Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Ed Knight's avatar
Ed Knight
3d

A wonderful article that could really use an ancillary article or two to tackle two subjects:

1. While the article talks about those who change world views based on morality, there is a segment of those of us who had our world views destroyed for other reasons and had to reconstruct them from the ashes. Morality was not an issue at the start, but a fallout of the reconstruction.

2. World view and self-identity are tightly interwoven and much of that weaving together was alluded to but not specifically addressed.

For me, my world view first changed dramatically when my self-identity shattered. I believed that “I am [x]” and then the world proved that wasn’t true. It wasn’t morality. It was like your examination of the book of Job in that I realized that the stories I’d deeply believed about the world (in this case, who I was and my role in it) were profoundly untrue.

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2d

This makes me think of adolescence. Adolescence is a time for a child to reject their parents authority as a part of the transitioning form being an accepting child into being an independent adult. Subsequently, this new adult is likely to accept much of his parents and his parents' cultural standards. But now he is accepting them, or not, as an adult with his own mind, not as a child who blindly follows.

I think it's a necessary, generally positive process.

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