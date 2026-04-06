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From the cover of my novel The Resurrection Junket. Click the pic to see the book.

Forget the Iran war.

Forget the corruption that’s being unearthed all through the Western World.

Forget the totalitarian clampdown all across the developed world.

Forget the Islamic invasion of Europe and the nativist politics it’s inspiring.

Forget the parallels everywhere to the 1930s.

Forget the moribund dysfunction of our entire system, the impending global famine, and all the other disasters that are lined up in front of us and that are already in progress.

Forget the demographic inversion and the universal baby bust that’s upending every economy on Earth.

Forget about AI.

Forget it all, if you can, because something bigger is going on.

It’s something that, short of the collapse of civilization, will not stop.

It will change everything about the ground we’re all standing on.

And that’s an understatement.

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The Geriatric World

When I was a kid, there was a persistent urban legend that, if you went overseas, you needed to be very careful about what you drank. Not because you might get roofied and raped or sold into slavery, but because you might get roofied and taken to a hotel room where black market surgeons would steal your organs.

The tale became so ubiquitous that it made an appearance in the 1998 slasher film Urban Legend and the 2001 stoner comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and George Carlin had a bit of fun with it in his 1990 concert Doin’ It Again, where he said:

“Do you honestly believe that if a paramedic finds that [organ donor] card on you he’s going to try to save your life? Bullshit! He’s looking for parts, man!”

Well, as happens so often, yesterday’s science fiction (or comedy, or horror) is today’s barely-noticeable headline. In the last few years there have been a number of reports of people who were erroneously pronounced dead, were taken off life support, hurried to suicide, or otherwise encouraged towards death because their organs are spoken for by the vendors.

Organ and tissue donation (including blood donation) is big business—the fact that it’s illegal for you to sell your parts and pieces (excepting plasma) doesn’t mean that there’s no market, it just means that you don’t get to play in it if you don’t own a hospital or tissue brokerage

Oh, by the way, if you are an organ donor, here’s a fun fact: Organs can’t be harvested from dead bodies, so the moment the patient goes into irretrievable flatline the body is hooked up to external machinery that keeps it alive (circulating blood, oxygenating, and providing nourishment) while the organs are harvested. Since we have no firm idea of when consciousness actually disappears, it’s possible that at least some people who are thusly harvested are at least peripherally aware of what’s going on.

So, yeah, despite the prohibition on sale, organs are a goldmine. So is fetal tissue from abortions (though in the US this practice has recently been reduced by the Trump administration withdrawing the NIH funding from fetal tissue research). And the tissue trade isn’t the only weird feature of our current world. Fertility is its own industry.

IVF—In Vitro Fertilization—is exactly what it says on the tin. “Vitro” from the Latin vitrium, for “glass.” In Vitro Fertilization happens in a glass (or plastic) dish. When a couple has trouble conceiving due to low sperm motility, low sperm count, or unreliable egg migration, IVF provides a workaround. A woman’s ova are harvested. The procedure starts with an injection of hormones that stimulates superfluous ovulation, and the doctors go in the uncomfortable way and capture the eggs as they burst from the ovaries, and put them in a dish. Her man masturbates into a sample cup, and his semen is added to the dish, and the fertilization takes place under the microscope. The embryos created—usually a dozen or so at a time—are separated, and several are introduced back into the woman’s uterus in the hopes that at least one will implant and grow into a baby. The remainders are put in the freezer in case the first group doesn’t take (and often they don’t). One of the side effects? Millions of frozen embryos sitting in fertility clinics across the world, most of which will eventually be donated for use in medical research (or thrown out in the trash).

“Surrogacy” is a subspeciece of IVF where the embryos are implanted in a woman who is not a genetic parent. This happens most often in cases where the genetic mother is not able to successfully carry a baby to term, but it also now increasingly happens when women of means don’t wish to subject their bodies to the wear and tear of a pregnancy, or in cases of gay male couples who want children (in which case the egg donor is typically a relative of one of the partners).

And those embryos? Parents can now sequence the genomes of such potential children for $100 and select which of them they want to implant. They can select out those with genetic diseases, high risks for birth defects, markers for high intelligence, favorable complexion, eye color, and other cosmetic features. The result? A designer baby that is still 100% the genetic offspring of its parents. These selection criteria are currently limited by our understanding of genetic markers for specific traits, but that understanding continues to grow daily by leaps and bounds.

These markets and techniques are downstream of a world where people live longer and have children later. Now that we’re officially in a gerontocracy (where 20% the voting age population is over 65, and they are the most active voting demographic and hold the key positions of power) the market for replacement parts among the old and infirm is booming. Because our financial system punishes early childbearing, geriatric first pregnancies are now common where once (i.e. for all of human history) they were vanishingly rare.

This world, with all its moral quandaries over things that were previously brute facts of nature, is already weird and (at least in some aspects) wildly creepy enough as it is.

But it’s nothing compared to what’s already happening only slightly behind the scenes.

While You Were Doomscrolling

Underneath all the headline-grabbers and moral panic-stokers in the past few years, a revolution has been quietly building. The promises of the early 2000s regarding medical advances are coming true.

Cancer isn’t just on the ropes, it’s disappearing despite the geometric increase in at-risk populations (i.e. the elderly).

Not so long ago, the only way to deal with cancer was by bombarding the patient’s body with mutagenic radiation, or by pumping poison into the patient either intravenously or orally. Cancer cells eat a LOT of nutrients, so they absorb poisons slightly faster than the rest of the body.

Success rates were not high, and side effects were so severe that the push to legalize marijuana got its start among respectable people because pot is an appetite stimulant that also alleviates nausea, and people who smoked it while they were on chemotherapy (that poisoning regimen I mentioned) stood less chance of starving or vomiting themselves to death because of the horrific side-effects of their anti-cancer meds.

But a little over a decade ago, immunotherapy burst into the mainstream for cancer treatment. One of the big reasons that older people get more cancers is that everyone gets cancer pretty much all the time—but a strong immune system generally spots cells that are going wild and kills them. People who are immuno-compromised (old, infirm, AIDS patients, or people who are undergoing things like chemotherapy and radiation treatment for cancer) have immune systems that don’t do this very well, and once cancer gets a foothold it has tricks for hiding itself from the immune system.

Immunotherapies are medications and treatments that boost the patient’s immune system and/or trick the cancer into de-cloaking, allowing the body to kill it off natively.

And that’s not all. New therapies allow microwaves (yes, like the ones in your kitchen appliance), radio waves, extreme cold, and ultrasound to target and kill tumors in ways that make the tumors visible to the immune system, prompting (in some cases) the immune system to learn how to recognize cloaked cancers.

And there’s more coming where treatments are concerned—like designer viruses and genetically-edited immune cells that attack the cancer cells directly. And, eventually, unless some unanticipated biological threshold is reached, they will work largely without long-term side-effects. Cancer ain’t gone yet, but its days as a common and serious health problem are numbered.

Don’t believe me? A dude in Australia just created a designer virus for his dog’s cancer using Grok, ChatGPT, and a for-hire bio-lab. The dog experienced 75% remission, and will enjoy many extra years snuggling up on the couch and policing the tennis balls in the back yard—the owner is now looking into how to get rid of that last 25%…and he’s also starting a company to commercialize this process in the hopes that he can make it cheap for everyone.

Meanwhile, there are advances being made in dementia and stroke research that could allow advanced patients to reclaim access to memories that have been sequestered away in damaged parts of the brain. Neural implants that allow people with “locked-in syndrome” to communicate with the outside world. Neural interfaces are now being deployed in prosthetics to allow artificial limbs and act like the real thing (or better) and convey sensation. And, of course, if an interface can extract signal from the neurological system (of which the brain is merely a component), it can also send signals into it (another thing which has already been done).

And then there’s the tissue trade. Organs can now be grown in vitro from a patient’s own stem cells—still terrifically expensive, but the price has been falling. And, not to be outdone, there is now an initiative afoot among entrepreneurs to grow organ sacs to replace animal testing in medical research—leading eventually to the ability to clone entire donor bodies (without brains) for people to use as spare parts depots for dependable, rejection-risk-free spare organs.

Fertility medicine is on this track too. IVF success rates for older parents are higher than ever before. Pregnancy and childbirth are high-risk endeavors, even with advanced medicine, so artificial wombs are now viable for late-stage fetuses in animal models. This means that a time exists, not too far into the future, where you will be able to drop by a clinic in between your Costo run and visiting the gym, deposit some gametes, then go on about your business while your baby cooks. You’ll get a ping on your mobile phone eight or nine months later telling you to come pick up your kid and get a course of hormones so that you’ll start lactating to make sure the little tyke doesn’t starve.

And that kid? Well, if you don’t like your genes, there’s no technical reason you can’t improve on them. Desktop genomics and backyard bioengineering are already a thing, and editing the genomes of those IVF zygotes is technically trivial—the only reason we don’t do it now is that we don’t understand enough about how the genome works to safely edit an in-vitro human. But we’re learning on animal models, and it won’t be long (a decade or two, at most) before the knowledge exists for someone, somewhere, to start experimenting on humans and bringing the resulting technology to market (all those frozen embryos have to go somewhere, after all). Humans now have the technology (if not the wisdom or all of the requisite know-how) to exercise granular control over biology.

Not just in vitro.

In vivo.

MRNA technology took a terrible beating in the public mind as a result of the horrific handling and selling (and performance and side-effects of) the COVID vaccines, but nothing yet discovered has more power and potential for in vivo genetic reprogramming. Cancers? Diseases? Those are the low-hanging fruit. If/when the bugs get worked out of this tech (or a new, more effective method is discovered), it will be a fairly straightforward matter to program an injectible pathogen to stimulate your body to grow new organs on its own, or change your hair and eye color, or a whole lot more.

Oh, and we now also know how to re-grow severed digits with the topical application of extracellular matrix to an open wound and a little supplemental surgery. It’s still experimental, but it works—and it means amputees will, at some point, be a thing of the past. We also are starting to figure out how to reverse aging through both new therapies and the novel use of various therapies that are already used in medicine, and the list goes on from there.

All this has been happening right out in the open over the last couple decades. The world as you know it—as humans have always known it—is on the verge of disappearing forever.

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The Transhuman Conundrum

If you’ve knocked around the Internet for more than a few seconds, you’ve probably heard about “transhumanism.” Popular branding has it as the “merger of humans and machines”—humans becoming like the Borg, but somehow not in a nightmarish fashion.

Weird and striking though that its, this image does not accurately convey the substance (or ubiquity) of transhumanism.

Transhumanism is a philosophical orientation and moral mission that seeks to find the limits of humanity and, through technology, transcend them. One branch of transhuman thinkers and engineers are interested in merging man and machine. But the other branch—the quieter branch—is interested in using biology to redefine what it means to be human.

It’s the natural endpoint of the scientific revolution that began five centuries ago, and of the longer technological quest that humans have been on since we first learned that rocks make pretty good weapons.

Our tools change the nature of our existence because they change the conditions of our evolution. Now, our tools can actually change our bodies and our germ lines in whatever direction we want on a time scale that is quickly approaching “on demand.”

Marx and his followers sought to create a “new man” who was fit for communism. Hitler and his followers sought to create a superman who was fit to live always as a hero in the context of a conquering fascist society. Christianity has long sought elevation through purification here on Earth (the theological term is sanctification) so that man will be more pleasing to God even in advance of the Final Judgment (and, maybe, to help bring it about). Most other religions turn (or turned, if they’re now extinct) on the same kind of ambition.

The bloody and horrific repressive history of the 20th century, and of all repressive societies before that, are a side-effect of the desire to remake man into something better, more gentle, more holy, more heroic, more ideal. And humans, having had only culture to work with, were never able to make much progress (and never rapidly).

To suggest that all of our religions, myths, customs, morals, values, are socially constructed might seem banal and ordinary, but it’s true. What isn’t true is what those who have promoted the term “social construction” wish to imply with it. Societies are temporal, social arrangements are often ad-hoc, therefore to label something as “socially constructed” (as opposed to, say, a product of physics or biology) seems to suggests that, with enough social pressure, we could change just about anything about it that we want. Deploy enough violence, enough shame, enough sanctions, enough religious or ideological zeal, enough proper-language, and we can erase hatred, sin, greed, vice, or whatever else is inconvenient to the current political regime.

The perverse irony? Those things which are most difficult to change in human society are those things which are socially constructed. Culture runs deep—so deep that the norms and basic mannerisms and values in world’s great civilizations persist even now, after a century of television, propaganda, totalitarianism, and Big Macs.

Take conventional sexual morality, for example. The norm of social and sexual monogamy has come under fire in every single religion during that religion’s early years. Early Christians split between those who disclaimed sex entirely and those who held that there is no sexual sin for someone whose soul has been wiped clean by the blood of Jesus…but eventually the hard realities of pregnancy, childbearing, and parenthood dragged the ideologues kicking and screaming back to something that looks suspiciously like the norms of respectable ancient Roman sexual practices.

The Mormons? Same thing. Polygamists at the outset, dragged back into the broader culture’s customs within three generations.

The Muslims? Again, same. Sexual practices in modern Saudi Arabia are not very different from what they were in the 6th century before Mohammed did his thing.

Neither Jesus, nor Allah, nor Father-God were strong enough to eliminate the sex drive or the incentives to boink according to the customs of the ancestral tribe.

But technology was strong enough. With enough birth control (and medicine for STDs) and enough pornography, we have both more-or-less eliminated all the hard constraints on sexual behavior—all that’s left is our evolved-in instincts for pair bonding and parenthood, our customs regarding personal self-ownership, and the vague economic incentive to form families to take care of our old age and legacy.

Socially-constructed realities are incredibly resistant to change.

But conditions upon which social constructions are constructed are easy to change with technology.

Even the strongest human being is small, weak, and helpless against the natural world.

But a human with a spear can slay a bison.

A child can fell a tree with a chainsaw.

A single man can move a mountain with enough persistence…and explosives.

A woman can don an exoskelton and physically out-lift a small tractor.

A man can go from dying of organ failure to carrying trees on his shoulder over the space of a few months.

An elderly couple can have—not just adopt—children.

An underfinanced, decapitated army can bring the world’s economy to a standstill, and perhaps set off a worldwide famine, in the face of the greatest military power in world history, with low-cost munitions and a swarm of cheap drones.

Our technological world is already upside-down.

The transhuman world?

It’s as alien as Cthulhu.

The Science Fiction Future

It will surprise none of you, I’m sure, to hear that I live a fairly primitive lifestyle atop a remote mountain in the wilderness. It will surprise few of you to hear that I am a novelist. I mostly write mysteries and science fiction, and I personally prefer science fiction.

A primitivist writing science fiction?

Believe it or not, it’s not that uncommon for science fiction authors to wind up living out in the country, or the wilderness. Ellul and Kaczynski both are correct when they point out that technology perverts human nature and robs (or can rob) life of its beauty. Those of us who live, or have lived, at the edges of tech and philosophy often find comfort in the simple joys of soil and tree, even as we glory at visions of humans on Mars and fantasize about being among them.

My home genre has come under fire a lot in recent years, especially from fans and authors and thinkers inclined toward the right side of the political spectrum, and not because so much mainstream contemporary science fiction is agendized pap of questionable literary or entertainment value (which it is).

No. It’s come under fire because everything I’ve listed above was anticipated by science fiction authors generations ago.

As the trans kids craze swept through the western world, certain commentators on the cultural right started to point out the history of socially edgy, transhuman, and transgender themes in science fiction dating back to the 1930s, and the general presence of topics in the classics of the genre that transgressed not only the norms of their times, but the norms of our times as well. Tales of immortals and long-lived polygmists. Tales of gods-in-human-form and computer gods. Tales of time-traveling star-crossed lovers. Tales of biological transformation across sexual, racial, and species lines. Hell, even the original Star Trek starred a character who was half-human, half-alien—the product of what humans of today could only call bestiality.

These ideas, it was alleged, weren’t just fanciful mythic stories (even though mythic tales of the ancient and medieval world were rife with all these things, and others far weirder), they were charting a course for human transformation through technology, to the final elimination of humanity in favor of the State, the Party, and/or the Universal Consciousness. High quality science fiction is, by virtue of its high quality, a kind of satanic propaganda championing the end of the human race that is conditioning children to accept such things—which would destroy our civilization—as normal.

It was not a pleasant time to be either a genre fan or an author, but here I am, still both, because those folks trying to score reactionary culture-war brownie points knew (or cared) nothing about what was actually going on, either in these older works, nor in the world itself.

Consider the change that I have described above:

Now and/or very soon, longevity, reproduction, genetics, and our very bodies will all be, to some extent, optional along several axes.

We will be able to keep replacement organs on file in an unawakened clone in a local hospital.

We will be able to design our children for the world we think they will enter.

We will live longer, and longer, and eventually we may find that we can live indefinitely.

And all of the controversies we have today will be transformed so much as to be unrecognizable.

Insurance companies might make natural born children effectively illegal, because they’ll be too expensive to insure (medical insurance, life insurance, key man insurance, or whatever).

On the other hand, medical care may become obsolete, as open-source bioprinters allow for the local creation of bacteria that synthesize the medicines and treatments you need.

Involuntary infertility will be a thing of the past. Voluntary infertility is already a thing of the present.

The deaf can hear, and the blind can see—now with technological interfaces of ever-increasing quality; soon with their own regenerated organs (or with the help of a gene therapy injection).

Those brain/human interfaces? Cyborgs will be a normal part of life, limited only by the functionality of the technology. Programmable soldiers—maybe even cloned soldiers who never develop like normal humans—are possible, but, then, they might not be necessary if wars are fought by autonomous robots. But don’t be surprised if some government and corporate positions require permanent neural implants—implants that are set up to take orders from the outside.

Governments could seize the means of reproduction and mandate biologically stratified class divisions, as seen in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World—and those humans would be happy with their lot. Consider the status value of perfectly compliant, happy slaves.

Humans will move off-planet, bit by bit. If the colonies survive, eventually their inhabitants will change their biology to better suit the alien environments they find. Human subspecies will spring up optimized for microgravity (more arms, fewer legs, different heart-and-pressure-regulating setups).

With orbital power generation (the transmission method has just been proved, by the way) and asteroid/lunar mining, resource constraints quickly evaporate, for a while—the short-term economic destruction will be astonishing, and the long term consequences so transformative as to beggar imagination.

Take transgenderism as an example of the scale of what is just around the corner. Absent tremendous social pressure, it is not easy for most individuals to take a trans-person seriously except/unless the individual in question is incredibly convincing in their presentation (a vanishingly rare event). That situation changes when one can undergo gene therapy to actually change sexes—or to give one the ability to physically shift between sexes on demand (an ability that could be conferred by a genetic cluster known to exist in several animals). Suddenly, “transgenderism” becomes “transgenic transexualism” and is, potentially, entirely socially invisible.

Or consider what happens to the tissue industry—including the use of MAID in Canada to secure the organs of teens and children for the trade—when these things reach full flower?

Who will want donated organs when you can grow your own, and not be at the mercy of someone else dying at a convenient time? Who will need human organs of unknown provenance and health for research, when all the variables can be controlled for by growing them in vitro?

Technology increases power. It increases optionality. It creates wealth. It empowers tyrants. It creates freedom. And we’re getting all the power we could ever want over our own biology. And that brings up the other thing technology does:

Technology breaks culture.

Every culture is a temporal adaptation of humans to environment. When the crops fail long enough and farmers must become herders, their social customs change. When the mountain blows its top and forces the city-dwellers onto ships, their customs change. Customs: morals, norms, politics, and character. Some aspects change quicker than others, but the change is always grudging, and sometimes impossibly and dangerously slow.

Technology does to every culture what that volcano and that drought do to more ancient cultural forms. And, for us, it does it more than once every generation. The pace of change has been unusually slow for the last thirty years, as we have moldered at the end of the electronics revolution. We still haven’t adapted our culture to its realities very well.

The biotech revolution is far larger and more fundamental than all of the fruits of the electronics revolution combined. It will make what’s happened to culture in the past hundred years look like growing pains in a kindergarten by comparison.

And, no matter what we say, or how we posture, we will not turn our backs on it.

It won’t matter that it will undermine all currently-intelligible popular ideas about human life, and all historical metaphysical traditions, too. The prospect of dangerous knowledge didn’t cause a moment’s hesitation in building the atomic bomb or biologically amplifying smallpox.

It won’t matter that people will die, or be tortured, or be experimented on unwittingly, or betrayed by their doctors and governments. And why would it? It never has before. Every single medical and technological advance has its cost in blood. The art of surgery, which has kept many of you and your loved ones alive (not to mention yours truly), was learned and perfected through the butchery and vivisection of live subjects and the gross violation of once-sacred taboos about death. This new technological suite will, in turn, claim its due in blood before it’s perfected. And we will all cry foul when we find out…

…but the knowledge, once won, is available for the price of a co-pay—and who wouldn’t pay that price if it means you can live long enough to see your children graduate high school?

When life is a spare parts catalog, who will we be?

What happens to the world when biology is as fully fungible as computing power?

But maybe we can yet avoid such a confusing world. Humans are greedy, and if that power gets into the hands of the greediest among us, maybe they will suck all the money out of the startups and crash the market before this disturbing world can fully form.

We live in science fiction now. The reason those early authors saw so much, so clearly, and so early was because the fundamental discoveries that led to this world had already been made. It wasn’t satanic propaganda attempting to re-make society, it was the product of sharp minds coping with the reality they saw unfolding. By the time Asimov wrote Foundation in 1941, the die was already long cast. Science Fiction’s job is to extrapolate and speculate.

Any speculation sufficiently grounded in reality will come true.

It’s just a matter of time.

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The Teeth of the Trap

So he drove out the man; and he placed at the east of the garden of Eden Cherubims, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way of the tree of life. —Genesis 3:24

In Genesis, when Yahweh curses the humans and expels them from paradise, he guards the gates of Eden against their re-entry lest they eat from the Tree of Life and live forever while still knowing Good and Evil.

Now, it seems, we are perilously close to that situation that God is said to have feared.

Which leaves us with a rather bracing question:

How do we deal with this situation?

One take that has been gaining currency looks like this:

The poster asks how we will continue to consider human life as sacred and God-given when we can edit, trade, and grow it at will? Do you trust billionaires with this power?

But that angle of attack is not viable, because here is the reality:

Life has been a commercial commodity since the invention of agriculture, and human tissue has been a commercial commodity since the invention of the blood transfusion.

That ship has long-since sailed. We are now creatures of technique. This new radical technology already exists. There is much to learn, and at least another generation of fundamental advance available. In 1900 the internal combustion engine was already long-established and was just freshly being commercialized—just like the internal genome editor is now.

There is nothing—and I mean this literally—nothing short of a wholesale collapse of technological civilization back to pre-industrial levels that will stop the research, development, and commercialization currently underway.

What could cause that collapse?

Well, the wars we’re involved in right now could do it (unlikely, but not impossible). So could a transgenic or biogenetic disease whipped up by a psycho with a desktop gene editing setup (or a government-sponsored yahoo in a biolab, anywhere). So could an asteroid strike, or a Gamma Ray Burst, or a sufficiently strong solar storm. So could a multiaxial financial crisis that closes down advanced tech and wipes out all knowledge that isn’t written down in physical books.

And, crucially, so could a failure of nerve that keeps us too tightly bound to the soil of Earth for too long, until the resources required to lift us out to harvest the solar system are exhausted.

Short of that, and regardless of what happens to us hoi polloi, the billionaires among us will “cross that line,” and they will reap whatever power grows therefrom. They can pay any price, so they will have the advantages these bioengineering (and space travel) marvels confer.

The question isn’t “will we let them do this?”

The question is “will the rest of us get access to these things, too?”

There’s a strong case to be made that we won’t. There are several factions among the world’s powerbrokers (i.e. the actually powerful people, not the politicians who serve them) who would be happy to be rid of the rest of us. Some very much like the idea of a Huxleyan world where the lower classes are engineered to be docile, productive, and happy with their lot, and not to protest when they are replaced entirely by machines. Others have never fallen out of love with the concept of a Master Race, and consider themselves part of one (there are at least two of these factions, by my count). There are also those who, being basically Puritans in mindset, believe that only the billionaire class is truly worthy of ingroup status because they’re the only ones who do real, valuable work.

But there are other players, too; those who are old-school patriots for their respective nation-states, those who identify more strongly with humanity as a whole and want to see it conquer the galaxy, or who consider themselves as belonging more to particular subcultures (like engineers or risk-takers), than they do with their economic class.

These other players are very active among the financiers pushing the biotech envelope.

If you’ve read my recent essay about pornography and the history of technology, you’ll know that technology generally doesn’t become viable and stable until there’s a broad enough market for it to scale.

My money is on this:

Technology this subtle and powerful and far-reaching needs a broad market to discover its use-cases, to reveal unanticipated difficulties, and to work its bugs out. A great experimental population, and the industries and wealth they generate—if for no other reason than to make sure this tech suite is safe for the upper crust.

That means we’re all likely to get to play. We will thus all be part of the struggle to figure out how to make a culture that allows us to manage this astonishing, terrifying power.

And to figure out what it does to our notions of what it means to be human.

Is this a power which men were never meant to have?

If that question were asked in the sense of “is it good for us?” then we might be tempted to answer “perhaps not.”

But if God has a vote in the matter, he has thus far cast it on the side of our acceleration towards this transhuman future.

Not “someday.”

Not “a hundred years from now.”

Now.

The Cherubim’s sword is shattered. The fruits are plucked from the Tree of Life, and are now in the hands of we who know good from evil.

And that leaves us holding the bag.

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