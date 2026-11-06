This is the 32nd installment of my series of build projects. Catch up on the series here. This post is positively infested with images. If your email provider truncates it, read the original at http://jdanielsawyer.substack.com

Me and my big mouth.

A video came across my timeline on A Certain X-isting Platform that showed this kind of gadget:

Without thinking, I retweeted it and said “If anyone wants one of these, I can make one.”

Well, someone did.

What followed was a path of anguish and frustration involving broken blades, the US Postal Service, the material limits of paint, and an unexpected new arrival here at the mountaintop hideaway.

There’s nothing normal about this one, except that I just had my horizons pried open the hard way.

Hubris and Deflation

“So, Dan,” says the email, “I saw your tweet. I’m building a wood shed, and I’d like one of these gadgets.”

“No problem,” I said. And I quoted a modest, respectable price.

After all, how hard could it be, really? This thing is a bar with steps cut into it, and a pivoting blade.

No sweat.

So I went out to the forge and made the first of several annoying realization:

The pivoting blade on this thing would be two feet worth of razor-sharp blade.

And I’ve never made a knife longer than five or six inches.

And I only recently mastered the art of sharpening knives to a razor edge.

I didn’t know how to keep a piece flat and straight at that length.

I didn’t even have a tank to heat treat it in! (I promise we’ll get in to what this means later).

This is my normal heat treatment tank for knives.

This is a little over a foot on the long axis.

I was going to need something bigger.

A lot bigger.

I was probably going to need some tooling I didn’t have, as well.

Oh hell, what had I gotten myself into?

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Regrouping and Tooling

Quench Tank

So what did I really need?

First, I needed a quench tank. There was no point even starting until I had one of those. I went out to the scrap pile and found a pipe of the proper length.

I welded a base to it, stuck for jutting feet to the base to keep it steady, and filled it up for water to test it for leaks.

No leak after two days? Great. It’s serviceable. So I filled it up with vegetable oil (we’ll get back to this) and rediscovered something that I learned the first time I saw rainbow oil films on a puddle in the driveway when I was a toddler:

Oil is less dense than water.

That means that a pretty-decent weld that’s water tight is not necessarily oil-tight. Oil, being thinner, can wick through smaller holes. Surprise surprise, a couple days after filling the quench tank, I discovered that it was very slowly seeping.

Not ideal, but not a big enough deal to worry about on this job. I’d empty the tank and fix the welds once I finished the customer’s kindling splitter. Surely that would only be a couple days…right?

Well, not quite, but more on that later.

Flatter

I needed two more pieces of tooling before I could get started, both of them “top tools.” In blacksmithing, “top tools” are shaped pieces of iron that is driven down onto the work piece to make an impression on it. In my case, I needed a flatter (for flattening and straightening the blade), and I needed something that could press an icosoles triangle into the body of the kindling splitter.

For the flatter, I cut a bit off an old mining pick.

I then squared it up, and punched a hole through it.

Then I beat the hell out of the end to flatten and spread it out so that it would make a good flattening tool. I hardened it, polished it, put a handle on it, and wound up with this janky looking thing:

That takes care of tool #1.

Step Cutter

This one was simpler. Back when I started smithing, I needed a good stock of metal I could make things with, so I got a big box of old railroad spikes. One of my first projects was building a set of tongs that could hold the railroad spikes by the head.

So, I figured, the easiest way to make a step cutter would be to simply forge a bevel into a railroad spike.

Not pretty, but it doesn’t have to be. It only has to stand up to a pounding, which it does admirably (as you’ll see).

Now I had my tooling done, it was time to get to forging.

Materials and Shaping

I took a trip to the materials rack and cut myself off a 28” bit of 1” round bar (mild steel) which would become the body of the piece, and an 18” piece of 3/8” flat bar (5160 spring steel) for the blade.

A note on hammer selection:

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. A heavier hammer displaces more steel when you swing it. If you’ve got a 6” cubic block of steel, heat it up till it’s almost falling apart, and pound on it with a little claw hammer, you’re not going to do much more than dent the thing. Use a 20lb sledge, on the other hand, and it’ll move like modeling clay. Picking the right hammer for the job is one of the basic skills of the blacksmith.

1” round bar is heavy stuff, which meant I was gonna get a lot of practice swinging the 4lb rounding hammer and the 6lb cross-peen hammer.

I lit the forge and shoved the steel in to cook for a while.

Here’s the fun thing about working with a big bar of steel:

You don’t need tongs if you keep the back end cool. This is nice, because handling a 6lb, 3ft long bar of steel at the end of a pair of tongs is a serious pain in the arm. It’s also dangerous—that cantilevered red-hot steel weight swings around burns holes in the things it touches. Things like your pants, your shoes, and the walls of your building (don’t ask me how I know this).

So at least for the first half hour or so of heating-and-beating, I didn’t need to worry about tongs.

And oh boy was there heating.

And beating.

I started out by isolating a mass on the end that would serve as the deocrative finneal. This got beat into the shape of a pyramid, then flattened, to give me a basic leaf shape. While I was at it I created a second isolation just below it, which I spread out sideways with the big cross-peen hammer.

From there, I drew out the rest of the bar into a squat square bar (in school we called this a “rectangle” or a “crushed cube”) about 1” wide and 3/4” thick. When I got nearly to the length I needed, I narrowed the top to 1/2” thick to reduce weight (this part of the tool isn’t high-load-bearing. This had the effect of lengthening the piece to the length I needed.

And since the forge is only 16” long, I worked out half the piece, then let the whole thing cool, then turned it around and worked the other side.

With the piece forged to length and dimension, I started cutting the steps in.

Notice how I’m holding the step-cutter with vice grips? Turns out that while my railroad spike tongs hold plenty firm enough to hold a railroad spike while I’m holding it, they don’t hold firm enough to dissipate the shock of smashing a cold railroad spike into hot metal with a 6lb hammer. They broke, and I had to weld them.

Oh, yeah, and they weren’t the only things. I went through three hammer handles on this job and worked myself tired enough that I just stopped picking things up from the floor.

Forge carnage

After I got everything cut, and I evened everything out with that flatter…

And then I proceeded to emboss the top finial into a leaf (the circular depression will become the mounting hole, eventually).

After which I bent the ears of the next mass in to make the pivot point.

Altogether, it took about an hour, with well over half of that time spent on heating and re-heating the steel.

Now it was time to cool everything off and start working on the fine details.

Refining and Engraving

Note for what follows: You’ll notice later on that I am not telling the story from here on out in exact sequence. I have a few reasons for that, some of which we’ll get to at the end. For now, suffice it to say that it’s easier to follow the story if we deal with the body up to the end, and then worry about the blade.

The steps are one of the two key functioning parts of this contraption. They’re what hold the log in place as you shave kindling off it. When I looked at them, they looked pretty good, but they could stand to be a little bit deeper and a little bit cleaner.

Therefore, once I wire-brushed the scale off the piece, I put it in the vise and set to it with the files.

Before, during, and after filing

The steps were nicely defined, I took the thing to my dinky little belt grinder (hey, you can’t beat $10 at a garage sale!) and started cleaning up the edges and the few deep hammer marks that I hadn’t managed to even out at the anvil, also touching the most troublesome spots with the angle grinder.

Finish grinding on the body.

Then, to add some nice finishing touches, I asked the customer about symbols she might like on the piece. At her direction, I chiseled a cross into one of the steps…

Cleaned it up with the Dremel…

And then augmented it with some geometric patterns on the high neck…

Which produced this lovely look:

Forging the Blade

Because the blade had to fit the body, I didn’t start on it until I had the body blank done (all the finish grinding and engraving were done after I finished both pieces).

I started with that bar of 5160. The first step after heating was to put a set-down at the end of the steel.

When that material was properly isolated, I worked it into a round section that would serve as the pivot at the top of the blade.

From there, I progressed down the blade, thinning the material and narrowing it, and also forging in bevels (i.e. creating a wedge-shape). Periodically, I’d check its length against the body.

A few back-and-forths over the course of an hour got me to length, at which point I turned it around and started collapsing the far end of the steel into a long, round tail.

A bit of refining and twisting turned that tail into a lovely, comfortable handle:

At this point, I straightened out the spine, threw the whole thing into the forge, and then let it cool to room temperature.

This is called “normalization” or “thermocycling,” and it allows the metal’s crystalline structure to reorganize itself to a uniform state, which dissipates the stresses that built up in the metal during forging. Not an important step if you’re not going to harden your steel, but if you are, this steps helps prevent warping during heat treatment.

Which means that now it’s time for the cool-looking part. Once the blade had cooled to room temperature, it went back into the oven to heat up to a nice, even, cherry-red. Once it hit the proper temperature, I took it out and plunged it into that vegetable oil-filled quench tank I’d built.

This process makes the metal hard. Of course, steel is pretty hard stuff on its own, but you can still cut normalized steel with a file without much trouble, and it’s soft enough to engrave and carve with tools when it’s cold (see above). When you heat metal beyond its critical temperature, though, the carbon atoms decouple from the iron and zip around, find each other, and form little hard lumps called “carbides.” These carbides are very like little diamonds, and if you can keep them around when the metal cools, they provide the hardness that let you hold a cutting edge even under some pretty extreme abuse. This phase, Martensite, usually only develops at a red heat or above (it varies by alloy). When you rapidly cool the metal, you can freeze it before the carbides can re-integrate with the iron.

Do this properly, and you get a blade that’s as hard as glass.

Contrary to what you see on Forged in Fire, you don’t usually get a fireball like that. This picture was snapped while I was agitating the oil, and I, being unprepared for the intensity of the plume, dropped the blade.

This is technically known as a “bad idea.” A freshly-hardened blade isn’t just hard like glass, it’s also brittle like glass. If had I dropped it after it had cooled below about 500 degrees (F), I’d find it in pieces at the bottom of the quench tank and have to start all over.

I fished it out of the tank and, miracle of miracles, it was in one piece!

I cleaned it up and tempered it (heating it back up for a while to dial down the brittleness), then took it to the grinder to put the final edge on it and check it for hairline cracks.

None revealed themselves. Huzzah!

Assembly and Finishing

Now all that was left was putting it together and putting a durable, rust-resistant finish on it.

Here you see me fitting the blade into its channel and marking the bracket for drilling. I first drilled both sides, then put the blade back in and marked it with a marker, then drilled that part (alas, I didn’t get pictures of this step).

I finished the piece in gun blue (an acid that blackens the metal and protects it against rust) and then coated it in linseed oil.

Blued and finished body

After that, the only thing left to do was bolt it together.

So I did. Then I realized I hadn’t stress tested the blade (which you do by hacking at a 2x4 to make sure the blade won’t break), so I took it apart and stress tested it.

And this happened.

An inspection of the break showed a hairline crack from when I’d dropped the blade in the quench tank, dammit.

So I made another blade and did it all again.

But that’s not the wildest part.

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Prototyping Has Its Perils

What you’ve just witnessed isn’t the first build. It was a mishmash of the first and second builds.

For the first build, I was aiming for a thirty-inch piece I figured this would give enough room to comfortably accommodate a 16-inch log chunk at the hypotenuse of the triangle. I finished it in enamel paint, and tested it, and it worked brilliantly.

But the post office didn’t see it that way. The first spliter had dimensional issues, and the shipping tube that I was intending to use had been discontinued. Instead of costing a few bucks to ship, it was going to cost more than I charged for building the whole piece.

So I bolted the original to the side of my wood shed and made another one that was just a little bit smaller so it could fit in the shipping box.

Well, another body and three blades.

Because the blade you just watched me build was the second blade I made for the second splitter. The first one came out too short, because I didn’t cut a long enough piece to forge from. The one you watched me build broke. But the third one, that one cuts true.

I often find in the forge that the first attempt at something is successful, but I completely screw up the second one, and in solving those problems I learn to make it properly and repeatably.

And, in this case, I learned an extra lesson from the first one. After some use, the paint on the blade rubbed off, which isn’t really great for carbon steel that’s going to be exposed to the elements. Moving to gun blue and linseed oil means that all future splitters will stand up to the weather a lot better (the second splitter got some thorough testing on that score, just to be sure).

One does, one learns, one does better, and one’s horizons expand. It’s a beautiful thing.

And now you, too, can own a hand-made kindling splitter. I’ve already got orders for a few more, but there’s room in the queue to get you your splitter (or anything else you want from the forge) by Christmas.

Don’t wait too long!

The Forge Store