cook-Coyle
Oct 9

Great stuff. Yes, overcoming yourself is one of the great skills in individual sports. Our cross-country coach always said (about off-season training), "the first step is the hardest one." Once you are out the door and running, you feel great and are glad. But that doesn't mean that you want to.

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
Oct 9

I can see your point. However, there is still the fact that wars and sports are a economic mind set that are divisive and promoted by powers that should not be to begin with. Powers that rely on a small elite having a monopoly on violence.

If anything, The ones who declare war and their children need to be the ones on the front.

Correction: war is the opposite of anarchy. The inversion of this term by the powes that be have convinced people (via MSM and changing definition) that anarchy is violent chaos.

Anarchy is based on non agression principles. It is the opposite of war.

The term voluntarism is used in anarchist circles now due to this misuse of the term.

Here is video that explains

https://youtu.be/8GazZBvHhgQ

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