One of the delightful side-effects of my writing is that I occasionally get a message asking me to help someone out. Tutoring, strategic consulting, problem solving, and planning a self-education program are the most frequent requests, but recently I got one that’s had me smiling all week.

And I think it’ll bring a smile to your face and hope to your day, as well.

Brace yourself for a solution to the ongoing controversy of “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps”—why older folks talk about it, why younger folks think it’s unfair, and what piece is missing from the conversation that might not only turn enemies into comrades, but might help solve the problem that everyone is fighting over in the first place.

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The Background

Reading is on the decline, which is a problem for a civilization organized around the premise of universal literacy (if you can’t read and understand a ballot, a law, or a constitution, why in the hell should anyone let you vote?). I’m hardly the first person to point this out, or to notice that boys are falling and failing more rapidly than girls are, at least at this point in history.

This is one of the reasons I got into writing adventure novels for boys based in one of the most successful boys-literature traditions in history: The Heinlein Juvenile.

You can get this one by clicking here . You can read its follow-up, The Wolf of Venus, by clicking here .

And, of course, as a result of studying the tradition I wrote the definitive study of its history and literary form—authors survive by making the most of our research hours, after all.

I received an email from a reader who picked up The Secrets of the Heinlein Juvenile on the strength of my essays here, despite having never read a Heinlein novel and not being much of a reader himself.

The perfect book for homeschoolers hoping to get their youngsters—especially boys—into reading.

He told me that the chapter on Space Cadet (the third novel in Heinlein’s series of adventure books for boys) had really affected him, and he’d like to book a few sessions with me to talk with me about it as he read the novel for himself.

A recurring theme surfaced in those conversations:

The strange authority structure of the quasi-military society portrayed in Space Cadet.

The Bootstrapping Chain

If you grew up in the 90s, “space cadet” was an insult for an airhead—someone who was always “spaced out.” But before that, the term meant more or less what the literal words imply:

Cadets (like naval cadets) in space!!!!!

Space Cadet is about the adventures of a young man who’s enlisted in the Space Patrol and is thus in training to become an officer. The book takes place entirely during the hero’s training, and takes the form of a classic boarding-school tale (but in space) culminating in an adventure where the youngsters are eventually stuck on their own in an impossible situation that they must extricate themselves from by relying on their wits and their training.

So far, so normal, right?

Here’s where my reader noticed something that’s alien to the world he grew up in:

In the story, there are a number of mentors.

The hero’s father, whose tutelage the hero quickly outgrows.

The hero’s guidance counselor at the academy.

The hero’s first commanding officer.

And the others? Well, they are, more or less, peers. Upperclassmen have command authority over the underclassmen, but just as often serve as their mentors and confidants. The hero’s friend group is made up of boys his own age, but of very different experience and sophistication levels, and they all wind up mentoring each other at one point or another.

“This,” my reader told me, “Is such a strange thing. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

And with that comment, a series of dominoes fell in my head, and the world, quietly, rearranged itself in front of me.

The Broken Chain

The authority and mentorship chain laid out above—parents who are succeeded by fellows and counselors, upperclassmen, officers and higher authority figures—was the norm during the era when Heinlein, the author of the novel, was himself in the Naval Academy.

And, in this respect, the Naval Academy wasn’t unusual. Until strict age segregation crept into American public schools over the first half of the twentieth century, children were often educated with several grades (if not an entire school) present in the same room. The older students were expected to help instruct the younger students. Similarly, very few people grew up as only children—they had older and younger siblings, older and younger neighborhood kids, older and younger nearby cousins, older and younger family friends and such.

And, up until the 1990s (when the war on parenting and the demographic collapse finally finished the job), the case remained: children raised one another. Adults were around, and available, and they did mentor-and-guardian duty as parents, teachers, trainers, support, and distant supervisors, but they were not the primary input.

Instead, there was a mentorship chain that ran from cradle to midlife and beyond where peers who were slightly-further-along the road would show you the ropes. New to football? The other kids at your neighborhood pick-up game would show you the tricks. New to motherhood? The women who had one or two babes-in-arms would tell you anything you wanted to know. Want to learn to be a great musician? Well, your music teacher might give you the theory, but it was the friends you jammed with at home whose reactions goaded you to improve. Your father might have taught you chess, but your siblings and buddies are the ones you played with most, and you kept getting better until you stopped playing regularly.

The same thing happened in careers, whether in the trades or in academia or in white collar professions: the competition and solidarity from your peers and from those a bit ahead of you on the path are the reason you were able to push forward, see which way to go, and understand where you were.

Through all of human history, growing up and getting good at anything looked like this. There were big rites of passage—graduation, bar mitzvah, first communion, marriage, quincinera, attainment of majority, etc.—but these were merely waypoints on a path that was clearly marked in uninterrupted continuity from birth to death.

That’s not true in the world we have today. As a side-effect of our civilization’s desire to optimize (and often also to commercialize and commoditize) every part of life, we’ve more-or-less flipped the script: for us, the big milestones are more-or-less all that is.

Ages are segregated, often down to the year of life. No longer do younger kids tag along with older siblings and watch the older siblings get into trouble, or get dared by older siblings to do stupid things to stretch themselves. Outside of trades unions and blue collar job sites, you don’t often find mentors for your chosen career field just hanging around, showing you the ropes, and inviting you to after-work drinks with the rest of your coworkers. School is a series of grades and graduations, discrete papers and homework. The occasional group project hardly makes up for the utility of being able to ask for help from an older student, or offer one to a younger student (and thus reinforce your own learning).

When you look around at today’s ridiculous job market, real estate market, political parties, and such, the most striking structural feature isn’t the lack of opportunity, it’s the lack of continuity. Continuity has evaporated as a side effect of a thousand-and-more little changes that, collectively, have pushed everyone into a very small mental bubble with a narrow focus—making it to tomorrow, making the next quarterly report, winning the next election, whatever—and life simply dribbles by, each moment free from context other than that provided by the needs of the moment, the fads of the day, and the bills coming due.

This optimization and atomization doesn’t just disconnect a life from itself, it knocks rungs out of the ladders of hierarchy. You used to be able to get into politics by volunteering to work the polls, and then meeting candidates, and volunteering to work campaigns, and taking the three-dozen-or-so steps that were common in the US from the age of machine politics all the way up to the early 1990s. No longer can you get a job in the mail room at a big company and work your way up from the inside.

When I was a young man in church, I worked my way into leadership twice through volunteering for jobs that needed to be done—my nephews and nieces who attend the same church now attend a weekly professional worship service with a hyperoptimized corporate structure. It’s weekly entertainment where they see some friends—if they ever wanted to get into leadership, they’d need a degree in divinity and credentials from another institution.

Every piece of the puzzle optimized at the expense of the puzzle itself.

And, as a result, the cultural chain—every part of the cultural chain—has broken.

A Broken Chain, an Unraveling World

There’s a logic and some tremendous advantages to this kind of atomization and optimization—we’d not have wound up in this situation if there weren’t. But over the last three generations, and especially over the last fifteen or twenty years, it’s become clear that these tremendous short-term advantages come at a staggering long-term cost.

Newer approaches to business and new technological tools allow tremendous leverage in all engineering, artistic, and commercial fields—if you already know what you would have learned by serving an equivalent of an apprenticeship.

If you’re good at building an audience, you can still break into the corporate publishing or filmmaking world.

If you’re a good filmmaker, or a good storyteller, or a good researcher, or a good engineer you can use AI to turn your one-horse operation into something you’d only have been able to do with a small staff a few years ago.

But if you don’t know these things? If you don’t already understand the subjects you’re using AI for? If you don’t understand how your language, or history, or world works (even if that understanding is deeply imperfect, as it so often is for most of us)?

Well, in that case, AI won’t help you—it will only trap you into an ever-tightening bubble.

Sam Altman may fantasize about AI building a utopia where all us proles die off and the wealthy are left to repopulate the Earth and enjoy a digitally-enabled paradise, but fantasies are all they are. A world where the continuity breaks down to that level is one where all the support systems—even those run by a hypothetical perfectly functional AI—quickly grind themselves into dust.

The future of that trajectory isn’t “digital serfdom.”

It’s cultural—and, perhaps, human—extinction.

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Can Links that Break Be Re-Forged?

Politicos might convince you we can avoid this fate by stopping AI.

We can’t.

Even if we were to stop AI through political action (fat chance!), this cultural chain broke before AI ever came on the scene.

It broke because of the logic of convenience and comfort. It broke because of the logic of short-term stimulation and short-term cultural cycles in markets, media, and politics. I happen to think that there are political solutions to these things, but that’s a long conversation, and this isn’t a post about politics.

Instead, this is about that chain. The continuity of a life from the cradle to the grave, from one generation to the next, and between age groups within a lifetime. The chain is broken—but there is a way we can re-forge it:

Turn around.

All of us are used to looking up for cues for how to act. As children we look first to our parents, and then to other elders, to learn about life.

As adults, from my generation (Gen-X) on down the age range, we look (often in vain) at the older generations for cues about what to do next and how to manage reversals—and, for various reasons, those cues we do get do not make sense (or they cannot possibly work).

And why should it? The world has changed, the economy has changed. The chain they held on to as they navigated their lives has broken for those of us in the younger cohorts. And even if it hadn’t, there’s a problem of memory.

My grandfather was a master woodworker. He knew most everything there was to know about the craft. But despite his best efforts, he was unable to teach his children or grandchildren much beyond how the tools worked—all his knowledge was long-since internalized. He had no memory of what it was like to learn from the start.

When those who are ahead of you don’t know how to fix things, don’t know how things have changed, and have forgotten the essential details of their early struggles, their counsel is of limited value.

The horrible reality is that, even in the best of circumstances, your elders can only help so much. When you learn something, and learn it well, it becomes part of who you are. When you’re an expert, teaching a beginner is a very difficult task indeed, and it requires a set of communication and thinking skills that are very uncommon.

On the other hand, teaching someone something that you yourself have just learned is as easy as breathing. In academia, assistants and grad students used to do a fair amount of lecturing and mentoring, freeing up the professors to the more advanced tutelage, for this very reason. But we don’t need to look to formal institutions to see this dynamic at work, because it’s fundamental to human nature. You can see it in very young children.

Consider young siblings. The five year old eldest teaches the toddler how to get up on the counter to reach the cookie jar, just because sharing the secret knowledge is fun.

When knowledge is relatively new, communicating it is a delight.

If you’re reading this, you’re old enough to know something.

So turn around. Find someone a step or two behind you. Give them a hint.

When you do, you’ll not just have fun. You’ll learn more about the same thing by watching them learn.

And you will have re-forged a link in that broken chain.

When my reader asked me to talk through Space Cadet with him, I learned more about that book, about the Heinlein Juveniles, and about how literature works.

I am literally the world authority on two of these three topics, and I’m an advanced authority on the third. But the act of facilitating a younger man in his grappling with the themes in this book taught me more about it than I knew before.

The flow of culture, knowledge, and thought from one person to another is what makes life meaningful.

It’s what brings continuity.

It’s what builds the world.

Do you want a world that means something again?

Then take a breath, get ready to stretch out a hand.

And turn around.

If you’re looking for fresh stories, you can find my novels, short stories, visions, and dreams (along with some how-to books and literary studies) by clicking here.

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