Unfolding the World

Malenkiy Scot
1d

>Teach your childten the rules of the tribe

Hah! Among other things, we gather once a year around the table and talk to our children about sending plagues, killing firstborn children, and drowning whole armies. All while drinking dry red wine. I think that latter part makes it OK.

sean anderson
1d

“Fathers will answer to God at the Final Judgment for the actions and beliefs of their children” - my contrarian proof text: “The fathers shall not be put to death for the children, neither shall the children be put to death for the fathers: every man shall be put to death for his own sin.” Deuteronomy 24:16

