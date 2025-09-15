This post is lousy with images, and some email providers are lousy about letting images through. See the original post in all its glory at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

A little while ago I posted my article on how to replace a hammer/axe handle. If you haven’t read it, in addition to my normal witty repartee you’ll find a full tutorial on a basic life skill that could save you a lot of irritation at some point down the road.

You can read it here:

Not long after that article posted, one of my best friends expressed some serious envy about my freshly handled-and-polished hatchets, and wistfully lusted for a fashionable hatchet of her own that might be suitable for splitting kindling and general wilderness-survival.

I smiled, and quietly allowed her to think I was just enjoying her praise. Meanwhile, behind my clever mask of affability, I was paging through my mental calendar and hatching a plot.

You see, I knew something she didn’t. I knew that she had a birthday coming up, and she didn’t know that I knew that, because I’m generally horrible at remembering such things.

We parted ways, and I put a new project on my schedule.

There really was only one problem:

I’ve made knives. I’ve made chisels, I’ve made hair pins and wrenches and key hooks and sculptures, and these things either don’t have handles at all, or they have integral handles (meaning the handle and the tool are made out of the same piece of metal), or they have tang handles (i.e. there’s a part of the tool that sticks out off the business end, which you stick some wood onto with glue or rivets).

Axes, hammers, hatchets, and similar tools are different beasts. They all eye-handled tools—the tool has a hole in it (the eye) through which you stick the handle. I’m sure if they were named today there would be a more entertaining name for the handle orifice, but they were named back in an era when opening an eye had mystical significance, so making an eye in a big block of steel was understood as a kind of magic (blacksmithery has long been associated with witchcraft and wizardry—I mean, if you grew up before the industrial revolution, how else could you understand “man put rock in fire, beats the hell out of it, dunks it in different potions, and it suddenly becomes a tool that has exactly the properties you need”?). Beavis and Butthead weren’t blacksmiths, which is kind of a shame, because Bevis and Butthead do Forged in Fire would be hilarious.

All those other things I’ve made? They’re pretty small. The heaviest was about a quarter of a pound. That’s a fairly small amount of steel to shape.

A hatchet head is heavy—between half a pound and a pound and a half. Punching a hole through a chunk of steel that weighs a pound and a half is no picnic if you have to do it by hand. And forging the axe head…well, you somehow have to bring it to shape and still have that eye be serviceable to hold a handle.

So, I needed steel to make an axe out of, and I needed some custom tooling to go with it.

Learning What It Takes

In my article Tooling Around, I showed the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making things.

When you’re not working to a pattern, and especially when you’re winging it, you’ll often discover halfway through a project that you need a tool you don’t have. Sometimes, you can go to the store and buy it, sometimes that option is pretty expensive (in terms of either time or money). And sometimes…that option does not exist. The tool you make isn’t one that any factory manufactures.

Maybe it’s something only a small number of hobbyists use, so you’d have to buy it from another maker—and wait for it to be made and shipped. Sometimes, it’s something that nobody has even heard of before.

And, often, especially when you’re in the heat of composition, it’s just easier and quicker to make your own tools.

Now, I’ve seen people make hammers and axes before. I’ve watched hours upon hours of it on YouTube, trying to psych myself up for the inevitable day when I would need to do it myself.

And, now that the inevitable had finally utterly failed to evit, I was gonna find out if I’d actually learned anything while marveling at the pretty videos of giant glowing blocks of metal being shaped with all those fancy tools that I’m not going to be able to afford for a good few years yet.

To make the basic metal shape of the axe, I was going to need three things that I didn’t have:

A slitting chisel. To punch a big round hole in a large chunk of metal, you first must punch a small straight hole. Once you have a slit established, you can expand and shape the hole as you wish, but to establish that slit, you need a slitting chisel—which I didn’t have. A drift. Expanding and shaping the punched hole is called “drifting,” even though transmissions and tires are not important to the process. A drift is a positive that matches the negative of the hole’s desired shape. The drift gets pounded into the small hole in the hot metal, pushing the edges outward. It then gets left in the hole while the metal is shaped around it as needed. A chunk of metal that would serve as the axe head. Now, I do have a handful of axe-heads laying around, but since I wanted to learn how to do this, I figured that instead of re-shaping an old axe head, I oughta instead forge a new one from scratch. The trouble is, I didn’t have anything that looked like a 2lb cube of tool steel on hand.

Finding What it Takes

And so did the burden of my task descend upon my heart and drive me out into the wilderness where I did battle with the almighty scrap pile. And lo, there did I find my salvation:

Picks and springs and car parts—oh my!

Off to the left, you see a coil spring—exactly the right material for the slitting chisel (at least, given my available options).

Not on screen—because it was already in my forge—I found an old crank shaft, figuring it would serve for my drift.

Those mining picks are about six pounds each, so I could get the mass I needed for the axe head…I just had to beat it into the right starting shape.

Then, it was time to make the tooling.

Like a good baker, I gathered all my ingredients and laid them out on the table.

Then I measured them out and got them ready for cooking…

Crank shaft, then pick head, being cut.

…laid them out on the table while preheating the oven…

On the left, the pick that that will become the axe. In the center, the crankshaft that wants to be a drift. On the right, the spring destined for chisel-hood.

Metallurgy moment: Steel is, at root, an alloy of iron and carbon. Other elements may get thrown in for specific purposes, but the first consideration is “how much carbon is in here?” Carbon in the steel is what allows a smith to control the hardness of the tool. The more carbon there is, the harder it can potentially get. Spring steels and tool steels have a middling amount of carbon (between 0.4 and 0.6%), because they need to resist deformation without taking a beating, but without chipping or shattering. Knives (and especially razors), on the other hand, are generally made out of high carbon steels (0.65% up to 1%) so that they will hold onto their edge for longer. The carbon content of the steel affects everything from how hot it needs to be to forge it without cracking it, to how it needs to be heat treated, to what temperature it needs for forge welding. So how can you tell how much carbon is in your steel? The spark test. If you scroll back up to the pictures where the metal is being cut and look at the sparks, you might notice the weird starbursts in the spark trails. Starbursts are explosions that happen when the heat from the grinding ignites a carbon crystal (i.e. carbide) in the metal. If you’re working with a metal and you don’t know how much carbon is in it, you can grind it and watch the sparks. The more starbursts there are in the sparks, the higher your carbon content. Once the carbon content passes about 1%, the carbides eat up all the heat and your spark trails disappear to nearly nothing. So, heavy sparks with not many starbursts = very little carbon. Few sparks with many starbursts = lots of carbon. Other alloying elements (like molybdenum and vanadium) also affect the hardness/toughness axis, but they’re harder to test for. If you’re using reclaimed steel, then your best bet is to read up on metallurgy and manufacturing so you’ll be able to make educated guesses.

With the ingredients all laid out, I threw the spring (which will become the chisel) into the oven.

And then worked it into shape.

And, after a bit of grinding to define the edge, is a finished chisel.

The top gets a chamfer to retard the tendency to mushroom when struck.

One tool down.

The drift, though, presented an unexpected problem.

That crank shaft I picked had a bore down the center of it (I assume for weight management) that wasn’t visible in the piece I started with.

See that split at the end?

Yeah, that’s something you don’t want to see.

So I set that aside and cut another piece off that mining pick, and worked that one down into a drift.

Not bad for a first drift. A drift needs to gradually widen the hole as you drive it in, and then release as you drive it through—hence the roughly diamond shape.

However, those of you who’ve done this before will already have spotted a problem:

The drift has hammer marks in it. A drift should be dead smooth.

Why?

As the heat from the workpiece warms up the drift, the drift will expand, and those hammer marks will make the drift grip on to the work piece.

I learned this one the hard way. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

The Upsetting Truth

All that work above took about 2 hours. Now comes the fun part.

That pick head weighs about 2lbs, which is the right weight for a hatchet head (or will be, after forging and grinding winnows it down). But it ain’t anything near the right shape (at least, for the method I had decided to use).

For the method I’d chosen, I needed to start with a rectangular block, not a long tapered point. To get a long thin piece of steel to be short and fat, you use the same process that schoolkids use on a nerdy peer:

You have to upset it.

It’s a lot of work, but it never fails.

Unfortunately, steel is pretty confident, so I would need to go far beyond harsh language.

So I heated it up, and I pounded on it longways.

And, naturally, it did not shrink evenly. Because it’s not a uniform thickness, it doesn’t hold heat at a uniform rate, so it doesn’t move in a uniform way.

I had to heat it up, stand it on end, bash it with a 4lb sledge hammer, then heat it up again, tap it back roughly to square, and then reheat, and smush, and repeat, and repeat, and repeat.

Hard work? Sure. But the annoying part is just how long it takes 2lbs of steel to heat up. The 1-2 minute hammering sessions were each interspersed with 4-6 minute heating sessions. According to the time stamps on my photos, the job of shortening and squaring up my billet took around 4 hours, which got me to this stage:

This is, it turns out, why people use power hammers. Good thing I’m planning on building one.

Now that the billet was ready, it was time to punch the eye. First, the slot punch to create the hole…

And then, the drift, to open it up.

Again, as with the upsetting process, this took a number of heats. It took around an hour to punch and drift the eye, then another hour and a bit to forge the axe head to final shape and heat treat it.

Time for Some Makeup

A bit of cleanup—sanding from 80 up through 1500 grit—moved this a goodly long way towards looking respectable.

Now it was time to get this piece properly dolled up, so I broke out the nail polish.

No, seriously. I covered it in nail polish.

And with my first-draft touchmark on it, too! I think it needs a little work, but still…

I’m going to use the nail polish as a resist, so-called because I’m about to dunk this puppy in a vat of powerful acid, and the nail polish won’t react with it, and will thus “resist” the acid’s attempt to eat the metal.

Why would I do this?

Because I intend to selectively expose some of that metal to the acid.

To do this, you start with a sharpie drawing on the nail polish…

And then you scratch the nail polish off with a scribe.

Everything now exposed will get eroded by the acid bath.

Speaking of which…

I left it in the acid bath for a couple hours while I went to work on the handle—I used the same process from Can You Handle It?, so I won’t bore you with an entire recap here. At the end of the process, I wound up with a pretty swanky-looking handle to go on the hatchet.

Returning to the etch, I found this:

Note the difference in metal color between the etched area and the eye area (below the nail polish line in the picture above). A relatively short etch like this erodes the steel from the first few microns of the surface, leaving the carbides behind, which gives you a darker color. A longer etch can erode deeply enough that you can feel the texture, but that’s not what I was going for here.

However, I did want a lot more contrast.

Time for a cup of coffee.

This is a supersaturated solution of coffee. I made it by taking an entire jar of instant coffee and dissolving it in a pint’s worth of water, then cooling it down slowly so that the water would hold on to as much of the coffee as possible.

Coffee is acidic, and it’s dark. It makes a good wood stain, and it stains metal as well. This super-concentrated cold coffee will latch onto the microscopic pitting that the acid has already made in the surface. The acids in the coffee will physically deepen the etch, and the solids in the coffee will soak into the carbides and marry with them, creating a very dark stain on a very light etch.

I cleaned the nail polish up with acetone (the active ingredient in nail polish remover), marked and ground the bevels, and did a test fit with the handle before fitting it up.

For those of you keeping track, the post-etch finish work took another hour.

Fitting the handle up, though? From this point, that took only a couple minutes.

My friend’s birthday came soon after.

The hatchet itself was a welcome gift.

But, seeing as how her favorite mythical creature is a phoenix, seeing the etch made her day.

