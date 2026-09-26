My book Reclaiming Your Mind, which is currently kickstarting and which was recently reviewed by Holly MathNerd (read the review here), had a long and winding road to publication.

Normally, my books don’t go out for peer review. Most of them are either fiction, book-shaped courses on specific skill-based topics in which I’m a practicing expert, or original research on matters fairly specialized.

These kinds of books aren’t exactly susceptible to peer review, the best you can do with them is editing for continuity, coherence, comprehensibility, and catharsis (or comedic punch).

But with Reclaiming Your Mind, I had a different beast on my hands, so I did the unthinkable:

I sent it around to experts and target audience representatives for something approximating peer review. It’s a good thing I did.

Not only did my stable of reviewers catch numerous points of un-clarity, catch references and paraphrases I wasn’t conscious of making, point out bits that needed expansion, and catch the odd error, they also came back with a consistent take-away:

“This book presupposes an attitude of agency and intellectual freedom on the part of the reader. Our world talks about both, but actively suppresses them. How are your readers supposed to make maximum use of this book without a companion guidebook on agency and freedom?”

So, into the drawer went Reclaiming Your Mind, and there it stayed for a few years while I wrote its companion volume, The Art of Agency.

From ancient wisdom through the modern ideas of freedom and repression, the insights of theology and psychology (well, those that stand up to scrutiny, anyway), the ravings of the insane and the philosophies of the tyrannical, this volume reveals the web of ideas that link garden-variety depression to cult seduction to totalitarianism, and the common toolkit used by those who have triumphed over these challenges (and their own personal demons) to take hold of their life, and leave a legacy that reverberates down through the generations.

These tools are available to all of us.

Now, both are ready to see the light of day. Reclaiming Your Mind was serialized here for supporters last year, and is now kickstarting (this is the time to get signed editions, hard copies, workbooks, and other goodies that are coming to the Kickstarter backers).

And The Art of Agency? Well, that starts here, now, with a serial for those of you who’ve been kind enough to support me through this substack (which keeps my family in groceries).

The first few installments will be open to everyone, and installments after that will be paywalled.

Catch up on all the posts here:

Subscribe now to get access to the full serial!