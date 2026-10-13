Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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The Radical Individualist
Oct 13

I wrote a piece centered around this poem. For over a century it was an anthem of the Age of Enlightenment. Now, in the Age of Entitlement, people would rather not read it. It only confuses them.

INVICTUS

William Ernest Henley

1849 – 1903

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the Pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds, and shall find, me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.

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