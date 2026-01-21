In the summer of 2008, I was using a printed-out set of directions from the newfangled Google Maps to take a shortcut to a popular tourist destination. My companion in the car was a left-wing Berkeley resident who was involved in activist politics. It was an election year, and the terrorism paranoia was high.

Following the map, I found myself face to face with a man with a machine gun. The directions had routed me through a military base whose active status was so secret that its correct borders were not on the map, nor were they marked with signage on the road.

I was challenged, and when I failed to produce a military ID I was informed that I was in a restricted area.

I offered to turn around and take the long way to my destination.

Unfortunately, standing orders from the base commander were to presume that unauthorized persons were terrorists, and they were to be detained indefinitely. I was directed to pull off the road.

Military Police vehicles showed up. So did more men with machine guns, these in full battle armor. They took sentry positions around the car and watched me and my companion diligently.

I was detained there, on the side of the road, surrounded by MPs, for two hours.

My friend, who was keenly aware that it was possible that we could both be subject to rendition for this driving accident, quietly freaked out. It took her nearly twenty minutes to notice that I was calm and apparently happy to sit there and quietly make small talk about anything other than what was going on.

She, though she had no experience with this kind of thing, was smart enough to play along.

Over the next couple hours, a dispute played out behind the car. There were repeated radio calls. Our IDs were taken from us. There were more calls. The car was scanned with bug sniffers and undercarriage mirrors. I was interviewed three times by different officers, all of whom asked the same questions.

I produced my map print-outs and allowed them to thumb through them.

Then, after a couple hours, I was told that the base commander had decided I would be allowed to cross the base on the road the maps had specified. Our IDs and maps were returned to us. The next hour wound me through an astonishing bombing range where my companion and I witnessed military exercises being carried out in rugged terrain.

The short cut, which Google had promised would take twenty minutes, took two and a half hours due to roadblocks and detours for bomb damage (not including the detention period). We never did make our destination—it was closed by the time we returned to the highway.

But as we were pulling back onto the road after our detention, my friend turned to me, flabbergasted, and said:

“How did you do that?”

She’d been around a lot of people who had unfortunate encounters with the police. She’d never seen a police encounter—even a routine traffic stop—go so seamlessly. She was particularly shocked that I, a large man with a belligerent libertarian attitude and some familiarity with violence and the criminal communities, could so easily talk my way past military police in an encounter where the stakes weren’t just “arrest” or “police brutality,” but literally included “you will disappear into a black hole and be erased from memory.”

So I told her.

And now, I’m going to tell you.

This article will give you the tools you need to survive any encounter with law enforcement officers who are not intent on framing, raping, or killing you before the encounter begins.

What is a Cop?

This was not my first encounter with the police, or the military police. I had rather rambunctious youth, and I wound up in cuffs twice before my 18th birthday (both times for boneheaded, non-malicious minor mischief—both times the matters were resolved without a criminal conviction). During those encounters, I asked a lot of questions. After those encounters I went on to seek out cops and former criminals and ask them all the questions I could think of. If I was going to live in a world where there were people who had the power to remove me from public life (or life itself) with the full cover of law, then by God I was going to learn the rules so I didn’t break them on accident.

The first lesson I was taught is this:

The most important fact about cops is not their legal authority. It is that they are—ever single one—trained, professional killers. Just like the veterans I grew up around, they care a great deal about feeling secure in every encounter, because they often are not. Men whose profession is violence sleep with one eye open, and are always waiting for someone to start some shit. This means that they respond very poorly to agitation, emotion, anger, and large/sudden hand movements.

The Rules

These rules are specific to the United States. In other countries, your mileage may vary.

So, the first group of rules are about posture and movement:

Always keep your hands visible.

Always keep your hands open—do not clench your fists, or cross your hands. These gestures can look like you’re preparing a fist, or palming a weapon (remember, even a naked razor blade or a pencil stub or a pebble can be a deadly weapon when used correctly—and confetti, glitter, and sand can blind someone).

Always announce your next movement, verbally.

If you’re going to make a movement that takes any part of your body out of the cop’s full view, ask permission first.

If you’re going to change body positions (sitting to standing, entering or exiting a vehicle, standing to leaning, etc.), ask permission first.

Follow all instructions promptly and without complaining. If the instructions are illegal, you can dispute that later in court. They’re on camera (theirs, at least—yours too if you have one set up).

No matter what, never put your hands in your pockets unless told to do so, even if you’ve already been frisked.

Keep your posture loose and relaxed. Do not allow yourself to tense up. Even mild irritation can be read as the start of a threatening spiral.

The second group of rules are about respect. People accustomed to violence (and power) do not react well to disrespect. Even when there’s no ego problems involved (and sometimes there are), people thusly accustomed experience disrepect, unhinged emotionality, victimy behavior, self-righteousness, and passive-aggressive obsequiousness as an attack.

Why?

For the same reason that a parent experiences a shrieking, tantrumy toddler as an attack, and that men sometimes find it hard not to punch an abusive or hysterical woman or teenaged boy in the face:

If they were to experience that behavior from a peer, it would be a clear provocation to a fight, but they are keenly aware that they are far more powerful than the idiot who’s fucking with them. If they reacted in the way that their emotions and experience dictate, they would kill someone who didn’t understand what they were fucking with. This puts them in a double-bind—everything about their personality and experience tells them “someone who is willing to abuse me like this is inherently dangerous” while their protocols, training, and manners tell them “I am the adult in this situation, and if I rise to bait, I could be in a world of trouble (with my conscience, if nothing else).”

Therefore, the second set of rules, this time about speech:

Never, never raise your voice.

Never mumble or speak unclearly.

Never swear at the officer, and only ever use profanity in a self-deprecating manner.

Ask questions clearly, and ask only when it is clear that you are being given room to do so (or you need to ask for clarification in order to correctly follow directions).

Communicate respect for the officer. You may not respect them as a person. You may have moral or political objections to their job. But they carry a gun and are backed up by a government—for that reason alone, they deserve at least the respect you would show a grizzly bear. They are also a professional doing a job, and on that basis they deserve to be treated with the respect due any professional who is acting in the area of their expertise.

Make it clear from your words, tone of voice, silences, and nonverbals that you understand the risk they take in their job, and you want to make this encounter as pleasant, uneventful, and speedy as possible so that they can get on with more important work (do this even if you were caught red-handed committing a major felony—unless you’ve been violent to a woman or a child, or committed a sex crime, the bare fact of committing a crime is unlikely to stoke blood-lust in a cop as long as you are pleasant to deal with).

Never argue with a cop. Ever.

If you are told you must do something extraordinary (such as, you need to call someone to pick you up before the cop will let you go), don’t treat it as an unfair demand. Treat it as a problem that you and the cop are both entangled in that you can solve, so that his day will not be ruined. (I know this sounds weird, but it really makes a difference).

Finally, if you’re going to be engaged as an adult in any activity that’s likely to land you in an encounter with the police (such as walking or driving outside your home), you need to know the law and procedures in your jurisdiction. Make sure that knowledge is accurate and bullet-proof.

This is important, because it is possible that the cop will ask you a question or give you an order that you will absolutely not be willing to answer or comply with.

If you refuse an order or a request (and remember, cops often phrase orders as requests), be clear why. For example, if a cop asks to search your car, it’s because they don’t have probable cause. You can thus say “No, sir, you may not have my permission to search my car.” Notice the phrasing—you’re not volunteering anything, you’re not indicating that you will try to prevent them if they decide to search anyway. You are merely refusing permission. That is your right, and it makes a difference in court.

Never volunteer information, even casual information. When a cop stops you, it’s because they believe they have a “reasonable suspicion” that something illegal might have happened. They are not chatting with you. They are conducting an investigation in order to establish “probable cause” for further interactions. If they do not find probable cause, they have to let you go…unless you extend the encounter. Anything you say can be construed as providing further grounds for suspicion or probable cause, should the cop in question be inclined to so construe it. Keep your mouth shut.

If asked why you have refused a request for information or access, simply say “I don’t wish to talk about that/grant permission.” Don’t say anything else.

Never admit guilt for anything (including breaking the speed limit). Don’t protest your innocence either. Treat the subject of guilt or innocence as immaterial to the immediate encounter—because it is immaterial. Those matters are for the courtroom and the lawyer.

Even if they have you dead to rights, keep your mouth shut. You have the right to remain silent, and your words are evidence against you.

An Odd Caveat

If you follow all these rules, most cops will be delighted at your interaction. I once had a cop who was obligated to cite me go to bat for me with his boss to get my citation dismissed before it was processed because he was so relieved that our interaction was pleasant.

But occasionally you will pull the short straw, and the fact that you know these rules will read as suspicious. Some cops—especially rookie cops fresh out of probation—will get it into their head that the only people who actually know these rules are cops and criminals—and since you’re not a cop, you must be a hood.

I once spent 3 hours at a traffic stop for a bad tail light because the cop was a rookie. The stop ended eventually when he called in a supervisor who calmly told him to let me go. The supervisor managed to hold a stern demeanor until he was safely back in his own car out-of-view of the rookie, at which point he lost it and laughed his ass off. It was an annoying waste of an afternoon, but because I followed the rules I didn’t let myself even consider becoming irritated—I simply sat back, kept my hands visible, stared off into space, and started working on the next part of my current novel (in my head) while I waited.

Final Thoughts

Dealing with a cop is not much different from dealing with a combat veteran in most respects. It’s not much different from dealing with a cagey dog. These other species of human and animal are habitually wary, generally suspicious, but usually good-natured if they feel as if their protocols are being honored.

So learn the rules, be confident, and relax.

And if you are afraid of forgetting any of these rules, remember that they all stem from one root rule that’s simple to remember:

He has a gun and he’s not afraid to use it. Behave accordingly.

