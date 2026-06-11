Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Dr Jen | Syringa Wellness's avatar
Dr Jen | Syringa Wellness
7d

Some pockets of women spaces still have that multigenerational opportunity for gathering. Think Amish quilting circles.

In the herbal world, there are a few women's herbal conferences around the country, usually a long weekend in length. (There are mixed-sex, multigenerational gatherings elsewhere but i haven't attended those.) These are destination gatherings with attendance reaching 500 or more women. They use summer camps in the off season, and participants stay in cabins, their RV, tents, or car camping. Herbal teachers don't "pitch" their latest offering. The participants usually span teens to 70s. It's been a few years now since I have attended one.

For the past 2 years, a group of women in the bigger city south have organized a "women and their money" conference. It has a similar feel (though it's just barely a day long) as those herbal conferences- no sales pitches for products or "coaching containers" 🙄, and multi-generational (age 14 to mid 70s at this recent conference). It's definitely a breath of fresh air compared to the other events I have stumbled into since moving here.

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Dr Jen | Syringa Wellness's avatar
Dr Jen | Syringa Wellness
7d

"If you grew up in the 90s, “space cadet” was an insult for an airhead—someone who was always “spaced out.” "

I remember it in the 1980s (my high school years).

But what i am really curious about: when/why did it flip from "way cool" to "you're a moron" ? Who was behind that flip? [TBF, I haven't googled but that's what popped into my head when I read that bit.]

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