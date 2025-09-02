One of the most persistent tropes in Western fiction is that of the demon or malignant god clothed in the appearance of goodness. From Sauron disguising himself as an elf in The Silmarillion, to Satan (the Lucifer version) disguising himself as an angel of light in the Catholic and Enochian mythoses, to goddesses disguising themselves as humans to ensnare men in complicated schemes throughout Greek mythology, the cultural canyon reverberates with the call:

“Beware of fair-seeming folk and their gifts.”

It’s a shame that humans aren’t terribly good at heeding this wisdom.

Which, I assume, is why priests exist.

The How-to Industry

As documented extensively by Swiss psychologist Alice Miller and her modern-day lay exponent Meghan Bell, the post-Reformation west has been awash, generation-after-generation, in a flood of ever-changing parenting fads and always-conflicting parenting advice (often from schools of parenting philosophy that are also internally incoherent).

Part of this is due to the rise of apocalyptic cults in the wake of the Reformation, and part of it is an inevitable side-effect of urbanization and modernization. Both of these mass historical movements broke family generational continuity on a broad scale, as well as cultural continuity, leaving a vacuum of wisdom where parenting (and much else) was concerned.

The result?

Parenting manuals: a new invention for a new world of printed words and (relatively) inexpensive books. No longer would a mother (or father) depend upon guidance, coaching, and mentorship from friends and family of an older generation—now, they would use the latest and greatest religious and/or scientific opinion to shape their children, like lumps of wet clay, into people that would make them proud.

Because what are children for, if not to validate their parents’ vanity?

Well, that and looking cute at picnics.

The Erosion of Wisdom

Of course, that might not be entirely fair. The ego and identity boost parents get from having and raising children isn’t just normal and healthy, it’s arguably an essential pleasure that helps parents endure the incredibly difficult task of raising children, especially in the early years when children need more than any single adult can possibly provide.

Forget food and diapers. Babies and younger children need constant interaction: facial mirroring, talk, touch, monitoring (they don’t understand physics or mortality yet, and want to explore everything), and exposure to social dynamics are all essential for healthy development. Humans aren’t blank slates—behavioral genetics has revealed the shocking extent to which our physical heredity (not just our cultural or emotional heredity) influences our personalities. But that fact doesn’t make parenting any less difficult or important—it just changes what we might expect good parenting to accomplish.

I trust I don’t need to fully review the wrench that the Industrial Revolution and its aftermath would have thrown parents into—leaving their villages and communities in search of opportunity, they also sacrificed their safety net and, by default, took on the burden of parenting as a couple (or a single, or a full-time working couple whose children either worked in the factories and sweat shops with them if they weren’t left on their own in the neighborhood). The history of parenting advice is the tale of humanity continuing to flap about like an air hose snapped loose from its tethers, seeking some anchoring point that an ever-changing world never provides for long. For the lucky families, such anchor points last for a generation or two. For the less-lucky, those anchor points can shift every few years.

In such an ever-changing world, children don’t just serve as a point of pride and legacy for parents, they’re also a vital part of social signalling. The behavior of children (as measured against the norms of a given class and subculture) easily becomes the standard by which parents are evaluated—children, in some subcultures, become the gatekeepers of their parents’ social success. This was certainly true in the Victorian Middle Class, whose mores coalesced around the Cult of the Child.

Whether it’s the old saw about how children should be “seen and not heard” (originally a rule for ladies looking to ingratiate themselves in the society game in the 15th century, later adapted for children by parenting manuals), or the Victorian notion of “young gentlemen” and “young ladies” that consigned a non-trivial number of upwardly-mobile children to boarding schools where they were subjected to all manner of abuses in the attempt to form them into proper upper-class folk, or the determination of 19th century German intellectuals that children should be deemed the property of the State, to the teachers and social media tycoons and gaming architects of our own day, the social and generational isolation of parents has created a persistent cultural vacuum that all manner of scoundrels, preachers, and opportunists have scrambled persistently to fill.

The Post-War Battle Lines

In the post-WW2 era, a new set of competing dogmas about the proper way to raise and discipline children coalesced. The late 1940s saw the rise of Dr. Benjamin Spock, a psychoanalyst who (broadly speaking) championed a gentle and permissive style of parenting which quickly became the accepted method for all right-thinking people.

This approach was predicated on a combination of anarcho-primitivist thinking, Freudian theory, and the hangover form the Victorian Cult of the Child, the basic dogma of which is that humans are naturally good, and that children who are raised in a warm, loving, and permissive environment would naturally find their way to being good and decent people.

Spock’s approach and philosophy chafed against more “traditional” thinking, which—despite its tremendous diversity—held that children were basically savages that needed civilizing so that they would be able to survive in human society. These styles of parenting were not without warmth, but they tended to assume that warmth and permissiveness came naturally to parents, so parents needed to deliberately learn how to set limits, punish harshly, and focus on either the eventual good of the child or the honor of the family (depending on which “tradition” we’re talking about).

It was against the harshness of such regimes that Spock was writing, but his credibility took a beating at the hands of professional peers for its folksy and anecdotal bent, and, as the era pressed on, he became a sort of demonic figurehead for cultural conservatives, who blamed him for the chaos and ferment of the late 1960s.

Among them was a grad student named James Dobson.

This guy, but a lot younger.

While pursuing his psychology degree in the late 60s, he found himself revolted by the counterculture around him. Coming from the home of an itinerant preacher and a pair of authoritarian disciplinarians, he believed he was called by God to save the country by redeeming the American way of parenting. The “Biblical” ways of parenting, after all, were eternally applicable (they were, in his view, verbally given by God to the biblical authors). If they were ignored, it would bring God’s wrath upon the nation as its parents were punished with reprobate children…a situation he believed he saw all around him.

“Biblical” Parenting

“Biblical.” If you haven’t been in the Evangelical scene, you haven’t had the dubious pleasure of being battered with this buzzword, so let me share the love.

American Evangelicals care about things being “Bible-based,” because they believe that the words in the Bible are the literal Words of God. They sometimes disagree about what those words mean, and often disagree about how directly applicable those words are in any given context, and the more educated among them understand that, given the difficulties of translation and manuscript copying, the fidelity isn’t perfect, but they insist that these imperfections are trivial and do not affect doctrine or understanding (because God wouldn’t let that happen).

As such, if you want to sell something to an Evangelical, you have to find a way to ground it in scripture. And if you want to sell to a relatively educated and well-to-do Evangelical audience, you have to make sure the scriptural argument you’re making isn’t quite as simplistic as saying something like: “The Bible says that Jesus loves you, which means he wants you to be wealthy, so demonstrate your devotion by sending me money and God will reward you.”

Instead of falling for something quite that simplistic, you’ve got to tailor your pitch to lawyers. The middle-class Evangelical world is much like a rabbinic debating society—like the rabbis, Evangelical teachers and hoi polloi scrutinize the text to construct plausible arguments that confirm their gut instincts (which they call “the leading of the Holy Spirit”). The arguments can get quite sophisticated, and range widely over the space of the entire Bible in its proof-texting—and, a non-trivial amount of the time, this process of proof-texting leads the disputant to modify their position in reaction to the words of the text they engage with while constructing their arguments. Often, this “modification” is of a moderating character, since the Bible doesn’t speak with a single voice and the faithful student finds himself attempting to appease multiple masters that he mistakes as a single master.

And, of course, sometimes it goes the other way. There’s plenty in the Bible that can—and does—lead an earnest reader to much more radical positions than they might otherwise think themselves inclined to, and boy howdy, are Evangelical teachers prone to this!

To limit ourselves to the world of Evangelical parenting and family life, the last fifty years have seen no shortage of radical cults centered around hard patriarchy, from the Ezzos (Growing Kids Gods Way) to Bill Gothard (The Institute for Basic Youth Conflicts/Basic Life Principles), both of which center their entire rubric around “Biblical headship.”

The concept comes from the way that Yahweh deals with the Patriarchs in the Old Testament, and from quotes from the Pauline epistles, such as the following:

For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, His body, of which He is the Savior.

—Ephesians 5:23

The idea is that humanity is set up according to a divine spiritual hierarchy—each individual is not accountable to God just for their own sins; men may also be held accountable for the sins of others. Fathers will answer to God at the Final Judgment for the actions and beliefs of their children, and husbands will answer for the actions and beliefs of their wives. Men, in other words, are pretty well fucked at the final judgment.

Unless…

If a husband or father exercises his god-given authority to “discipline” his charges the way Yahweh “disciplined” the patriarchs (i.e. by employing any and all force and tactics necessary to keep them faithful to God and on a morally righteous path), then he is seen to be “right with God” even if his charges indulge their “sinful natures.”

This is not, however, the only understanding of “Biblical headship” on offer. Against this paradigm, another, more beguiling alternative also has its devotees:

“Headship” isn’t authoritarian despotism, it’s “sacrificial leadership.” The husband lays down his life for his wife and children just as Christ laid down his life for the Church. This is a much less off-putting vision for the middle-class mind, especially as it has echoes of the kind of heroic mascuilnity that dates back to the mists of antiquity and still reverberates through heroic fiction—you find it in tales of King Arthur, Rambo, The Destroyer series, the Doc Savage tales, The Lord of the Rings, the [not actually] “anti-Tolkien” The Chronicles of Thomas Covenant, the Unbeliever, Star Wars, Starship Troopers, and just about any other kind of fiction that appeals unironically to men (the mainstream of detective fiction, high and low fantasy, crime stories, science fiction before a generation ago, supernatural horror, military tales, westerns, etc.)

This is the sort of tack that Dobson’s parenting philosophy claimed to champion.

There was, unfortunately, a devil in the Dobson.

Daring to Claim It’s Discipline

If you’ll forgive me an editorializing flourish, Dobson was a beguiling, benign-seeming, and gently-presented monster. He wielded great influence for over fifty years, building an empire that includes an independent radio network, a long-running magazine, an educational materials publishing company, at least one official lobbying “non-profit” firm (the main foundation is also an unofficial lobbying firm), all to advance a mission that, to Evangelical Christians (as well as a broad swath of culturally conservative Americans), seems wholly noble and wholesome—even holy.

Why?

Because their focus is the family. It says so right there on their corporate charter. They are Focus on the Family.

Truly, a daring accomplishment.

Dobson’s star began its rise when he published his 1970 parenting manual Dare to Discipline, which remained a perennial bestseller for a few decades after. It, along with its follow-up volume The Strong-Willed Child, champions what Dobson calls an “authoritative” parenting philosophy, which Dobson delineates from “permissive” parenting on one hand and “authoritarian” parenting on the other.

Permissive parenting, he argues, amounts to little more than indulging children’s whims and letting them run wild, leading to spoiled children who have no respect for authority, like those damn hippies and leftist radicals who were in open revolt not just against the government, but against the norms of the culture. To permissively parent your child is to contribute to the downfall of your culture.

Authoritarian parenting, on the other hand, he characterizes as rank abuse. It involves the violent suppression of the personality of the child, preventing the child from developing its volition and an independent relationship with God. This also, in his view, should be avoided, as it tempts the child into hating their parents, a kind of hatred which easily transfers onto God. Authoritarian parenting, therefore, is as sinful as permissive parenting, because just as permissive parenting destroys society, authoritarian parenting destroys the church.

The solution, Dobson says, is what he calls “Authoritative” parenting, which focuses on instilling in the child respect for authority and a genuine (not feigned or fawned) love of obedience. To accomplish this, parents must—with warmth and love—ruthlessly employ a range of punishments, starting and ending with corporal punishment, in order to behaviorally condition the child to love the imposition of limits, and to worship respect their parents as the proxy representative of a loving God.

By the way, by “starting and ending” with corporal punishment, I am describing a system of incentives that “start” with mild corporal punishment (such as swatting a hand that reaches for a hot stove) when the child is pre-verbal, and then gradually moves away from it as the child’s sophistication grows and he or she can understand more indirect consequences—but corporal punishment must always be held in reserve and employed for grievous offenses, especially that most intolerable of offences: direct defiance. In Dobson’s view, direct defiance is the cardinal sin a child can commit, as it undermines the legitimacy of parental authority. A defiant child must be corrected immediately, even if the reason the child gives for his defiance (for example, laying claim to a promise that the parent has broken or forgotten) otherwise puts the child in the right.

According to Dobson, proper implementation of his Authoritative parenting program will see the child so-subjected grow into a well-behaved, well-adjusted adult who won’t rock the boat, and will be functional enough to continue the family line.

How on Earth was a parent to accomplish such a thing?

By employing a specific punishment ritual that emphasizes love and connection.

Here’s how it goes:

The child has committed an offense that merits punishment, so the parent calls him or her to account. Once the parent has the child’s attention, the offense is explained. The parent must make sure that the child understands their offense. Then the parent explains the consequences they will impose. The parent imposes the consequences. The parent allows the child to cry, sulk, or do whatever they need to do to process the consequences and integrate them. The parent and child should now pray together, with the child rehearsing their guilt in detail, and demonstrating their remorse by asking Jesus for forgiveness. Once the child has expressed remorse and/or submission, the parent must hug them and shower them with love. At this stage both parents and children are encouraged to cry if they need to, as this is the crucial step that restores the bond between parent and child, and also reinforces the parental authority’s loving legitimacy in the mind of the child.

At first glance, from outside an Evangelical frame, if you strip away the Christianese and the odd preoccupation with authority and power, this ritual doesn’t look all that objectionable. Parts of it that are positively lovely—the concentration on repairing the breach between parent and child, for example, has a wonderful sentimental ring to it, as does the clarity of communication and expectation called for. Clarity of expectation and security in the parent-child relationship are two of the basic ingredients that children—especially young children—need in order to develop healthy attachment styles and risk-taking paradigms.

Seems like more-or-less the kind of thing any conscientious and loving parent would do when they were grounding a child, or taking away their computer privileges, or whatever. The child needs to know what they did wrong, so they feel the connection of infraction to consequence, and learn that the infraction is a no-no.

So far so good, right?

Now, re-read that script, but with the specific understanding that “the consequences” will—more often than not—be a firm beating on the bare ass that will not stop until the child cries tears of contrition (tears of “complaint”—Dobson’s term—must be met with further punishment until the child fully submits. This last criteria is important for all punishments, but it is absolutely essential in the case of defiance, as the punishment is intended to break the child’s will.

To the ears of the uninitiated, that may sound a little (or a lot) harsher and perhaps more uncomfortable to contemplate, but what if that reaction is just a result of the taboo against corporal punishment that has recently arisen in our culture? Since corporal punishment (for adults as well as children) has been a human constant for all of recorded history, let’s set aside that discomfort for the sake of argument. Re-read that ritual again with the assumption that corporal punishment is desirable, effective, and un-objectionable.

Does anything leap out at you?

If you’ve spent any time in the BDSM community, it will. If you haven’t, well…buckle up, because this is gonna get pretty fucked up.

Share

Fuckus on the Family

Have you ever wondered why the BDSM kink cluster so popular, and persistent throughout history?

Bondage and Domination/Discipline, Sadism, and Mashocism center around the erotic potential of power dynamics between sexual partners. Humans, like all mammals, use sex to mediate social rank and hierarchy, and they have evolved to gain pleasure from these power games so long as they are played correctly.

Women—broadly speaking—get off on being overwhelmed by the forceful desire of a trusted lover who has trouble restraining himself in the face of her desirability. The bulk the most successful female pornography (i.e. romance novels from Wuthering Heights to Fifty Shades of Grey) center around this kind of relationship dynamic.

Men, broadly speaking, get off on a woman’s resistance crumbling in the face of his charisma, competence, seductive acumen, and his strength to endure trials to impress her. A trusted lover admitting to her desire for him makes his world complete, and a new lover letting him in makes him feel (at least for a moment) like a god among men. The most successful written pornography for men (i.e. heroic fantasy in the vein of Conan, Robin Hood, etc.) invariably revolves around this dynamic, and (importantly for our purposes here) almost never includes rape or other aggressive consent violations.

In other words, if we go by the numbers and assume all other factors are equal (they rarely are), women don’t want to be raped, but they do want to be so desired that a man they want would struggle to honor a “no.” Men, on the other hand, don’t want to rape, but they do want to be so impressive and powerful that no woman would ever consider saying “no.”

That’s what kinksters call “vanilla” sexuality.

Alongside this mammalian propensity, there’s a strange quirk in our physiology—a couple of them, actually.

The first is that any sufficiently intense experience stimulates the release of all kinds of hormones associated with pleasure and bonding. The pleasure hormones even kick in when a person is literally being eaten by a lion, so much so that he will find the experience…pleasant.

The second is that, the human brain’s pleasure centers and pain centers sit right next to one another, and they can easily get cross-wired through injury (or conditioning).

Kink takes these three odd, seemingly unconnected facts, mixes them together, and hones them to a razor’s edge. It then adds on top a layer of emotional intensity accomplished through ritualization and the invocation of analogous social dynamics.

Thus, the sadist derives sexual pleasure from inflicting suffering upon the masochist, who derives sexual pleasure from suffering. A very Jack Sprat situation, if you don’t scrutinize it too closely. On their own, sadism and masochism can be understood as the physical exploitation of the pleasure/pain crossover and intensity-transcendence features of human physiology.

And what of bondage and domination/discipline?

These are activities involving role play. Prison guard and prisoner. Mugger and victim. Caliph and harem initiate. Boss and secretary. Master and slave. Lady and servant. Priest and nun. Nun and catholic school student. Priest and altar boy. Cruel mother and naughty son. Mean father and disobedient daughter. The importation of power structures and scenarios from the real world creates a theatrical arena in which erotic encounters get played out with an explicit focus on those mammalian power dynamics.

Combine those with floggings, spankings, beatings and other creative tortures, and the person so inclined can create for themselves erotic experiences that (no kidding) rival visionary spiritual experiences and LSD trips in their bone-shaking, perspective-twisting, self-abrogating intensity.

And, like all such intense experiences, without a context that anchors them back to normal life, the relief/enlightenment/joy they bring is both transitory and habituating (i.e. it takes more intensity next time to get the same result).

Why am I telling you this?

Because all kink—both the SM and the BD varieties—work on a ritual script.

The script runs something like this:

The Bottom (i.e. the masochist or the submissive partner) is called to the scene by the Top (i.e. the sadist or the dominant partner). Sometimes this is preceded by the Bottom misbehaving in such a way as to bait the Top into the scene. The Top offers a justification to the Bottom for the pain, degradation, humiliation, or act of submission to which the Bottom is about to be subjected. The nature of the act to come is laid out in a fairly elaborate level of detail. At this point, if the scene is to require nudity, the Bottom is stripped to whatever degree the Top specifies. The act or scene is carried out, ending eventually in orgasm or other tremendous emotional/physiological release. The Top comforts, caresses, and holds the Bottom, showering them with love/affection and reaffirming their bond and the trust they’ve built through the shared vulnerability and risk of the scene. This is called “aftercare.” Optionally, once emotions have settled, the couple talk through the scene again, exploring the feelings it brought up and working out what they might want to do differently the next time around.

Compare this script with the Dobson disciplinary script from earlier.

Notice how, with the exception of flipping items 5 and 6, it’s the same script?

That’s not a coincidence.

Now, I’m not going to be a scandal-monger and suggest that Dobson deliberately imported a kink script into his parenting manual because he’s a secret pedophile—I don’t have any reasonable basis for that suspicion, and such a suggestion is not necessary in any case.

Kink, after all, doesn’t come out of nowhere, and the kink scene ritual script as laid out above is as old as the hills. You can find versions of it in Catholicism (the sin/confession/penance ritual script), The Bacchae by Euripides, and even in the formula for successful tragedy-through-catharsis as elucidated by Aristotle in his Poetics. Kink adapted the purgative self-abrogation-through-peak-experience ritual that goes back to primitive tribal religions, put a mystery-religion spin on it (doubtless pulled from Catholicism, which was the religion du jure when de Sade first fingered his quill), and made it a mainstay of their eroto-spiritual practice.

As a novelist, I’m hardly in a position to throw stones. The Victorian moralists caught the vapors over the rise of the novel because they accurately spotted that the dramatic structure and focus of the novel was basically an imitation of the physiological phases of the sex act, and if the novel was allowed to run amok in society the profound experiences elicited thereby would replace religion as the preferred source of spiritual experience. Five generations on, we all worship at the altar of the library, the browser window, and the silver screen. The ritual form is something we writers appropriated for our own purposes because it works.

But the way in which that script gets employed matters.

Dobson, a trained and licensed psychologist (and a Freudian, at that!) must have had an astonishing blind spot where sexuality was concerned for it not to have occurred to him that engaging the ritual script that is intended to induce peak physical and psychological release, for the purposes of encouraging spiritual and emotional intimacy between parents and children, in a context where the parent is engaging in activities that (as a side effect) cause the engorgement of the genitals might be…not exactly the best idea in the world.

So, no, I’m not saying Dobson was a pedo.

That doesn’t mean he wasn’t the same kind of monster-in-sheep’s-clothing as the characters I started this essay talking about.

The Twist in the Kink

Part of Freud’s psychosexual development theory held that boys and girls both go through a phase of wanting to kill their same-sex parents in order to supplant them in the affections of their opposite-sex parents. Boys so disposed were said to be suffering from an “Oedipus Complex” and girls from an “Electra Complex.” He held that children who were not allowed to experience this phase and encouraged to grow out of it would become stuck there, forever trapped by erotic fixations on and incestuous emotional dynamics with their opposite-sex parent.

Quite a lot of Freud’s popularity among the hoi polloi came from the fact that he gave catchy names to the kinds of dysfunctions that we see around ourselves all the time. We’ve all known grown men whose devotion to their mothers either prevents them from forming long-term relationships or serves as a constant source of grief to the women that they partner up with. And most of us, at least, have known grown women who worship their fathers while holding their husbands or boyfriends in some level of active contempt. I’m not going to re-litigate how accurate Freud’s psychosexual theories were here, but I’ve never been able to ignore just how well-tuned Dobson’s script is to validate Freud’s theory-as-written.

To put it bluntly, Dobson’s disciplinary script encourages the kinds of erotic dynamics between parents and children that Freud characterized as Oedipal and Electric (ironic since he cautions against these kinds of bonding confusions elsewhere in his work). Modern therapists sometimes call these confused bonding patterns “emotional incest,” and they occur most readily in households where one or both parents has a Cluster-B style bonding dysfunction, or in households where a parent is widowed just as a child is reaching the end of the obvious stages of puberty.

In 1996, at the height of the Focus on the Family empire and the other organizations that made up the Religious Right, Village Voice reporter Donna Minkowitz decided to go undercover. She posed as a young man in megachurches and revival meetings, small-town congregations, and eventually got a job at the headquarters of Focus on the Family. Her experiences, documented in the book Ferocious Romance: What My Encounters with the Right Taught me about God, Sex, and Fury, testify that she found the same desperate earnestness, transitory love-bombing, peak-experience-obsessions, and missionary zeal surrounding a heart of emptiness and loneliness in all corners of the right that she had found in her travels among the sexual liberation crowd. Gobs of good, gentle people at a loss for connection, context, and roots—the predictable fruits of the Post-War Industrial age.

I’ve found much the same in my journeys through the fringes on the right and left…and through a lot of the mainstream. For a long time, I thought it an odd thing, but upon reflection, I oughtn’t have been surprised.

Evangelicalism is a Freudian mystery cult, every bit as much as the activist spaces on the left. Each is populated primarily by lost souls seeking salvation through a personal encounter with the ineffable, souls who are lost because they first believe themselves unworthy, unknowable, and unlovable—and why wouldn’t they, when the building blocks of culture, from the family to the village to the church to the city to the nation—have all eroded to nearly-dust in the face of the relentless onslaught of modernity?

So it would perhaps be unfair to lay all of the horrific legacy of performative affection and systematic abuse-posing-as-love among his devotees at Dobson’s feet directly. A rootless world set adrift on a sea of propaganda (both corporate and governmental) surely deserves the lion’s share of the blame, but there is still one thing I can’t get past.

While Benjamin Spock’s devotees bickered with other secular schools of thought on the proper balance of harshness and gentleness in parenting, these schools all built and centered their arguments around what effect the tactics and strategies would have on the developing child, how they might properly equip the child to be an adult in the world they were entering, and what effect they might have on the child’s experience of childhood. They were all, in other words, interested in the effects of their program.

Right or wrong, they concerned themselves with the task of raising children to a successful adulthood.

The parenting manuals of the reactionary right in the latter half of the 20th century all had a curious commonality:

They weren’t about children.

Dobson, Gothard, Ezzo, and a half-dozen other bestsellers in the space were concerned with the experience of parents.

Was the parent getting the respect they deserved from their peers?

Was the parent doing good in God’s eyes?

Was the parent adequately loved by their children?

Was the parent treated with the honor they were due from their progeny?

These programs sold well because they catered to the narcissism of parents.

Dobson was in an excellent place to exploit this generational wrinkle in the psychology of late 20th century parents. Dobson was a good Freudian, and, like any good Freudian, he cared most about centering the parent-child relationship in the child’s life.

For the good of the parent.

Truth in advertising would demand a name change for Dobson’s empire from “Focus on the Family” to “Focus on the Parents.”

And that, perhaps more than the (probably) unintentionally ritualized sexual abuse disguised as loving discipline, is a horrendous crime.

What is a Good Parent?

There’s no gentle way of putting this, and it needs to be said because without this fairly simple and obvious fact, it’s impossible to make any sense out of the ethics (or lack thereof) of centering parents in their children’s lives:

Parents are disposable.

Literally.

The very act of having a child involves taking on a job, the end-goal of which is to no longer be needed (at least not in your parental capacity). To do the job with honor, with dignity, with aplomb, and with warmth, one must center the developmental needs of the child—and, where necessary, to do so at the expense of one’s own emotional and physical needs.

When your 15 year-old gets his learner’s permit, you’re handing him the means to kill himself and his friends. But you’ve gotta let him learn to drive, and to get his license, and to go out on his own without supervision. And yeah, he might die—but if you don’t let him go, he won’t live.

When your 12-13 year-old gets her period, she’s gonna start attracting attention—and, even though she doesn’t understand that attention yet, it’s something she’s wired to seek. By the time she’s 15, she’s mostly beyond your reach. Those last 2-3 years are all the time you have to help her learn to be savvy before she’s in the thick of the brutal social and sexual politics. And yeah, she might get pregnant…but if you lock her up, shelter her, convince her to ignore all that romantic and social stuff in favor of school, career, and prudence, she might just listen to you—at the expense of never having children of her own.

With any luck, you’ll die before your kids do. That’s how it should go, now, in our strange, unusual, and ultra-safe world where most children make it to adulthood, and most adults make it to old age.

Parents are disposable.

But they aren’t dispensable.

Being a good parent is tremendously important. It matters to the quality of your relationship with your grown children. It matters to your sense of the value of your own life. It matters for the continuation of your family line. It matters to your ability to stay connected to our family in your old age. It matters to your children’s sense of security in their relationships (all their relationships—not just their relationship with you).

Unfortunately, parenting of this sort—good parenting—isn’t anything that sells books. It doesn’t cater to the parent’s vanity. It can’t be automated or scripted. Every child is different, even in a family, and the particular techniques that work on one kid won’t necessarily work on another.

You may have one child who you can beat until he’s black-and-blue, who will never back down, who doesn’t care a whit for your approval, and who is impossible to control or limit through intimation, yet who will crumble with remorse if you draw his attention to the pain he’s caused another person (or creature). You may have another who is so sensitive that the mere sight of a paddle or look of disapproval will send into a flood of tears and contrition, but who will cause all manner of deniable mischief when you’re not looking. The same parenting strategy on both would yield diametrically-opposite results. I’ve known more than one family with precisely this personality spread in their children.

To sell a parenting book, you need a formula. A recipe. An industrial process.

But to be a good parent?

That’s simpler, and more difficult, than any parenting book will admit.

Touch is the most fundamental sense. A baby experiences it, all over, before he is born and long before he learns to use sight, hearing, or taste, and no human ever ceases to need it. Keep your children short on pocket money – but long on hugs.

—Robert A. Heinlein, The Notebooks of Lazarus Long

Teach your children the rules of the tribe (including the rules about how to break the rules properly). Provide a culturally and aesthetically rich environment if you can, so they’ll have a deep connection to those rules and the tools they come with.

Provide also an emotionally stable, predictable home that gives them a safe platform from which to learn to cope with the inherent instability and uncertainty of the world.

Allow your kids the latitude to create friendships, experiment with politics and physics (by fighting with their friends and jumping off rope swings and bridges and bike ramps), and find mentors. Give them a lot of room to develop and find their strengths. Make sure they get a lot of touch and time, especially at early ages.

Punish, correct, and guide them in ways that they will respond to. Remember that your child is an individual—what works for one (both with discipline and affection) may not work for another, even between siblings.

And that’s pretty much it. Everything else is contextual, or ideological.

Once a child hits the age of four or so, parents who are doing their job correctly begin the slide to becoming the least important people in their children’s lives by any acute measure. Parents of older children are like health—when they’re present and doing their job well, they are easy to forget.

But if you don’t like that—if, instead, you want to be front-of-mind in your child’s world, always, then you do have an option: do a shitty job. Bad parents become the most important people in their children’s lives for the whole of their lives. In this way, parents are also like cancer.