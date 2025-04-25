Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
3h

I have no idea why, but when I read this I thought of the original “The Land Before Time.” and how you know it was so good because you feel so lost, so hopeles and helpless, so scared, so wanting to go back in time (before sharp tooth gets her), and also hold littlefoot’s mother is such high regard for her final words to her son. FFS I get teary just thinking about it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hollis Brown's avatar
Hollis Brown
3h

it’s been apparent to me for a few years that the underlying rot of the modern western world is the Hatred Of Humanity. it manifests everywhere and penetrates deep into our culture.

we hate our fragility, our vulnerability, our mortality, our desire.

we hate the very things that make us human.

it’s the modern disease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by J. Daniel Sawyer
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J. Daniel Sawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture