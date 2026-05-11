This post is long with many pictures. If your email client truncates it, read the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Escaping The Apprenticeship Trap

I would not be understating the case if I said that the raison d’etre for my life is learning things. It’s why I got into studying psychology—I wanted to learn how people learn and understand things so I’d be able to write more effectively.

A few years ago I wrote Reclaiming Your Mind: An Autodidact’s Bible; a book on the art of learning, which I serialized here for subscribers last year and which will finally be seeing general release this year.

Since writing it I’ve continued to learn the art of learning, and I’ve recently been focused on what I call “The Apprentice Trap.” This is the tendency of people who, upon learning a new craft, hobby, or intellectual discipline, to get stuck at the beginner level permanently. I’ve been focused on this problem because a number of my mentorship subjects have come to me because they’re stuck in The Apprentice Trap. It’s one thing to coach people out of it individually—difficult, but doable—it’s another thing to understand why it occurs so that I can develop a reliable set of heuristics that help people escape from the trap more quickly and with repeatability.

So, why do people get caught in The Apprenticeship Trap? And how does one get out of it?

My last few years learning the art of metalworking has shown me the way.

And now you can learn it, too.

Read on!

The Shape of the Trap

Due to shows like The History Channel’s Forged in Fire and all the attendant YouTube-based competitors it’s inspired, knife-making has taken off as a hobby in the United States (and, I assume, around the world as well). The process of making a knife, as shown on such shows, is pretty simple:

Start with a piece of steel that can be hardened.

Heat it up, beat it into a rough shape.

Grind down all the surfaces to clean it up.

Add a handle.

Sharpen.

Cut things.

Pretty straightforward, right?

But if you watch enough knifemakers work, you’ll notice that they spend the bulk of their time grinding. Hours and hours removing material that they’ve just shaped with hammer and heat.

It wastes a lot of steel—which isn’t cheap—but it also eats up a god-awful amount of abrasives (i.e. sandpaper), which aren’t just “not cheap,” but are instead downright expensive.

But something strange happens when you watch a master smith at work.

The same process, with the same steps, happens a lot faster—because there’s not a lot of grinding.

Most smiths never reach this level. Whether they sell their work or not, they remain trapped in a very expensive, time-intensive work mode. Regardless of the finished quality of their work (which is often stunning), they continue to work like beginners.

Why?

To find out, we need to look at the way smiths used to be trained when blacksmithing was an industry instead of a hobby.

Once upon a time, a little over a century-and-a-half ago, if you wanted to become a top-notch blacksmith you had to submit yourself to an apprenticeship program. For ten years you swept the shop, learned to polish the finished projects (and sharpen them when it was a blade), learned the properties of the different metals, and—most importantly—worked as a striker.

A striker stands by the anvil, and when the master smith pulls the workpiece out of the fire, he swings his hammer in concert with the master smith (and sometimes other strikers) to forge the piece more quickly than a single set of hands could do alone. A good striker must be precise, quick, and learn to follow the subtle directions of the master.

Only after a striker can do that work in his sleep is he allowed to handle the fire, harden and temper the steel, and learn the more advanced aspects of the craft.

This is how you create a master smith.

Why?

Because, in smithing, hammer-work is everything. A master smith can do something called “forging to finish,” where the product that comes out of the forge will require only wire-brushing, surface finish (oil, wax, paint, chemical bluing, brass brushing, etc.) and (where appropriate) polishing.

The years that the apprentices spend striking teach them how to work the hammer so precisely that their finished pieces do not require grinding to get rid of stray hammer-marks.

The dark bits are hammer marks—depressions that the hammer left in the steel that are lower than the desired surface of the blade. To make this piece smooth, I would have to grind down all the high bits until the entire surface of the blade was level with the lowest part of the lowest depression on the whole knife. There’s a reason I left this one rough-finished.

When you’re learning on your own, you don’t have that option—you have to dive into everything feet-first. This means you don’t want to have to worry about things like managing the fire, which, when you’re using solid fuel like charcoal, coal, or wood, is a very complicated art all on its own.

My charcoal forge

Fortunately, in today’s world, there are easier options, such as the propane forge.

My propane forge.

The propane forge allows you to heat the steel quickly, with no fuss, so you can concentrate on your hammer work. This lets you get very competent and turn out finished projects very quickly.

But it comes at a cost.

Steel is an alloy of carbon and iron. Carbon and iron do not become pliable at the same temperatures. When you heat steel, the carbon trapped inside the iron begins to volatilize several hundred degrees sooner than the steel becomes soft enough to work well.

When you heat a piece of steel to work it, you only have a short window when you can beat it with a hammer before you have to put it back into the fire—if you work it too cold, you’ll introduce stress fractures into your metal, which weakens it and means that your final product will be prone to breaking under use.

When you’re new, you don’t know how to use your heats well, you wind up throwing the steel back into the fire a lot. A beginner bladesmith can take twenty-or-thirty heats to forge a small pocket-sized knife like this one:

Ask me how I found that out.

When you do this, the outer layers of your steel lose carbon to the fire in a process called decarbeurization. In a coal or charcoal forge, this process is slow because your steel is heating in a carbon-rich environment (charcoal is basically 100% carbon, and coal is 80% carbon give-or-take, depending on the grade). In a propane forge, which is carbon-poor, this process happens very quickly indeed. It is therefore very easy to forge a beautiful blade that simply will not harden no matter how you tweak your hardening process.

Therefore, a dogma has arisen in the knifemaking world:

Forge thick, grind thin.

Get the shape you want, heat-treat your blade to harden it, then grind off all the unhardened iron on the outer layers. Sure, you waste a lot of material (and abrasives), but you get a reliably hard blade with exactly the properties you want.

This, unfortunately, reduces the incentive to perfect your hammer technique, and renders the hobby perpetually expensive.

An apprentice or journeyman who adheres to this rule will always get good results, but he will never learn to forge-to-finish (or, if he does, it will come after many, many expensive years).

In knifemaking, this is The Apprenticeship Trap.

This trap happens in every learning domain. You can see it in children who spend years enthralled with Dr. Seuss and comic books before they move on to novels and book-length nonfiction (if indeed they ever do). You can see it in children who learn to ride bicycles with training wheels—they often keep those training wheels on until they reach an age where keeping them is humiliating (at which point they take them off, or they stop riding). You can see it in older students who never advance beyond the undergraduate level in their intellectual sophistication, regardless of how much formal education they actually obtain. You see it in adults who are addicted to quickie-explainer videos and other introductory material, but never move on to more sophisticated fare.

We live in the age of the perpetual sophomore.

And, ironically, we are trapped here because we have put so much effort into making learning seem easy.

Share

The Teeth of the Trap

Learning, let’s face it, is risky. When you start to learn something, it’s exciting—you have nothing to lose, because you know that you don’t know much.

But if you know just a little bit—especially if you take pride in that little bit that you know—you have a built-in incentive to hold on to what you know at any price. If you were to learn that what you know is wrong, it might not just damage your pride, but your self-respect and sense of prestige as well.

Learning still feels good at this level, of course. Whenever you learn something new that accords with what you already know, you experience the joy of deepening understanding and the joy of confirmation. To keep these pleasure hits coming, you very quickly develop the ability to ignore, discount, demonize, or quickly forget anything that does not confirm what you already know or believe. Psychologists call this phenomenon confirmation bias.

When you start learning anything, it’s important to have low-rungs on the ladder so that you can invest enough that you feel that the knowledge you’ve gained is valuable.

A normal learning progression looks like this:

A basic S-curve. This are hard at the start, but get easier once you hit a critical threshold. And, as you go deep on any learning project, you experience multiple succeeding S-curves.

This is not what happens to people who have it too easy to early. For example, when high-IQ people (i.e. anyone above about 120) learn things, they find a lot of the process very easy—so easy, in fact, that they often quit when they hit difficulty.

When you use training wheels in any domain, you reach proficiency pretty easily—but getting past proficiency is really difficult. This is partly for emotional reasons: when you have a sharp jump in difficulty, it’s easy to feel as if you’re not having fun anymore, and that more effort is just not worth the trouble.

But there is a subtler, more powerful reason as well:

When you have too easy a time starting out in anything, you don’t learn the ancillary skills that you learn if you do things the hard way. On a bicycle, this means learning to fall well, and then to recover from a wobble, and other skills that let you get out of trouble or survive trouble you can’t get out of. This builds self-confidence and a trust in the learning process itself, as well as trust in your abilities instead of merely trust in your accomplishments.

It also means that you get practice in the important art of failure. When you learn in a relatively failure-free manner, you never actually find the limits of your own abilities, so you never really understand where you need to push in order to get better. With enough cheats and hacks and special techniques, an ambitious and reasonably intelligent person in today’s world can learn anything to the point of basic competence in very short order—but it’s a rare person indeed who ever breaks past the competence threshold.

Winning Free

So how do you become a master bicyclist, or a master smith, or a master anything? Especially if you’re in a situation where you really must use the training wheels to get started?

You need to use two techniques, and only two—but you must use them assiduously.

Technique 1: Study and Iterate

I found myself in this situation as a smith: I had no master to learn from, only books and YouTube University. I had no second-pair-of-hands to give me help so I could just learn to be a striker first. I started learning to smith in order to make things I needed in order to do other projects, some of which my life depended on. I literally could not afford to learn to do things the “right” way (i.e. the time-honored slow way).

However, I have another skill up my sleeve that has saved my bacon in a number of learning situations:

I grew up in a world filled with masters. Mechanics, teachers, academics, horse trainers, cattle ranchers, cops, and skateboarders were the ones I got to watch up close. I spent a lot of time studying the way they work, and (when I could get away with being an annoying kid) asking a lot of damn-fool questions.

What I learned with all this watching was not “how to do these things” (though I did learn some of that). I learned how to watch people do things.

When you watch a master at something, they make everything look easy. They’re not even aware of what they’re doing most of the time (which is why they find damn-fool questions so annoying). Their knowledge is embodied. They just do.

Their years of practice has made everything second-nature, and it has led them to form a thousand little optimizations in their processes (whether mental or bodily) that allow them to work with beautiful aplomb. Watching a master at work is a joy in itself, but if you’re watching a master at a craft that you’re a novice in, it’s more than observation.

It’s training.

When I was a kid, BMX (bicycle motorcross) racing and skateboarding were huge. Every kid on my block wanted to be able to ride the high ramps and to the crazy impressive stunts. We watched TV broadcasts of highlights of such stunts, and then we went out and tried them.

We didn’t try to learn them.

We just tried to do them.

And we got a lot of skinned knees in the process.

But because bicycling is kinesthetic, it’s very easy to learn how to do it wrong—and, once you know how to do something wrong, you only need to do a little bit of work to learn how to do it right.

We built bike ramps, we jumped off them, we fell down and got road rash and concussions and sprained wrists, so we went inside to tend our wounds and watch more highlight reels. We watched the masters do right what we had just done wrong, and we could spot some of the differences.

The professionals were doing bunny hops at the top of the ramps to launch themselves up instead of taking a nose dive. We all knew how to do bunny hops, so we decided to add that in.

So, with bandages in place, we went out and did it again. And we didn’t fall. Before long we were getting good enough hang times that we were jumping over lines of other kids who laid down in front of the ramps (and we all took our turn in those lines).

The first time I made a knife, it was a draw-knife for shaving logs. I knew enough from watching and listening to masters that I needed to work fast and use as few heats as possible, but I didn’t know much more than that.

I wound up with something that looks like it came out of a Mad Max movie…but it shaves logs, and I didn’t have to do much grinding because the metal didn’t decarbeurize.

Ugly, but functional.

Then I studied knife-making masters, and in another three months I managed this Bowie knife.

All that snazziness took less time and fewer heats than that draw-knife.The first time I did a sculpture, I wanted to make a key hook that looked like a skull with arms. It didn’t work out the way I wanted—it wound up looking like a deformed Predator.

At least it works as a key rack!

I kept doing more sculptural pieces, and as I did I studied master metal sculptor Rob Martin from Thak Ironworks. In less than three months, I put this deer-head coat hook on my wall:

Lots of room for improvement still, but not bad.

By practicing, failing, watching a master, then practicing anew, you very quickly put yourself through an apprenticeship, even though you have no master looking over your shoulder. The only thing you need (other than a capacity for failure) is the ability to see when something doesn’t work. As long as you can see that, you can iterate: next time, concentrate on making progress on the thing that didn’t work well last time.

Technique 2: Seek Difficulty

Unless you’re under the gun, never start a project that you can easily finish.

This sounds counterintuitive, I know, but bear with me.

If you’re anything like me, you know people who have dozens of in-progress projects around, but who never finish anything.

Here’s what unites people who pathologically do-not-finish:

They’re not motivated enough to put in the effort.

Most of them are really smart people who find starting things easy and exciting, but when they run out of excitement there’s still a lot of work left to do—and it’s not really hard work (though sometimes it’s emotionally intimidating).

What makes a project, craft, hobby, etc. fun and exciting?

Challenge.

When your work is too easy, you don’t have any reason to prioritize it. You know you can get around to it at some point, so why bother doing it today?

But if the work is difficult—so difficult that you’re not sure you can pull it off—that’s a challenge. Overcoming challenges is inherently exciting and pleasurable. Doing something difficult, that puts you out of your comfort zone, puts you in touch with parts of yourself (and the world) that you hadn’t previously gotten to know. It feels important, it feels valuable, and it’s much easier to play.

After all, when you know you can do something perfectly it’s old-hat boring to you—and if you screw up something you should be able to do well it’s seriously demoralizing.

But if your reach exceeds your grasp and you have to work just to get something done to the standard you’re aspiring to, then if you fall short with the finished product you haven’t lost anything. Your capabilities have grown in the process, and there’s no reason you can’t go do it again, and challenge yourself to do it better, and have twice the fun in the meantime.

And, even more importantly for escaping The Apprentice Trap, keeping a constant level of difficulty in your projects protects you from running up against the learning cliff that you can see in the second graph, above.

The Magic of Growth

Once upon a time, I was watching one of my YouTube professors do some machining work. At one point, I watched him use a pair of calipers in a way I’d never seen it done before—he didn’t talk about what he was doing, he probably didn’t even think about it, he just maneuvered them with practiced ease and checked the measurement while he was talking about something else.

But because I was watching, I learned a new way to use a tool that I’d been using for years, and it happens to be a technique that will help out with a project I’m currently stuck on.

I pointed that technique out to a friend who was watching with me, and explained to her what was going on and why I was so excited.

Her response made me realize that I had finally found the heuristics that I’ve been looking for to help people escape the teeth of The Apprentice Trap.

So here it is for you:

Avoid training wheels when you can. When you can’t, study the masters as often as possible and observe not just what they do, but how, and see if you can figure out why. Adjust your efforts based on your observations, and make note of the results. Always make sure you work at as high a difficulty level as you can handle. The rewards are faster, the victories more exciting, and the struggles will sustain your interest rather than demoralizing you.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go do some measuring.

To keep myself in good challenges I offer a variety of shop goods for sale, as well as custom commissions for ironwork, jewelry, ornamental weapons, and nature-themed woodwork. See the current catalog here.

For the next three days, you can buy my newest book on author voice along with a boatload of other top notch how-tos by clicking here.

If you’re looking for fresh stories, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

This column is a big part of how I make my living—bigger now due to recent exciting events which you can read about here. Because of this, I’m offering a 20% lifetime discount off the annual subscription rate. If you’re finding these articles valuable, I’d be honored to have you join the ranks of my supporters!

Share