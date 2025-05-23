A lot of you reading this are writers, or want to be. You believe that, somewhere down inside, there’s a novel or fifty just waiting to bust out. In my decade-plus hosting The Every Day Novelist (currently on hiatus, but still available) I got to talk to hundreds-to-thousands of people in your position.

Which is how I know that, if this is you, what Storybundle is listing right now is gonna be right up your alley. I’m one of a number of authors with books in this month’s bundle for writers, curated by Kristine Kathryn Rusch.

Here’s the spread:

Eight books on strategy, business, and storytelling by writers who’ve been in the game for a long time (most of them, longer than I have) and who’ve adapted to the changes in the industry that seem to batter the writer’s desk like waves against the beach at the North Shore.

My contribution?

My book Making Tracks: A Writer’s Guide to Audiobooks (and How to Produce Them)

Covering everything from script preparation to mic technique to acting and directing to editing, mastering, and distribution, this is the second edition of the volume that’s been the definitive how-to book in this space for over the decade. It normally sells in ebook edition for $10, but in this bundle you all of the books you see above—including Making Tracks, in DRM-free ebook form for $25.

Head on over to http://www.storybundle.com/writing to get it while the getting’s good!