Autumn has arrived at the mountaintop retreat, and fall forge projects are going out, like this kindling splitter that someone asked me to build:

And which I wound up liking so much that I’m going to make another one for myself (and do a build article on it).

By the way, I’m hard up for work this time of year, so if you want Christmas presents for your kids, spouse, friends, or anyone else, order something now. It’ll keep my family fed between now and the new year, when my normal freelance work tends to pick up. Browse the store here, or commission something custom made here.

The arrival of autumn means that the dark is creeping in. Those of you who live in more southerly climes have mild day-length variation from winter to summer, but up in the far north near Satan’s Frozen Armpit Canada we go from 14-16hrs of daylight to 0-5hrs of daylight (depending on how thick the clouds are) over the course of about 20 weeks.

Every day, it’s a little bit colder. Every day it’s a little bit darker.

Life contracts like a the hand of a lazy zombie retreating into a grave.

It is, to put it bluntly, kinda depressing between October and the Solstice.

I get into a bit of a chilled-out funk this time of year. Not exactly depressed, but I certainly lose what’s left of my patience for dumbness. My field of fucks is barren, and I have none left to give. That makes it hard to keep up with writing high quality essays for all of you, especially when all the topics in my hopper depend on having enough sustained interest (or fury) to wade through a lot of research and fact checking to make sure I’m not just glazing y’all with opinions that don’t stand up to scrutiny.

So today I’m going to do something a bit different. No huge deep-dives on controversial or esoteric material today, nosiree. Today I’m going to do something fun:

I’m going to try to solve the biggest social problem of the future by talking about all the good points of something that bores the hell out of me.

No, I’m not being facetious or sarcastic—this is literally the kind of thing I do for fun.

You can see why I was always a side-eye worthy party guest.

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The Art of War

I’m a student of war, which is pretty ironic considering how much I dislike it. War is a dirty, messy business. It’s what happens when one armed group decides that they can’t get any satisfaction in their dispute with another armed group and decides to force the issue. For most of history, war marched right through the front yard at least once a generation (and sometimes more). We in the US, the Angolsphere, and late-modern Europe are very spoiled by the multigenerational security we’ve enjoyed.

For those of you who aren’t really up on how war works (an understandable defect considering the shamefully stupid way our media covers such phenomena), in a war the disputants do whatever they can to make the other party surrender. “Whatever they can” means “destroy property, rape women, kill military-aged men, erode trust in the government, level hospitals and schools, wipe out supply lines, and ruin the ability of the enemy to make war or govern its territory.”

We are so spoiled by peace that we can afford to indulge in projecting a toddler’s moral vision onto a phenomenon that is made entirely of destruction. The notion of a “war crime” is this kind of fantastical delusion—invented in the late 19th century as a gentleman’s agreement about rules of engagement between governments that were literally ruled by rival members of the same family, the idea now gets trotted out anytime the side we don’t like scores a strategic (or tactical) victory in a war.

War crimes are a stupid idea. War is anarchy—there is no governing law except that which is imposed by the victor to humiliate the loser. The Nazis stood trial for crimes against humanity for the Holocaust. The Allies bombed Dresden into dust, burned Tokyo nearly to the ground, ran concentration camps, nuked two cities, and raped their way across Eastern Europe. All of these actions were taken by soldiers who were “just following orders” and faced no post-war trials.

If there is a crime in war, it’s war itself.

Unfortunately, war is also basic to humanity. Our finest virtues—courage, teamwork, solidarity, honor, self-organization—are forged and realized in the furnace of war and are almost impossible to conceptualize without that reference frame. War swallows up and eliminates a portion of the population that would otherwise prey upon its own tribe. War makes technology progress. War is the life of civilization.

When a boy goes to war, he does not return a boy. He returns as a soldier, and a man, and in some ways these two things are synonymous.

Stanley Kubrick’s film Full Metal Jacket brutally depicts this process—the stripping of individuality and ego from the recruit all the way to the point of the utter destruction of the self, only to see the recruits “born again hard” in the field of battle, facing horrific trials, committing startling atrocities, and taking comfort in childhood sing-alongs when things get to be too much. The boy is killed to make the man, and then the man takes refuge in the boy he used to be.

Yet Full Metal Jacket is not the anti-war film it at first appears to be. Instead, it’s a meditation on duality. The duality of man (man/boy, hero/villain), the duality of war (destroyer/creator), the duality of death (death follows from life, and life follows from death—ego death precedes maturity, and yet maturity creates tragedy), and much more.

This is how war works, and how it works on the human psyche. And this presents us with a strange problem:

We are rapidly entering an age when humans will not fight wars. Wars will be fought between remote-controlled materiel, not soldiers. Depersonalized, automated, and mechanistic, we are on the brink of utterly dehumanizing one of humanity’s most dehumanizing pastimes.

Which raises the question:

How will we hold on to the good things about war once the machines are taking care of all the bad parts?

Fake War is Good War?

Which brings me to what I think is perhaps the most boring subject in the world:

Sports.

To be clear, I don’t mean “playing games with your friends.” I mean actual, honest-to-goodness, bona fide organized sports played by teams that play together, on purpose, as a group.

I find team sports as dull as dishwater. I’ve been to a few ball parks in my time, I know the ins and outs of scoring and strategy in basketball, baseball, football, and (to my eternal shame) soccer. I lost the taste for them in childhood and I never got it back, despite having seen the occasional very impressive and memorable game when at a house party.

Nonetheless, sports of all kinds—team sports and individual sports—have long been acknowledged to be good surrogate activities for war. Athletics are a traditional early training ground for military recruits, and games are almost always structured around combat models (in Ancient Greece the games were literally all combat-related). Team activities require the division of labor (and the dynamic re-division of labor), the cultivation of individual prowess, group coordination, mutual honor, strategic purpose, game theoretical analysis, and fast problem-solving, and they require that all these things be done at the bone-and-meat level, rather than the abstract-theoretical level.

Individual sports, on the other hand, are an embodied practice of self-overcoming. You might start scaling a cliff face for entirely egoic reasons (i.e. because you want to look like hot shit), but every single move on the rock face is an exercise in transcending your body’s natural terror and sinking completely into the moment. If you allow yourself to become aware of the height, of the mangled wreck your body would become if your palms were to sweat and you lost your grip or you missed a foothold, you’re tempting an early grave.

When a team takes the field, it takes the field as a unit to do battle with the opposing team. The raw skill of the individuals on the team matters a great deal to the quality of their performance (and in some sports, it matters a lot more than others), but the ability of those individuals to interact as an organism is of paramount importance to who triumphs on the field. The team’s efficacy is measured entirely by its ability to perform its essential function: transmuting individual valor, courage, audacity, and excellence into collective honor, triumph, and glory.

This sort of alchemy (no, I’m not being facetious, this is literally the kind of stuff that alchemy is concerned with) is foundational to the super-progression of life. Cells work fine on their own, but when they team up they can specialize and coordinate, and they turn into fancier kinds of cells (like eukaryotes) and eventually really fancy piles of cells such as trees, dogs, dinosaurs, and you.

You can do perfectly fine on your own most of the time, but if you team up with other people you can create a new life form such as a team, a business, a family, or a nation. And, when the new super organism is healthy, the benefits flow both directions—up to the collective from the individual, and down to the individual from the collective.

Consider a couple of the paradigmatic American games and one of the weirdest human inventions:

Football and baseball on the one hand, and so-called “extreme” sports on the other.

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Football and Baseball

George Carlin memorably pointed out that baseball and football’s structural differences lead to massive differences in fan culture, and capture the two sides of the classic American psyche.

Baseball, he says, is pastoral. It’s played in a park, it has a picnic atmosphere, it goes on as long as it needs to. The activity is an end in itself, serving mainly as an excuse for a gathering.

Football, on the other hand, is about battering through enemy lines and capturing territory under a strict time limit, so it’s obviously a militaristic game.

The routine is great, and Carlin’s on to something, but there’s more going on in these two games than met his eye.

First, let’s talk about what the two games have in common:

Both depend upon the players embodying the principles of division of labor without suppressing their instincts to jump out of their role and intervene in an emergency. The center fielder, short stop, pitcher, and second baseman will all cover second base during an infield play, so that if one gets drawn off in the action others can back him up. Similarly the tight ends, running backs, and wide receivers will all run interference for one another, clear paths, and retrieve fumbles during a long passing or running play. In both cases, when the ball hits the ground, it’s the responsibility of the nearest available party to jump in and save the day.

This reality in both sports instills a fundamental virtue of citizenship: obligatory heroism; the willingness to step up in a pinch. The player who, in fear of his standing or his skin, hangs back and never gets into the action eventually gets shut out of the team (whether because he’s dropped by the coach, or the other players learn that they can’t trust him and socially isolate him). The flat tire gets replaced.

Both sports also require spontaneous, undirected coordination between parties. In both games the players gravitate around the ball, jockeying for useful position. In baseball this largely consists of the defense clustering in once the ball is in play in case there’s a loose ball or they’re needed to step into the breach. In football, the players must read the chaotic behavior of both teams and insinuate themselves into the fray in a way that will frustrate the opposing team, but not their own.

Both sports also require individual valor, but the way that these sports work gives individual valor a distinct flavor that trains the player in different virtues. In football, the valor goes to two principle parties:

the quarterback, the man that George Carlin calls the “field general,” since it’s his job to call plays and direct the team on the field, and

the man who carries the ball—this varies by play, as the ball can be both caught or run downfield

The rest of the offensive team is support staff for these two roles. There are no valorized roles on defense, and it’s rare that a defensive tackle makes a game-saving play on his own.

In baseball, there are five key defensive positions, any one of which is a candidate for citations conspicuous gallantry (i.e. the MVP status often awarded at the end of the game): The pitcher, the short stop, the catcher, the second-baseman, and the first-baseman.

And then, of course, there is the batter. Standing alone, without team support, facing down the enemy. He must read the pitcher and anticipate where the ball will come, even though it can arrive at over 100mph. He must swing his bat to intersect the ball and send it into fair-ball territory and then run for all he’s worth to reach a safe point. This is a combination of the independent operator in enemy territory, and a chess match. It’s a paradigmatic instantiation of the fictional honest politician staring down a horde of lobbyists. It’s Mr. Smith in Washington before a congress that’s throwing him out. It’s the lot of every youngster entering a new field where they must prove that they belong. It’s the paradigmatic mythic American moment: you must prove you can stand up to the system before you’re qualified to operate within the system.

This is a moment of courage, facing down the pitcher. It’s a moment of mastering your own nerves, because you’re on display before all the players and the crowd. It’s embodied practice in letting the external pressures go and finding peace within the eye of the storm.

Baseball is also unlike football in that it embodies the Republican (I mean this in terms of “the Republican form of government” not “the Republican Party”) spirit:

In that sphere we work as a team. In this sphere I work alone. And yet my individual achievement uplifts those around me. My individual failures drag them down, but not nearly as much as my success lifts them up.

And, in baseball, failure is the rule. A top-class batter will hit the ball and secure a place on base only 1/3 of the times he stands at the plate. Baseball thus also instills the embodied virtue of courage in the face of failure, and the habit of try-try-again. Each inning is a new play, each at-bad is a chance at redemption.

Between baseball and football, we have all the team-integration lessons and virtues that we used to learn in the military and military-like community activities (such as building parties).

And then there are the sports that are done completely individually…

Going to Extremes

Doing something on your own is a different kettle of fish altogether, and American tradition has no lack of individual sports: fishing, hiking, running, fencing, wrestling, martial arts, archery, firearms marksmanship, whatever. Even though some of these are played against an opponent, or a field of opponents, all the action takes place on the individual level.

In these sports, the name of the game is pushing your own limits, without context, to increase your personal level of expertise, finesse, precision, and embodied competence.

But in and amongst these individual sports are a sub-category that distills the essence of this category to its most elemental: Extreme Sports.

Extreme sports are sports that are those that retain the non-remote possibility of death as a normal failure mode:

Surfing, Skateboarding, Skydiving, Snowboarding, Rock Climbing, etc.

Screw up in the wrong way in these sports, and you’re dead.

And, honestly, that’s part of the fun.

And that part of the fun bears directly on the two characteristics of war that are key to the maintenance of civilization, because they are the things that turn children into adults:

Self-overcoming, and

Mortality salience

Taking them in order:

Self-overcoming is the heroic (and I use that term deliberately) act of killing part of yourself in order to grow. The child must die for the man or woman to be born. For courageous acts to exist, fear must be overcome (otherwise the acts aren’t courageous, they’re just “doing stuff”). Rage, envy, fear, lust, self-pity, horror, all of these deep animal responses exist to prevent us from acting in the world in ways which are dangerous. For our own sanity and social standing, we generally hide these motives from ourselves and sequester them in a box that Jung called the “shadow.” However, if we wish to fully mature we must master these instincts and put them at our service—otherwise, we remain their slaves throughout our lives.

All individual sports (and individual physical activities, such as jogging, yoga, etc.) involve some degree of self-overcoming. One must overcome one’s sense of awkwardness to be willing to do something poorly in order to practice it enough to do it well. But as you move into extreme sports, you leave the arena of direct competition and enter the arena of individual artistry. Even when there are competitive elements (such as in surf or skateboard competitions), the nature of the extreme sport is one that rewards, and demands, the development of individual style within the very tight constraints supplied by physics.

This isn’t a sort of style that you can buy off the shelf. It’s not a consumer item. It’s something that emerges from the dialogue between the skateboarder and the rail and ramp, the surfer and the wave, the climber and the rock. The peculiar mechanics of an individual body, faced with the unforgiving raw forces of the universe (like gravity), finds a way to contort, contract, and make beautiful the business of staying alive while doing what seems impossible.

No two skaters perform an ollie or a board flip that look alike. No two surfers cut a wave the same way. You can spot the style differences from a hundred yards away if you know what to look for. Pulling from a tiny range of non-fatal options for performance, the individual sportsman turns out something that looks utterly unique.

Robert Rodriguez talked about this effect in his book Rebel Without a Crew: limitations create creativity. Creativity is a form of freedom that grows in the soil of oppression, and is the tool by which the self is overcome. Visible creativity is the embodied external evidence of self-overcoming.

But since every life is bounded by death (and, despite what people who fear transhumanist life extension seem to think, this will always be the case because, as my pulp hero Suave Rob would say: “Mother nature is a cruel bitch who wants us all dead.”), every human mind is defined by its attitudes towards death. There is no life (beyond chemosynthetic microbes) that does not exist without consuming death, and there is no life that cannot end at a moment’s notice for reasons it cannot control.

To reject death is to reject life itself.

Which is where mortality salience comes into the picture.

When a soldier stands on the battlefield, or crawls into a foxhole, he doesn’t just face the enemy, he faces death itself. More to the point, he faces the self-annihilating terror that washes over a person when the end of their existence is near, but not yet clear. It’s not a reasoned emotion, it comes from the bones.

The logic says “If I take this next step, it will be the end of me.” The sensation simply says “STOP!!! RUN AWAY!!!”

To climb a 500 foot (or even a 30 foot) cliff without ropes, to sit on a board in shark-infested waters as waves wash over you and batter you into a rock reef, to step out of a plane and trust that you packed your parachute correctly, is—whether you allow yourself to know it or not—an act of looking death in the face.

“You only live twice. Once, when you are born, and once when you look death in the face.”

—Ian Fleming

The act of taking such a step is, in some sense, an act of self-overcoming in the ultimate sense: overcoming your basic, reflexive instinct for self-preservation in order to do something greater.

Of course, these context-specific acts do not necessarily generalize. We humans have an amazing ability to split ourselves into a multitude of little pieces that exist only in specific contexts. We don’t really ever become truly dangerous unless we cultivate the ability to let the lessons learned within each context generalize to the larger self that hides behind the personas.

Society and the Individual

The discipline, the ego-death, the teamwork, and the common-cause of war once helped forge a people into a culture and a nation. There is the “we” and there is the “they,” and the limits between those things don’t just delimit the lines of potential conflict, they also create the conditions within which identity and culture form.

The practice in courage, self-overcoming, toil, and precision lay down habits in the soldier that then propagate onto the home front.

It would be dishonest to pretend that these virtues take root in every warrior (or every sportsman) equally, as it would be to pretend that those they take root in embody them to the same extent as one another, or consistently across their lives and relationships.

However, the habits of these virtues, even when sprinkled unevenly and imperfectly across the population, give a culture the kind of ballast it needs to survive, forge a coherent identity, and continue through the generations.

And this is where religion, or something like it, becomes important in the mix. The primary value of religion lies not in its truth claims, or even its moral paradigm, but in its ability to confer upon all people (at all levels of intelligence and sophistication) the ability to extend a metaphor.

To be “a team player.” To be “the quarterback” this time around. “You’ve gotta pitch over the plate.” “What if we steal second?” This is reflexive metaphorical thinking whereby one is applying the strategic and paradigmatic language of a sport to a business or personal context.

But to sink a level deeper and extract from the embodied experience of a sport or a battlefield a language-articulable lesson that one can then apply deliberately to other areas of life—such as facing the difficulties of a layoff or a family-member’s illness like one would face the danger of a big wave, or the prospect of being bowled over by the offensive line—that takes a bit more thinking. The practice of reading stories and extracting lessons from them is called “analogical reasoning” (i.e. reasoning-by-analogy), and this is something that every Sunday School and Hebrew School kid learns by the time they can read.

It’s something everyone can do…you just gotta think to do it.

War is changing. It’s almost gone as a force of culture. We gotta work with what we’ve got.

That means that you’ve gotta jump off that plane.

Swing for that pitch.

And get your head in the game.

Because the future is gonna be weirder than you think.

I do a deep dive into analogical and other non-rational forms of reasoning in my book Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible. It’s kickstarting right now, and stretch goals are already in play. Get your copies ordered now so you can get ‘em with the bonus goodies!

Christmas is coming, but there’s still time to get your order in for unique, hand-forged and hand-crafted gifts.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

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