This morning I saw a post by Kiwi Gen-Xer Obsidian Blackbird about the insane games he and his friends came up with to amuse themselves in life before ubiquitous screens, and I loved it.

I also decided that this kind of nostaliga-bait is a trend, and one that I am therefore obligated to jump on, especially after the insane popularity of my post last year on life, risk, and resilience:

Life Before Screens

So, the question of the day:

What the hell did people do with themselves when they didn’t have the all-purpose entertainment device in their pockets (or on their desktops, or on their walls, or in their satchels, etc.)?

I could be boring and give the standard litany of “we read, we hung out, we did things” but those latter two are covering a lot of ground with very little specificity.

“Hang out” didn’t just mean “socialize,” though it certainly did mean that. It meant “socialize with a group of people with no particular agenda other than to find ways to have fun.” During Jr. High and early High School, this often meant finding a commercial venue and overstaying our welcome because we liked the ambiance (the film Mallrats is a tribute to this part of our youth).

When we got our driver’s licenses (always a sixteenth birthday activity), this often meant getting in a car and driving “that way” (whichever way that was) to find out what was over there and figure out what we could do with it (or about it).

Before the social pressure cooker of Jr. High and early puberty, it meant riding around on bicycles and finding other ways to tempt both the laws of physics and the laws of the community.

So, in no particular order, here are a few of the ways we used to have fun in the suburbs:

Top Gun (on Bicycle)

Top Gun was one of those 80s films that never went away. It was big in the theater, and even bigger when it hit the video stores, and it was one that every boy watched over and over. High adrenaline, dangerous fun, authority-bucking attitudes, surprise responsibility, and a pretty hot sex scene that our parents forgot about because the movie was rated PG; it was a reliable mainstay at sleep overs.

And, at least for the kids in my neighborhood, it was so much more.

Only a couple of us, you see, had ten-speed bikes (as opposed to BMX one-speed bikes).

And the cool thing about a bike with extra gears is that you can get going a lot faster than if you had just one. To take advantage of the speed difference, we started fashioning ski-pulls and tying them to the seat-necks on our bikes, and pulling friends and siblings behind us (don’t worry, they had skateboards, we weren’t just giving them road rash).

Being towed behind a bike this way is every bit as fun as water skiing, and for the same reasons, though it does hurt a lot more when you fall (and yes, we did all this without helmets).

Nonetheless, as much fun as it was for transportation, it lacked a certain pizzazz when it came to pure entertainment…until, that is, one afternoon my buddies and I were watching Top Gun and a couple of us realized that if we outfitted everyone with laser tag vests and guns, we could basically be fighter pilots.

We strapped target sensors to the guys on the skateboards, tied the guns to the handlebars of the bikes, and set off on the streets of suburbia. We pedaled, sped, swooped, turned, hopped curbs, fell off a lot, broke bones, got epic scabs from scrapes and bruises, and had so much fun that it became a neighborhood mainstay. The game got upgraded with walkie-talkies at some point, so the trash-talk felt more official.

When I left that neighborhood to go on to adult life, the younger kids were still playing the game on those long, boring, hot afternoons when there wasn’t enough air conditioning to stay inside and play video games.

Red Butt

Imagine a game of handball where, if you dropped the ball, you got beaten—this is essentially what “Red Butt” was. If you missed your volley, you had to go to the wall, drop your pants, and take a fastball to the ass thrown by each member of the opposing team.

This was plenty exciting and dangerous for eight year-olds, but by the time I hit ten we’d all gotten a bit bored with it, and we’d also moved on to more precision target activities, like archery and BB gun marksmanship competitions (it helps when you have a big back yard).

By the time we got to the point where we could all reliably shoot Binaca bottles, with the labels removed (so that they were clear, and thus hard to see), while holding the rifle one-handed at a distance of about ten yards, we started looking for a way to up the ante. At this point, one of my younger brothers who was sick of being left out, suggested that we do Red Butt with the BB gun:

Two people go up against each other for marksmanship. The first one to miss the target has to go up to the target stand, drop trou, and get shot in the ass with the BB gun. In the interest of safety, we limited the gun to 3 pumps of the air chamber, as we already knew from extensive experimentation that this would propel the projectile at the highest possible speed that would not break skin.

The game became another regular until our parents found out—then it became a regular game when the parents weren’t home (until we got old enough to be interested in the R-rated movies).

And no, we never did this with arrows. When you grow up using dangerous toys, you learn very early on the difference between “dangerous” and “deadly.”

Infiltration

This game didn’t really have a name, but “Infiltration” fits, as we came up with the idea after watching a lot of heist movies. This one was a favorite during late-night sleepovers from about age 12 onwards, and it was a good way to get some exercise between movies and bottles of Jolt Cola during those long summer nights when the parents wished we’d just shut up and go to sleep.

Here are the rules:

It has to be dark outside. If you get arrested, you lose.

To play, you wait until all parents are asleep, then you leave the house by a window that doesn’t put you in danger of triggering the motion-detecting security lights (these were big in the 80s and 90s). You make your way to a corner of the back yard near a fence and you decide on an order.

Once you know who’s going first, that guy climbs the fence. His objective: to make it all the way to the end of the block (about 1/4 mile, in our case) while traveling only through back yards, without triggering security sensors, without alerting neighbors, and without making any of the dogs bark.

Once there, you returned by strolling back up the sidewalk.

One by one, you all go, and then you compare notes. The runs are timed (we all had stopwatches on our watches). The two guys that went the fastest and didn’t trigger any neighborhood tripwires then go again…naked.

Including the sidewalk stroll home.

The dude that won that round got to pick the next movie we’d all watch, which invariably is the one we’d fall asleep to. The dude that lost could only get dressed when we heard the parents waking up in the morning (it was his tough luck if he wasn’t fast enough to avoid getting caught).

The Tip of the Iceberg

This is how we used to have fun.

Well, sometimes.

There were dozens, if not hundreds, of other games involving creative driving, sacrilegious use of citrus fruit, bike and skateboard ramps, trees, rotten peaches, fire, chemistry, water balloons, computers, license plates, neighborhood commerce, defoliation, wildlife, and hiking trails. Hell, some of them even involved libraries that didn’t burn down. But none of these involved money (though there were others—like miniature golf, arcades, bowling, etc.—that did).

Most of them involved exercise. All of them were risky. Some of them were illegal (in whole or in part). And nobody ever got seriously hurt, because by the time we were about six or seven years old, we—like everyone else we knew—knew how to scale our risk to our capabilities.

When you’re forced to entertain yourself, you will.

And if you do enough of it, you happen upon things that you really enjoy, that make friendships extra rambunctious, and that show you how to find the marrow of life.

So join me, if you will, in a hearty salute to constructive boredom and benign neglect! I hope you (and your children) are fortunate enough to someday be caught flat-footed, broke, phoneless, and in desperate need of entertainment.

Trust me. You’ll love it.

Meantime, the comments are open. Share your crazy and creative growing-up games with the rest of us!

