For the last hundred years or so, a story has circulated among fans of philosophy. A student is said to have watched the dawn with Ludwig Wittgenstein and said:

“It’s amazing how stupid people were that they used to look at this and think that they were seeing the sun move around the Earth instead of seeing the Earth rotating to reveal the sun at the center of the solar system.”

“I wonder,” replied Wittgenstein, “What the dawn would look like if the sun did move around the earth.”

You and I and everyone else on the planet are too small and limited to understand the world we live in—even the cumulative knowledge of our race as a whole doesn’t give us a complete picture. But we still must navigate the world—the world of nature, and the world of culture, and the world of social bonds—and somehow manage to eek a life out of it. It should be an impossible task, but we manage because we make models that tell us how the world is likely to respond to our actions.

And, as long as the world gives us what we expect, even if it’s miserable, we feel safe in a basic, almost unquantifiable way.

These expectations, taken all together, form our worldview.

This kind of view of our world has implications for a worldview.

I talk a lot about how worldview affects learning in my book Reclaiming Your Mind (soon to see print, and serialized here last year for supporters). I have not yet talked about what happens when your worldview changes.

But a conversation with my friend Holly MathNerd convinced me that this is a grave oversight.

The last half-decade has been filled with people shifting worldviews in public. Former Democrats made a lot of noise by “walking away” or even becoming prominent right-of-center pundits. Former Republicans who “don’t recognize their party anymore.” Former Christians leaving the church and loudly joining other religions, or none. Former Muslims taking a winding path to Christianity. Former wokesters going trad.

But I can tell you, from more than three decades of direct and intense study of the phenomenon of worldview shifts, and having been through a few myself, and having written a number of well-received novels centered around worldview shifts and their emotional consequences, most of these people are the walking dead:

They will never find their way to solid ground, for the same reason our entire culture seems cut adrift on a sea of unappealing possibilities and tossed in every storm that comes by.

Changing a worldview isn’t as simple as changing clothes. To accept that the earth moves around the sun, rather than vice versa, one must—in every sense that matters emotionally—re-make the universe.

It is a thorny business indeed.

But it can be done.

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Grief and The Death of God

I was twelve the first time the world ended. I’ve written about the experience before.

One thing about living through the end of the world that you don’t expect beforehand:

It’s a kind of death.

When something important changes about the world you live in, something within you dies. Your map of the universe shifts, and your understanding of life gets turned upside down in the same way it does when a parent expires, or a spouse leaves, or a child dies. Nothing can prepare you for what it does to you, and if you don’t notice what’s happening you risk getting caught in a dreadful in-between state where you are neither able to properly live nor properly rest.

The world ended in 1989 when the Berlin Wall came down.

1990s nostalgia is at a zenith right now because Gen X is in its late 40s to early 60s, the prime spending demographic. People talk about the tech-that-was, the parties, the sense of optimism…all the while, forgetting what the 1990s were:

A funeral for the world-that-was.

That’s me in the corner

That’s me in the spotlight

Losing my religion

Trying to keep up with you

And I don’t know if I can do it.

—REM, Losing My Religion

REM’s Losing My Religion hit #1 in 1991, the same year the Berlin Wall fell. It became something of a generational anthem. In that same year Nirvana topped the charts with the nihilistic grunge album Nevermind and the loudly religious rock band U2 hit #1 with an album featuring thinly veiled praise-and-worship songs like Mysterious Ways and Until the End of the World.

The Venn Diagram of the audience for U2 and REM in the early 90s was almost a single circle, and Nirvana drew from the same well. The same teens and twenty-somethings that shelled out their cash to see Bono re-enact The Screwtape Letters in front of a forty-foot video wall also paid to hear Michael Stipe strum and hum about lost love through a metaphor about the Death of God and Kurt Cobain mumble about the meaninglessness of life.

It was a funeral. We were grieving. And it’s a good thing we got practice doing it, because ten years later the world ended again, in 2001, when the World Trade Center fell.

Grief is hard, and grief is frightening, but if grief does not happen, then the living join the dead in the world of shadows. And in all the time since then, our world has been caught circling the mortuary, unwilling to go in and grieve, unwilling to admit what is happening.

Two generations now, at least, are caught in the shadow-world, and now the world is changing again, because they have not been able to face the Death of God.

Like being caught in an endless fog.

Before those of you who are religious rush for the exit, I’m using “the Death of God” metaphorically. Whether God is a living personage or merely an idea we invoke to describe mystery, the metaphor of the Death of God is useful to understand what happens when your world crumbles around you.

God, in this context, stands in for that which is taken for granted about the world.

When you discover that something important you believed is untrue, or someone you depended on is a false friend, or that the economy you built your life around has crumbled or changed, the experience is the same: God is dead.

And even if the god which has died is something spiritually petty (like a career), it still hits you like an actual, genuine death. When someone in our life dies, we go into a state called “grief,” which is a process of adjusting to the absence of something we thought we could depend on.

The process is terrifying, because it means we have to face a truth that most of us would rather die than face:

The things we depend on can disappear. We could really, truly wind up alone and helpless.

More than that, the things we’ve lost were important. They meant something. We defined ourselves by our relationship to those things—whether it’s a religion or a dog (yes, an actual dog, not a backwards-spelled god), we derive our identity from those things we serve and those things we love. When those things go away, we’re left with a question that has no good answer:

Who am I?

Ripping the Heart Out of the Universe

I lost my religion—literally—in a white hot spiritual fervor. I was deep in theological study, chasing communion with God, and in the course of my study I read a commentary on the book of Job. I was a Christian when I started reading. I was an atheist at the end—not because the study made an argument against God, but because I realized through my engagement with the text that I could not longer say any of the creeds of the Church without crossing my fingers and adding qualifiers. I knew too much about the Gospels, about the Bible, about the history of the church. I knew so much that I could prove my religion was not true according to any standard of proof ever advanced in the history of my church. To continue to take the sacraments would have been to lie to my friends, my family, and to the God who I did not believe in.

The first person I ever met who faced the Death of God was a neighbor who, at seventy years of age, lost his wife to illness. A year or so after she was buried, my father found him in a shed in his back yard, his brains splattered across the wall. Despite his three adult children and ten grandchildren, all of whom appeared to love him and support him, and all of whom visited him, he was unable to face a world where his wife did not exist.

She was gone, but he still loved her.

Like that man whose wife was gone, I knew God was not there, but I still loved him, and I could not bear the thought of dishonoring his name by pretending devotion. My time in his tutelage had touched everything about who I was. To lie about it would be to dishonor myself.

I locked myself in my room for a week. I didn’t work. I didn’t eat. I didn’t read. I simply sat, and I mourned. I knew I couldn’t make any sense out of life, would never be able to make sense of it, until I found a way to accept that God was—for me, at least—truly dead.

The loss took decades to fade to the point where it no longer hurt, but when I emerged from my room, I left no part of myself behind in the shadow-world. The loss would take time to heal, but I had accepted it as a ground-condition of life. I have since fared much better than friends who went through similar losses.

In the years before that point, I had noticed that those who did not mourn never left the shadow-world. Their lives turned into walking memorials of what-was, and the entirety of their energies were spent upon the altar of their lost love. Like Arthur Dent in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (the first book), or Boromir in Lord of the Rings, their existence was trapped in the amber of a world of glories that had already disappeared.

But for the perfect example of this failure mode, look to the character of Norman Bates in Psycho. Here is a man who, after decades of cruel, quasi-incestuous abuse by his mother, murders her—but is unable to grieve her. Instead, he preserves her body and tries to hide her murder from himself by giving himself over to impersonating her: dressing in her clothes, talking in her voice, and murdering women who might have inspired her jealousy. The act of defiance that he fancied might make him free of her instead cemented his consciousness to hers for the rest of his life. Despite his attempts to wriggle free, he could not bring himself to face the horror of a life where he wasn’t defined by his relationship with her.

I was determined not to let that happen to me—after all, if I believed I had been wrong all those years about God, what business did I have believing I wouldn’t someday realize that I was wrong this time? How would I account for myself before the Judgment Seat of the Lamb if I had lacked the courage to live my life according to what I believed was true?

In the years after, I found the company of fellow apostates, and I noticed something else:

Very few of them ever grieved, so very few ever actually left their religion. The just changed brands.

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Auditing My Religion

When one loses a god, one must grieve, because without grief one cannot live after loss.

As the New Atheist movement gained steam, I noticed something else about those who did not mourn the (in this case, literal) death of God:

They proved Jesus right.

When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walks through dry places, seeking rest, but finds none. Then he says to himself: “I will return into my house from whence I came out.” When he returns, he finds it empty and clean. So he recruits seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. —The words of Jesus as reported in Matthew 12:43-45, KJV (modernized by the author)

Because they did not grieve, they did not change their worldview, they simply moved their flag. It’s no coincidence that the bulk of the New Atheists were made up of former Evangelicals. Evangelicalism, despite its pronounced sexual conservatism and right-wing political power that defined the culture wars of the 1990s, is more-or-less emotionally indistinguishable from the culture that coalesced around the quite-left-wing Four Horsemen:

Purist, strident, judgmental, dogmatic, and, above all, moralistic.

The New Atheists were eventually swallowed by the wokesters…except that they weren’t. They were the same people, with the same basic moral mission: Save the world by any means necessary. Jesus championed the downtrodden—so did the woke. Jesus talked of the coming paradise where people’s pasts were wiped clean and all differences of status and kind would be erased—so did the woke. With the exception of the figure of Jesus and (initially) of sexual conservatism, the moral vision was the same.

During my time circulating among apostates, I took careful note of those who fell into new cults (Mormonism, political partisanship, professional activism, neo-primitivism, wokeism, fluff-bunny paganism, hardcore scientism), those who found new and serious religions, and those who continued to chart their own course regardless of what circles they moved through.

All those who made their own way had grieved, thoroughly and effectively, and held onto no hatred towards their past selves for having been deceived, or their past fellows for being deceivers. They were not running from God—they had allowed God to die and fertilize the ground.

When they did, they did another thing:

The audit.

Worldview is not monoaxial—it is integral. You can tinker with it at the margins, but if you knock a big (or deep) pin out from under it, you have to refactor.

When you lose a literal religion, this thorny, multi-pronged nature of worldview is a bit easier to see, but not as easy as you think. Christian apologists secure the devotion of doubting parishioners by preaching a gospel of nihilism: Without their God, there is no justified knowledge. There is no standard by which to measure. No matter how big your doubts, no matter how earnest or important your objections, you can’t heed them—to do so would land you in a pit of moral chaos.

Christians aren’t the only ones that do this. Scientologists do it. Mormons do it. Muslims do it. Environmentalist groups do it. The Democratic Socialists of America does it. “You won’t know who to trust or what to trust if you leave, because only we have a properly justified true belief about the world.”

So, when you lose your religion, it’s easiest to ignore the fact that you’ve just kicked the foundation stone out from your personal cathedral, but it doesn’t mean you don’t feel the falseness of what you’re doing. Deep down you understand:

When the universe changes, the old truths are suspect. To rebuild, you must interrogate the universe at all the points where you touch it.

When I was a Christian, I believed a lot of things. Like all religions, it was a package deal (even for someone who is independently minded). These things weren’t just theological. They were anthropological (i.e. about the way that humans work), they were moral (i.e. what is right and wrong, and why), they were ideological (i.e. what is desirable in life?), and they were political (i.e. democracy is better than monarchy, the US is an exceptionally moral nation and an example to the world, etc.).

But if Christianity was not true in the doctrinal claims that I deemed make-or-break, that meant that I could not leave the rest of my worldview alone. My entire life was bound up in the church and my devotion to it. Nothing I believed—and I mean nothing—was articulated in anything other than the language of Jesus.

So, over the next several years, I took out each thing I believed and examined it. Was this thing true? In what sense? If not, then what is true, and how can I know? If it is, then how can it be true without Jesus being behind it?

The early part of this process was easy—everything I was aware of believing was accessible to my conscious mind. The difficult part came when I ran through those and had to figure out what I believed underneath. What did my actions—especially my reflexive actions—reveal about my embodied beliefs about the world? Every time I ran into one, I subjected it to the same process—even the ones I was not proud of, and would later feel ashamed of or embarrassed about.

To discover such things, I had to put myself in situations that would reveal my character—including my character defects. I had to practice my new faith, even though that faith was “no faith in particular.” I had to discover what I valued, and why. I had to re-learn the whole world without wearing Jesus-tinted sunglasses.

This process is the same that someone has to go through when they remarry after being widowed—it is the process of re-discovering the self after a piece of it has been cut off. If you remain alone, you only have to adjust to the loss. When you remarry, you must find ways to navigate the fact that your new spouse keeps his or her space differently, needs love expressed in a different way, has strengths and weaknesses that are different from those of your old spouse. You must re-learn the art of relationship in a new language if you wish the new home to be a happy one.

Emotional healing comes with auditing your worldview and rebuilding a new one in the process. But that leaves a horrible, terrifying problem sitting in plain sight:

How in the world can you ever know that your new worldview is correct—or, at least, correct enough that you won’t ever have to go through the horror of having the heart ripped out of your universe again?

The obvious way to accomplish this is to refrain from developing a new worldview, and forever holding every important existential question in abeyance. You’d be surprised at how many people try to do this—but this way madness lies. When you exorcise a faulty worldview, and you leave your mind empty, the peace will not last. Your worldview is the map by which you navigate the universe—you will replace it with something, and if you’re deliberately trying to replace it with nothing, you will prove Jesus’s point:

The evil spirits return after they’ve been exorcised, and in greater strength.

You will fill that god-shaped hole with drugs, alcohol, destructive relationships, selling out to popular wisdom and intellectual fads, falling for cults and con-artists, grasping for anything that you can use to define your identity.

There is only one way around this trap:

You must submit to your terror.

Kneeling Before God

When God is Dead, apostasy is a religion.

I don’t mean that “you’re never allowed to fall in love again” or “you’re never allowed to join another religion” or “you will never again believe anything.” I mean that there is never any true refuge from the knowledge that you are wrong about something, and that everything might fall apart tomorrow even if your behavior is exemplary.

When you’re a child of God (I’m speaking directly, now, not metaphorically), part of your religious practice is performing obeisance—that is, you confess to Yahweh (or Jesus, or Krishna, or Allah, or whomever) that you are imperfect and unworthy before the face of God.

Kneeling, confessing, singing about the overwhelming and wonder-working power, quietly bowing your head, thumbing your rosary—there are physical postures that are obligatory in these rituals. They are all meant to reinforce physically what you are confessing to verbally: You are small. God is large. You are insufficient to know the truth of heaven without his help.

But for most believers, most of the time, this is an empty ritual, no matter how intense the emotion they feel when they perform it; when they pray, and confess their inadequacy, they are rewarded with the certainty that God Knows Best. God speaks in their heart. He wrote a book in which he reveals his thoughts, which he will guide you to understand. Other believers have studied these things, and they have recorded their private revelations for your benefit, to further you communion with the divine.

The feeling of emptiness and inadequacy are momentary poses—a deliberately excited state that is made meaningful because it is alleviated through the formula of the ritual drama.

The religion of apostasy—which all those who have lost their worldview must eventually practice in order to stay sane—is a constant process of prodding. Your worldview, having grown anew through your audit, is a garden that must be tended. You keep it young and healthy with maintenance. You study the things you have learned that you value. You practice those behaviors that keep you in contact with the source of your attitudes.

You don’t do this to protect your new worldview.

You do this to break it. On purpose.

Your previous worldview shattered when you thought it was the truth.

The fact that it shattered reveals to you that it was not the truth.

What should then become clear is that you, small creature that you are, can never know the truth. Even if the truth were handed to you personally by someone who appeared to be God himself, you could never really, truly know that it was the truth.

And so you are left with a single choice:

Submission.

Submission to your inadequacy.

Submission to the discipline of reality.

Humility before the naked face of the universe.

You must always test your beliefs. Find out where they break. Adjust them as your experience tells you that you must.

This practice builds a muscle that gives you strength in the face of uncertainty. It teaches you to trust yourself, because you are practicing honesty every day. The most painful, destructive-of-self experience a human can have is not dissolution in drugs, pathologically poor behaviors, being lost in a cult, being robbed or raped or abused, it is becoming convinced that you cannot trust yourself. The damage those other things create are due, in no small part, to the self-distrust that they foster: “I’m untrustworthy. I can’t protect myself. I can’t make good judgments. I don’t know what I want.”

But if you locate—and practice locating—your attention on being uncompromisingly honest with yourself, you build a strength that gives you the leeway to be wrong (even catastrophically wrong) in your opinions, understandings, or judgments without losing your self-trust or self-respect. The next time a god dies—whether it’s a religious conversion (or deconversion), a national collapse, a personal betrayal, or an horrific loss—you can trust that you know how to find the far side of the shadow-world and become whole again.

If you want to kiss the sky, you have to learn how to kneel.

Those Who Did Not Make It Out Alive

As I look back upon my travels through churches, cults, subcultures, fandoms, and communes, I can see the tally of those who did not make it out alive.

They litter the street-curbs on the boulevard of broken dreams, chewed up and spit out by their hobbies, their careers, their friends, their churches, their political parties and activist groups, their families, and their pasts.

A lot of them worked heroically to get free of a past filled with horror, or error, or loss, or misplaced devotion. But, despite all that work, they did not make it out alive.

They all share one quality:

They left their past behind for moral and/or emotional reasons.

This was why the New Atheists imploded. It’s why so many of the popular intellectuals of the last 20 years quickly became nutty, or hyperpartisan, or con-artisty, or self-destructed just as they seemed on the cusp of great achievements.

Without exception, when they described their reasons for their apostasy from their previous ideology or religion, it was not motivated by discovering that their previous worldview was an error, but because they came to believe that their previous worldview (or sociopolitical team) was evil.

Disgust fuels this kind of apostasy. You can always spot someone who is on the road to eventual self-destruction by their moral fervor.

This is not to say disgust isn’t important. When you feel disgust, it’s because something deep inside you has said “hold on, something is very wrong here.” That same emotion that makes you recoil from garish fashion sense is the one that saved your ancestors from eating stinking spoiled carrion or shitting in their own dining room.

But there is a problem with disgust: it’s not reliable. It is the single most programmable moral emotion that humans possess, because the function of disgust is to distinguish us from them in a way that manifests in the guts. This isn’t a signal about the object of disgust, it’s a signal about what will violate my identity.

The power and programmability of disgust can drive you to insanity as you let go of one belief and grasp onto another. For example:

If you start as a devout left-winger, you might find Republicans, Christians, Libertarians, and any liberals who aren’t as far left as you are utterly disgusting. Contemptible, horrific monsters, such people are, because they stand against all that you believe is good and true in the world.

But if you were then to begin to suspect that the solidarity you enjoy among your activist friends is false, or you are betrayed, and you decide to switch teams? Well, your disgust sensitivity will switch teams as well. Now those things you used to find revolting will feel wholesome to you, while the customs and ideas you used to define yourself by will disgust you. It’s possible to switch teams entirely—along any axis in life—and experience very little change in your core attitudes.

I once knew a vegan who found the eating of animals utterly disgusting. A few years later, she found vegetarianism horrifically unhealthy and morally indefensible. Her brand-name changed. Her faith did not. And, regardless of the quality of the food she served, her table was a miserable place to dine until the day she died.

A Muslim or Hassidic Jew has the same reaction to bacon that a young mother has to displays of public sexuality as an Evangelical has to occult symbols.

Disgust is a powerful moral emotion, but it isn’t load-bearing. If you leave Christianity because God is evil, or because the church’s attitudes about some particular sin is revolting to you (the Evangelical church’s intolerance of homosexuality was one of the great motivators for the rise of the New Atheists), you are left with the horrific and obvious question:

By what standards are you judging God?

Where did they come from? How did you internalize them?

How can you know they’re correct?

And what if you’re wrong?

There are only two possible answers to these questions:

The religion of apostasy (described above), and Self-righteousness.

Self-righteousness is a salve. It’s the consolation prize for disgust. It’s a kind of bluster that people put on when they, deep down, know that they do not trust their own beliefs and judgments.

How many times have you known a woman who was the life of every party in her twenties, and a blue-nosed prig towards younger women and most men in her forties? If you haven’t met one yet, you will. Her self-righteousness is (in part) her compensation for the regret (i.e. self-disgust) she feels for her misspent youth. By railing against the younger women and men in her orbit, she distances herself from those things about her past that now embarrass her.

Self-righteousness, like hatred and envy and greed, corrupts. It makes you feel good. It makes you feel powerful. It makes you feel like you are on the side of the angels—a drug so powerful that you will go to any lengths to get a hit of it.

And, in the long run, it breeds hatred of the world, resentment in relationships, and it poisons the soul against itself.

In The Shawshank Redemption, when the old librarian (Brooks Halten) reaches the end of his sentence he finds himself forced to leave the prison which has been his home for fifty years. Once outside, he finds a world he does not recognize—it resembles neither the world he left when he was incarcerated, nor the world that he understood inside the prison walls. Unable to navigate, he finds the ultimate solution to his lack of a coherent worldview:

He kills himself.

His friend explains his actions:

“These walls are funny. First you hate ‘em. Then you get used to ‘em. Enough time passes, you get so you depend on ‘em.”

When your worldview collapses for moral reasons, that sense of morality becomes the prison wall that travels with you. Based, as it was, in the old system, you can never be sure it’s telling you the truth. By trusting in the un-trustable, you erode your own credibility with yourself—because anything is better than facing the horror of a world without the prison walls of the old world’s moral standards.

In my many decades studying worldview shifts, I have known three people (and only three people) who left behind a religion or ideology or worldview for moral reasons who then rebuilt their own self-respect and went on to live lives characterized by wisdom and wholeness.

All others, without exception, have littered the road with their husks, their souls sacrificed on the altar of self-righteousness.

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To Learn and Grow is to Lose

The great and horrible secret about learning is that, to learn, you must suffer loss.

The loss of innocence. The loss of illusion. The loss of dignity. The loss of your picture of yourself.

To keep learning, especially in a rapidly-changing world like ours, you must accept your own inadequacy. You must accept your fallibility. You must accept that the gods will die, and resurrect, and die again as you move through life.

The universe will die whenever you learn enough about it to shatter your model of it.

And it will be reborn again only if you rebuild the model afresh, and hold it lightly, in the full awareness of your tremendous capacity to be wrong.

Jesus, it turns, was right about something else:

Only those who become like a little child—brimming with curiosity and unself-conscious daring—may enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

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