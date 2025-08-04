Unfolding the World

Sarah
17h

I remember our favorite playground. It was all wood (not painted) and looked like a gigantic castle. It was its own world.

Not: here's a slide, go down it, here's a thing for one person to bounce on. Yay primary colors and "exercise"

We were all James Bond and all Benedict Arnold on any given day.

Vance Gatlin
18h

As an O.G. Millennial or Xnniel whose family was too poor for video games, really (I had three), my time was spent reading or riding my bicycle all over our town and outside the city limits, and if I could speed down a hill, it was great.

Before it was gated up, I could ride to the river by myself. Explore the woods, and if I ended up dead in the ditch, my family was known enough that my remains could be identified.

When my kids tell me they're bored, I tell them to use their imaginations and come up with something.

