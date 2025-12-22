Unfolding the World

Unfolding the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1h

Boy, did THIS ever need to be written! Now, it needs to read. There has been increasing systemic racism against White men for many decades. I have had numerous 'discussions' on this subject, and it is appalling, the number of people who have no clue what I'm talking about. Disagree, sure. But that so many people don't even have a clue on this essential issue is frightening. Rather than counter what I say, they simply dismiss me as a White racist. That way, they feel justified in defending their cluelessness.

I've come about my conclusions honestly. I've had a growing interest in nineteenth century America. It was an era of increasing individual rights, previously unknown in all of human history. Yet progressives have managed to rewrite the history into one of oppression. We started the century with slavery and ended the slavery without it. And hundreds of thousands of White men died to make it happen.

In my reading, I had to discover (no one taught me this in school) that the South had a strong aristocratic basis. A basic tenant of aristocracy is that the citizens do as they are told, in return for which they are offered a lifestyle that requires no thinking or planning. In fact, thinking and planning among the people is discouraged. Plantation slavery worked on this basis. It was paternalistic and autocratic. It was not far different from the aristocratic system of England.

All of this is what I have determined by reading the writings of the time. I have relied on NO modern day writing. Let the people of the time tell their own story, rather than rely on revisionist history of today's progressives who dominate all of publishing. (Until Substack).

If I may include a plug for my own book, "Trilogy: Passages From Life Stories in the Time of Slavery." It is what it says. These people give a most accurate portrayal of the system, because they were there.

https://www.amazon.com/Trilogy-Passages-Life-Stories-Slavery-ebook/dp/B0F5N6BQCV/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ed Knight's avatar
Ed Knight
2h

It begs the question--who's funding the Groypers and disaffected conservative white males these days?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 J. Daniel Sawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture