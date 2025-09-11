Today is September 11, the anniversary of spectacular (literally—spectacle-rich) political violence. To mark the occasion this year, I had intended to publish the first of a two-post series on the nature of violence and its relationship to politics yesterday.

But yesterday—September 10, 2025, for those of you in the future—was another day of spectacle-rich political violence. Half of you reading this are taking that violence personally, for some fairly justifiable reasons. The other half of you aren’t, because the target was on the other team, but most of you are still disturbed/upset/filled with foreboding by the spectacle and what it might portend.

So that two-post series will come in the next couple weeks, but not today.

Today, there will be no theorizing. No demonizing. No shaking of fists. The assassination of Charlie Kirk is important for reasons beyond the politics-of-the-day, because it reveals certain truths that it’s best to face up to, especially in the bullshit-rich environment of the Internet.

It’s been a bloody year in politics (on all sides), and we notice it because, in the world we have been taught to expect, it’s so unusual.

Forget what you see on your propaganda news feeds; outside of a few neighborhoods covering a couple hundred square miles, the US is not only one of the safest places on Earth, it’s one of the safest places in human history.

The reason why is a testament to the profound gift of living in such a country—and also something that, once you notice it, will chill you to your bones.

Professionals On Easy Mode

Within an hour of the assassination, the opportunists, pundits, and nut jobs were out in force on the net claiming that this was “obviously” a “professional” hit. The idea gets clicks because it’s sexy.

Sexy? Yes. In the same way a horror film is sexy. Because if the murder we just saw was done at the behest of a foreign government, or the victim’s political enemies, then we, who weren’t on that stage, don’t need to worry too much. We can shake and cry or whoop and scream, rend our garments, laugh at our enemies, and have our catharsis. Tomorrow will be better. We can mourn, or pass through the shock, and re-join the largely-meaningless online fray and otherwise stay out of public view and be safe.

Kirk was killed by a shot taken from 200 yards, from an elevated position with a clear field of view on a relatively calm day. The shot nicked his jugular vein and killed him within minutes.

This has been feeding the following line:

“This was precision marksmanship that required professional training. This was a professional sniper who just barely missed a head shot.”

If you have the stomach for it, go and watch the close-up footage frame-by-frame (I won’t link to it here, in deference to my friends who read this column, who also were friends with Charlie). You’ll notice that his shirt billows a couple frames before the wound appears in his neck. You can also catch a glint of silver in the frame between that frame and the frame where he appears to suffer the hit.

This is the sequence of events you would expect if a bullet aimed center-mass struck hard plate body armor and shattered, sending bullet fragments every-which way, one of them slicing the target’s neck open.

For those of you unfamiliar with the way of the gun, the the skill difference at that range between hitting someone in the torso, and hitting someone in the head is the difference between “competent novice” and “sharpshooter.” So, the spectacle of the neck shot is not necessarily an indication of superior marksmanship.

But, even if my read of the video is incorrect, and the sniper was aiming for Charlie’s head, it doesn’t really matter, because here’s the truth that you don’t want to know:

Anyone sufficiently motivated can make that shot.

An elevated position is not an impediment, it provides good visibility. And everybody knows it—everybody who has ever taken in a view of their hometown from a nearby hill, everyone who has played around with Google Earth, anyone who has played a first-person shooter game, everyone who has climbed a tree, everybody who has watched an action or war movie—everyone. Every single person over the age of five. If you think you wouldn’t know how to pick a location from which to set up that shot, it’s only because you’ve never thought about it. Most of what we know is implicit, and takes thought to make explicit, and most people don’t think about things without a good reason to do so.

But the accuracy must require special training, right?

Wrong.

Almost every small town and large metro area in this country has at least one rifle range that runs to 100 yards or more. A 200 yard shot is common in hunting, and trivial with modern optics. Expert snipers shoot in high wind at distances between a half-mile and a mile. Punters who want to do something fun on the weekend, or who want to take down a deer, knock off 200 yard targets all the time—sometimes with iron sights (i.e. without a scope). The bullet drop on a supersonic projectile over 200 yards is a couple inches—easy to compensate for by adjusting your sights or just adjusting your eyes. Unless you’re shooting in high wind (which takes math), this kind of shot does not require training. It only requires practice.

Practice you can get at any sufficiently large farm or wilderness area or rifle range.

Could the hit have been professional? Sure. But there’s no reason to think so a priori.

An Every Day Matter

Earlier this week, a schizophrenic serial-felon stabbed Ukranian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina. The weapon was different, but the cause of death was the same as that with Charlie Kirk: exsanguination.

If you remove all the blood from a body, the body simply stops. You can do that as easily with a chopstick as with a pocket knife, a bowie, a machete, a crossbow, a pistol, or a rifle.

Killing by other means is far more complicated. Bludgeoning is gruesome and difficult, and involves a lot of screaming. The body will keep fighting if the cerebellum is intact and conscious.

Crushing, drowning, strangling, and poisoning are all similarly dramatic (most of the time).

But bleeding someone out is, in every sense, easy.

It’s easy to do.

It’s easy on the killer.

And it’s relatively easy on the victim. There’s a reason why throat-slitting is the preferred method for kosher slaughter. The blood drains out, and the terror goes with it. The victim just goes to sleep, and fails to dream, and that’s all she wrote.

People kill every day.

And anyone can do it, with anything, anytime, to anyone.

If they want to.

It’s So Easy to Slip in Blood

There is an old Klingon proverb about motivation:

Four thousand throats may be cut in one night by a running man.

Humans are social creatures. To commit an antisocial crime against another person, one must first consign that person to the “outgroup,” which contains people who (for whatever reason) feel somewhat-less-than-fully-human to the criminal. This is why, in the US, most antisocial crime is committed by a tiny minority of antisocial people, and most of the rest is concentrated along tribal lines.

It is incredibly difficult for a normal, socially embedded person to kill.

Farmers, ranchers, and hunters kill as part of their every day life—and, aside from those few who are stone-cold psychos, they all must learn to kill. Video games don’t do it. Target range practice wont’t do it. No matter how much practice you have in front of a screen, someone unused to violence is going to choke at the moment of truth. Live targets are not the same as paper targets. Killing is not emotionally easy work. Committing a murder takes a lot of effort—not because the job itself is difficult, but because it takes a lot of nerve to pull the trigger, swing the axe, or swipe the knife.

Nerve to kill another creature.

Or another person.

Nerve to risk the consequences that a bystander will whip out a weapon and kill you in turn, or tackle you to the floor and hand you over to the State, or that the State will track you down.

This is why the murder rate is so low:

Because Americans are an extraordinarily social people.

And because Americans are an extraordinarily violent people.

History Turns on Deaths Like These

The age of political quietude we enjoyed for the past 40 years or so is now long over, and we have, mostly, adjusted to it. The assassination of Shinzo Abe, the attempted assassination(s) of Donald Trump, Antifa sieges of Federal buildings, the murder of those two senators in Minnesota, terrorism in the streets, churches on fire—it’s all pretty run-of-the-mill stuff for the political game. It ain’t pleasant, but there’s a context that helps it make sense.

The events of this week, however, have changed things in two important ways.

Charlie Kirk was the victim of Schroedinger’s Assassination. As

pointed out

, this assassination is an historical breakthrough for the United States: almost never before

has a pundit, public intellectual, or journalist been publicly assassinated on American soil.

But Kirk wasn’t just a pundit. He was also rumored to be Vance’s pick for the Vice Presidency in 2028—putting Kirk in that kind of position of power would have been politically disastrous for certain factions in American politics (many on the left, some on the right). It’s therefore possible that this was a more traditional sort of assassination: advanced statecraft.

Unfortunately, the truth is unlikely to matter. To the general public, Kirk was a pundit, and, however objectionable you found his politics (I found them quite objectionable), he was the kind of soul that American public discourse has excelled at producing: the reasonably polite verbal pugilist who leaves his animosity in the ring, and has drinks with his opponents off stage.

And, with his murder, all those in the intellectual spaces now understand something new about their neighbors.

It’s the same thing that the hoi polloi has begun to grasp in light of the murder of Iryna Zarutska:

A lot of those neighbors now consider “he annoys me” to be sufficient motivation to pick up a razor and go on a night time run.

This is an historic change in the nature of American culture. Until today, American politics generally worked like organized crime: “If you’re not in the game, you’re not fair game.” Now, the rules have changed, and a lot else will change because of it.

The murder rate in the United States is so low because, on balance, the only people that are willing to kill someone are those who are generally inclined towards criminality.

This arrangement works well if you’re all members of the same honorary family, and expect squabbles.

It works well as long as the rest of the population is willing to defend themselves and one another.

You can run a civilization for a generation or three on the fumes of tradition built upon that filial duty and reciprocal fear.

If you add bread and circuses to the mix (like, for instance, having Internet forums where you can vent and fantasize so you don’t pick fights in real life, or movies that give you an emotional catharsis), you can keep those fumes in the air for longer.

If you then indoctrinate your people to believe that violence, as such, is evil, and passivity is holy, you can go for long enough that you may come to think you can live on the air itself.

But eventually, you run out of fixes, and you wind up face to face with reality once again:

It’s easy to kill. It’s intense. It’s inexpensive. And humans, being apex predators, think it’s fun.

All they need is an important-enough reason to want someone else dead.