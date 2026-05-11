Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2h

Good points. I think a lot of college graduates are still riding with training wheels. Heaven forbid they should learn to create their own balance without the wheels.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
4m

Great information for juvenile learners. Particularly those for who (m?) reading or other foundational skills came easily and without much assistance.

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