Having found myself utterly overwhelmed by fall projects in prep for winter, I’ve decided to put Maker Monday on pause until after Halloween—ironically, I’m doing too much making to be able to entertainingly write up the eight different projects that are all going on at the same time, and have to proceed together.

So, instead, I’ve decided to do something fun for the spooky season:

Campfire stories.

This week, we journey to an alien world where giraffes are short, animals talk, parents enforce bedtimes, and children enjoy reading—and these factors collide in a darkly comic, twisted little yarn called Sunday Morning Giraffe.