I’m big on agency. I’m a fairly high-agency individual who has spent much of my life surrounded by other such, and also by those who are attempting to bootstrap themselves into agency. I’ve made a study of the writings of people who have gone from rags-to-riches because this kind of move is exactly what shows off agency.

There’s no shortage of writings on this topic, because all of philosophy, theology, and literature are dedicated, in one way or another, to struggling with the burden of making life bend to one’s will and coping with the fact that it often doesn’t. But there is a particular, predictable cluster of failure modes where advice-giving is concerned that pops up, again and again, in the work of people who have escaped horrible beginnings and early disadvantage, and it’s one I’ve struggled for many years to articulate (it’s also, thankfully, one I managed to avoid in The Art of Agency, though it was not an easy task).

I came across it reading an old Rob Henderson’s column this morning and also in his book Troubled. I came across it in JD Vance’s book Communion. I’ve watched it play out again and again among authors and entrepreneurs. It’s an error that creates much mischief and, ironically, often winds up creating dependency in the very people that high-agency characters like these attempt to help. And, to my shame, I fell afoul of this trap a few times in my younger years.

So here is a quick guide to detecting the unintentionally pernicious bullshit that can cripple your bootstrapping attempts.

And let me be clear: Most of the time, the people who make these errors are making them unintentionally, and they’re doing so for understandable psychological reasons. I am not attempting to crucify them, I am attempting to equip you to be able to extract value from well-intentioned actors without falling afoul of their failure modes.

Share

Causality Issues

Determining the direction of causality is the single, most important judgment call we humans are regularly called upon to make. It matters to our survival, and getting it wrong means that we wind up doing things that are, long term, detrimental to ourselves, our fellows, our cultures, and our nations. Most hucksterism depends on obscuring or confusing people on the nature of causation.

We’ve all heard that “correlation does not equal causation,” but how many of us really internalize it? Religiosity is correlated with successful life outcomes, but does it cause it?

Probably not.

Once you start looking at how religiosity is defined, you notice quickly that it’s usually “those who attend religious services regularly.” Religious services are social gatherings, they are always accompanied by conversational opportunities, and often by shared meals (even if just coffee and donuts). People who have healthy relationships and a broad circle of contacts have more opportunities for everything from mate-finding to investment (both places to invest and people willing to invest in them). Socially-embedded people are often also better at vice regulation than those who are isolated, which means that, all other things being equal, you should expect people who go to church to be less likely to have severe drug problems, drinking problems, and other sorts of vice problems that are socially-detectable.

So “religious people have better life outcomes” can be completely true…and also work as a lie-by-oversimplification (whether intentionally or unintentionally).

But it’s worse than that, because there’s a question we haven’t asked yet:

Who goes to church?

Well, what character traits do you need to go and spend a few hours every week listening to sermons, nattering with fellow parishoners, spending their recreational time being told what to think about morality and theology?

Just the nature of the institution selects for a range of people who are all at least middlingly agreeable, generally social and socially motivated, and given to conformity. The intellectually curious, the disagreeable, the asocial, and the antisocial don’t generally fit—some of them might still be religious, but even when they believe they’re far less likely to attend services regularly.

So does Church make you a better person? Or does our definition of “better person” happen to coincide with the kind of personality traits that lead one to gravitate towards religious community (with all its many social advantages), which, in turn, has an amplifying effect on the stack of personality traits that bias one towards decent life outcomes?

The world is filled with questions like this, and the bulk of the missteps of thinkers, gurus, and individuals (as well as most of the tricks of con-artists) rely on the misattribution of causality.

Now, set your eyes on someone who is exceptional—wealthy, successful, high-profile, intelligent, well-spoken. Someone who has transcended early disadvantages to achieve something of note. Maybe they’ve won high political office. Maybe they’ve published a pile of excellent books. Maybe they’re from the trailer park but now run a multi-million dollar family business.

From the perspective of their detractors, such characters are successful through no fault of their own unless that fault is negative: they got rich off government contracts, they sucked the right person’s dick, they came from a wealthy family, they won the lottery in their spouse or in getting hired by the right person. And, usually, these stories have a kernel of truth at the center of them—but, like the “Church makes people better” reduction, this is also often a (perhaps unintentional) lie.

How many fabulously successful people have siblings in the poor house? For that matter, how many Presidents of the United States have had trailer park brothers?

How many government contractors failed to parley their contracts into world-beating companies?

How many musicians and actors went under the desk or laid on the casting couch and still had a damp squib career?

Spouses, luck, opportunity, willingness to make sacrifices, circumstances of birth—they all matter. But none of them are dispositive.

They are not why people who are successful are successful.

But just as untrue is the story the successful tell themselves.

Everyman Syndrome

From their own perspective, successful people have two stories that they tell themselves and tell about themselves:

I was lucky I was righteous

The lucky narrative is the one we just talked about above.

The righteous narrative typically sounds like this:

“I’m not anything special. I’m just working hard. Anyone can do what I do if they’re willing to work for it and sacrifice for it.” It’s a convincing lie, because, like the luck narrative, it’s also true. Nobody gets anywhere without a tremendous amount of hard work—and, if you’re tempted to talk about generational wealth and advantage, I kindly invite you to take a look at the Vanderbilt dynasty. This family went from the one of the largest fortunes in world history (in the 1860s, when Cornelius was consolidating his empire) to utter ruin less than a hundred years later.

Anderson Cooper, a Vanderbilt scion, still has to work for a living. His correlates in the Rockafeller family do not.

Hard work and good luck are great, and they’re important components of success. But who engages in hard work? Who puts themselves in a position to be exposed to good luck? Who actually seizes on good luck when it comes along?

If you want to help out the people coming up behind you, the answers to these questions matter.

“I’m tired of hearing about talent. Talent is bullshit. It’s just a word for precocity. I didn’t start this career until I was in my thirties. I had no talent for it—I had to grind and work for all of it. But I’ve made millions over the years because I have a work ethic. People who talk about talent are just looking for excuses.”

Those are the words (as verbatim as I can remember them) of a very successful businessman and teacher who was kind enough to mentor me at one point. He is a man of uncommon intelligence (easily an upper 1% IQ) who has been successful in every field he’s been interested enough in to turn his hand to for any length of time. He, like everyone else, has had spectacular failures throughout his life, and he’s had the grit and determination to work his way through them.

In his view of the world, everyone is equal. Everyone has a shot. Everyone could accomplish what he has if only they’re willing to try hard enough.

And those who don’t? Well…they’re losers, aren’t they? But he’s not going to give up on them. He has a generosity of spirit to equal his tenacity and the harshness of his worldview, which makes him a dynamic presence, a great conversationalist, and an appealing mentor.

I learned a lot from my association with him, but not all of them are the lessons he intended to pass on. One of the things I found impossible not to notice is how rarely his mentorship subjects successfully move on and make their own way with great success. I’ve known a few that did (and in some ways I’m one of them, though I’m nowhere near the greatest success he’s mentored), and they all had something strange in common:

Like him, they had the kind of great talent that he’s not willing to concede exists.

Magical Normalism

This next case may not seem immediately congruous with the above, dealing as it does with someone who frankly concedes the existence of differential giftings and talents, but a little digging will reveal a surprising connection.

Rob Henderson is an Ivy League graduate who started out in the foster care system. He details this journey and the lessons he learned from it in his memoir Troubled. Among other things, his book makes the case that the lower classes are suffering from a collapse of social normativity: the upper classes that he began circulating in during his college years practiced what he calls the “success sequence”:

Graduate High School Get a full-time job once you’ve finished school Get married before you have kids

People who follow this life path have almost no problem avoiding poverty, especially when measured against those who violate the sequence. He argued that those in the upper classes (i.e. his peers in the Ivy League and the Professional Managerial Class in general) almost universally follow this pattern even as they preach against it. The beliefs that value girlboss feminism, radical egalitarianism, socialism, elective and easy divorce, lifestyle experimentation, etc. are what he calls “luxury beliefs”: they cost those who profess their belief in them nothing, because their revealed preferences favor the path of stability even as their stated preferences are more free-wheeling in nature.

It is thus obvious, from his point of view, that the path to cultural and national salvation lies in the upper classes taking seriously their responsibility to re-establish these social norms.

These norms and the social scripts that accompany them give those who are not exceptionally gifted the means to secure lives of stability and success despite not being positioned to enter the upper crust. If he, the child of an unstable mother who was raised in the foster system, can benefit from learning these norms (as he did), then pretty much anyone should be able to do the same thing if only better cultural scaffolding was in place.

He makes this same case with more brevity, and specifically with an emphasis on the issues surrounding IQ and personal success, in his 2023 article Nobody is a Prisoner of Their IQ.

As you can imagine, both attracted my interest because they’re concerned with Henderson’s convictions about those things which facilitate and/or stand in the way of the development of agency.

He attributes (both implicitly and explicitly) the breakdown in norms for the lower classes directly to the rhetorical bohemianism of the upper classes. He makes a decent correlative case for this—working class families started falling apart with the divorce revolution in the late 1960s and 1970s, the same time in which drug use and freewheeling sexual practice became a popular topic in the pop music that even respectable people listened to.

But Henderson also commits a number of causality fallacies. In establishing correlation, he convinces himself of their causal linkage, but it’s causal linkage that does not stand up to scrutiny, because he does not ask why the normative chain broke down in the first place.

His analysis doesn’t take seriously the fact that the lower classes have usually been a sociological mess throughout history. Children are better off in a family with a mother and a father who love them and teach them how to behave in their society—but they’re not necessarily better off if the father is a pedophile or a drunk who beats everyone, or if the mother considers herself to be in competition with her children for social honor or for her husband’s attention. These sorts of situations are more common the further you go down the socioeconomic ladder, and the reasons for that are pretty dire—they’re tied directly to genetics, including susceptibility to addiction, IQ level, time preference, impulsivity, and a basket of other factors that upbringing and a healthy culture can only do so much to moderate (this isn’t to say that they’re useless or worthless, only that their effect diminishes heavily over the lifespan until they more-or-less wash out by middle age. Where IQ is concerned, this phenomenon is called “The Wilson Effect”).

Sourced from https://www.cogn-iq.org/blog/twin-studies-iq/

Nor does it sufficiently address the material reasons that people stopped going down the “success sequence” en masse. The collapse in the working-class job market after the end of the immigration freeze of the mid-20th century made it far more difficult for young men to establish themselves in a career (a trend which really gathered steam under Reagan, with his illegal immigrant amnesty, then under his successor GHW Bush who rubber-stamped the H1B program, then under Clinton with NAFTA, and has continued apace since then). Which is to say nothing of the impact that second-wave feminism during the Baby Boomer generation had on the job market—effectively quadrupling the labor pool and driving down wages—or the introduction of the inflationary economic model with the advent of the petrodollar under Nixon.

These developments, along with the creation of the Department of Education and the attendant Federal Student Loan programs, had additional perverse effects of simultaneously harvesting the high-agency, high-IQ members of the working class into the Professional Managerial Class (and its corollaries) and saddling young adults—who should be starting families—with staggering amounts of debt.

And this is to say nothing of the stunning amount of red tape the entire country has been wrapped in since that time.

Notice how the knee of the curve is in 1975, shortly after the creation of the petrodollar and right in the middle of the Boomers-Enter-the-Workplace era? Notice how it also coincides with the point at which divorce rates spiked, wages started stagnating, migrant labor started picking up steam, and outsourcing started happening? That’s not a coincidence. The whole avalanche of causal material factors of the decay of US mores all happened at the same time and reinforced one another.

Henderson takes the Victorian line that it is the job of the upper-middle class to set the moral norms of society, and he attributes to moral collapse a series of events of which moral collapse is properly seen as the effect.

The causal arrow is backwards.

“We need to re-establish good social norms” is probably true. But chiding, preaching, and modeling-through-media won’t actually fix the problems Henderson is worried about.

The same problem manifests in Jonathan Haidt’s simplistic embrace of the “smart phones ruined cognition” moral panic—something that he, as a social psychologist specializing in cognition and moral reasoning, should have spotted as a canard right from the start. The introduction of the smart phone (and I’m not discounting its addictive and alienating qualities for a second) coincided with the coming-of-age of the first generation in American history that was generally not allowed to have the kind of childhood in which agency could develop. If you drop your smart phone habit and go outside and touch grass, you’ll see some serious benefits; you’ll meet more people, you’ll experience more natural beauty, and your stress level will go down.

But you’re not going to become a more agentic, successful individual (no matter how you define success).

Each of these men, and most of the men and women who write about these topics (not only today, but over the past two centuries-or-so since the self-help movement got started) think they’re giving you the keys to the kingdom.

They’re not.

They’ve all got their causal arrows pointed in the wrong direction—either pointing from effect-to-cause, from correlation-to-cause, or to some point in a feedback loop that cannot be cut at that point.

Cargo Cult Self-Help

On the island of Tanna in the Melanesian nation of Vanuatu, there is a thriving religion that hopes for the second coming of the savior John Frum. They build airstrips and control towers out of local materials, and role-play the ground crews for landing planes. Nearly 100 years ago, military units from the United States set up temporary bases on these islands, and enormous airplanes landed on the airstrips those military units hewed from the jungle.

These airplanes carried riches beyond the dreams of the natives. One of the officers who liased with the natives was named John, and (according to what anthropoligists have been able to piece together) he introduced himself as “John, From America.” For a precious few years during World War 2, these riches arrived on those planes and the natives got to share in them.

Shrine to John Frum, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Then, one day, the planes stopped coming.

Lacking an understanding of the cause-and-effect that brought the planes to them, the natives began re-enacting the strange rituals of the airport ground crews in the hopes that they could once again coax the planes and their vast riches of cargo out of the sky. Somewhere along the line, “John, From America” became John Frum.

Cargo cult thinking is what happens when you get the causal arrow wrong. In psychology and sociology, the causal arrow is very easy to get wrong because of the complexity involved, moreso when the moral fashions of your profession demand that you not closely investigate the role of genetics in human personality or cognition, and those fashions also discourage the study of historic wisdom traditions which have, for millennia, puzzled over and worked out more-or-less how a stable society works.

The American ruling class, along with the European intelligentsia, have usually bought into a form of modernism that is shot straight through with cargo cult thinking. To be intellectually respectable in these circles, you must soft-pedal what you know about the true human universals (tendencies towards hierarchy, the need for embedded community, the vast variability between individuals in native talents, the differences between the sexes, the temperamental differences between classes and ethnicities, and the differential outcomes all these things lead to) and pretend to believe in a different, more recently cannonized set of human universals: that people are basically equal, and that they basically all want the same things, that differences are exclusively the result of mismatches in opportunity and/or the legacy of historical oppression.

And all of it, in turn, relies on a fairly simple, and utterly incorrect, intuition:

“Other people are basically just like me.”

On top of that, you can pile the fact that most people who are successful do not know why they are successful, and they are thus ill-equipped to provide others with the magic keys to success. They only perceive the the things they had to work at—so they overvalue those things and don’t credit (or don’t see) the things they do well without effort.

Self-help literature sells this dogma from the Professional Managerial Class down to the hoi polloi. It often does this even when it does not intend to, because simplistic reasoning is what sells books.

But the perverse truth is this:

A highly agentic and discerning person can benefit from even the most fuck-witted self-help book, because they will recognize in it something true that they themselves are missing. The rest of the people that buy the book probably won’t even read it—and if they do, and they buy into it, they’ll set themselves on a path of dependency that leads to revolving guru-shopping.

I learned this lesson the hard way, tragically. When I was a much younger man, I assumed that the people I was mentoring were motivated by similar things, and to a similar extent, as myself. I wasted a lot of time both in my own life and in the life of a few people I cared for greatly enough to invest a lot of time into without any hope of reward, because I was paying forward what my mentors did for me.

This is why, when I was finally persuaded to start mentoring people again, and to write Reclaiming Your Mind (kickstartng now—only two days left!—find it here) and The Art of Agency (serializing now, find it here) I poured years into studying what is truly universal and alterable. I picked those tools and exercises to share that actually do work for anyone, and I packaged them so they can be adopted piecemeal. I decided I would build toolkits, not programs.

This is also why, while I will (and often do) talk about virtues—which are worth cultivating no matter how high or low your ultimate individual capacity—I don’t often talk about morals and norms. Morals and norms are for helping us navigate the world we are in. Virtues are for living well no matter what world we are in. And the lovely thing about virtues is that they inspire admiration in others, and will often (but not always) inspire others to cultivate virtues on their own. Moral chiding, on the other hand, just pisses people off, no matter how true the pronouncement or how good the intentions of the preacher.

Not a single one of you reading this has my talents or intelligence. Some of you are far more gifted than I along every single axis, some are less, and a lot of you are a mix. We are each of us unique in our experiences, education, desires, cultures, and unique biological makeup, and all of these matter to our talents.

“Talent,” you see, is a real thing. It doesn’t mean “prodigious gifting,” it means “inclination.” Someone who is drawn to painting or sketching is pulled in that direction because they have a desire to see the world and re-show it in a beautiful fashion. If you have that desire, it doesn’t matter how badly those first sketches suck, you will persist in your practice so long as that desire remains strong, and if it is strong enough you’ll eventually get very good at what you do.

And, once in a while, “very good” means “world class.” But you don’t have to be world class at something for it to be a worthy part of your life.

The other thing I’ve learned about all of this stuff in the course of writing those books and studying these topics is this:

Your talents and capacities do matter…but it doesn’t matter if you know what they are. Sometimes, it’s better if you don’t know what they are—because, if you think you know, you will use that knowledge to limit yourself such that you are unlikely ever to put yourself in the kinds of situations that let you discover what you’re truly capable of.

But if you take nothing else from this rambling half-rant, I hope you take this:

It matters that you get cause-and-effect right. Of all the questions you’re faced with in your life, it might be the most important. Don’t fear guessing wrong—fear only refusing to re-ask the question when you notice that you might have made an error.

Christmas is coming, but there’s still time to get your order in for unique, hand-forged and hand-crafted gifts.

When not haunting your Substack client, I write novels, literary studies, and how-to books. If you’re feeling adventurous click here to find a ridiculous number of fiction and nonfiction podcasts for which I will eventually have to accept responsibility.

This column is a big part of how I make my living—bigger now due to recent exciting events which you can read about here. Because of this, I’m offering a 20% lifetime discount off the annual subscription rate. If you’re finding these articles valuable, I’d be honored to have you join the ranks of my supporters!

Share