Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

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Malcolm Storey's avatar
Malcolm Storey
Sep 29

Typo: "and other goodies that are coming to the kickstarer backers"

I mention it cos the word "kickstarer" is so evocative! Far more interesting than what you meant to type.

Sounds like one of Herbert's secret assassin guilds - kickstarers, putting the ass in assassin!

I'll shut up now.

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1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
Mark Kolke's avatar
Mark Kolke
Sep 26

Best wishes for a successful launch!

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